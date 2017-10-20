Why Facebook Buying TBH Actually Matters

The novel concept of anonymous compliment giving is one that could take off like wildfire with Facebook's help.

In a very little talked about move, Facebook (FB) bought trendy, teen-focused app TBH for a rumored $100 million or less. The acquisition received limited press because of the lack of size of the deal ($100 million is a rounding error for Facebook) and of TBH (2.5 million daily active users, which is literally less than 0.2% of Facebook's daily active population). Nonetheless, the deal is critical because Facebook has shown an ability to leverage its unparalleled infrastructure, resources, and size to grow trendy apps into perennial powerhouses in the social media space.

TBH is an entirely teen-focused polling app that allows users to anonymously and virtually send compliments or quirky observations to each other. You are queried with a statement like "Always Ubers everywhere" or "Looks most like a celebrity." You are then given options (which are plucked from your contacts) and are asked to select who best fits the bill. You choose one of those options and then go on to the next query. On the receiving end, you are notified when you receive a compliment.

Sounds silly and simple, but so did sending and receiving pictures that disappear instantaneously. Fast forward a few years, and that is apparently a multi-billion dollar idea.

Teens love the app so far. Over the course of 9 weeks, TBH has been downloaded 5 million times. More than 1 billion of those questions have been answered in 9 weeks (about 110 million per week), while the daily user count stands somewhere around 2.5 million.

Its a big high school thing. Just read the comments on the app in the Apple App Store. There are a bunch of reviews, and most of them are 5 stars. The takeaway is that TBH is a super popular, addicting app circulating rapidly around high schools because it makes people feel good about themselves.

That doesn't guarantee TBH massive success in the future. Social media is a competitive landscape dominated by the few. But it certainly helps when you have the biggest player in the space on your side.

Look at what Facebook has done with its recent app acquisitions. When Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, the messaging platform had 450 million users. Today, WhatsApp has 1.3 billion users. When Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012, it had just 30 million users. Today, Instagram has 800 million users.

In other words, this isn't Facebook's first rodeo. This company knows how to grow an app's audience and turn a "new and fun" app into a staple of the social media ecosystem. TBH could be the next-in-line.

At only 2.5 million daily users, TBH has a long way to go to make any material impact on Facebook's numbers. But this app could take off rather quickly with Facebook's help. The app can now have "Login with Facebook" and "Login with Instagram" buttons. That will make the sign-up process seamless. Without friction and with just one click, why wouldn't high school kids give it a try? Then the TBH app integrates all your contacts from Facebook and/or Instagram account. That gives TBH tremendous reach since everyone you know is either a Facebook and/or Instagram friend. All in all, it's easy to see how this app can spread like wildfire across US high schools with Facebook's help.

International growth could come just as quickly, too, considering Facebook's global reach.

Plus, at only $100 million, the acquisition isn't much of a dent in Facebook's cash pile, which is well over $6 billion.

Overall, the TBH acquisition is a great use of cash that could eventually pay huge dividends, especially if TBH successfully acts a funnel into Instagram. For this reason, Facebook investors shouldn't write this acquisition off. It could provide Facebook with a huge growth boost in 2-5 years or sooner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.