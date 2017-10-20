Market Volatility Bulletin: Is Amazon To Blame For Low Inflation?

Vol feels the cudgel once more; some excellent insight on the vol trade from an insightful reader as it concerns the CBOE correlation index "KCJ"

We ask readers to weigh in on the degree to which the sharing economy and companies such as Amazon have taken a bite out of inflation.

S&P futures leaped in overnight action on news that the Senate passed a budget resolution, thus paving the way for tax reform.

Recovering from early losses after disappointing jobless claims data, the S&P and the Dow (SPY, DIA) closed flat Thursday, while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 (QQQ, IWM) dipped. VIX remains on the lower end of the 10-handle.

And the rebound did not end there:

Reports that the Senate passed a budget resolution for 2018, thereby making tax reform more likely, pushed equities higher in the overnight session. After dipping in the pre-open, the index is currently trading at all-time highs, alongside with all the other major indexes.

Utilities (XLU) and Health Care (XLV) were the biggest gainers for Thursday, while Consumer Staples (XLP) Tech (XLK), and Energy (XLE) were the biggest losers.

Thursday's dip in oil prices (USO -1.24%), has made energy the worst performing sector over the last week (-.85%). However, It has performed well over the last month (+2.62%). For comparison, here is how the November oil futures contract (CL) has performed over that time frame:

Source: MarketWatch

President Trump met with Janet Yellen Thursday, though the perceived likelihood of her maintaining the position (as indicated by PredictIt), is down to 13%. Jerome Powell's probability, on the other hand, saw a huge jump to 68% following a Politico report pegging him as the favorite.

Powell is generally thought of as more dovish, therefore sending Treasury yields lower as the trading day drew to a close.

In keeping with typical correlations, this led to a weakening dollar (UUP) and an increase in the price of Gold (GLD).

Shout Out

Jim Edwards of Business Insider UK earns today's Shout Out for the article: " Amazon Might Be Lowering the Rate of Inflation Globally."

The central argument of the article is that the internet (especially Amazon) is holding down the rate of inflation.

Mr. Edwards references recent publications from a lead analyst at Nomura by the name of Bilal Hafeez. Using the term 'Amazonisation,' Mr. Hafeez suggests that Amazon has played a significant role in subduing inflation:

While globalisation was the meme of the 2000s, this decade's has to be the 'Amazonisation' of commerce. Given the bulk of the cost of goods is distribution costs, Amazon's unique distribution model and widening range of products could impart a new disinflationary impulse on goods prices.

Because of Amazon, consumers are able to compare prices with great ease, and with a Prime membership they can have nearly anything delivered to them in two days or less, at no additional charge. According to Mr. Edwards,

The result is that businesses are aggressively driving down their own prices because consumers simply won't go to the ones that charge more.

In addition to the 'Amazonisation of inflation,' Mr. Edwards also posits similar disinflationary phenomena with regard to the digitalization of goods (i.e. Spotify, Netflix) as well as subdued wage growth resulting from the "app-based gig economy" (i.e. Uber, Postmates).

Many are of the mind that these factors have been a primary driver of the declining inflation rates demonstrated by the following graph:

With this in mind, we have a couple of questions for our readers to consider: (1) To what degree do you believe that the low-inflation regime of the last couple decades could be attributable to the technology-driven economic shift led by companies like Amazon, Netflix, and Uber? And (2) How much will these factors subdue inflation in years to come?

Thoughts on Volatility

Source: Interactive Brokers

Spot VIX is giving every little bit of energy back after "exploding" higher (in percentage terms anyway) in Thursday's early action. Our question for readers: is the drop in the VIX leading SPX higher, or is it that SPX increases that pound down VIX? Some may think of this as a pointless question, but we disagree.

Our take is that the VIX maxed out, and on these kinds of episodes it is SPX trade that follows the lead of VX and VIX (which is really another way of saying that SPX options provide guidance to SPX in terms of whether to continue dumping or when it is time to rebound).

We have been discussing the CBOE correlation index known as the KCJ. Earlier in the week, when we saw KCJ hit an all-time low of 14.5, we PM'd atom & humber to get his take: were these levels due to the impending roll of the index, or were they in fact just extraordinary by any measure.

The entire statement from a&h is interesting, but the last paragraph is the most relevant to our discussion on the KCJ index.

Realized correlation between large S&P companies at .07?! As a quick reminder, a correlation of 0 signifies that variation in one variable ('X') from its mean tells you nothing about variation in another variable ('Y') from its mean. Correlations run from [-1,1].

Now, in an extremely low vol environment, perhaps it makes sense for correlations to run at these levels: perhaps in the intense quiet of the market all that is left to be heard is the hum of the leftover Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation.

There are two major takeaways in our view as it relates to a&h's message:

Low realized vols & correlations are playing an outsized roll in the low levels of implied indexes such as VIX or KCJ The core drivers that take down the implied indexes are getting low to the point that it becomes quite difficult to reduce the foundations of implied vol much further than we currently observe.

12:15 PM EST

Organic at-the-money vol is tested out higher levels yesterday, only to dive lower in Friday's early action. Look at the drawdown between the second and third columns!

We made the case yesterday that weekly and monthly expiries were positioning higher for the possibility of some short term disruption: that stance has passed. Quarterly vol is not trading essentially at all-time lows, while the weekly and monthly are each a couple tenths of a vol off their respective lows.

The message: no big moves. We record straddle prices in part to remind readers that optionality is just as much about FOMO and upside potential as it is about scary moves later (at least for the ATM vintage). So the message from ES options is not that 'nothing bad is going to happen'. Rather it is that 'nothing is going to happen period: good or bad'.

If you disagree then you might consider positioning with a long iron condor, strangle, straddle, or some other long-vol construct.

