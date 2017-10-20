Ensco - October Fleet Status: A Busy Month

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term until we can figure out the real effects of the Atwood acquisition that still worries me.

It was a very busy Fleet status, not only by the great number of new contracts, but also because it was the first fleet status that combined ATW and ESV.

Ensco DS-6

Ensco PLC (ESV)

Investment Thesis:

Ensco is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive these tough headwinds. A simple look at the fleet status released yesterday is very telling. We are definitely experiencing an offshore drilling recovery supported by oil prices above the essential $50 per barrel life support.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The caveat lector is that the day rates and profit margin are extremely low in order to entice oil majors and O&G companies to drill offshore again on projects that otherwise would not have been economical. So far, it seems to work well.

ESV is a very volatile stock, and should be considered a good trading tool only, due to the uncertainty surrounding the oil prices at the moment, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood.

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term until we can figure out the real effects of the Atwood acquisition which still worries me. Yet, a cautious accumulation on any weakness at $5 or below for investors who own already an ESV holding, is a possible strategy.

ESV data by YCharts

Fleet status and analysis:

On 6 October 2017, Ensco acquired Atwood Oceanics, Inc., adding eleven High-specification rigs to Ensco's fleet:

Floaters ENSCO DS-11 (formerly Atwood Advantage) - Warm stacked ENSCO DS-12 (formerly Atwood Achiever) - Contracted ENSCO DS-13 (formerly Atwood Admiral) - Under Construction ENSCO DS-14 (formerly Atwood Archer) - Under Construction ENSCO DPS-1 (formerly Atwood Condor) - Contracted 1/18 - 7/19 ENSCO MS-1 (formerly Atwood Osprey) - Contracted 3/18 - 6/18 Jackups ENSCO 111 (formerly Atwood Beacon) - Available ENSCO 112 (formerly Atwood Aurora) - Available ENSCO 113 (formerly Atwood Mako) - Available ENSCO 114 (formerly Atwood Manta) - Available ENSCO 115 (formerly Atwood Orca) - Contracted

1. Drillships

2. Semi-Submersibles

3. Jackups

4. Under Management

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate Location 1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22 95+10 Total: 105 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt. 2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig 1/22 55 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.

Ensco 7500 Cold stacked Spain Ensco 52 SOLD Singapore

Fleet Analysis as of October 19, 2017 (Including Atwood fleet):

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management Under-construction 4 3 0 1 - Total working rigs 38 5 8 23 2 Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 25 4 6 15 - Held for sale 1 0 1 0 - Total 68 8 13 35 2

Graphs, Analysis:

Drillship and Semi-submersible segment combined represent 51.8% of the Backlog.

Commentary:

It was a very busy Fleet status, not only by the large number of new contracts, but also because it was the first fleet status that combined ATW fleet and ESV fleet together. The new backlog estimated is now around $3.15 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rate and duration of contract which are not indicated anymore.

New Contracts and Extensions:

Floaters ENSCO DS-7 awarded a six-well contract with Noble Energy in the Mediterranean Sea that is expected to commence in March 2018,

ENSCO DS-12 (formerly Atwood Achiever) awarded a one-well contract with Kosmos Energy offshore Mauritania/Senegal in direct continuation of well in progress,

ENSCO 8505 expected to work under a one-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with estimated commencement in November 2017,

ENSCO 68 awarded a two-well contract with Byron Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in November 2017,

ENSCO 75 awarded a one-well contract with Talos in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in February 2018,

ENSCO 109 contract with Chevron offshore Angola extended by one year to July 2019, following a five month standby period for customer convenience

ENSCO 67 contract with Pertamina offshore Indonesia extended by one year to December 2018,

ENSCO 101 contract with ENGIE in the North Sea extended by five months to January 2018,

ENSCO 115 (formerly Atwood Orca) contract with Mubadala Petroleum offshore Thailand extended by four months to August 2018,

ENSCO 72 contract with ENGIE in the North Sea extended by two months to December 2017,

ENSCO DS-4 commenced a two-year contract with Chevron offshore Nigeria during August 2017,

ENSCO DS-10 delivered from the shipyard in September 2017, prior to expected commencement of its maiden contract with Shell offshore Nigeria in March 2018

ENSCO DS-7 returned to operations with Total offshore Ivory Coast during August 2017

ENSCO 5004 returned to operations with Mellitah in the Mediterranean Sea during August 2017

ENSCO 110 commenced a three-year contract with North Oil Company offshore Qatar during September 2017

ENSCO 52 sold for scrap value

ATW fleet status has a very low impact on the backlog. This is the major concern about this acquisition. Ensco acquired 11 rigs from Atwood but only 4 came with a contract.

Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever) Drillship Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor) Semi Submersible. Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) Semi Submersible Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca) Jack-up.

The total backlog attached to these four rigs is estimated at $230 million, which is basically a drop in the bucket.

ESV is buying an idle modern fleet mainly comprised of floaters that are competing for contracts at very low day rates. Two drillships are under-construction with no contracts and future capex attached.

Out of the five Jack-ups from Atwood, only one is actually with a contract extended to August 2018.

This is really a conundrum? What Ensco management was thinking?

Conversely, Transocean (RIG) is acquiring 7 Semi Submersibles from Songa Offshore with 4 of them contracted and three Semi Submersibles cold stacked. The four semi-submersibles are contracted until 2022 to 2024 at a day rate of $444/d to $490k/d (with the 5-year SPS scheduled in 2020-2021).

Transocean is acquiring is over $3 billion in firm contract with Statoil with long priced options that can double the initial backlog. Transocean expects to close the transactions contemplated by the Offer during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Back to Ensco FSR, I have estimated about $130 million is an additional contract backlog from the ESV rig fleet this month.

The total additional backlog combined is ~$360 million.

