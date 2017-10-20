Ensco - October Fleet Status: A Busy Month

| About: Ensco PLC (ESV)

Summary

It was a very busy Fleet status, not only by the great number of new contracts, but also because it was the first fleet status that combined ATW and ESV.

Contract backlog estimated as of October 19, 2017, is $3.15 billion.

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term until we can figure out the real effects of the Atwood acquisition that still worries me.

Ensco DS-6

Ensco PLC (ESV)

Investment Thesis:

Ensco is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive these tough headwinds. A simple look at the fleet status released yesterday is very telling. We are definitely experiencing an offshore drilling recovery supported by oil prices above the essential $50 per barrel life support.

Chart Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The caveat lector is that the day rates and profit margin are extremely low in order to entice oil majors and O&G companies to drill offshore again on projects that otherwise would not have been economical. So far, it seems to work well.

ESV is a very volatile stock, and should be considered a good trading tool only, due to the uncertainty surrounding the oil prices at the moment, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood.

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term until we can figure out the real effects of the Atwood acquisition which still worries me. Yet, a cautious accumulation on any weakness at $5 or below for investors who own already an ESV holding, is a possible strategy.

Chart ESV data by YCharts

Fleet status and analysis:

On 6 October 2017, Ensco acquired Atwood Oceanics, Inc., adding eleven High-specification rigs to Ensco's fleet:

  1. Floaters ENSCO DS-11 (formerly Atwood Advantage) - Warm stacked
  2. ENSCO DS-12 (formerly Atwood Achiever) - Contracted
  3. ENSCO DS-13 (formerly Atwood Admiral) - Under Construction
  4. ENSCO DS-14 (formerly Atwood Archer) - Under Construction
  5. ENSCO DPS-1 (formerly Atwood Condor) - Contracted 1/18 - 7/19
  6. ENSCO MS-1 (formerly Atwood Osprey) - Contracted 3/18 - 6/18
  7. Jackups ENSCO 111 (formerly Atwood Beacon) - Available
  8. ENSCO 112 (formerly Atwood Aurora) - Available
  9. ENSCO 113 (formerly Atwood Mako) - Available
  10. ENSCO 114 (formerly Atwood Manta) - Available
  11. ENSCO 115 (formerly Atwood Orca) - Contracted

1. Drillships

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info

0-rate

1

Ensco DS-4

2010

 10/12 8/19

200~

[Chevron]

Nigeria

1y option

2

Ensco DS-6

2011

 10/12 2/18

485 +102amort.

Total: 587

[BP]

Egypt

2x1Y option
3

Ensco DS-7

2013

 10/12

3/18-12/18

Contract preps.

~170k 6-wells

[Total]

Ivory Coast

1y option
4

Ensco DS-8

2014

 10/12

11/20

From 618 +14amort.

Total: 632

[Total]

Angola

 1 Y option
5

Ensco DS-10

2015

 10/12

Under construction

3Q'17

3/18 - 3/19

Total: 200~

South Korea

[Shell]

Contracted to Shell in Nigeria.

6 x 1y options
6

Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever)

8/2014

 10/12

2/18

Day rate unknown

[Kosmos/BP]

Mauritania/Senegal

 6 x 1-well priced options
7 Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer) 12 Under construction

Available

 Delivery of rig delayed up to 6/30/2020 at ATW option
8

Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral)

 12 Under construction

Available

 Delivery of rig delayed up to 9/30/2019 at ATW option

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name

Year

Built

Upg.

Water

Depth

Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info.

0-rate
1

Ensco 8503

2010

 8.5/10 11/17 Not disclosed (~95k?)

[Talos/WTI]

US GoM
2

Ensco 8505

2012

 8.5/10 11/17 - 1/18

Not disclosed (~110k?)

[Apache]

U.S. GOM

 3-well option
3

Ensco 6001

2000

 5.7 6/18

284

+20 amort.

Total: 304

[Petrobras]

Brazil
4

Ensco 6002

2001

 5.7

12/19

248

+ 17 amort.

Total: 265

[Petrobras]

Brazil

Bonus 15% possible
5

Ensco 5004

1982

 1.5

7/18

195 + 9

Total: 204

 [Mellitha] Mediterranee
6

Ensco 5006

1998/1999

 7.5

8/19

362 + 125

Total: 487

[Inpex]

Australia
7

Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor)

2012

 10

1/18

1/18 - 7/19

Contract preparation

12-well contract

[Woodside Energy]

Australia
8

Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey)

2011

 8.2 3/18-6/18 Day rate unknown 1-well contract

[Woodside Energy]

Australia

3. Jackups

# Name

Year

Built

Upg

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location Info.
1

Ensco 123

2016

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

Under-construction

Delayed 19-month

1Q'18

 Singapore -
2

Ensco 122

2014

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

3/18

100

[NAM]

NZ

 + Various options
3

Ensco 121

2013

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

3/18

95~

[INEOS]

UK

+5 x 1 well option
4

Ensco 120

2013

 Special Capabilities: H S. Water Depth Max: 400'

7/20

110~

[ConocoPhillips]

U.K.

+ 2 x 1 Y opt.
5

Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca)

2013

 400'

8/18

95~

[Mumbadala Petroleum]

Thailand

Plus two 4-month priced options
6

Ensco 110

2015

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

9/20

75~

[North Oil Co.]

Qatar

 1Y priced opt.
7

Ensco 109

2008

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

10/17 - 3/18

3/18-4/18

Mid 4/18-7/18

8/18-7/19

Standby 20

Inspection

172+13 for mob.

Day Rate unknown

[Chevron]

Angola
8

Ensco 106

2005

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

12/17

12/17-12/22

Contract preparations

90?

[BP]

Indonesia

 +13x1well opt
9

Ensco 102

2002

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

11/17 - 12/18

90~

[Arena]

Gulf of Mexico

 + 90-d option
10

Ensco 101

2000

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

1/18

74

[ENGIE]

NZ

 + Various priced options
11

Ensco 100

1987 2009

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

8/18

185

[Premier oil]

U.K.

 Plus four 3 well options
12

Ensco 97

1980

 Water Depth Max: 250'

12/17

1/18-2/19

65

125

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
13

Ensco 96

1982 2011

 Water Depth Max: 250'

12/17

1/18-2/19

65

125

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
14

Ensco 92

1982 1996

 Water Depth Max: 225' 12/22

95

[Conoco

Phillips]

UK
15

Ensco 88

1982 2004

 Water Depth Max: 250'

11/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option
16 Ensco 84 Water Depth Max: 250' 8/21 72

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
17

Ensco 80

1978 2011

 Water Depth Max: 225'

9/18

72

[Repsol/Sinopec]

U.K.

 Plus one 100-day option
18

Ensco 76

2000

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

12/18

 127

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
19

Ensco 75

1999

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

2/18

2/18 - 4/18

Available

45

[Talos]

US GoM
20

Ensco 72

1981 2012

 Water Depth Max: 225'

12/17

67

[ENGIE]

NZ

Plus priced options for up to 7 wells
21 Ensco 68 Water Depth Max: 400' 11/17-1/18

55~

[Byron Energy]

US GoM

 1-well option
22

Ensco 67

1976 2005

 Water Depth Max: 400'

12/18

50

[Pertamina]

Indonesia

+1Y opt.
23

Ensco 54

 Water Depth Max: 300'

9/22

 72 + 5

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option

(80d) 1Q'18

4. Under Management

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location
1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22

95+10

Total: 105

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.
2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig

1/22

55

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

# Rig name Year Built Status End contract Location
Floaters
1

Ensco DS-3

 2010 Preservation stacked Spain
2 Ensco DS-5 2011 Preservation Stacked Dispute with Petrobras and Shipyard. Spain
3 Ensco DS-9 2015 Available Singapore
4 Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage) 2013 Available Spain
5 Ensco 5005 1982/1997 Preservation stacked Singapore
6 Ensco 8500 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
7 Ensco 8501 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
8 Ensco 8502 2010 Preservation stacked US GoM
9 Ensco 8504 2011 Available Singapore
10 Ensco 8506 2012 Preservation stacked US GoM
Jackups
1 Ensco 87 1982/2006 Available US GoM
2 Ensco 81 1979/2003 Cold Stacked US GoM
3 Ensco 82 1979/2003 Cold Stacked US GoM
4 Ensco 71 1982 Available UK
5 Ensco 70 1981/1996 Preservation stacked UK
6 Ensco 105 2002/2010 Preservation Stacked Singapore
7 Ensco 140 2016 Available - Warm stacked paid by shipyard up to 2-y UAE
8 Ensco 141 2016 Available - Warm stacked paid by shipyard up to 2-y UAE
9

Ensco 107

 2006 Available Singapore
10

Ensco 108

 2007 Available Singapore
11

Ensco 104

 2002/2011 Available UAE
12

Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora)

 2008 Cold Stacked Malta
13

Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon)

 2003 Cold Stacked Malta
14

Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines
15

Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines

Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.

Ensco 7500 Cold stacked Spain
Ensco 52 SOLD Singapore

Fleet Analysis as of October 19, 2017 (Including Atwood fleet):

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management
Under-construction 4 3 0 1 -
Total working rigs 38 5 8 23 2
Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 25

4

 6 15 -
Held for sale 1 0 1 0 -
Total 68 8 13 35 2

Graphs, Analysis:

Drillship and Semi-submersible segment combined represent 51.8% of the Backlog.

Commentary:

It was a very busy Fleet status, not only by the large number of new contracts, but also because it was the first fleet status that combined ATW fleet and ESV fleet together. The new backlog estimated is now around $3.15 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rate and duration of contract which are not indicated anymore.

New Contracts and Extensions:

  • Floaters ENSCO DS-7 awarded a six-well contract with Noble Energy in the Mediterranean Sea that is expected to commence in March 2018,
  • ENSCO DS-12 (formerly Atwood Achiever) awarded a one-well contract with Kosmos Energy offshore Mauritania/Senegal in direct continuation of well in progress,
  • ENSCO 8505 expected to work under a one-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with estimated commencement in November 2017,
  • ENSCO 68 awarded a two-well contract with Byron Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in November 2017,
  • ENSCO 75 awarded a one-well contract with Talos in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in February 2018,
  • ENSCO 109 contract with Chevron offshore Angola extended by one year to July 2019, following a five month standby period for customer convenience
  • ENSCO 67 contract with Pertamina offshore Indonesia extended by one year to December 2018,
  • ENSCO 101 contract with ENGIE in the North Sea extended by five months to January 2018,
  • ENSCO 115 (formerly Atwood Orca) contract with Mubadala Petroleum offshore Thailand extended by four months to August 2018,
  • ENSCO 72 contract with ENGIE in the North Sea extended by two months to December 2017,
  • ENSCO DS-4 commenced a two-year contract with Chevron offshore Nigeria during August 2017,
  • ENSCO DS-10 delivered from the shipyard in September 2017, prior to expected commencement of its maiden contract with Shell offshore Nigeria in March 2018
  • ENSCO DS-7 returned to operations with Total offshore Ivory Coast during August 2017
  • ENSCO 5004 returned to operations with Mellitah in the Mediterranean Sea during August 2017
  • ENSCO 110 commenced a three-year contract with North Oil Company offshore Qatar during September 2017
  • ENSCO 52 sold for scrap value

ATW fleet status has a very low impact on the backlog. This is the major concern about this acquisition. Ensco acquired 11 rigs from Atwood but only 4 came with a contract.

  1. Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever) Drillship
  2. Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor) Semi Submersible.
  3. Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) Semi Submersible
  4. Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca) Jack-up.

The total backlog attached to these four rigs is estimated at $230 million, which is basically a drop in the bucket.

ESV is buying an idle modern fleet mainly comprised of floaters that are competing for contracts at very low day rates. Two drillships are under-construction with no contracts and future capex attached.

Out of the five Jack-ups from Atwood, only one is actually with a contract extended to August 2018.

This is really a conundrum? What Ensco management was thinking?

Conversely, Transocean (RIG) is acquiring 7 Semi Submersibles from Songa Offshore with 4 of them contracted and three Semi Submersibles cold stacked. The four semi-submersibles are contracted until 2022 to 2024 at a day rate of $444/d to $490k/d (with the 5-year SPS scheduled in 2020-2021).

Transocean is acquiring is over $3 billion in firm contract with Statoil with long priced options that can double the initial backlog. Transocean expects to close the transactions contemplated by the Offer during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Back to Ensco FSR, I have estimated about $130 million is an additional contract backlog from the ESV rig fleet this month.

The total additional backlog combined is ~$360 million.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on ESV and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading mostly ESV until the new acquisition effect will be known.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Tagged: , Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration, United Kingdom
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here