CoBiz Financial's (COBZ) CEO Steve Bangert on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 20, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lyne Andrich - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Bangert - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Page - Chief Executive Officer, CoBiz Bank

Analysts

Brady Gailey - KBW

Jeff Rulis - D.A Davidson

Brian Zabora - Hovde Group

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Tim O'Brien - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the CoBiz Financial 3Q, '17 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I will now turn today’s call over to Lyne Andrich, Chief Financial Officer of CoBiz Financial. Please go ahead.

Lyne Andrich

All right. Thank you, Stephanie. And good morning everyone. Before we commence with management comments today, I do need to remind everyone of our Safe Harbor disclosures. Because certain of the matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Federal Securities Laws, and as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and certain factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, information concerning factors that could cause actual results to be materially different than those in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Form 10-Q, 10-K, and other reports and statements we have filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Also, on today’s call, our speakers may reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to our investors. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP numbers to GAAP results, are included in our earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site.

I’d like to now introduce Steve Bangert, our Chairman and CEO.

Steve Bangert

Thanks, Lyne. Well, welcome everybody to our third quarter earnings call. Hopefully, you have the opportunity last night or this morning to look at our press release. But you can -- by looking at the relating to that, we're obviously pleased with our financial results thus far this year. We are definitely benefiting from positive operating leverage. And so it’s driven by our simply financial goals that we outlined three years ago. We often refer to them as 10A4. Essentially, we were looking for as 10% deposit and loan growth, 8% fee income growth and 4% expense management, 4% or less, as far as operating expenses are concerned.

If we get -- are able to hit those numbers, we should benefit from the positive operating leverage. So let me quickly go over where we are thus far this year. Loans are rew up 10.4% over third quarter of 2016. So we're pleased with that. Deposits were up around 8.2%. But really importantly, non-interest bearing deposits are up 12% during that same period. So, I'm really pleased with our deposit gathering activity, and we continue to see a lot of momentum there.

Fee income was up 3.4%. But when I look at recurring income from our core business lines, it's actually up 8.6%. We have some unusual fee income that showed up last year when you compare 2017 to 2016. When I look at our recurring fee income, which is more important, it’s up 8.6%. So we are obviously operating at a very high level today in that, but we're starting to benefit now from our asset sensitive balance sheet as our margin expands.

Our internal growth goal for pretax pre-provision income is 15% or greater. And during the last nine months of 2017, or first nine months of 2017, we've seen that number expand by over 25%. And we saw our efficiency ratio fall below 60% for the first time in our Company's history. So I am real pleased with the results. I'm real pleased the momentum that we have in 2017. As I look into 2018, I think we'll continue to benefit from the positive operating leverage, a very healthy net interest margin and really two terrific markets to operate in.

But I wouldn't be surprised of our loan growth fall short of 10% goal next year, really because of hyper competitive pricing in some of our asset classes. Public finance would be a good example of an asset class that has been very attractive since 2010, but has become a rationale during the last 18 months, really due to less issuance -- the issuers whose has been less activity in the marketplace, but it's a rapidly expanding group of banks that are now participating in that asset class.

And we’ve seen margins or spreads over the LIBOR coming by 100 to 150 basis points over the last three or four years. And that has been a very attractive asset class for us today. It makes up over 15% of our loan portfolio. But we may choose to sit on the side lines in 2018, and see if that becomes a more rationale market at some point.

Another area that we're seeing a lot of competition is in the structured finance, sometimes referred to as leverage financial area in that. We'll still play. We'll still be active in both of those asset classes, but not -- I'd be surprised that we see any growth in those asset classes. The other 80% of the balance sheet, as Scott will talk about. Scott Page is the CEO who will give you an update with what’s going on in both markets. We're seeing an awful lot of activity there. And those are more relationship driven type activities in that. And I think we will get more than our fair share of loan activity in 2018 from those particular asset classes. And that would be our traditional C&I and now some of the real estate activity that you're seeing some growth in here at CoBiz. So I'm really pleased that where we're at, and it feels great to have some help from the net interest margin for the first time in many, many years. And I couldn't be more pleased with how the company is operating today in that.

So I'm going to turn it over to Lyne Andrich, our CFO and let her go through our financial results with you.

Lyne Andrich

All right. Thank you, Steve. I don't have a whole a lot of comments, and our results were pretty straightforward this quarter. The numbers are pretty clean and they don't have a lot of noise in them. Few things I will touch on though. You did see in our release, we reported net income of $11.2 million for the third quarter or $0.27 per share. That translated into a really healthy ROA for the period of 1.17% and a good ROE of 13.7. But probably where I was most excited about was the significant improvement we saw in our efficiency ratio. As many of you guys know, that’s been a real strong area of focus for us over the last several years.

Looking at the margin. Results were lifted by a strong NIM as Steve mentioned and good net interest income growth from the linked and prior year quarters. The NIM widened to 3.91% in the quarter, a 17 basis point expansion from the third quarter of last year. Obviously, the growth in average loans, as well as earning assets supported the expansion of net interest income. And as expected, we also had a really good quarter for deposit generation, which allowed us to reduce our overnight borrowings, also helping the margin.

But I think as importantly, we haven’t seen pressure yet to reprise our deposits. So you will see that our cost to deposits remained really stable. Total costs of deposits were at 13 basis points over the last several periods. In addition, the composition of our funding remains very favorable with non-interest bearing demand balances increasing during the quarter by $95 million on average, which help to increase the ratio of non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits to 44.8% on an average basis, so obviously, a lot of good things happening in the margin.

Touch on, our results also contained our provision during the period of $1 million, only comeback made is asset quality remains really strong and all of our key credit metrics have been steady. So you will see our allowance to loan coverage held at 1.18%. Fee income, non-interest income was $9 million in the quarter. And overall as Steve mentioned, we’re really pleased with the momentum we’re seeing across all of our core business lines.

Within fee income, the one time I would call out is that the comparison to the prior year quarter was impacted by $1.3 million of investment income. We recognized in the third quarter of last year our mez fund investment, which was near record for us in the prior year period. Typically, we realized $1 million in the quarter, a $1.5 million annually from these types of investments. And 2017 looks to be on pace to be more in line with those historic levels.

And lastly, I’ll just touch on our expenses. Overall, our expense management measures are having success. As you saw, the increase in year-to-date expenses has been contained to 2.6% of the prior year. It’s particularly gratifying to me that to the resulting improvement in our efficiency ratio with the efficiency ratio declining to 58.6% this quarter versus 64.5% in the prior year period. We have been really focused on finding operating efficiencies, and we’re continually looking for areas that can be streamlined.

That said, we have several process improvement projects in the planning stage. And over the long run, I believe these projects will further improve our efficiency. However, the cost associated with implementing some of these initiatives may impact any given quarter, on run rate expense. But over the long term, I think we just want to make sure we continue to be really committed to containing our annual expenses to something under 4% on an average annual basis and with the goal of continuing to drive that positive operating leverage.

So overall, I feel really good about our results. I think we feel really good about the balance of this year, and we’re certainly well positioned as we go into 2018. Scott?

Scott Page

Thanks Lyne. Good morning, everyone. I’ve got to say, I am very pleased with our results for the quarter. We had good growth in loans and deposits during the quarter as Lyne and Steve both mentioned. Asset quality remained very stable as well and we continue to see very little change from quarter-to-quarter. We are especially pleased with our deposit growth and acquisition of clients in the quarter. So I thought I go over all three topics for each of you.

During Q3, we had another steady long growth quarter with $61 million of growth. We're up, as Steve said, 10% year-over-year. There are three areas I would like to point out during the quarter. We had good growth in two specific categories, investor real estate, which is up $37 million and construction lending, which was up $53 million.

I mentioned on the last quarter's call that we are emphasizing term real estate, especially in some of our suburban markets. We have a lot of room in the regulatory guidelines that the 100, 300 guidelines. I think it has given us a near-term advantage, and we believe many of our competitors in both markets are up against or beyond those limits. We also believe that we have some great opportunities in the quarters to come in the Phoenix real estate market. That market is steadily improving, and we like to conditions there.

The loan pipeline remained strong, and I expect our current loan growth trends to continue. We’ve been working hard to slow down some of the churn in our portfolio, and we're seeing that pay-off a bit in the quarter. Even though, new credit extending was down from the second quarter. We saw fewer pay downs and slightly higher credit been advanced. As you guys all know, we are conservative institution and we continue to see higher quality loan opportunities.

I'm really pleased with our deposit growth of $105 million in the quarter. I'm especially pleased with our growth in non-interest recurring deposits. I think Steve and Lyne both mentioned that. Those deposits now stand at over 43% of our total deposits. As said on the last call that we expected a good quarter in Q3 and it turned out to be really strong as you saw. Not only do we get organic growth from our existing clients, we also added many new deposits centric operating deposits from a broad base of industries and not for profit organizations. For the last several years, we’ve really focused our bankers and treasury management sales people on core deposit generation, and our efforts are really paying off and our bankers understand importance of deposits for our earnings and growth.

Our business model of providing long-term solutions to operating business translates into strong operating deposits for our bank. We've also uncovered and are exploiting from very nice new deposits niches in both states, and we're seeing nice growth in those categories.

Moving on to asset quality. There isn’t a whole lot to talk about there. It remains very stable and our metrics are virtually unchanged from prior quarters. Let me just take a few comments here. First of all, we remain very comfortable with our reserve coverage of 1.18% of loans and 755% of our non-performing loans. Class five assets remained very consistent quarter-to-quarter. You can expect to see them bounce up and down from quarter to quarter, but we see nothing on the horizon that would indicate any kind of a systemic issue within the portfolio. We are seeing just the normal business cycle stuff with our clients, and we tend to surface issues quickly and resolve.

We remain in a quarterly and annual net recovery position. And our pass dues remained very well managed. This is one of the areas I pay very close attention to because these are early warning indicators, and we aren’t seeing issues in our past dues as well.

Non-accruals and OREO remain almost non-existent and we are hopeful that our one OREO property will be resolved in the next few quarters, hope I didn’t jinx myself. And then we monitor our concentration levels closely. Steve and I went over those in detail yesterday, feel good about where we stand in all categories.

I just want to make one last comment here about our business model. It truly is predicated on finding the best bankers in each of our markets. Over the course of the last 18 months, we've added some great talent in both Arizona and Colorado. Most recently, we added a leader and a senior banker in our Arizona healthcare team, as well as a very strong well known seasoned real estate banker in Phoenix as we really want to build out that market.

We've also have some nice promotions within Colorado, and we've strategically moved people into positions to help us maintain quality deposits and loan growth within the Colorado market. And as you know, we always seek talent because we know that's the key to our ongoing success, so really good quarter, feel great about it -- good about the future quarters.

And with that, I'll just turn it back over to Steve.

Steve Bangert

Thanks Scott. Stephanie, why don't we just open it for questions, at this point?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. And our first question is from the line of Brady Gailey with KBW.

Brady Gailey

So congrats on the expense side. I noticed some of the drop in the linked quarter expenses were in the other category. Could you give us maybe a little color on what drove other expenses down this quarter?

Lyne Andrich

Sure. Some of it related to professional service fees that we've had. And I mentioned we've got these various initiatives underway for process improvement, and they've been underway for a year and there’s several others who got heat up. And so related to that, we have engaged and we have new sales side resources to help us implement that. So part of it was the -- our professional service costs went down. A little bit was sales and used tax audit, we had an adjustment there. We've been under examination, and we had a favorable outcome. So there was like $150,000 adjustments there. And across the board, legal expenses were down slightly. So I mean it's all over the place. It's not one major area driving that decrease.

Brady Gailey

And then on the deposit cost side, you guys have seen zero pressure so far, which is very abnormal compared to most other banks out there. When do you think you'll start to see some pressure to increase deposit rates?

Steve Bangert

Brady, I'll speak to that and let Scott jump in to in that. We continue to talk to the customers in that, but we're not seeing any pressure in the local markets, either market that we're in. Most of our deposits are from our operating businesses. And consequently, they're not overly concerned with the interest rates at this point in time. Approximately 10% of our deposits are within our private bank, of that, approximately 75% are interest bearing. I could see some pressure with that a couple of quarters out. But thus far, we haven't really -- there is no inbound phone calls about what’s going on with your interest rates.

Scott Page

Yes, I like to add to that, and Steve handled it really well. Brady, I would just say that this is where our operating model really is good for us, because our deposits and the operating deposits in pretty much every category. So, we aren't -- I'll just echo Steve's comments. We're not feeling much pressure at all and we are acquiring new operating clients all the time.

Steve Bangert

There is no deposit sitting in our -- on our balance sheet today that we were in a bidding process with somebody else on. They're all operating deposits in that. And historically, I can't say that’s been the case with the CoBiz. But as you know, we put an extra emphasis on deposit gathering over the last two or three years. Scott’s group has done a phenomenon job of gathering deposits. And the momentum on deposit gathering continues, and I so I feel pretty good about where we’re at.

Brady Gailey

All right and then finally for me. Scott, you mentioned how you guys are below the 100%, 300% ratios and I know a lot of the growth this quarter came from those buckets. Could you just remind us where you're at for both of those ratios? And would you take it all the way up to 100%, 300% or where would you feel comfortable seeing those ratios expand to?

Steve Bangert

We're at 52 to 22 right now. And I think we’ll be comfortable taking it up to 100%, 300%. Although, you kind of get close to those numbers and then we never quite get there. So we’re trying to emphasize all parts of our loan book and concentrating in every particular area. But we just have had really great opportunity come our way and we want to really take advantage of them, Brady. And so as you know we operate in two really strong markets and nice to have the powder available to take advantage of these opportunities but we don’t -- we're not the least that concerned about 100%, 300% category at this point.

Scott Page

As also, we continue to quality deals when it comes to real estate side. And Scott and I spent some time yesterday going over the real estate portfolio and I’ll tell you the quality of the deals -- this is the best I've ever seen at CoBiz when it comes on as far as real estate deals on that. So I feel real good about it. And we talked about it with the head of real estate yesterday. Paty Gage who is an exceptional real estate lender and she’s just in quality of quality deals, and I think a lot of it is because a lot of other community banks would drop out are less comparative there. May be they shifted their focus on public finance. I mentioned public finance in our comments. I know some of them are showed up in public finance during the last six months that I’ve never seen before. And I know that they are over the 100%, 300% ratio. So I think the emphasis has been -- that's been deemphasized at some banks and that may benefit us.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from the line of Jeff Rulis with D.A Davidson.

Jeff Rulis

Question on the margin. Again, as you’ve noted the success on the deposit side and clearly a jump in earning asset yield. So that’s a sizable overall jump in margin. I just interested in your thoughts on maintaining this level, or you feel like you could squeeze a little more on the loan deal side. May be as we roll into '18, what are your expectations?

Steve Bangert

I think you will see loan yields drift up over the next couple of quarters in that brand. We're hoping for a rate increase in December. But even without that, we still have loans that are reprising. As you know, we have a very asset sensitive balance sheet in that. So some of the loans are floating approximately about $1 billion loans are floating today in that. But then as you know, we have approximately 8% to 10% of our loans that pay off on a quarterly basis in that. So we have the opportunity to reprise during that period of that. So I think you will see them drift up, but may be not as dramatically as may be the recent quarter has been in that. But overall, I would not be surprised to see continued margin expansion over the next couple of quarters.

Jeff Rulis

And then on the credit side, as you mentioned, the overall credit NPA balances are very low. But you’ve seen a modest increase quarter-to-quarter, and you did see a little higher provision on a relative basis again small numbers. But are you trying to get out in front of -- is there indications of may be recoveries are slowing down that you’d like to have that reserves are any kind of overall credit thoughts, especially with NPA taking a little higher?

Scott Page

Well, we never say tad the reserve.

Steve Bangert

So loan doesn’t allow us…

Scott Page

It has nothing in the portfolio that has me concerned at all, Jeff. It's just -- we're at such a low level that one quarter you might see it bump up a little tiny bit and next quarter you will see us bump down. I mean we had -- just an example, we had a credit downgraded in the next -- literally next week, we have one of similar size that we upgraded, and they went across the quarter. So you're going just see a little bit of that. We have such effect of self policing within our company. And when it comes to asset quality and we pay super closer attention to it, I just am not really worried about the current levels and where they are going. So I just don’t see upward trend so we do pay very close attention to it.

Steve Bangert

And one thing I would mentioned though. I mean, the provision expense is really driven by the make-up of the growth during that particular quarter. And we put aside more reserves to construction loans than we do for public finance loans. But we finance into public finance portfolio actually shrunk during the quarter, construction loan portfolio increase. And so you will see that bounce around depending upon the composition of the growth during the quarter in that. And Lyne was reminding me yesterday as we’re talking that we’d set aside a few more reserves for various asset classes, especially in the Colorado market that we think has -- I mean it’s doing really well. So there is no way of predicting that it’s going to end. But we just think it’s a prudent thing to do.

Lyne Andrich

Yes, we’re being a little cautious with certain segments of the real estate market here, and you probably see all the headlines and how strong the residential market is here, how strong the office market is and other segments. So we’re cautious and we're building that into our allowance -- so still minor extent.

Scott Page

Lyne has been counting the crane outside of her window…

Lyne Andrich

Yes.

Jeff Rulis

So sounds pretty formulate in nature and provisioning levels in and around where you're seeing the last few quarters is a reasonable assumption.

Steve Bangert

Yes, I think so.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Brian Zabora with Hovde Group.

Brian Zabora

Just when I think about expenses longer term, is there a point with the efficiency ratio where you think you reached a floor, either in the efficiency ratio or expenses to assets where you may have to start increasing investments?

Lyne Andrich

That’s a great question. I don’t know if there’s necessarily a 4 per se, but I do think the longer we go, we do have the capacity to the support the current balance sheet growth that we anticipate in the loan generation. But at some point, we will need to pause and reinvest in production capabilities. And so, I don’t know what that floor is that low 50's, so it really would be hard with our business model to sustain. But part of it will be a function of margins and where margins ultimately are wide and how wide they are allowed to go. So I think there is still room in the near term, the next couple of year. But three years out, I don't know we’ll want to revisit that 4% formula and see if what we need to do at that point.

Brian Zabora

And then just on the C&I growth for the quarter of decline, or is it the public finance that drove that decline. You mentioned that this is balancing or down, or whether there’ll be additional factors that kept balances continuing in the quarter?

Scott Page

It was some public finance.

Steve Bangert

Half of it was public finance.

Scott Page

Some public finance. I went through every single payoff that we had in the quarter. And we did that -- we have some company sale. We ask one sizable customer actually to leave. And we actually had a couple of nice payoffs, special asset payoffs during the quarter. So those kind of all combined kind of have like flat quarter for C&I. That said, we got a lot of activity in those C&I book. So hopefully that won't continue.

Brian Zabora

And then just lastly, sounds like Colorado was the main source of the growth this quarter. It sounds like maybe Arizona might pick up in the back half of the year, maybe into '18 as you’re talking about Phoenix. But just some thoughts on how you see the growth may be coming from geography standpoint?

Steve Bangert

Well, it's really been great over the last two to three years is that Arizona is really stepped up. We've got a great group of bankers down there and really see really good opportunities coming in these Arizona market. And you know how math of that market is. And with that healthcare team and our emphasis on real estate and C&I in that market, I think we're going to get -- hope my goal, it's always been my goal to get steady contribution out of both markets. So I think we're going to see -- and I mentioned in my comments too Brian that we've added some really great talent down there, and it's a credit to our President down there, Carl Kennedy, he's really helped us to recruit some terrific people.

And as I was going to the list of funding, I saw a bunch of new business from the new bankers that we've brought on. So I think a combination of the talent we've got in both markets that help the both markets, the emphasis on real estate C&I and healthcare in Arizona, will be the areas that will drive our growth into the future. And then not to divulge any secrets, but we've got some nice niches we're working on that are already starting to bear fruit. And we expect those to lift our performance on deposits and loans going forward.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of John Rodis with FIG Partners.

John Rodis

Steve, maybe just a question for you just given your comments on the loan outlook and irrational competition, just your thoughts on the securities portfolio going forward, relative to size?

Steve Bangert

Yes, I think we'll try to maintain it at around the same percentage at it is today, John, as a percentage of our overall earning asset. Now, that could change in margins would expand in the capital markets. But I really don't see that happening in that. We’ve struggled with maintaining it at the size that it is in that. But what's going on in the public finance area probably won't drive our investment portfolio decisions in that. I think we would be -- we would just be more likely to grow at a slower pace, to be honest with you. And I'm fine with that. As we grow at a slower pace, we'll have to revisit our dividend policy.

John Rodis

Obviously, the bond markets and that’s giving you a whole lot of opportunities, so fully understand. Well, maybe just a quick question for you on other income. I think in the text, you talked about hires I guess derivative or swap fees, and I guess other loan fees. Can you maybe quantify that a little bit?

Lyne Andrich

Yes, sure. So within that other -- so we isolate the mark-to-market on swaps in our hedging portfolio within the actual fees that we assess from the sale of interest rates swap to our clients, and is reported in that other fee income line item. And this quarter versus last quarter, we had about $225,000 of fees to sales interest rate swaps versus $1,000 last quarter. So $141,000 if that other income line item is attributed to just sale of interest rate swaps. And that’s really hard to predict, and we don’t anticipate that being an area that we’ve moved forward to have 8% growth, because it’s really a function of interest rates and where the yield curve is.

But we have a good year this year, and the pipeline I think for the fourth quarter also looks pretty decent in terms of interest and interest rate swap. So we’ll see on that line item. And just to remind you, the fourth quarter of last year, we had a huge quarter for interest rate swap. I think we had like $600,000 around here in the sale of interest rate swap. So year-over-year I don’t what that line item looks like in terms of growth. We’ll see what closes in terms of swap sales to our clients now.

And then the other contributor was we mentioned some loan fees. Loan fees are pretty healthy. This quarter they were little outside. So picked up another $450,000 of loan fees that ran to that line item that aren’t part of the margin in this period.

John Rodis

And that $450,000 was versus -- was that significantly above 2Q?

Lyne Andrich

Yes, it’s like -- so last quarter it was like $100,000 and so we had $450,000 more this quarter.

John Rodis

So just a combination of those two items just doing a little bit better?

Lyne Andrich

Those are the main one. I mean, here and there, I mean there’s other areas that are doing well and spending well at foreign exchange fees. But it’s not enough that it’s going to cause a huge part of that variance.

John Rodis

So I was just curious, how many cranes are in the sky today?

Steve Bangert

19…

John Rodis

Is it 19, okay. Okay, thanks guys, nice quarter.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Tim O'Brien with Sandler O'Neill and Partners.

Tim O'Brien

So just to piggy back on John’s conversation about fee income. So you guys did just under $9 million this quarter. Overall, is that number -- it sounds like given some unusual success and had other income line item that number could be down a little bit in the fourth quarter Lyne, if you are betting women?

Lyne Andrich

Yes, I think it will be down relative to the fourth quarter of last year. So when you do comparisons and I know and we look at those a lot -- it’s going to be hard to post a big gain off of last year’s level, the fourth quarter of last year. And this quarter might be down modestly in that other line items category. We’ll see what happens with swap sales. But we always have some level of loan fees and other income.

I think more importantly, Tim, I would just focus you guys if you look at it we look at those -- the main categories or the other service charges, our wealth management fees and then insurance. Those are the key line items that we look at, and those are areas that we are continuing to see pretty good momentum and progress. And I think as we close out 2017, we’ll post some very healthy growth year-over-year near our 8% target.

Tim O'Brien

And then Steve just remind me, the number that you gave, you gave a little bit of forward indication instinct indication about loan growth expectations for '18. And was it say 88%, which is part of your strategic plan? Or did you say 10%, which is where you're tracking so far year-to-date this year?

Steve Bangert

Yes, it’s only the 10% loan growth. I think that will be great.

Tim O'Brien

I missed that and that’s a key percent. And then another question that I have for you is, with the discussion you had on the public finance business and where that market is, and what's going on there. Can you just give us two bits of color one is how big is that portfolio of loans? And what is the typical life cycle of -- how do those loans of all over life are they -- they are not turned out loans, they're operating lines. And did these municipalities were new to them every couple of years with RSPs in that? How does that work? And is this that book vulnerable to shrink here heading into 2018, given the environment we're in?

Steve Bangert

I will let Scott jump in and talk a little bit more about the nature of those loans, but they are term loans. And there average life is going to be around four years and onwards. Four to six, I think the duration is right around four years. So you will see pay offs on that. We have approximately 20% a year of those, that portfolio will pay off. And every now and then, we could give some surprises in that. We will probably book some activity there, Tim, but it used to be seven years ago, because we operate in that and that asset class, we operate in Colorado, Arizona and parts of California.

And five or seven years ago, there were three to four -- they put out a bit. So this is hard to be -- this is not really a relationship type driven business in that. They go out a bit and there would be three or four bidders on a deal. Today, there is 10 to 15. And on a more recent deal, where I really get discouraged, we got pretty aggressive on that one and we ended up in the cover on that deal, which means we came in second. But the winning bid was 90 basis points on the raw coupon below our bid. 90 basis points, and it is a bank that we rarely have seen participate in those area. But there are in and we’ve seen a lot of new participants.

And also I would tell you, five or seven years ago, it was Western Alliance, CoBiz and then later we saw MBH. Then you see a few others, but those will be banks that you would know. And there is a pretty rational market. We were getting 275 to 350 over for what I would consider investment grade credits. And today, that’s really has slammed as well where we could actually buy that was same credits in the bond format and have higher yields. I don’t see any reason to participate in this. And unless we get an unusual situation, there’ll be no, not be that competitive. So Scott, do you want to talk about the nature of those?

Scott Page

I think you covered it really well, Steve. The portfolio, first of all, Tim, is a very quality. The mature district, all sorts of districts, water districts, metro districts, parking districts, fire district, tend to be refunding as rates came down over the last decade, while these districts have certain break points were allowed to refinances these. We have made a very nice business out of that, got pretty good yields on all that stuff very high quality. As Steve said, it’s hopefully four to six year duration.

So every quarter, we get principle and interest on those. We are trying -- we do like the space. As Steve said, it's gotten crazy compared to what it used to be. We are seeking niches within that space. And we have been successful in certain areas. I'm hesitant to talk about what those are, because this is a public call because we do seek some good opportunities there. And we have very good bankers in that area. So we like to stay but it is not quite as lucrative as it used to be.

Steve Bangert

Yes, it was likely to shrink this year.

Tim O'Brien

How big was that portfolio did you guys say?

Scott Page

It's over $500 million.

Tim O'Brien

And then one last question. My take is, you're going provision for new loan growth, and as far as unallocated is concerned, the range is pretty decent in that. I don't know 110% to 120% ALLL ratio range. Is that frame how guys are looking at provisioning and covering for a rainy day here going forward?

Lyne Andrich

I think that range makes sense not that we've managed or used that, but that's an outcome more so than what we target or manage to. And we look at asset quality levels in the composition character of those assets. I think that translates in all coverage in that range that we mentioned before.

Tim O'Brien

And then one last question, real quick. You gave color on '18 outlook for loans on the deposit side. And given the qualitative outlook that you described, is that 8% strategic number target a good goal for you guys for 2018 for total deposit growth?

Steve Bangert

Well, we would anticipate we will grow our deposits faster than loans next year. There is…

Operator

At this time, there are no further audio questions.

Steve Bangert

Okay. Thank you, Stephanie. Well, thank you everybody for participating in our conference call. Scott, Lyne and I, are always available if you like to talk about the Company in more detail in that. But obviously, pleased with the way we're operating today the Company as operating at the highest level it ever has. Lyne is still running laps around my office over the efficiency ratio, so we're feeling pretty good about where we are today. Thanks for tuning in and we look forward to our fourth quarter. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.