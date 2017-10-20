CytoDyn Dresses HIV Patients In CCR5 Halloween 'Mask'

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) is a $101 million market cap company focused on enhancing the lives of those infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Strong Bio will assess the investment potential and risk to reward ratio, and has placed CYDY on the watchlist in order to take an initial position in its current trading range. Lead product, PRO 140, showed antiviral activity in phase 2 trials, and is currently engaged in a 50 patient pivotal phase 3 combination trial with full enrollment expected very soon. PRO 140 is also being examined for efficacy in graft versus host disease (GvHD) as well, a common complication of patients with leukemia that require bone marrow transplantation. Innovation in HIV treatment is needed, and CytoDyn has a very interesting way to jump in the highly competitive space of approved treatments. CYDY is also looming over a market space in what Strong Bio believes will be a highly profitable emerging veterinary market with it's feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) candidate development, a Cytofeline/Cytolin antibody. It is also developing a pre-clinical HIV infection mouse model candidate, Cytolin. The compact but rapidly developing pipeline from the company web site is shown below:

Globally, annual deaths from HIV/AIDS has fallen from 2.3 million in 2005 to 1.5 million in 2013. Better treatment options for patients with HIV has led to this substantial decrease. The estimated global market for treatment of HIV was $20 billion in 2013, and is currently predicted to fall in the $22 billion range, with Gilead (GILD) and Glaxo (GSK) going head to head as bictegravir runs comparative studies with emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide, drugs that are considered the predominant HIV treatments. Tenofovir alafenamide are given to ameliorate some of the adverse renal and bone impacts of emtricitabine treatment. The mechanism of action on retrovirus for indolopyridones anti-HIV drugs and emtricitabine is that of reverse transcriptase inhibition.

CYDY has a novel mechanism of action to inhibit the spread of HIV infection employed by candidate RO 140. PRO 140 is a member of a class of HIV therapeutics called "viral entry inhibitors". PRO 140 is an antibody targeting CCR5, a co-receptor of CD4 that participate in viral docking (via viral protein GP120), membrane fusion, and internalization of the virus. The HIV (R5) subtype is the predominant HIV strain, which uses CCR5-mediated internalization. The company reports that PRO 140 does not interfere with normal CCR5 function in mediating immune responses, and does not lead to mutation of resistant viral strains. By blocking the predominant HIV (R5) subtype entry into T-cells via masking effect, the spread of HIV is inhibited. A very nice video on the mechanism of action for PRO 140 is shown on the CytoDyn website. The company is working with FDA to submit a BLA for its approval, and has reported details of getting its pivotal trial fully enrolled with 50 patients in the near future. It has worked to reach a clear efficacy endpoint with the regulatory body and expects to submit its BLA in 1H 2018. The company has presented evidence at CROI 2017 that PRO 140 is safe and provides maximum HIV suppression in patients for over two years. The company filed with FDA for Breakthrough Therapy designation in January 2017.

CytoDyn was recently given Orphan Drug designation for PRO 140 in treatment of GvHD. This gives the company patent protection for future potential treatment for label expansion in this indication. PRO 140 has a broad application of potential indications. CYDY has treated its first patient in GvHD in its phase 2 trial. GvHD is often associated with bone marrow transplants in cancer patients, and is a major cause of morbidity following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. CCR5 blockade is implicated in GvHD prophylaxis, modulating alloreactive donor T cell responses utilizing CXCR3 signaling. The market for GvHD is expected to reach about $650 million by 2027, and is currently in the $400 million range. FDA generally regards rare diseases as in greater need of addressing, and this fact could facilitate PRO 140 favor at the regulatory level.

The company is also working on the FIV candidate for cats, Cytofeline. Most retroviral therapies are too toxic to use in cats. In parallel with the HIV mechanism of action, Cytofeline's antibody, Cytolin, may interrupt or prevent spread of FIV all five subtypes via cell surface anti-CD11a co-antigen binding, docking, and membrane fusion events. Thus the mechanism is a novel approach that may prove to be synergistic with other therapies or ideal for pets that do not respond to current treatments, which are very limited. Tcyte's LTCI was the first treatment approved for FIV, which has a prevalence of about 1-4% of the total cat population. The burgeoning veterinary drug markets are definitely worthy of an allocation in a biotechnology enthusiast's portfolio, with an estimated total market of $26.7 billion by 2024. FIV is likely to be a meaningful sector of this market, with 36 million cats as pets in the U.S. alone, representing a potential treatment population of nearly 1 million cats. Because FDA has a relatively newly formed regulatory structure for approving animal drugs, and the fact that it is both faster and less expensive to conduct animal trials, this project might make Cytofeline a near-lead candidate as well.



The company is expanding its HIV platform of treatment regimes in humans, with human preclinical candidate Cytolin (anti-CD11a) being the second co-receptor to emerge with a candidate branding. In the literature there is support for a mechanism of HIV infection via CD11a plus CD18 assemblage, sometimes called LFA-1, in cell adhesion, fusion, and T cell polarization at the viralogical synapse. LFA-1 function has been identified by a number of researchers as critical for rate of spread in HIV infection.



The company recently completed an offering of 1.9 million shares for approximately $0.65 per share. At end Q3 2017 the company reported only about $1 million in cash. The company reported burning approximately $11 million for the first three quarters of 2017 (net loss) and has accumulated deficit of nearly $135 million. Its research and development expenses are approximately $3.5 million per quarter, with general and administrative adding another ~$500,000. The company cited raising capital as a growing concern. Its cash runway is not likely to make it to the end of 2017, but with a tentative BLA submission set for 1H 2018, there is light at the end of the tunnel if the company can raise another $10 million and the pivotal trial runs smoothly.

Risks for investing in CYDY include FDA candidate approvals for human and animal use. Successful management of large scale manufacturing is always a concern for companies with limited approved products. The company trades on the OTCBB exchange, which is not always amenable or accessible to institutional investors. Any delays in the clinical trials could prove to be crippling to the company given its tight cash position on the balance sheet. The company is likely to dilute to raise more funds for daily operations, therefore the company stock should be regarded as higher than average risk. Strong Bio is interested in putting CYDY on the watchlist, and waiting until it provides evidence that it can fund itself through the BLA submission, which is likely to happen in the next few months.

However, Strong Bio sees higher than average potential in the mechanisms of action presented by the company for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, FIV, and GvHD. The risk to reward profile in these appreciating markets is substantial enough to make the reward to risk ratio favorable in a highly diversified portfolio. Strong Bio regards PRO 140 as an excellent candidate for co-treatment of HIV with current standards of conventional retroviral care, or in patients who do not respond to current therapies, for potentially better efficacy results, if approved by FDA. GvHD label expansion offers a supportive opportunity and rare disease opportunity which can help in political negotiations with FDA regarding timing of approval. Moreover, several major current therapies lead to HIV resistance, and early evidence of CYDY's novel therapy indicates that it does not, and may therefore contribute to the massive HIV market in the niche spaces of poor response and resistance to conventional therapy. Yahoo analyst/MarketWatch consensus of 2 analysts has a price target on the company at $2.00, it is currently trading at $0.65.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CYDY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any initial position would be very small, less than or equal to 200 shares.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.