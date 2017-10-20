What The CAPE/VIX Ratio Tells Us Is Likely Looming Ahead!

The Shiller CAPE at ~30 is presently registering the third highest level in recorded US Market history. The chances of it falling in 2018 are extremely high.

The VIX going back to 2015 is in a clear ending diagonal suggesting historic lows will soon end.

The long term CAPE/VIX ratio suggests a strong possibility of a looming US Recession in 2018 which would be an unexpected shock to the market.

We were in the process of writing about the technical pattern in the VIX when we came across some research by Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital illustrating the historical correlation of the CAPE/VIX Ratio to US Recessions go back to 1990. We have been warning about a unexpected US Recession scare coming in 2018.

A fairly reliable technical indicator is a megaphone topping pattern. We annotated Schiff's chart to more visibly reflect this.

If the possible message this chart is sending then we should soon see the VIX rise and the CAPE fall. Is this reflected in the VIX and CAPE technicals.

Let's examine each of them!

VIX - AN ENDING DIAGONAL

An even more reliable pattern is "an ending diagonal" pattern, especially when it is multiyear, shown here in red. The proprietary MATASII HPTZ (High Probability Trading Zones) show a rising cluster of them (concentric ellipses) above the ending diagonal.

The Green / Pink Pyramids at the bottom of the chart are MATASII Proprietary MACRO BIAS' based on independent Macro research - They have proven to a highly guide.

The large ending diagonal or contracting wedge can be seen starting on the left side of the chart (September 2015); the current market is coming in to the 'tip' of the pattern. Also note that an expanding wedge pattern may be starting to form: the last highs in Aug 2017 and April 2017 could be the top resistance. This would suggest that we may see volatility start to increase, with the range of movements spiking higher and higher on each new leg as the (potential) expanding wedge pattern develops. There is also a potential to see an extreme spike in volatility once the larger contracting wedge has broken.

Daily View

Recent lows shown here on the daily have failed to reach the lower support of the larger contracting wedge (lowest blue support/resistance (s/r)), and have formed a potential bottom for a new pattern - expanding wedge. IF the current blue s/r is broken under we would be looking to the lowest blue s/r for support. IF the VIX continues to lift we would be watching for a break of the blue s/r from the contracting wedge (next blue s/r above market), and to see if it then makes a move towards the new expanding wedges resistance (next higher blue s/r from recent highs).

CAPE - THIRD HIGHEST LEVEL IN HISTORY

The Shiller Cyclically Adjusted PE (CAPE) at ~ 30 is now at the third highest level in the recorded history of the US stock market. Could it go higher - Yes. What is the likelihood of this occurring - Slight. What are the chances of the CAPE going lower when we see it fitting at the top end of a long term channel (shown in Red) - Extremely high!

CONCLUSION

I have found that long term success in the markets is predominately about risk mitigation through effective assessment of probabilities. The probability of these three charts aligning on a long term basis is such that ignoring what they are saying is not a prudent gamble.

Look for a US Recession entering the news headlines by mid 2018. This is a better than 70% probability based on the CAPE & VIX technicals underlying the historical CAPE/VIX ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.