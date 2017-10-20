Sanchez Energy Will Break My Decade-Old Record Of Zero Trade Losses

Aside from a rookie mistake I made over a decade ago on my first trade ever, going long based on fundamentals has served me very well in the past decade I have been actively investing. More often than not, I find that I tend to move too early, based on the first signs that there will need to be a fundamental shift in the market's direction and, therefore, on my stock. My investments tend to move down initially, for perhaps a few weeks, or even months, before the market shifts and my bet turns positive.

Such was the case with one of my investments in oil that I began back in late 2015. I made my move soon after I figured oil prices fell bellow what the industry can support in terms of not only operating, but also providing the market with adequate supplies. I saw the months of further decline as a buying opportunity, which I did until the market bottomed months later. I have been riding the recovery since then. For safety, I decided to buy into the oil majors, namely Chevron (CVX), Suncor (SU), and Shell (RDS.A). Buy and hold for a prolonged period worked well for me over the last decade. I never lost money on a single investment, which, in my view, more than made up for the occasional less-than-impressive gains.

In August, however, I decided to make an uncharacteristic bet -- not so much based on longer-term fundamentals, but rather based on shorter-term considerations. As such, I bought some Sanchez Energy (SN) stock. I bought it with the intent of selling within a few months, which I will in fact do -- even though I have never before held a stock for less than a year. My bragging rights with regard to my own personal investment record of not having lost money on any investment in the past decade might now change, thanks to my bet on Sanchez.

The Logic Behind My Investment

On the surface, it seemed like a perfectly good and logical idea. Sanchez is a company that is set to reach production of 100,000 b/d of oil equivalent some time next year. Its Q4 production is estimated to reach over 80,000 b/d, while its market cap is only about $350-$400 million.

Source: Sanchez Energy

Production is set to more or less double by next year vs. 2016, thanks to its Comanche acquisition from Anadarko (APC), which left a legacy of production already in place as well as 132 gross DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells). The added production volumes, as well as an opportunity to complete those DUCs, were an opportunity to not only increase production but also to put in a few quarters of operating profits, given the lower costs of increased production. I figured I should buy the stock, given that this temporary increase in revenue and profitability is likely to be accompanied by an increase in oil prices.

Where It All Went Wrong

An obvious shift in market sentiment in regard to weaker shale producers is where things fell apart. Sanchez did report a rare operating profit of $24.2 million last quarter, and it is likely to do so again for Q3. Production is on track to increase, just as projected. Oil prices are averaging over $50/barrel WTI so far this month, compared with an average price of $48/barrel in August (when I bought the stock). The only downside factor has been the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey, but the effects of that event should be diminishing by now.

In other words, all of the reasons I had to expect a shorter-term bump in this stock were there, yet as of now I am down about 20%. The only consolation is the fact that I never made this a very large bet, given that it is not my typical strategy to invest based on shorter-term considerations. This stock only made up 3% of my portfolio when I bought it, and therefore it will not have a huge impact on my overall performance.

Most of the factors I considered that should lead to a temporary rally in this stock fell into place, but the stock price is now down rather significantly despite all this. The only explanation is that market sentiment has now completely shifted. It went from complete carelessness in regard to profitability, with only production gains being considered (while taking company claims about break-even costs for granted), to the current situation where it seems as if investors are increasingly worried about profitability and the debt burden.

In the case of Sanchez, its total interest on debt obligations for 2016 came in at $127 million, on total revenues of $431 million. In other words, 29% of all revenue went to interest on debt. That's not exactly the healthiest situation, and it is, in fact, a partial reflection of the overall performance of its operations in terms of profitability. The fact is that the acreage it operates in is not located in the most profitable part of the Eagle Ford field. In my opinion, it would take a roughly 50% increase in oil and gas prices to make its acreage profitable beyond the few quarters it's now reporting as profitable, thanks mainly to the one-time effect that stems from the Comanche acquisition. The fact that investors are now obviously starting to view shale companies with a more sober mindset is obviously a good thing, even if it might lead to my decade-old record of not losing any money on any one particular trade being broken.

My Plan for This Investment

I still hope that there might be a bump in this stock if the Q3 results turn out to be good once more, with operating profits being a real possibility given that Sanchez is still completing DUCs. I would not want to hold this stock far beyond that point, however. I don't think I want to wait for fourth-quarter results to come in. Aside from another positive quarterly report, there is still the real possibility of a significant oil and gas price increase, which would help push the entire sector up and Sanchez stock with it.

Having said that, the slightly improved oil price environment we have seen in the past few weeks seems to be doing very little for Sanchez at the moment. It would most likely take a move in oil prices above $55/barrel for WTI in order for me to still break even, or even get a slight gain out of this trade. One thing I definitively can say that I've gained from this experience is the fact that it reinforced my conviction that longer-duration investment strategies based on fundamentals, rather than shorter-term considerations, are more likely to pan out. It might at times test one's patience, but it sure feels good when that patience is rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN, CVX, SU, RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.