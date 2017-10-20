Volvo's (VOLVY) CEO Martin Lundstedt on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Volvo AB ADR B (OTCPK:VOLVY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you, Henry. Thank you and also from my side good morning everyone to this quarter three report from the Volvo Group. I've to say it's a great video actually so and it was a great launch, but I will come back to that as well.

So third quarter, yes. We head into it straight forward here as you've already seen it was a good and solid quarter. We always say that when we're working together, there are good days and there are less good days, but this is actually good day for us. We're feeling proud of what we've achieved in the third quarter. Growth is coming back. We're getting out volumes and also profitability levels. If you look to the actual profitability levels both for trucks and construction equipment actually the best quarter three before the group and that is of course a strong achievement.

When it comes to truck side and improvement from 8.2% to 8.6% and for construction equipment up to 13.4% with very good leverage obviously. And net sales up to SEK 77 billion and as you'll see also then net sales increased of 16%, currency adjusted. And overall then 9.1% in operating margin for the group, so good and solid quarter. Volume development positive, we have this just as that we've had good order intake that you've seen and in quarter three now we're getting out volumes in a good way, on the truck side plus 15% and as you can see that goes across the different brands and across the different regions. Very positive to see for example in North America plus 29% for Mack. But generally speaking good and solid development here.

Machine deliveries also for construction equipment very strong up 48% and great work by the organization to really achieve those results. strong order intake and then really getting that out to the customer has been a lot of focus and you can see especially SDLG very, very high increase but also for the Volvo brand across regions also by the way.

Services very important for us as you know, we have started to report that in order to focus on it and to give you transparency and a view where we are, plus 5% currency adjusted and as you know services is one of the key focus areas for us. First of all and the most important thing is that is the best feedback when it comes customer retention, customer loyalty, customer satisfaction. But also that, this is also one of the key cornerstones for the group when it comes to be more resilient to the cyclicality of our business. So we are pleased with that development there are more to do obviously, but construction equipment plus 10% and also positive development in all business main business areas here.

Utilization rate obviously one driving factor kept the power trains continuously kick in, but also there we see that the number of the focused activities we have around, so this will gradually come into play even more during the coming quarters here. Trucks then, good demand as we've said in all parts of the world I will come back to the outlook later here. So but mainly I mean Europe continuous to be strong with the North of 10% already taken in relation to quarter three last year that is very positive and North America coming back.

On the stretch to supply chain as you remember in quarter two, we were reporting that we had gradually increased pressure in the supply chain mainly in the European operations, but also some of the global flows that we have mainly on power train and that should also continue into quarter three which is natural given the fact that, you need some sort of buffer in order to breathe in the system and to reset also buffer levels, etc. and that was the vacation obviously. Vacation period has been working fine. The organization has been working really hard and I would like to mention that our own operations and purchasing together with our suppliers have been doing a great job here and we have really decreased number of flows that all stretch and still there is obviously a high level of pressure in the supply chain, but if you look through the quarter and after vacation it has been a continuous improvement and we continue to see that improvement to happen again, it will be continuous focus on that. But positive development, still work to do, we have the arms around it, so it feels as good and solid development here.

What has also been important in this quarter is that we have presented a number of very important new products and services. For example then as you can see on this slide, the new 420 and 460 horsepower, LNG powered trucks. It could be both LNG that is based on then fossil fuel liquid natural gas, but it can also be 100% liquefied biogas that is actually decreasing CO2 by 100% if you're using that from fully recycled sources. This is diesel based engine or diesel cycle based engine instead of the normal gas power that is based on the auto or the petrol side and that gives higher efficiency and higher energy utilization, so it will be a very good and solid product into the renewable fuel cell.

For regional and long haulage, and then we're also actively working with other stakeholders in order to increase also the infrastructure around those fuels. But here we have solid alternative for long haulage that often is the missing links so to speak. Also we had as you saw also on the video, with Steve Moakler we had the launch of the new Mack Anthem and also upgrades of other parts of the Mack range. I was attending the launch and I can say that the reception was absolutely fantastic. Mack is back. Was the most common comment into long haulage? I mean the brand equity when it comes to Mack is absolutely fantastic and that together now with continuous improvement of the dealer network, the Captive Powertrains, the mDRIVE and now the full range will further actually boost the development of our Mack brand in United States, Canada and also the export market. So great start and great launch and now, we will concentrate to have transition as planned, but so far so good and very hard and dedicated work here.

When it comes to and yes to recapitalize a little bit, this year is pretty busy year when it comes to product launch as you can see here. So even if we're working as we said lot with continuous improvement, driving the culture in the group. We're also continuously upgrading our offering. North America goes without saying the biggest reveal in 20 years started as you know with VNR in the first quarter the regional haulage for Volvo Trucks North America continued with long haulage VNL in North America for Volvo also great receptions and now Mack Anthem, North America for Mack Trucks. So we are actually strengthening segments where the two brands have been traditionally weaker long haulage stand for Mack and the regional offering for Volvo trucks.

Also as you can see in Asia and we have already talked about the current launch for the premium markets in Asia, Japan but also export markets as you know Australia, South Africa for example. UD Croner the medium duty getting started have a good order intake, ahead of plan. And also now during this quarter, the UD Cruiser that is light medium duty truck that we're starting to sell now in Indonesia, but we will continue. Obviously also here, we're concentrating a lot of resources in addition to really continue to work on the product cost, with good progress, also working with service offerings we're getting solid and good business in Southeast Asia. But I have to say also in this area, we are ahead of plan and building a very good platform for the future.

What is interesting to say here is also that? All these platforms are more and more based on our modular system. The cost system giving good leverage into the different component families and component groups and also into R&D and the service market. Well then it comes to the market environment and the outlook for this and next year. Start with North America improved freight rates over couple of quarters now. We have seen stabilized used prices as we have discussed. We are - I should say they're well positioned we have been working as you know actively with the used sides, we have stock levels that all on very sound positions. We see also that the mix of our used stock levels are good.

So there are lot of good sides both for the market, but also for the group as such. Vocational [ph] and construction has been pretty strong for a period of time, but we also now see that regional and haulage coming back and fleet orders coming in here. So already for this year, we're slightly adjusting upwards from 225,000 to 235,000 and we foresee them further uptick next year to 260,000. As you've seen maybe there are some of the forecast little bit higher than we all - but we also see that some of the old fleet is coming back from 2015 will actually play a role when it comes to the used truck market and here is about managing that in a good way obviously and I think we have a solid plan here. And then it goes now in together with an increased market to in a good way manage of obviously the product launches and the transition in our production system.

And here I just want to be clear. With the good market that is not hunt for market share it's a hunt of good quality in the price positioning, good product quality, good delivery capacity and delivery precision because then you're building solid platform for the future and to some extent when you're doing this, the market share should be the variable parameter and I think, we are very clear on that. And having said that obviously, we will not miss an opportunity but we will not sacrifice our cost plans, our product quality plans, our delivery, precision plans for hunt capital reserve or fragment represents market share.

Europe also strong outlook as you saw order intake continued to be positive year-over-year and that is telling us that good activity level. We see that also in the credit portfolio delinquencies rates were all time low, solid earnings from our customers in different segments and in different parts of Europe. If anything it's actually little bit concern of the lack of drivers and the difficulty to get drivers in some other segments that is holding it back a little bit, but we foresee a flat market also in some of the earlier reports here talking about that we were taking it down minus 2%, but I actually call it flat, if it's okay because it's a little bit. I mean it's 18, 19 months ahead of plan also it's difficult to fine tune that to do the last decimal so to speak, but good levels.

Brazil, I was coming back two days ago from Brazil short visit [indiscernible]. Actually good spirit now, you know that the surrounding markets have been positive for couple of quarters. But we also see now Brazil is coming back resources, agriculture, interest rates and inflation coming down to more decent levels. And for the first time in many, many years it is interest rates and inflation coming back due to real measures and not by subsidies or rather so to speak political influence measures. So it will not be quick recovery, but anyhow we foresee some plus 20% on the heavy duty market and that in itself of course is positive given the fact that all of - everyone has been streamlining their operations including Volvo.

Asia, very strong year and we're adjusting upwards again. China weight and dimensions, new emission legislations, positive market outlook and, but still we see that this year is over swing from 0.35 million trucks obviously is too strong in the long run, but even next year we see a continuous strong market, it will go down but it is sound that it's going down. I mean our current forecast is talking about some 1.50 million trucks but that is as you know still a very, very strong market.

India, also some bumps on the road during quarter two, this year related to the BS-IV but emission level number IV including also the Goods and Service Tax reformed in quarter two that put the market somewhat to a halt, but that is coming back. Now we had a good quarter three and we see that the market will continue and as a matter of fact, the GST reform in the long run is positive for logistics, interstate transport and not at least than for driving the market more into from really basic into value and further on in some niche segments into high end, even premium like mining for example where we have a leading position.

And then Japan coming down a little bit, what is worthwhile saying here that is also little bit effective, some good years now. Post new emission legislation you always have a correction mainly our belief is that will effect medium duty market. So when we talk about heavy duty, that is the most relevant for us, obviously we have a medium duty offering also, but out of the 95,000 this year approximately 48,000 will be heavy duty and we foresee the heavy duty part to go down to 45,000 so that is less pronounced decreased than for medium duty that our forecast is talking about 47 to 40.

Market shares; pretty stable situation as since we met last time. North America we have been losing market share, it was really start of the year. We were more conservative we took some stock weeks in order to really get used in balance together with also the new truck inventory levels and then obviously we have been working, starting with somewhat transition. But I have to say that we have the situation under good control and we feel that now the market share position has stabilized, so I think that is okay.

Mack, good stable level there. Europe also. Volvo historically high, flat level of almost 17% and what is positive is to see that we're sorting now to turn the tide for Renault in steady way, in a consistent way and one of the key factors here is actually that we have been now more consistently regaining market shares in France and that is telling us, that obviously our big deal networking France but even more importantly customers are getting the confidence back about the Renault Trucks organization and the future in that. So we're around 30% market share now where we should be, so that is really, really positive. Otherwise you can say that, there is continuous tough market when it comes to price in Europe. Even if that is high volume, since number of their surrounding markets that normally also taking in part of the volume, it has been a tough competition here.

Brazil the same thing, obviously tough price conditions in the whole market given the very low volumes. What the main reason here for the decrease as we've already reported is the really tough conditions in the medium duty where we are making priority for quality in the business, but on the heavy duty we are keeping our positions well north of 25% of market share. Japan also very positive turning the tide here and in the recent months, we have been close to 20% in some months above 20%, so that is also positive development for the UD Trucks organization and as you can see South Africa and Australia both of them with all our brands plus 25% market share, I think it's 27.4% if I remember it correctly in Australia, so very positive.

Here, just a reflection everything plus. Plus, plus, plus. Orders plus 32% and deliveries plus 15%. As we talked about the supply chain and everything I think the organization as I said have done a great job in focusing getting the arms around it, well identified where we have it and how we're working with different action plans on that. As you can see North America plus 79% and delivery is plus 18%, so there it would be now lot of focus to manage transition and also deliveries and promises that we're putting to the market. But again, Europe when we're talking about what will happen with European market you'll see here in relation to quarter three already strong last year plus 14%. And book to bill actually positive in all markets, even if it's a washed down. I mean someone will say to me, so it's wash-in South America, so we're absolutely fact [ph] based here.

Construction equipment another very strong quarter obviously. Market growth across all regions and that has obviously supported very strong year result that Jan will come back to and as you've seen, the orders are up 45 and deliveries again up very strongly and they have been managing to get it out of the market. But I have to say also that, big part of this very strong development is also the transformation activities that has been ongoing in construction equipment now for a couple of years. Very focused good motivation in the whole organization. So I think Jan will comment on it, but main part actually of the improvement here is coming from very strong internal activities.

We just have to say this, we invent this product as you know, this is Volvo the invention of the Articulated Dump truck during the quarter we celebrated 75,000 ADT. I stood in front, when I was doing my toothbrush activities this morning, 75,000 ADT. It's not, I mean it's more difficult maybe than combustion engine from time-to-time, but I have to say this, why are we bringing it up? First of all, mostly because we're very proud of it but it's also sign of the development that we see in GPE, in the heavy equipment. We're continuing to gain market shares in the heavy equipment.

I mean on the rolling fleet for the ADTs in the world today. We have 50% of the rolling fleet in the world. When you look at pure market share, the reasons here we have been around one-third or 33% to 35%, but recently we're moving back up to almost 40% market share worldwide here. And obviously also with broad range that we introduced A60, a 65-tonner is also making a statement that this is Volvo land [ph] so to speak. Also wheel loader plus 2 percentage points globally and actually a flat development on excavators. So here we still have a big untapped potential since that is the biggest market in terms of volume. But I still think when you look at product mix and the market mix we have done a good job here.

When it comes to the market environment also here, I should say good development in all markets. We have slightly adjusted we can start in China because that is always, now when they're coming back the main focus. As you can see we have adjusted this year and it's difficult when you have such strong bounce back to really get the figures right and we have discussed that internally also. In quarter two, we have the plus 35% to 45% for this year and now we're saying plus 60% to 70%. Then one can ask, why are we then thinking about more or little bit slower increase, if I may put it like that of 5% to 15%. We think actually that now when we are approaching the trend line that the increase and the growth will follow that little bit more, the main reason is that, we see that the development in China is more sound now, is based on machine utilization, we can follow that with our connected vehicles and equipment and we see actually that the machines are used more and more. The machines that we have sending out are active and then, we feel this is based on fundamental and some point in time it should start to follow the trend line, then it will, if it would be 5% to 15% or something around that but it will definitely be little bit more soft growth, but still good growth in China and also then in total good levels. Also Europe and North America we expect for next continue on good levels and also somewhat growth in the rest of Asia and that is following the example the good development in resources not at least for Indonesia and also India coming back here.

Orders and deliveries here. I think maybe the only comment I think is a pretty straightforward growth, maybe the only comment that could bring some concern is North America and the order is minus 17. But I will take that away [ph] that concerned because that is related actually to a product launch or a product opening last year of compact excavators we had a break offering during two years until quarter three 2016 when we opened orders books for compact excavators and then we had a peak in order. So if you look at underlying trends that is following pretty well actually we've been seeing in the other market, so generally speaking a strong development here.

Buses, delivery is up 24% that was obviously strong somewhat challenging mix, but that Jan will come back to. I think what I would like to talk a little bit more. Okay, we had a number of important orders to run, to follow-up that is very important in order to have balanced situation. The 25 full electric to Trondheim is still relatively low number that is the biggest full electric order we have taken that is still relatively low numbers for every tender, but they are now gradually increasing and the tender activity level is also increasing.

What we've done during this quarter is that we've increased the battery capacity on the 7900. We have also additional features when it comes to loading, so not only so to speak the up charge loading and end stations, but also overnight loading with high capacity. We are extending the range up to 200 kilometres and that is giving then a completely new type of autonomy and also given the fact that you can use both up charge and overnight loading, using off peak loading so to speak and thereby optimize when you're buying so to speak then energy here for operators. And that in addition, I mean if you look at energy consumption here you have an efficiency that is somewhat 80% lower actually due to the much higher efficiency of an electric engine, so it's a good system and as you know we're providing the full infrastructure here together with partners.

So important step, what is also worthwhile mentioning here is obviously the modular thinking of our electro mobility, so all the components, all the parts, software, infrastructure modules will and can already be used in our other business areas and we will see that coming obviously for urban solutions for trucks, in due time. But also for construction equipment obviously where there is a big need for that not at least for noise reasons actually. Where we are doing a number of pilots now with main customers here.

Volvo Penta also can say good quarter, we had, we made campaign to clean up some of our quality campaign protect customers, it has been well executed so no drama but that was coming with the cost ticket and Jan will talk about that. And when it comes to orders still good I think it was plus 14% and sales or deliveries were positive 12%, deliveries increased by 7%. And then also I have to say, I'm proud that we're launching the first four digit horsepower engine and why that is important is that, with this 1,000 horsepower and with IPS certified you get in actual measures, the feel of that is actually 1,350 horsepowers including the benefits of IPS system and if you have four of those, you can actually have propulsion ready for, yachts up to 120 feet and that is for the strengthening our presence in the yacht market, where we already up to 60, 70 feet has market position, north of 50% market share globally today, so very positive as well.

So by that Jan, I think I leave the stage to you to go through the financial figures.

Jan Gurander

Thank you, Martin. Good morning. So to say from a financial point of view pretty straightforward quarter I will say. Looking into sales basically coming up from SEK 69 billion year to SEK 77 billion and currency headwind of something like SEK 2 billion, you can sales growth in the basic in all regions, very much reflecting what Martin talked about before.

In terms of what you call adjusted operating income what we last here, that was not included in the adjusted was the final settlement in terms of the EU investigation of 190 and this year we take away SEK 400 million in capital gain from Deutz, so that's what you have. That is excluded in the adjusted operating income. But we go from SEK 4.8 billion to SEK 7 billion. 7.1% to 9% in EBIT margin. You can see across the line good development for trucks see quite impressive figures coming back to that later. Unfortunately little bit lower results both for buses and Penta. We come back to that little bit later as well.

Currency headwind up to SEK 220 million in the quarter more less what we talked about in connection with the second quarter. when we look into the fourth quarter, we foresee currency headwind of something like SEK 500 million, a little bit you can say a little bit worse in compared to what we had in the - when we guided on the second quarter. looking into, what drives to profitability SEK 2 billion is coming out of gross income of course a bit part of that comes from overseas, but also from the volume increase in trucks. We see that cash R&D and capitalization and amortization is on the negative side. When we talk about capitalization and amortization for the whole year 2017, we will be somewhere I would guess between SEK 800 million and SEK 1 billion in higher amortization and capitalization for the whole year, so maybe little bit less than what we have guided before.

Otherwise selling and admin increasing partly you can say it's due to, it's actually due to the fact that we're increasing I mean sales are increasing, you have a certain part of the selling constant is actually variable and we have to have more feet on the street to actually to take care of this markets that we see, so this is according to the internal plans that we have as well, so at starting that comes as a surprise to us. And then we have also then the stretched supply chain that effects in a negative way.

When we look into the cash flow, it's SEK 0.6 billion quarter, we are when in terms of cash, we are in the net cash position of close to SEK 11 billion, we see that we have the same development as we've had before in terms of property plants and equipment investments in that, same level that we've kept for quite some years. We have a quarter in terms of cash flow where you can say the accounts payable season wise after the summer holidays and so on and where we actually you can say repay the payables to our suppliers and before we start to bill, we have a poor situation on the payables, it's more and more less mechanic. So this is also more or less in line with what it should be no surprises from our point of view.

Looking little bit closer into trucks, going from SEK 3.8 billion to SEK 4.3 billion in profitability, SEK 8.2 billion to SEK 8.6 billion in terms of EBIT margin and basically we have talked about it before on the positive side, higher volumes the income from the joint venture is actually improving quite a bit, I will say particularly down from commercial vehicles is contributing quite a bit, but also CV, but the size of the CV is little bit bigger than VE CV.

Selling cost, supply chain and then the higher R&D cost is what we see here on the negative side. CE; up when it comes to deliver machines but also sales. You can see here that, I think it's important so we don't just get an impression that it is China that drives the development in terms of profitability. It is actually a lot more market share before it is a broad based improvement that we have in terms of deliveries in all regions and you can see here also, in terms of the large and medium machines 53% up and this is not only China. Even though SDLG sticks out, but it is a broad based improvement in terms of regions and also a good product mix. I think that's important to have bear that in mind. But generally speaking, a good development 31% up, if we actually exclude the currency which is the headwind it is 35% on sales. Here we see, this is in terms of the business areas also the strongest development in terms of service sides as well.

So here absolutely good internal work being done here and then of course and of course having helped by the volumes, high capacity utilization. This is also a system that is, I mean we have quite a lot of capacity. We have been. I mean we talk about, that we're well invested in the group and maybe Volvo CE is the part of the group that's been mostly well invested, if I put it like that. So that's also you can say that here the capacity when you put in a lot of volumes in these factors that have been fairly empty for a couple of years, it helps a quite a bit. So that situation is different compared to trucks, a little bit same thing from the trucks, we can say both Lexus [indiscernible] is not so eminent here as we see in some areas in truck side.

And then of course we head in the quarter, then we saw the deal or actually the whole deal is for Great Britain and that was a capital gain of SEK 250 million. If you exclude that, I think you can take away approximately 1.5% of the EBIT margin. So from 5.2% to 13.4% in construction equipment. Buses a little bit of a more, maybe little bit more difficult story. I mean increasing sales with almost 25%, so that is definitely on the positive side. But we are little bit, we have few headwinds. I mean it's on the currency side some SEK 60 million. We also have now, we are ramping up the Nova in as well that is connected with some cost here in the third quarter and then we have a negative mix. One of them is the obvious mix that we go higher vehicle sales compared to the growth of vehicle sales, bus sales. Of course dilutes the margin because the service becomes smaller part of the total sales. It's a mathematical effect that actually affect us quite a bit in the quarter. But then we also have, as you know quarter-by-quarter depending on what orders we actually deliver, the result can be bumpy and we have some orders that were on pretty low margin in the third quarters as well.

Having said that, we are little bit as you can see on the curve here when it comes to the 12-month rolling operating income. It has little bit plateaued [ph] on the bus side and that's something that we will have to continue to work or we want to break that trend upwards going forward as well. So but there are some explanations to this. But generally speaking we're satisfied with the development we need to turn the trend upwards that we have in the - you can say during 2015 especially.

Penta, a good quarter from many points of view, but also little bit few headwinds coming in and it is basically coming then from increased cost in, in a little bit industrial system during the quarter then also a campaign cost that affected us, quite a bit as well and then also due to the growth also a little higher to say ambitions when it comes to sales, selling, expenses as well. But you can say, if we didn't have this campaign cost to the quarter, would that have yet another good quarter for Penta with improved profitability compared to the year before. So here we are, we are not that worried. I think, here it will come back I think in the fourth quarter.

VFS also pretty simple story. SEK 550 million in the third quarter, good volumes coming in, penetration slightly improving. If we compare to where we are in beginning of the year, little bit better also in compared to where we were last year. Good in terms of delinquencies. The market as we have talked about before very much in VFS is Brazil. Brazil is definitely is now under control very actually stabilizing quite a bit, I think we're not worried about that anymore unless something dramatic happens, but as it looks right now, we have come through that one and as you can see return on equity on 14.3 level, so a very healthy situation in VFS.

By that Martin, as I said pretty straight forward quarter not so much to talk about, so. We open up for Q&A's.

Martin Lundstedt

Absolutely, thank you. Thank you, Jan.

Q - Hampus Engellau

Hampus Engellau, Handelsbanken and I have three questions. Starting off on China, it's quite a significant outlook that you're looking at for this year on trucks and I would be interested, if you could talk a little bit about the joint venture you have it there with Dongfeng. Second question is on Russia, we heard one of your competitors talking about Russia coming back sharply and not being able to meet the morning rush and giving a very strong outlook for next year and it would be interesting to hear how Volvo has developed in Russia, if you see in similar situation.

Last question is more on sales development. We hear Volvo cars are releasing a new concept for selling cars with Polestar ordering it over the internet and also subscription package with no down payment and I would be interested to get, if this is something that would work in trucks and if you're looking at this. Thanks.

Martin Lundstedt

Should I start with Dongfeng?

Henry Sténson

Yes.

Jan Gurander

Dongfeng, it's - -we had a little bit of tough start over the first year, which was 2015 when the market actually went down and it's not very fun to start your own venture where we basically go I would say to into red figures, actually it's not a good start for the corporation, but what I will say a lot of good work has been done internally in Dongfeng actually when it comes to restructuring, actually in a way that maybe you wouldn't expect from a Chinese state-owned company. you know they're when it comes to employment and so on that is, quite a lot of restructuring going in in the industry system, where we reduced the number of factories quite a bit. We closed some loss making subsidiaries as well. so a lot of hard internal work and then of course now when the market comes back and it can be pretty close actually that is will be a record year in terms of truck for the total market in China as well that helps as well.

So I think that is good. Otherwise I think, I think we are still learning a little bit in this corporation. It is a good atmosphere, so well you need to get to know each other little bit, you need to realize the synergy projects that you're working on, we've talked about it before the manual gearbox, now we're into the, [indiscernible] license from us and so on. Lot of product renewals comes as well in the coming years as well, both from the heavy duty side and the medium duty side. So lot of things going on really speaking and so I think the corporation and the joint venture is developing in a good way. But working in China for the ones who have done it, it's not an easy. If I put it like that sometime it feels like that you'll take two steps forward and one half back and then, can be couple of months where everything is fine, so but it's - I think it goes well actually.

Martin Lundstedt

Yes, maybe I also add on, we were there last week, actually it feels like that three, four weeks. Obviously lot of things have happened, but we had I think also good discussions about little bit to your last question also how will the sales development look in China for example and we're working a lot together on developing the sales and store structure and the combination of that together with Dongfeng and it's very high level of curiosity how to drive that. it has been more of an order booth, to fill up the factory and then new orders actually delivering whole where a not a lot of focus on the lifecycle management so to speak, but high level of curiosity and I think these types of produce, also building your country in a good way. So to Jan's point, we're investing from both sides a lot of time in order to learn to know each other what are the real benefits and as we've said before, the equity ratio the different partners has obviously impact, but in the long run the most important is that the partners feel that is win-win situation.

Then also when it comes to the overall activities, we are now also sourcing a number of components from Dongfeng into the value operations, so that is also working well. So the cost system also on the value part is important for us when it comes to the emerging markets and I have to say that we're in a very interesting position that have yet got act together in quicker way than I anticipated actually. Russia, we agree it has been sort of uptick in the market, we have been able to get back to where we should be. I mean well north of 20% market share when it comes to important brands and also a good level of production into Kaluga and that is a benefit right now obviously. And actually good development also in the service business. So I have to say Russia is good, but that is also part of the global system and we are now into volumes, where we are balancing that obviously in a way, where we also can meet delivery times, but also delivery promises, but it's about how far can you stretch your system when it comes to delivery times and at the same time not be too positive. So you're promising more than you can deliver, so to speak. But I think for us it was important to get back to where we should be and we feel that, we have reached that position.

And finally when it comes to sales development I think it's lot of happening when it comes to how we're selling trucks and even more important solutions. Having said that, there is still a lot of differences between automotives or cars and commercial vehicles. I normally say that as you know that is more and [indiscernible] stone crusher than an truck and a car. Even if they're using the same infrastructure so to speak and therefore I think what we're working with this obviously more and more so to speak, the uptime or the lifecycle promise in different forms, as you know when there we see be give interest not only in the traditional part of Europe that has been most material in some segments like mining and quarries where you can calculate life cycles, but also US for example bigger interest and also in some of the emerging markets as I said, I was down during the week and now in Brazil lot to focus on this because customers feel to take the next step you must work closer in a partnership with more advanced technology, so I think to some extent we will streamline the sales in itself given the fact it had better tools when it comes to configurating [ph] and we use connectivity to quick agreeing to what is the right spec for your application. But at the same time it is a design process of a solution system that I think can be further developed actually. I think we have been spending too little time actually on really going through what spec should you really have as a customer when it comes to the historical data or so your application and now with connectivity we can be much more sharp in tailor making the offering so to speak.

Christer Magnergård

Christer Magnergård from DNB. So I had a question on the new financial targets, you presented this quarter. Maybe you can give some arguing why now and why you presented them when you did? And my impression is also that, that 10% margin target maybe also long-term targets, but now you're at 9.3% EBIT margin suggested this far in 2017 and the outlook for 2018 looks pretty okay, so is that something that we can actually expect already this cycle, so that was on that. and then the second thing was on alternative fuels in the future and you talked about electro mobility and we also have a fuel cell alternatives, how do you see this developing over the next year because we're seeing quite big moves in the markets and also if you're adjusting R&D cost base accordingly to be a part of this development.

Jan Gurander

Why now? I think, there is you have it at least in the border of Volvo and now you process where you evaluate your financial targets, how you perform according to them and then also evaluate if they're still relevant or if they should be changed, that's something you do every year, obviously you don't change it obviously every year, you evaluate how they work actually and I think now it was first time, when the border evaluated the targets to change them, something that is actually more valuable and it's according in ordinary board because it's not more dramatic than that and the day when you decide upon it, you release and communicate it and that happened to be in August, so it's not more dramatic than that and that's why. I don't know what to say more than that. But in a way the target is, it is clear, it is precise, it's about 10% over business cycle then of course you can ask yourself, how do you define a business cycle? How long is it and so on? But it's much clear than what we have before, being number one or number two because I think it's more difficult to grasp. Having said that at the same time, if you think about it, if you want to be number one, number one. I think you have to be about 10% at least historical figure show that. So I don't know if it was such a dramatic thing, anyway but it's much clear, much, much better than the old one something to relate to. Not for us actually but I think also for capital markets as well.

Martin Lundstedt

And then obviously I think coming back to your second part of that question. I mean, cycle where we should be and I think it's fair to say that we should be, when we are so to speak reaching the target of recycle, we should be north of 9.1% now because I mean we have Europe that is strong and solid right now and we have, even if that little bit early days also in the North American recovery, but coming back etc. so I think that has to show itself, but there is a gap between the current performance and so to speak the financial target. I think that is obvious and obviously we have both client activities to work on that, as well said to you many times what we're all working with this. Continuous that improvement of the online profitability clear so to speak links between activities and what we're doing. Secondly actively work on better flexibility to decrease so to speak the volatility of our earnings. I think we have proven that now for North America, we're continuing to work on different measures, everything from the flexibility in the industrial system in itself. The service sales, close relations in the value chains around the globe that is increasing speed so to speak and then also higher level of flexibility when it comes to cost space as such.

And then the third part of it is also invest in a more proved and formed to follow different not at least when it comes to industrial capacity that we've historically have had a little bit and over billion in the max volume, is that of taking step-by-step. Now when it comes to R&D and alternative fuels and electro mobility and new technologies and such, here I think you said one of the big tickets for the future we're working a lot with where we've seen now that we've been the last five, 10 years investing heavily in our course system, in our modular platform standardized interfaces, different types of modules that we can fit into the different platforms and not only between tracks but also between the business areas. And you have to take one example that we have already said couple of times, take the UD Croner medium duty, we have investment wise one-third of what it should be without the core system.

What does that mean? Yes that means that we can redirect farms in our current so to speak R&D not capped because - but the R&D levers that we're talking about more into new technologies and still have so to speak the right speed in electro mobility automation alternative fuels connectivity etc. when it comes to alternative fuels, here obviously it's always about how many of the offerings should you have. What is the viable economic life length, what is a viable technical life length? What we see is that, we believe that in some applications as we've said here now gas is and will be viable alternative for some applications, both in trucks but also in other areas, but electrification will come big time. And having said that, will electrification you need to have certain range extenders if you put it simple and that could be combustion engine or diesel or gas, it could be fuel cells. It could be loading along the road infrastructural development etc.

So here it will be more and more of a system development. I think one of the good things for us is that we are little bit too early out actually with buses. But the good news is that we have gained good experience in the utilization of electrification and also how to build a viable modular system because this is a tricky part when it comes to the energy management, the battery modularization and then also some of the major hardware parts because that will also be combined with automation. So interesting times to have, but I think now we have yet a good view on where we are and how we should continue to work.

Having said that, it moves quickly. We have rearranged our way of working in R&D, we have much more focused team, so that can iterate quicker so to speak. So we don't foresee any big changes in the overall spending but how do you use your funds will be different.

Björn Enarson

Björn Enarson, Danske Bank. Continuing on R&D, you talked a lot about R&D productivity over the years and you're now also talking about redirecting R&D efforts. So is it fair to assume that the overall R&D budget will be pretty unchanged going forward or do you need to take it up the quarter a lot of course much, much higher demand on CO2 and NOx etc.

Jan Gurander

No I think, I mean what we're overlooking right now is that for the coming years. We think and we feel and we have plans for keeping it pretty flat so to speak. We are having so to speak spending approximately SEK 15 billion per year and given the fact that we're getting better and better in the modular system, we can free up capacity in a good way. And having said that also, R&D will be different in the future because it will be much more of an iteration also with customers and customer-customer, so in the long run what is what here. What is settling? What is R&D? I think it will take what is classified as R&D, we think that we have good opportunity, we are sitting in a good position for using this platforms of what we call the cost over the modular system to redirect also and increase focus while we need to increase it.

Also what we see, that is positive is that it's a big interest in the ecosystem also to work with Volvo, we're very proud and humble of that and meaning that, we will not succeed alone here. We will only succeed by working with different partners, small and big companies, customers, suppliers, other stakeholders in order to increase. But I think we are well aware of creating that the ecosystem as well.

Björn Enarson

Okay, perfect. And on the balance sheet, you talked also for quite some time where you want to strengthen the balance sheet and build more cash and I guess that's still valued. Can we get some, for how long will you likely to mount up cash?

Jan Gurander

We'll see, I think we have to come back to that one in connection, when we discuss dividends and so on, but I don't think it's on an alarming level yet actually, not at all. I think I mean SEK 11 billion that's I mean, as having said that we want to be in a net cash position, we are anyway in a volatile business high capital intensity and so on, so. I don't think that it is a problem actually so far. Having said that, we don't want to take we don't intend to be asset managers overtime either. I think there are people that are better on that, that's option is focus for us, so at a certain point in time, we need to think about if we had too much cash flow to deal about it.

Björn Enarson

But if you were in charge, would be it - dividend out more money but still build cash. Dividending [ph] out more money but still build cash.

Jan Gurander

Yes, I think it's good also if you can increase the dividends to the shareholders obviously, so, but I think this is a pretty, is this a nice problem to have. We will come back on it.

Martin Lundstedt

And maybe to add, to what Bjorn saying we have said a couple of times, I mean we will continue to invest I mean approximate on one-to-one basis with depreciation, if you look through I mean if the capacity it's new technology etc. but we're coming down to more so to speak sustainable level given that. we are not overlooking for the time being in a big acquisition activities given the fact that we have a strong volume base, we have a strong market position, brands etc. so and then we're saying important now is a strong balance sheet to Jan's point. To the right extent we have put that in the financial target offering within cycle and having said that, what is important positive now feedback from the rating institutes. Building that transform because that will be very, very important for the value creation and then obviously when we order, we don't want to be asset managers. So then I mean it's a mathematical game more or less.

Henry Sténson

Then let's go over to the guys who are listening into the webcasts. To see if we have any questions over the phone, please.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] and the first question comes from the line of Graham Phillips with Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Graham Phillips

First to Jan and then to Martin. Just Jan on the profit increase in truck, just trying to understand a little bit behind the headwinds obviously you've focused on FX and R&D. If I look at the increase otherwise how much of that was really due to associates and joint ventures because clearly you're being held back at the organic level due to selling cost and the supply chain issue. I'm trying to thinking to sort of the final quarter into next year, when we should start to see some sort of kick from the incremental margin from the growth in organic sales. And then just to Martin on the Renault and the heavy truck, can you give us bit of an idea of the split on how the T heavy truck is going in terms of volumes, market share and how the Renault business itself in terms of its, internal margin target is growing and what actions are in place to see improvements on that business? Thank you.

Jan Gurander

As you know, we don't disclose the figures for the joint ventures in detail, but to part and you can find it in the other segment, you can also find it in the footnote as well, so you can get a feeling for how much it is. Yes it is contributing but it is not you can say taking away actually also the good underlying development we have in terms of our own truck sales as well. And I mean we are increasing sales quite a bit in the quarter. I think we have fairly good underlying gross income margins on our own trucks as well, then of course we have the headwinds as we've talked about in terms of disturbances and so on.

So I think, I'm okay with the underlying development that we can see in the truck side, we are said to be careful with this disturbance cost. But yes, the joint venture is all contributing positively. A little bit maybe coming back to the levels that we saw when it comes to Dongfeng to point of acquisitions or we're kind of returning to these levels, yes to give you some kind of broad indication.

Graham Phillips

Just remembering was Dongfeng earning in those years?

Jan Gurander

I don't know if it's, I can you check it yourself somewhere.

Graham Phillips

Okay and in terms of headwinds on selling costs and supply chain disruptions, when do you actually see them falling away in terms of the year-on-year change?

Jan Gurander

If we take the ones who are - when it comes to disruptions in the supply chain that's something we're working on that. We saw actually during the third quarter trend where the month-by-month is sequentially the cost we're getting lower, I think we're getting a better grip on the situation. There will still be disturbance cost in the fourth quarter, but as it looks right now and what we know right now in terms of these, they will gradually become lower in the fourth quarter. I think we both hope and believe that when we leave the year that we have a normalized salutation.

Martin Lundstedt

We had a feeling that it was a basketball through the water hose, but now it's more of ping to the water hose.

Jan Gurander

But now when it comes to the selling cost. This is actually something that we have planned for and that goes according to our internal plans, so they're not in any headwinds or something like that and it's the same with R&D as well, so those you should not look up because we had to rebuild also on the selling side, after you can say the global sales organization. We had some of the brands did not have people to be able to manage their own brands. I will say the brand that was most effective by that was Renault actually. So we're adding resources to be able to round the brands, but of course that should be able to show, that in an improved profitability as well.

Martin Lundstedt

And very clear link between as Jan is saying, sales and so this is and so to speak the resources and so it's not about store functions or so or anything like that. On the renewal, yes it continued and maybe gray on that, as you know now sales is, I mean it is the T-range and associated construction and distribution ranges that we're selling and I think that is, that it has been very important part of so to speak turning the tide giving confidence into the market, but also the focused organization now we have out from Leon is very important in that strengthening of the situation.

And when we look into the P&L and the development or renewal that is going according to plan, but what I think is most important to see is actually the customer mix also that we have, a customer mix not only coming back in volumes of the big fleets but also the retail customers and different type of customers and that is obviously a sign of strength and sustainability.

Henry Sténson

We can take two more questions over the phone, so please continue.

Operator

Thank you. Moving onto the line of Klas Bergelind with Citi. Please go ahead your line is open.

Klas Bergelind

Firstly on services, we have solid growth in trucks against the tougher comp and further acceleration in construction equipment. I just want to confirm its business sell south now coming through before one could argue in trucks that you had held from now Captive fleet coming into service in North America, but that we were waiting for the increased penetration of the service contract in Europe. So as the better service growth now a result of your efforts to increase the penetration.

Martin Lundstedt

I think still it's a mix of both actually. We're still enjoying the fact that we have gradually increased the Captive penetration of powertrain both for Volvo obviously but also importantly for Mack when it comes to mDRIVE so that is definitely one part of it, but you're right Klas I mean the higher focus and that goes actually everything from really I mean the basics of our service basically in parts, parts supply working with all parts of the world and obviously the contract penetration to your point, so and having said that there is also little bit of lagging in the sort of this contracts penetration as you know given the fact that when you all sign in that, you also have the warranty period etc. but if you look at the development of that, it looks promising and that is one of the most important basis.

We actually as I said from low levels, when I was in Latin America during the weekend and beginning of this week it was the same actually that we have a good trend here. So high focus in the organization and more focused also organization set up in different division around services. So this is very, very high focus in the organization.

Klas Bergelind

Good, so early days still more positive to come there, that's good. When it comes to, my second one is coming back to grey [ph] and truck margin. So obviously figures around cost pressures into the quarter and they are obviously there but you have improved JVs even if we strip out the Deutz gain, you have solid service growth, you have strong deliveries as an offset. But I want to come back to the cost pressures, because in the past when we had a lot of launches, we had dual production effects. I'm talking about FH and the T series and now we have VNR, we have VNL, Mack, Quon, Croner. Obviously not as global and not as massive as FH. But we get questions whether the cost inflation from launches ahead would ramp or can we stay at the current levels?

Martin Lundstedt

I think if I can start you on and here I think this is obviously Volvo's high focus, when you're doing transitions of platforms and new products etc. at the same time, I think we have to move away also from the fact that okay what is the extra costs after, I mean a world class company will manage actually launches because we will always have launches and therefore we have said that, when it comes to this, now we will - we want to be mentioned on the fact that we are a company that will have constant type of introductions of products etc. and that is how we are also communicated at. Having said that and obviously for that region, that business area that it will be a temporary effect but, we are global company, we must be able to manage that thing so to speak the normal portfolio game, if I put like that Klas. So that is how you should look upon it? And as I said also during the presentation as such, we are clear not at least when it comes to North America the market is coming back that you can be tempted to go aggressively on the volumes that we will do, but not to the expense of product quality to deliver precisions and also as you say the course management doing the transitions or/and price positioning.

I think we have clear march orders when it comes to how to manage this. And I mean I have to say also when it comes to Quon and Croner, that has been going according to plan and in good order. One should remember in all fairness that the FH was tricky game both the global launches such, but also it was related to initial legislature so you will seek some - and it was very, very tight scheduled both for so to speak the chassis and the cab update together with powertrain update.

Klas Bergelind

Thank you.

Henry Sténson

And we take the last one over the phone and then we continue on this room.

Operator

Thank you. We now take the last question from the line of Markus Mittermaier with UBS. Pease go ahead. Your line is open.

Markus Mittermaier

Quick question on the 2018 outlook in North America, please. You mentioned earlier that fleet order for coming in, sort of wondering the 260,000 number that you mentioned what is the underlying assumption here on large fleets and do you see that momentum at a higher rate than year-over-year sort of last year or is it still driven larger by small fleets and owner operators, that's one. And then maybe you can elaborate a little bit on the used impact from the 2014, 2015 model years. That from the on the North American outlook and then on the electric trucks, two questions. One, if you have to estimate among all the trucks you're selling globally what percentage is sort of on a daily utilization [technical difficulty] that will be very helpful. Thank you.

Martin Lundstedt

Yes, if we start on with the North American market obviously when it's getting up again you can always and we see that also little bit the fourth quarter and the predictions coming in from different at, is ranging everything from 250, up to south of almost 300,000 for next year. but what we are saying is that, we see that the market is coming back, we see that long haul is regional, haulage is coming back already vocational and construction has been on good levels and therefore also I mean, when we look at the fleet mix obviously you have higher degree of bigger fleets into long haulage and regional, so from that particular point of view. I think you should think about little bit more on bigger fleets in relation to that, but obviously one long haulage or regional haulage coming back, you have also mix there. So but yes, generally speaking that is my view on that.

Then when it comes to the big volumes coming back from 2014 and 2015, that is why we are little bit on the conservative side of the total market forecast of the range that I've talked about because we think that will effect, so to speak how to manage to use them, [indiscernible] also manage how so to speak the new track market is going. Having said that, that has been one of our main priorities. We have been managed well, the used truck situation both when it comes to stock levels. We've seen that also the pricing is flattening out and we are ahead of plan both for Volvo in the on road segments where they are primarily present but also in a good situation for Mack trucks.

Then so that is so to speak the basic reasoning behind it, but a good transparency about the situation there. And when it comes to mobility obviously I mean when I talk about 200 miles, 200 kilometres as we talked about. I mean this is always about applications and what infrastructure and what type of time constraints you have etc. but as we've already said this will be more massive into urban areas, confined areas where you have so to speak natural infrastructure development of the electrical infrastructure. Then when it comes to the modularity it's a high degree of modularity between the different business areas and also brands as a matter of fact going forward because we can use modules and the better we are such as [indiscernible] always built up by sales and modules and then finally to better is, that is also made in a modular way depending on how your package is into the truck or the bus or the excavator or even the both eventually.

So there I think we have been from the start working with very clear mission from the electro mobility group of our R&D and also then more specifically for buses to make that modular system from the start. But that goes not only for the electrical components and the software and hardware and management system. It goes also about the hardware components and the mechanical components that are linked to that. for example, Volvo Dynamics Steering that will be not prerequisite but it's a good benefit for that as well and then eventually for automation for example. What was the last question?

Henry Sténson

Pricing.

Martin Lundstedt

Yes pricing.

Markus Mittermaier

[Indiscernible].

Martin Lundstedt

Yes, I mean generally speaking pretty flattish situation around the globe with still high competition actually.

Henry Sténson

Very good. Thank you very much. And other question is someone more in the room. Please.

Agnieszka Viela

Agnieszka Viela, Carnegie. I have a question on the governmental sales. You said that you discontinued the selling process and we consider the business core today or would you sell it, if you got higher price tag and also, a follow-up question really, how do you think - what do you think about them construction equipment? Do you consider it core? Or would you remind us also what are the synergies between construction equipment in the group? Especially in the light, that one of the shareholders is quite vocal about the idea of separating their businesses. Thank you.

Martin Lundstedt

I think the reasons why we initiated this process strategically with the government, they're still the same so to say, having been running through this process and then basically having a pretty big different or gap between [indiscernible] expectations and bits we've received that is quite obvious that you've stopped this process. It's also important that, we stop it, we will not actively ourselves go out and start a new process not at all actually. Now we need to continue to develop that business take care of and actually deliver on the values that we see in that operations. So now we stay where we are actually and continue to develop it, that's the.

Jan Gurander

I mean having said that, we have a very solid order book. Order backlog we have a great company, we have good people working focused even during this process. I mean this is not at all drag for us. So we have said, I mean this is not reflecting the value where it should be, it is as simple as that. And then when it comes to [indiscernible] I mean first of all, we have been very clear I think this year. first in relation to quarter one reporting about the way forward during the capital markets day, I mean we have a very clear strategy of increasing the transparency of all business areas in the group including also the truck areas as we go along and the centralization accountability to principles of everyone responsible for customer satisfaction, volume growth, profitability and principal till we use whatever you like in the Volvo Group to improve number one. I think Volvo construction equipment as such is a brilliant example of that. How they have been using so to speak also the group assets.

In terms of obviously powertrain technology that will come further now with the five and eight liter primarily. It will confer with electro mobility automation connectivity. The distribution system, the logistical system, Volvo Financial Services etc. but the most important as we have said and that goes for all our business area, high level of transparency, high level of showing that it should be considerably better to be part of the Volvo Group, they're not. And if that is not the case, then obviously we should look into what is the best for any business area in or out of the 10 we have or even regional product line that we've shown and that is what we're concentrating around. We are driving that and I think we are very consistent in showing that it is giving results so to speak.

Henry Sténson

We have time for one more question then we need to break and then go over to individual interviews. So if there is anyone more who would like to put a question. Please come forward. Seems like we have obviously touched upon all the things needed. So thank you so much and see you again for the fourth quarter report next year.

Martin Lundstedt

And have a nice weekend.

