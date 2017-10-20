Ford - A Huge 'Special Item' Has Been Overlooked

This may re-occur for 2017 earnings and a trade could be made to profit off the market's lagged response.

The "Remeasurement" for 2016 was announced before earnings were released but the market only reacted after the earnings.

This article is a follow-up to my last (and first) article. That article was my Ford share price prediction over the next 2-3 years. I will generally try to stay above the clouds and out of the weeds, but there is reason to believe that this "Special Item" does affect the share price of Ford (NYSE:F). This article will explore what happened in Q4 2016 (Q4 is when the annual Remeasurement takes place) and how it may affect things for 2017.

Brief History

In 2015, Ford changed from "Smoothing" its pension valuation/obligation over a long period of time to "Marking-to-Market" once per year (in Q4). This creates a Special Item line called "Remeasurement". Normally, Special Items are "Special" and most Analysts' attention is paid to Adjusted Earnings (net of Special Items). However, the Ford Remeasurement can be huge (-$3B for 2016 - a whopping $1.33 per share) and, despite not having an effect on cash (or supposedly the special dividend payment - investor day 2016, page 33), should not be ignored. My hypothesis is that the Remeasurement was not ignored and the market reacted negatively only after Q4 earnings were posted for 2016, despite a warning of the $3B charge several days before the earnings were released. Potentially, this will be repeated for 2017.

Unfortunately, at the Micro level, this Remeasurement is very hard to estimate. Although the Remeasurement took effect in 2015, here are the re-stated amounts for 2013 and 2014 (page 4) along with 2015 and 2016 actual:

2013 - $5.8B Gain

2014 - $4.1B Loss

2015 - $.7B Loss

2016 - $3.0B Loss

The Potential Opportunity

On Jan. 20, 2017, Ford announced that there would be a charge in Q4 for Remeasurement of $3.0B. This was in addition to a $.2B charge for cancelling a plant in Mexico. The stock price barely moved on the news.

Here are 2 possible reasons for this (missing) reaction:

The market didn't notice or care (potentially because it's a Special Item) The market already had a good idea it would be close to $3.0B (I find this unlikely)

However, Ford did have a little run-up before results were announced (but after the Remeasurement announcement) and a small, but sharp, drop after they were released.

The drop could be for a hundred different reasons, but here are 2:

The results were worse than expected The guidance by Ford for future results was worse than expected

My quick-and-dirty analysis of Ford media coverage at the time leads me to believe that it's #1. There was loads of coverage about Ford's loss and not so much about Ford's future guidance, which was essentially unchanged from what they stated earlier in 2016.

Assuming Ford announces the 2017 Remeasurement before releasing their earnings (as they did for 2016); one may be able to use that information to predict the market's reaction to the earnings release. For example, if Ford says the Remeasurement will be a $3B loss for 2017 and the market does not react much to that news (as happened for 2016), you may be able to sell (or go short) before the earnings release in anticipation of the market's negative reaction. Conversely, if they state the Remeasurement will be a $3B gain - it may be a good opportunity to buy.

If you think the market will be wise to this (and you're feeling risky), you could always try to predict what the Remeasurement will be and make your move before the announcement. I'm not sure how you would do this accurately, but at a macro level, if rates increase, in theory, that would be a good thing and the loss would be less or even result in a gain. Rates did increase this year, but it's impossible to say for sure how this will affect Ford and its pension situation.

Bottom line

The Remeasurement can have a huge impact on Ford's Net Income (including Special Items). It seems that the market did not take this fully into account before the 2016 earnings release. It may be possible to use the Remeasurement announcement to make a calculated short term trade before the Q4/YE 2017 earnings release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.