General Electric, Honeywell Demonstrate Fallacy Of 52-Week Highs And Lows

52-week highs and 52-week lows are arbitrary numbers, and I don't let them influence my buying or selling decisions.

GE had a terrible earnings report, and I have no interest in owning it.

I bought a few shares of an Industrial conglomerate after its earnings report Friday ... and it wasn't the one that hit a new 52-week low. Instead, it was the one that touched its all-time high.

General Electric (GE)? Been there, sold that. Given the major restructuring it has had to do and still has ahead of it, GE's post-report sell-off did not offer anywhere near a compelling enough entry point for this value-conscious Dividend Growth Investing practitioner.

Honeywell (HON), on the other hand, gave me a reason to buy a little more.

All too often, I read comments on Seeking Alpha that refer to a stock's 52-week low or high, as if that is some kind of gospel - or even a valid measurement of much at all. A 52-week low is an arbitrary price point that has no more relevance than a 46-week low or a 58-week low.

GE and HON demonstrate how a stock at its 52-week low can still be overvalued, while one at its 52-week high can be relatively fairly valued.

GE: Bringing Bad News To Life

General Electric lowered its earnings forecast for the current year from $1.60-1.70 per share all the way down to $1.05-1.10. Wow! It isn't every day that a company announces it had blown its previous prediction by more than 34%! And, we're supposed to trust the current forecast because ... ?

Price of the company's shares fell to a 52-week low of $22.10 shortly after Friday's market open. It gradually moved back up to about $23.60 just before I hit the send button on this article. Factoring in the new EPS estimate, that is a current-year anticipated P/E of 22.5.

Yes, that's right: 22.5 for a cyclical company that has mostly struggled to find its way since the dawn of this millennium ... for a company whose price has languished even as others in its industry - and in the overall market - have soared ... for a company whose new CEO, John Flannery, will announce soon if GE will have to cut its dividend for the second time in less than nine years.

(To this day, then-CEO Jeff Immelt is hated by GE investors for slashing the dividend 68% in 2009 after having spent months promising to maintain it.)

GE data by YCharts

If I'm going to pay that type of multiple for an Industrial conglomerate, it has to have demonstrated a history of executive competence and dividend growth.

Why would I pay 22.5 times the current year's expected earnings for a turnaround-story company when I can pay 20.5 times earnings for a proven rival that - get this! - has met or exceeded estimates in every single quarter since before the Great Recession?

Answer: I wouldn't!

This past July, I initiated a position in Honeywell at $136. And, on Friday morning, I added to it at $143.50.

A Honey Of A Company

Like GE, Honeywell announced earnings Friday. Unlike General Electric, HON had a typically stellar report.

Said CEO Darius Adamczyk:

Honeywell delivered another quarter of high-quality financial results, with organic growth of 5% ... and earnings per share of $1.75, up 16% Y/Y. We continue to improve the cost structure of our businesses through ongoing restructuring actions, and in Q3, we dedicated approximately $120M to new projects.

HON also reaffirmed full-year EPS guidance of $7.05-7.10, up 9-10% year over year.

All of that good news drove Honeywell's price up to $145.96, its all-time high, before it moved back to about $145 as of the time I submitted this article.

And, while Honeywell is no high-yielder, it also has been growing its dividend aggressively.

On Sept. 29, Honeywell announced a 12% dividend hike, its eighth consecutive annual increase of at least 9% since it froze (but didn't cut) its payout during the recession.

Conclusion

Back in 2008, I foolishly bought a large GE stake. I sure am glad I dumped it in 2015 and used most of the proceeds to add to my position in 3M (MMM), another far superior conglomerate.

Why would any long-term, buy-and-holdish, DGI practitioner be interested now in a company that has seen its price drop some 30% in a matter of months but still remains overvalued even as its leaders contemplate another dividend cut?

To me, General Electric is nothing more than a potential trading stock. If, for some reason, you are impressed by this 52-week low, go ahead and buy GE, hoping to sell higher down the road. I'm not a big fan of "hope" as an investing strategy, nor am I much of a trader, but hey ... it's your money!

As for Honeywell, I can understand why some investors might think it is a little too richly valued now. Nevertheless, I was happy to add a few shares at 20.5 times earnings as I gradually build a position in this quality corporation.

I plan to hold HON for years (or decades) - and I firmly believe I will see many 52-week highs along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own a few shares of GE as part of the Dividend Growth 50 project.