General Electric, Honeywell Demonstrate Fallacy Of 52-Week Highs And Lows

I bought a few shares of an Industrial conglomerate after its earnings report Friday ... and it wasn't the one that hit a new 52-week low. Instead, it was the one that touched its all-time high.
General Electric (GE)? Been there, sold that. Given the major restructuring it has had to do and still has ahead of it, GE's post-report sell-off did not offer anywhere near a compelling enough entry point for this value-conscious Dividend Growth Investing practitioner.
Honeywell (HON), on the other hand, gave me a reason to buy a little more.
All too often, I read comments on Seeking Alpha that refer to a stock's 52-week low or high, as if that is some kind of gospel - or even a valid measurement of much at all. A 52-week low is an arbitrary price point that has no more relevance than a 46-week low or a 58-week low.
GE and HON demonstrate how a stock at its 52-week low can still be overvalued, while one at its 52-week high can be relatively fairly valued.
GE: Bringing Bad News To Life
General Electric lowered its earnings forecast for the current year from $1.60-1.70 per share all the way down to $1.05-1.10. Wow! It isn't every day that a company announces it had blown its previous prediction by more than 34%! And, we're supposed to trust the current forecast because ... ?
Price of the company's shares fell to a 52-week low of $22.10 shortly after Friday's market open. It gradually moved back up to about $23.60 just before I hit the send button on this article. Factoring in the new EPS estimate, that is a current-year anticipated P/E of 22.5.
Yes, that's right: 22.5 for a cyclical company that has mostly struggled to find its way since the dawn of this millennium ... for a company whose price has languished even as others in its industry - and in the overall market - have soared ... for a company whose new CEO, John Flannery, will announce soon if GE will have to cut its dividend for the second time in less than nine years.
(To this day, then-CEO Jeff Immelt is hated by GE investors for slashing the dividend 68% in 2009 after having spent months promising to maintain it.)
If I'm going to pay that type of multiple for an Industrial conglomerate, it has to have demonstrated a history of executive competence and dividend growth.
Why would I pay 22.5 times the current year's expected earnings for a turnaround-story company when I can pay 20.5 times earnings for a proven rival that - get this! - has met or exceeded estimates in every single quarter since before the Great Recession?
Answer: I wouldn't!
This past July, I initiated a position in Honeywell at $136. And, on Friday morning, I added to it at $143.50.
A Honey Of A Company
Like GE, Honeywell announced earnings Friday. Unlike General Electric, HON had a typically stellar report.
Said CEO Darius Adamczyk:
Honeywell delivered another quarter of high-quality financial results, with organic growth of 5% ... and earnings per share of $1.75, up 16% Y/Y. We continue to improve the cost structure of our businesses through ongoing restructuring actions, and in Q3, we dedicated approximately $120M to new projects.
HON also reaffirmed full-year EPS guidance of $7.05-7.10, up 9-10% year over year.
All of that good news drove Honeywell's price up to $145.96, its all-time high, before it moved back to about $145 as of the time I submitted this article.
And, while Honeywell is no high-yielder, it also has been growing its dividend aggressively.
On Sept. 29, Honeywell announced a 12% dividend hike, its eighth consecutive annual increase of at least 9% since it froze (but didn't cut) its payout during the recession.
Conclusion
Back in 2008, I foolishly bought a large GE stake. I sure am glad I dumped it in 2015 and used most of the proceeds to add to my position in 3M (MMM), another far superior conglomerate.
Why would any long-term, buy-and-holdish, DGI practitioner be interested now in a company that has seen its price drop some 30% in a matter of months but still remains overvalued even as its leaders contemplate another dividend cut?
To me, General Electric is nothing more than a potential trading stock. If, for some reason, you are impressed by this 52-week low, go ahead and buy GE, hoping to sell higher down the road. I'm not a big fan of "hope" as an investing strategy, nor am I much of a trader, but hey ... it's your money!
As for Honeywell, I can understand why some investors might think it is a little too richly valued now. Nevertheless, I was happy to add a few shares at 20.5 times earnings as I gradually build a position in this quality corporation.
I plan to hold HON for years (or decades) - and I firmly believe I will see many 52-week highs along the way.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HON, MMM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I also own a few shares of GE as part of the Dividend Growth 50 project.