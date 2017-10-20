The Beauty Of Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) is a supplier and retailer of diversified beauty products with a significant concentration in the hair care and hair color segments. The company operates nearly 5,000 stores across its segments in the United States and internationally. The company's segments focus on a combination of broad consumer retail and the professional salon market. In addition to traditional retail locations, the company also has a significant sales force dedicated to supplying products to professional salons.

Sally Beauty's shares have been declining over the last several months due largely to a combination of factors, some tangible and others speculative. The tangible factors largely center on a decline in same store sales metrics during the course of the current year and a general perception of weakness and increasing price competition within the beauty space. The less tangible factors center around the ever present threat of increasing online competition from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the ongoing aggressive growth of other beauty retailers such as Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), Sephora, and BlueMercury, a unit of Macy's (NYSE: M).

However, we believe the risks surrounding many of these challenges and concerns are significantly overstated and the resulting valuation presents an attractive opportunity for long term investors. The negative sentiment should be considered in light of the company's continuing profitability, sustained gross margins, ongoing store growth, and positive (though recently weak) same store sales, with a special mention to the ongoing insider purchases of shares.

In this article, we provide an overview of the company and the key reasons we consider the competitive and financial threats overstated by current market sentiment. We believe that the current valuation reflects a significant discount to the company's long-term potential, reflecting these concerns, and presents an opportunity to acquire shares of a company which is unlikely to be as severely impacted as feared by growing competition in the broader beauty industry.

Revenues

Sally Beauty's revenues have increased in each of the last eight years, reflecting an ongoing trend of new store openings and growth in same store sales despite the competitive environment. The company's revenues have risen from $2.6 billion in 2009 to $3.9 billion in 2016, a significant increase although not growth comparable with the company's better known mass market peers. Ulta Beauty's revenues, for example, have risen from $1.2 billion to $4.9 billion in the same time frame. However, the consistent growth clearly indicates that, at least so far, there has been room to grow within the beauty products market despite the rapid growth of potential competitors.

Revenue growth in the year to date period has slowed dramatically as same store sales growth has declined from the prior year and, in some cases, has turned mildly negative. The result is that revenues in the year to date period are roughly equivalent to the prior year with little net revenue growth despite ongoing store base expansion.

Source: Company Financial Reports

The question is what is driving the reduction in same store sales growth since it is clearly a concern. In part, the reduction is driven by currency effects associated with the company's international business. In the third quarter, for example, currency effects reduced same store sales on a consolidated basis by approximately 1.0% to 0.3%. However, this does not explain the full decline in same store sales metrics. The balance may partially be explained by general weakness in the beauty products market, although as we discuss below, any weakness related to increased pricing pressure is not apparent in the company's gross margins. The exact reasons for the decline remain relatively unclear given the short term nature of the decline in performance so far, and there are indications of sequential improvement in the third quarter from the second quarter, so it remains to be seen whether the recent experience is temporary or persistent.

Source: Company Financial Reports

We're not in a position to predict fourth quarter revenues, nor would we attempt to do so, but our sense from a broad market standpoint is that any ongoing weakness is likely to be limited, i.e., it's unlikely that the company will see a significant and prolonged downturn in revenues. The reasons for this assessment are discussed in more detail below.

Gross and Operating Margins

The company's gross margins have remained surprisingly steady over the last several years after a general positive trend. The stable gross margins are not indicative of a highly competitive retail environment, at least to the extent that the company has sacrificed gross margin in order to compete on price and maintain positive same store sales growth.

Source: Company Financial Reports

On the other hand, operating margins have been pressured since peaking in 2013, falling back from the high although still above the levels of the late 2000s. The decline in operating margins is entirely attributable to a significant and persistent increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue (as opposed to compressing gross margins) over the last few years, an area on which the company has begun to focus.

Source: Company Financial Reports

In comparison, Ulta's gross margins are significantly lower than those of Sally Beauty (averaging around 35%-36% over the last several years) while the company's operating margin is comparable to slightly better than Sally Beauty's (in the 12%-14% range) based on a significantly lower SG&A expense ratio.

The persistence of the company's high gross margins - and the ongoing incremental increase - bodes well for the company. Sally Beauty has been implementing additional pricing discipline over the last several quarters to improve margin capture, although management has acknowledged that this may be impacted same store sales performance, and this is a factor that will be further tested going forward. However, the challenges surrounding revenue growth in the current year have not yet impacted gross margins and, provided the company can maintain higher gross margins due to its concentration on exclusive and proprietary products, the company should remain highly profitable even in the face of slowing revenue growth.

Competition

The main source of our interest in Sally Beauty, though, is a fundamental misunderstanding, in our view, of the competitive landscape faced by the company. Sally Beauty operates in a competitive retail environment and has certainly been impacted by competition. However, this misunderstanding of the competitive threat contributes to the company's depressed valuation and reflects the broad brush with which the market has recently painted retail in general and, recently, the beauty products industry.

Ulta Beauty, for example, is frequently mentioned as a competitor or comparable company to Sally Beauty, but our research to date suggests that the competition is, at best, rather indirect. In fact, Ulta's primary competitors are other mass market retailers, such as traditional department stores, drug stores, and other mass market general merchandisers. Sally Beauty, on the other hand, has comparably little overlap in terms of brands and products, limiting the direct competition for mass market consumers between the companies.

First, Sally Beauty operates in a significantly different market segment than many of its supposed competitors, including Sephora and Ulta. Ulta, for example, is far more focused on what we classify as mass market cosmetics, i.e., such items as make-up, nail polish, etc., as reflected in the following distribution from the company's annual report:

In comparison, Sally Beauty has a significant concentration in hair care and color products and a much smaller revenue exposure to generic cosmetics, as reflected in the company's corresponding chart in the annual report:

Notably, while hair care and color products have been declining as a revenue source at Ulta, these categories have been growing as a revenue source for Sally Beauty.

Second, Sally Beauty generates significant revenues from exclusive and proprietary brands which can only be purchased through Sally Beauty. In 2016, Sally Beauty Supply, the company's retail facing segment, generated 46% of revenues from exclusive-label products as compared to just 6% of revenues for Ulta. The significant difference in revenues generated from exclusive and proprietary products suggests that, in a growing competitive market, Ulta may be more vulnerable to general and online price competition than Sally Beauty.

Third, Sally Beauty has a significant beauty products distribution business and sales staff that focuses on marketing professional beauty supplies to salons. This segment, which generates approximately 40% of Sally Beauty's revenues, is a specialized niche business in which Sephora, Ulta, and similar mass market retailers don't materially compete. Indeed, there is little discussion of the salon market beyond the inclusion of salon services in Ulta's stores, which may serve as a disincentive for independent salons to purchase from Ulta as a competitor in the salon services segment. In addition, as a relatively small niche within the much larger mess market cosmetics industry, it is unlikely that this segment will become a focus of any established competitor in the near future. In the event Amazon, for example, makes a significant push into the beauty products and cosmetics markets, it is much more likely to do so in the far larger mass market retail segment than the professional salon segment, competing with BlueMercury, Sephora, Ulta, and other traditional mass market cosmetic retailers (department stores, drug stores, etc.) than with Sally Beauty's highly exclusive retail stores and focused professional supply segment. Of course, this isn't to say that there is not a potential threat or that Sally Beauty would not be impacted by such a move - the company would feel the effects - but it makes little sense for Amazon to focus on a relatively small and narrow segment of the market where entrenched relationships make access more difficult than the far larger mass market where price - Amazon's specialty - would be a key competitive factor.

Fourth, we've found that, based on our research so far, there is minimum price differentiation between Sally Beauty and existing online competitors for products which are available from multiple sources. We're still in the process of performing more extensive price comparisons, but the test basket of randomly selected beauty products so far has yielded essentially no price differences between Sally beauty and Amazon or Ulta. In general, relative to Amazon most of the products we selected were available on Amazon but generally at the same or higher prices than offered by Sally Beauty and often offered by independent sellers instead of by Amazon. We found only one item in our test basket with a lower price than that offered by Sally Beauty. We also compared availability and pricing against Ulta and found that, generally, the prices were the same although most of the items in our list were not available at Ulta.

Finally, although Ulta and others have been growing quickly over the last several years, and they are certainly taking share from other retailers, the impact on Sally Beauty is not readily apparent. The Ulta experience and product mix may be significantly different from that of Sally Beauty, but this is by design given the company's primary competitors, since these features are more closely aligned with those found in traditional department store settings and mass market merchants rather than those found in Sally Beauty stores. Indeed, despite growing revenues at a significant clip over the last several years, Ulta's sales have largely been captured from competitors other than Sally Beauty given the ongoing overall growth in Sally Beauty's retail segment revenues.

Earnings

In order to assess the potential impact of ongoing competitive pressures on the company's earnings and test the sensitivity of earnings against changes in various key metrics, we developed a set of earnings projections using our earnings model.

Sally Beauty's earnings model is driven by a handful of key inputs, notably projected revenues, gross margins, and SG&A expenses, and assumptions about the pace and magnitude of stock repurchases.

In defining our revenue range, we looked at the company's historical experience and extended our range of test values on the negative end due to the recent challenges in maintaining revenue growth. We used a blended value for revenue growth which incorporates different assumptions regarding the performance of the company's two primary segments, but present only a consolidated revenue value in this presentation for brevity. It's worth noting that revenue changes in the company's retail oriented Sally Beauty Supply segment, which has both higher revenues and higher gross margins than the professional oriented Beauty Systems Group, drives consolidated results. The band of consolidated revenue growth test values chosen was based on the company's recent same store sales experience and expectations with test cases between 2.0% and -5.0% revenue growth. The lower end represents a significant deterioration of performance from recent and historical experience.

In terms of gross margins, we established a band of test values between the company's lowest gross margin in the last eight years (49.2%) and the company's current gross margin (50.4%), with a focus on a slightly narrower band. The consistency of the gross margin rate over the last several years, in combination with the company's revenue focus on exclusive and proprietary products, give us a degree of confidence that the low end of the bank, which would represent significant gross margin deterioration from the current level, is reasonable at this time.

The SG&A expense line item is more difficult to assess since this has been on an upward trend for the last few years. The company, as noted earlier, is focusing additional efforts on managing the SG&A line, and we believe there is significant margin potential in SG&A expenses, but we have maintained the SG&A line at approximately 37.0% in our models. We believe this represents a reasonable upper value while noting the potential for margin improvement.

Finally, we assumed that the company would continue to repurchase a significant amount of the company's stock with free cash flows. We estimated an annual repurchase rate of 5-10 million shares annually based on past activities, announced repurchase programs, current market price, and projected free cash flows.

The model also included assumptions regarding the company's ongoing interest expense and tax rates. The projected corporate tax rate is expected to remain at approximately 37%. In terms of debt, we assumed that the company's debt composition and interest rate mix would remain essentially unchanged while noting that the company's floating rate debt component would not significantly impact our estimates short of a large interest rate shock. We feel reasonably confident in this assessment based on the company's focus on using free cash flows (versus debt financing) to repurchase shares in the last few years.

The range of year forward estimates based on these criteria are presented below:

Clearly, the market's estimates for future earnings are assuming a mixture of stable revenues and gross margins with ongoing share repurchase activity. However, our primary interest is on the effect of a significant decline in revenues and gross margins, although we consider this scenario relatively unlikely in the near future. Our projections suggest that while the company's earnings would be significantly impacted by a sudden shift in competition, the downside risk in the shares would be limited given the very modest current valuation. On the other hand, the opportunity to meet and/or exceed current estimates in the next few years appears relatively attainable. The added benefit is that, even under the worst case scenario in our model, the company would continue to generate free cash flows in the range of $200 million, providing an additional buffer against debt maturities down the line.

The company's earnings potential is sensitive to changes in revenues and gross margins, and continued significant deterioration in performance would materially changes our estimates. However, given our assessment of the competitive position of the company and the likelihood of the outcomes stated above, we believe that even under increasingly competitive conditions, the company would remain highly profitable and continue to generate significant excess cash without facing debt maturities in the near future.

Amazon Acquisition

D.A. Davidson recently commented that Sally Beauty may be an Amazon acquisition target. The sentiment matches our earlier thoughts although, to be clear, we consider any speculation about an acquisition by Amazon to be rather meaningless given the incessant speculation across the board as an entry to any given segment. Amazon acquisition speculation stories are a dime-a-dozen in the current environment.

Amazon wouldn't be an entirely improbable purchaser of the company. The acquisition would provide Amazon an immediate entry to a profitable segment which would be difficult to replicate (and probably not very attractive as a target outside of an acquisition due to its relatively small size) but would also provide a distribution network for cosmetics across the board. Sally Beauty is already testing various strategies in conjunction with Amazon for online purchases and delivery of products, and the early indications, at least from Sally Beauty's perspective, is that the Amazon customer base is significantly different from the traditional Sally Beauty customer base, allowing the company the achieve additional exposure and incremental revenues.

A similar argument could be made for an acquisition by Ulta Beauty as a counter to a competitive threat by Amazon. Sally Beauty's significant proportion of revenues associated with exclusive products and focus on the salon professional business would provide a profitable segment to complement the traditional mass market cosmetics and salon business. The fact that the companies tend to serve significantly different customer segments would minimize any overlap between the operations or dilatation of the Ulta brand.

However, as before, although we see reasonable rationales for an acquisition by either company, we consider the probability remote. Amazon is focused on a number of different initiatives and likely is not interested in acquiring what remains, to some degree, a relatively niche business with an extensive network of small stores. Similarly, Ulta is focused on growing its mass market retail network through significant ongoing expansion of the retail store base. In both cases, there is little impetus for an acquisition of Sally Beauty.

Debt

It's worth noting that the company carries a significant amount of debt and there is actually negative equity in the business. This debt is supported by the company's significant free cash flows, which makes an assessment of the company's ability to maintain these cash flows an important consideration. We noted above, based on our earnings models, that unless the company experienced revenue and gross margin compression radically different than that experienced in the past, free cash flows should remain robust. We believe it's unlikely the company will experience material erosion for the reasons discussed concerning the competitive environment. The lack of a dividend adds a buffer for the company as well by making it easier to shift free cash flows between share repurchases and debt repayments without the headline risk of a dividend cut.

Moreover, despite the significant debt load and negative equity, the company has not experienced any difficulties in refinancing debt to reduce interest rates and extend maturities. The company has refinanced substantially all of its debt in the last year. Indeed, the company does not face any significant debt maturities for the next six years. The first long term debt maturity is in November 2023 and represents only $200 million, or about a year's worth of free cash flows and 11% of the company's long term debt. The balance matures in the following two years in roughly equal proportions. In comparison to the company's run rate of annual free cash flows of around $200 million, the company would currently be able to repay substantially all of its currently outstanding long-term debt from cash flows through 2025. Unless the company experiences a significant decline in sales or profitability, the debt load is relatively easily manageable for almost the next decade.

We don't see the company's debt or maturity schedule as a concern at this point and believe that the long period before the first debt maturities allows ample time to address any concerns should revenues or gross margins deteriorate more rapidly than expenses in the coming years.

Our View

Our view is that Sally Beauty will remain competitive in its niche in the beauty industry. Revenues and same store sales may be pressured in the near term, but we consider it highly unlikely that revenues and same store sales will turn deeply negative in the foreseeable future for a number of reasons, including the facts that the company has weathered intense competition from fast growing rivals for several years while continuing to grow its business, the company retains a significant advantage in terms of exclusive products and connections with the professional salon segment.

We acknowledge that there are risks on the horizon. However, they key is that while these risks may impact revenue, gross margins, and overall profitability, the impact will likely be limited relative to other market participants. The company will therefore likely continue to grow or maintain cash flows, supporting its ongoing buyback program and, more importantly, be in a position to reduce or refinance debt as maturities near over the next six to seven years. We don't anticipate a stellar revenue or profit performance from the company, but we do anticipate an ability to retain a highly profitable niche business that will continue to generate significant returns for shareholders in coming years. The current valuation represents a deeply pessimistic view of the company's future prospects which we believe is unreasonable based on our assessment of the company.

Our valuation model, applying a model P/E ratio, suggests that the company is undervalued by 10%-90%, with a midpoint estimate for two year appreciation of approximately 36%.



Conclusion

We're not entirely enamored with Sally Beauty, but the negative sentiment against the company is exceptionally strong and unwarranted, in our view, given the conflation of competition in the mass market channel with competition within the relatively narrowly defined niche markets served by Sally Beauty. The valuation of the shares suggests a lack of confidence in the company's ability to maintain revenues, gross margins, and market share, despite the fact that a significant portion of the company's revenues are derived from exclusive or proprietary products and the company serves a relatively niche segment of the beauty products market that, from a market size standpoint, is not exceptionally attractive to potential competitors relative to the much larger mass market cosmetics. We believe this advantage is augmented by the relative stickiness of cosmetic products among consumers and professional stylists, blunting the ability to compete strictly on price. Furthermore, to the extent the company does serve overlapping consumer segments with Amazon and Ulta, our research to date suggests that the company is already broadly price competitive with both these companies for products available from multiple channels, further reducing the potential competitive threat from online retail.

In addition, although revenues have been challenged in the current year, the company has an established track record of incremental if unexceptional growth, remains highly profitable, generates substantial cash flow, and does not face any significant debt maturities for several years.

We believe that there is also significant net margin opportunity in controlling the SG&A expense line item in the company's operations. The SG&A expense line item has been creeping up over the last several years despite rising revenues and same store sales and essentially all of the decrease in net margin over that period of time is associated with the increase in SG&A expense. The company could reasonably easily capture an additional 100 basis points of net margin by aggressively controlling the SG&A line item, an opportunity the company has at least acknowledged this year and is taking steps to control.

The key will be whether the company can sustain positive same store sales and gross margins or whether the recent softness in same store sales translates into an accelerating decline. The quarterly results, so far, suggest that the recent softness in revenues is not accelerating (and may be improving), although the results of the fourth quarter will provide additional information. A significant deterioration in same store sales results would likely negatively impact the company's shares although the level of pessimism appears so great that the overall impact may be muted in the market.

Sally Beauty is unlikely to be an extraordinary growth company over the next several years, but the current valuation warrants a closer look at the company's financials, markets, and stock from a long term value perspective. We have begun accumulating shares of the company based on our assessment and will continue to develop additional information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.