With Afrezza Sales Flat, MannKind Needs Growth

MannKind (MNKD) investors have seen an interesting October thus far, while MannKind traders have made runs to the proverbial bank multiple times on the volatility of the equity. Binary events always make the market interesting, but is is the fundamental story and the realistic potential that delivers the true value of a stock.

At this stage the crux of the MannKind story rests on whether or not sales of Afrezza can ramp up enough to impress the street, whether potential partners can see enough daylight to take on the drug themselves, and whether MannKind can hit its own expectations.

For the week ending October 13th, Afrezza sales came in at just above 400. This was the first full week of Afrezza sales with the new FDA label in effect. Sales likely had a very slight impact from the Columbus Day holiday.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis sales of Afrezza scripts are up about 31%. This is a good number to see in general terms. However, the overall numbers are still, all things considered, low. Seeing growth of 30% on 2,000 scripts a week is simply much better than that same rate on 400 scripts a week. The fourth quarter of the year is always challenging when it comes to sales of anything outside of retailers. There are two major holidays in the quarter, a minor holiday, and the quarter is immediately followed by the New Years holiday at the beginning of Q1. Thus far Q4 is starting off with the level of growth that I projected months ago.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year dynamics also present well in concept. Script sales in Q4 of 2017 are pacing about 41% better than Q4 of 2016. The same dynamic is at play. 40% sounds great, but it is based on sales at the two week point in 2016 being 575 scripts vs the two week point this year being at 813. That additional 238 scripts is not going to impress anyone, though it is an indication that modest growth is happening.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

This weeks data brings us to another look at the 4 week sales growth chart. Over the last 4 weeks sales have seen an improvement of 9.7% over the previous. This data point represents the 6th consecutive 4 week period where the sales team has been on the positive side of the chart. This means that there is better traction happening. That is the good news. The not-so-good news is that the level of traction needs to be higher. MannKind, as well as its investors, hopes that the newly minted FDA label will be enough to move that needle further into positive growth territory.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Projections and guidance are perhaps more important than anything at this stage. As readers know, I outline projections for scripts, gross revenue, net revenue, and cash. These are fundamental issues that determine the strength of the foundation upon which an this equity is priced. My projections are what I consider realistic based on the current available data and information.

On the guidance side of this section the story is not smooth sailing. In my opinion MannKind offered up guidance on sales that it needed to put up in order to give the equity a shot at rising on the FDA label news. That guidance is what was needed for the short term game. However, that guidance could hurt the longer term game, and that issue will be coming to roost in the weeks ahead.

MannKind guided to second half of the year gross Afrezza revenues of between $9 million and $14 million, and net revenues of between $6 million and $10 million. The company has already disclosed that gross revenues in Q3 were between $2.6 million and $3.0 million. This means that the company needs gross sales of between $6 million and $6.4 million to hit its low end of guidance. The high end of guidance requires sales to be between $11 million and $11.4 million. You do not need to be very market savvy to see that the high end of guidance is pretty much gone, and the low end of guidance is in a pretty precarious place.

I fully understand why MannKind offered the guidance it did. It was in a tough place and needed to project confidence in order to solve some very short term issues. What should give investors pause is that at some point MannKind will have to address its likely shortfall on its own guidance. Even this is a dangerous road to navigate. It is tough to say all is going as planned on one hand while not hitting your own guidance on the other.

Script sales this week, once again, came within my projections. Aggregate scripts in Q4 are 813 vs. my low projection at 774, my middle projection at 813, and my high projection at 855. I use my middle projection in all of my revenue models.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The next chart is a conversion of MannKind revenue guidance to scripts. The chart contains actual sales vs. a low guidance and high guidance of MannKind. As you can see in the chart, actual sales are trending below the lower end of MannKind guidance. This is something that savvy investors will consider. The delta between what actual sales are and the lower end of guidance is growing wider as each week passes. In essence, the only hope of MannKind being able to meet its guidance rests on Afrezza sales accelerating at a greater rate over the remaining 11 weeks of the year. While many want to give the company time to really work the new Afrezza label, it is the company itself that boxed itself into this second half guidance. With the Q3 call a few weeks away, this matter will either need to be addressed head on with a reasonable explanation or glossed over in hopes that people have a short memory. Unless sales begin to see immediate traction that is better than anything we have seen thus far, MannKind will likely need to find a way to explain itself. CEO Mike Castangna is very well spoken, and certainly capable of putting an explanation onto the table, but if the company misses its guidance, his believably will take a hit of some nature. In my opinion the current mission is getting as close as they can to the lower end of guidance more-so than actually hitting it. It is my belief that the potential of the new label will be a Q1 measure instead of a Q4 measure.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The next chart below simply overlays my projections with the guidance chart. It gives more clarity to the two assessments.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Perhaps a better way to view my projections and MannKind guidance is in terms of revenue. As readers know, my revenue estimates in Q2 were very accurate, and I have already implemented some small tweaks based on the inclusion of the latest information from MannKind. The chart below converts script sales into net revenue, and then assess where net revenue is vs. my projections and MannKind guidance. We are now about 58% of the way through the second half of the year. On a linear growth basis, which is what we are experiencing with Afrezza sales, my projections have revenue tracking within striking distance of where we should be at this point in time. The MannKind guidance is trailing by a pretty decent margin. As stated, there are 11 weeks left in the year. We know that there will be challenges during the two major holidays.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind is now very improved, but as stated in the article summary, the cash situation is not ideal. If the MannKind offering was fully subscribed (indications are that it was), I estimate that MannKind finished the week of October 13th with about $74.5 million in cash. That is far better than the situation this company was in just a couple of weeks ago. The concerns of paying off Deerfield and maintain the $10 million in cash needed to meet the covenants is no longer a major concern. The cash raised allows Deerfield to get its $10 million at the end of the month, and for MannKind to remain in full compliance as well.

The cash obtained was much needed, but in my opinion was not enough to really drive home the marketing of Afrezza. I estimate that MannKind will finish the year with about $42.6 million in cash. That will provide enough money to get a modest marketing campaign going, but it neeeds to be a campaign that can deliver sales results quickly. Mannkind will need to finish each quarter of 2018 with at least $25 million in cash, meaning that the runway is not as long as some may believe. I have not published my model for the first half of 2018 as yet, but the cash situation is still not ideal.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MannKind remains a speculative play with an advantage to active traders in the short to middle term. Longer term investors are pretty much betting that the company can grind away long enough to get more sales delivered via US or try to open another market.

The financial numbers for Q3 are pretty well known at this point thanks to the recent stock offering. Investors need to hope that the company comes in at the higher end of those ranges offered for gross and net revenue.

Binary events in the near term are as follows:

Q3 conference call - optics on guidance are important given that the numbers already published are trending below even the lower end of guidance

A possible filing for approval of Afrezza in Brazil - This will be a positive event when it transpires, but investors need to temper excitement as the company has already stated that potential approval is a Q4 of 2018 event.

Possible partnership deals - This has always been on the table, but never really materializes into much. Clearly MannKind will need partners if it plans to expand the countries in which it files for approval.

One small clinical trial is anticipating conclusion. Whether or not the trial data is scrubbed and published in Q4 is a tough call.

In my opinion, the gyrations we have seen in the equity in the last couple of weeks will settle down and the street will once again look toward the core financial and fundamental situation in order to value this equity in the near to mid term. There is not enough concrete evidence as yet to make bold assumptions about the international, or even domestic sales front. Speculative stock buying is fine, but you simply need to be well aware of separating what is possible from what is probable. As a speculative play, this type of equity should be a smaller portion of a portfolio. Even the most savvy of advisors likely have MannKind as 10% or less of their overall investing strategy.

There is now a 5 week window that will be very telling in terms of the prospects for Q4. Scripts for the weeks ending October 20, October 27, November 3, November 10, and November 17 will be critical at setting the trend line for sales in Q4. After the week of November 17, we get into the major holidays, and that typically stunts any move. The next 5 weeks should tell us about script trends, clarity on ability to meet guidance, a quarterly call, and a potential for a filing in Brazil. If I were in the shoes of management, I would get the sales team versed on the label strategy very quickly and instrict all sales force personnel to pound the pavement hard over this 5 week period. The results of sales will likely set the tone and tenor for how the street views MannKind going into 2018. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.