Tesla Is Finally Getting A Handle On Its Reliability Problems

Tesla’s (TSLA) Model S luxury sedan scored an above average rating in reliability from Consumer Reports. This is an abrupt upgrade from the previous below average rating for the Model S. The implications here are big.

If the Model S were the only car Tesla made, Tesla would have at least the sixth highest reliability rating of any car brand. It would share the top of the rankings with Toyota (TM), Lexus, Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). Tesla would be ahead of Honda (HMC), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (F), Volkswagen, Chevrolet (GM), and many others.

Model S. Source: Tesla

Tesla’s actual rating is bogged down by the Model X luxury SUV. The Model X is the worst car that Consumer Reports rates in terms of reliability. This puts Tesla’s overall ranking at 21st out of 27 brands, ahead of Lincoln, Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Dodge (FCAU), Ram, GMC, and Cadillac. Tesla climbed four spots in the rankings from 2016 to 2017.

Hopefully, Tesla will pull up the Model X’s reliability rating the same way it did with the Model S.

How reliable will the Model 3 be?

However, what’s most important is the reliability of the Model 3 mass market sedan. Consumer Reports predicts that the Model 3 will initially have average reliability - which would be a win for Tesla - but this is a guess based on extrapolating from the Model S. Consumer Reports has not yet touched a Model 3 or talked to any drivers.

A repeat of the Model X debacle seems unlikely. Tesla has learned its lesson from the “hubris” of the Model X and has opted for simplicity, minimalism, and restraint in designing the Model 3. It makes more sense to extrapolate the Model 3’s reliability from the Model S, rather than the Model X. However, there are major differences between the Model S and Model 3. We should probably be cautious about pre-judging the Model 3 before it’s on the road in large numbers.

Model 3. Source: Tesla

There are competing considerations here that seem to me impossible to weigh against each other in a rigorous, systematic way. On one hand, the Model 3 is new, and it may take time to work out kinks in the production system. I’ve also been told that maintaining good reliability gets harder as production volume increases.

On the other hand, the Model 3 is the second car that Tesla has designed from scratch after the Model S. Unlike the Model S, the Model 3 was designed for manufacturability, following years of experience manufacturing cars.

If design were the only factor, then the Model 3 would, it seems to follow, have better reliability than the Model S, which already is above average. Unfortunately, production also is a factor. I think we’ll just have to wait and see how the Model 3 fares.

Conclusion

The news from Consumer Reports is hugely encouraging. For years, reliability has been one of Tesla’s major shortcomings. Tesla’s ability to pull the reliability rating for the Model S from below average to above average in a year inspires confidence. This confidence is sorely needed as the Model 3 ramps up to full production.

If the Model 3 can achieve the same reliability as the Model S - or better - Tesla has a path to selling over 1 million Model 3s per year. Here’s why:

The total cost of ownership makes the car more mass market than it originally appears with a base price of $35,000. Analyst Gene Munster calculates that the total cost of ownership is only 13% higher than that of a Toyota Camry.

Aesthetically, the Model 3 compares favorably to a Porsche 911, considering the difference in price.

There is no other company on Earth like Tesla making automotive software.

Finally, Tesla could increase what it spends on marketing by 30x and still spend the least in the industry, or 150x and not even break the top five.

One last thing. Long before Consumer Reports’ new ratings came out, Seeking Alpha contributor ValueAnalyst observed that Tesla has been spending less overtime on fixing problems covered under warranty. ValueAnalyst correctly concluded that Tesla’s reliability has been improving.