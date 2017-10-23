Natural Gas Has 4 Weeks To Go

What is wrong with natural gas? Doesn't it know that the winter is just around the corner? That Mother Nature can be cruel? The energy commodity has ignored what is going on in the oil market as it works its way towards the high of this year. Natural gas ignored an injection season that was lighter than in past years where the total amount in storage is below both last year's level at this time and the five-year average for this time of the year. Natural gas forgot that last December in anticipation of the winter season the price came within an eyelash of $4 per MMBtu.

With Halloween just one week away, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and after that, the cold winds of winter will blow across the United States. The demand for heating will increase, and the amount of natural gas in storage will begin to decline. After the Energy Information Administration released this past Thursday's storage data, there are probably only four weeks to go before injections turn into withdrawals. And, at the end of the season, those injections tend to tail off to a very low level.

Meanwhile, the natural gas futures market had blinders on as the price fell to a new low after the latest EIA release and is trading at close to the bottom end of its trading range.

New lows then a recovery

On Thursday, October 19 in the immediate aftermath of the EIA storage data release, natural gas traded at the lowest price since the week of August 7 when it hit $2.7730 per MMBtu. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of November NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the price spiked lower in the aftermath of the data release on October 19 and then recovered on what turned out to be a high volume day in the futures arena. November futures closed the session at $2.8860 per MMBtu just a few pennies below the highs of the day at $2.910 but 11.3 cents above the lows for the session and closed the week just over that level. Maybe natural gas needs a blow-off low to get out of its recent funk as the price has been making lower lows over recent months.

Inventory injections will begin to trail off

The EIA told markets that the amount of natural gas in storage increased by 51 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 13, 2017. Source: EIA

As the chart shows, total stockpiles now stand at 3.646 trillion cubic feet which is 4.7% below last year's level at this time and 1% below the five-year average for this time of the year. We are now coming to the very end of the 2017 injection season, and history tells us that injections tend to trail off during the final month. In 2016 the final four injections totaled 211 bcf, in 2015 the final five added up to 196 bcf, and in 2014 the last four amounts to 313 bcf. In 2013, the final four injections put 179 bcf into storage. The average of the past four years is around 225 bcf for the final four weeks of the injection season.

Four weeks to make it to four trillion

With stocks at 3.646 tcf and four weeks to go, to reach four trillion cubic feet in storage, the average weekly injection will need to average 88.5 bcf, which is highly unlikely. If stocks rise by the average of the past four years, we will find ourselves with around 3.871 tcf, which would be the lowest level since 2014. Meanwhile, as injections tend to trail off and the price remains below the $3 per MMBtu level, some analysts are calling for a peak of 3.8 trillion cubic feet or lower going into the injection season. However, to reach the 3.8 tcf level, we will need to see an average injection of 38.5 bcf which is more than likely.

The bottom line is that we are heading into the high demand season with the lowest stocks in three years and last year, even with a record amount of 4.047 tcf in storage, natural gas moved appreciably higher in anticipation of the winter season. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, natural gas futures rallied to highs of $3.9930 per MMBtu at the end of December 2016 on the prospects for winter. Source: NYMEX

The current forward curve in natural gas shows that if the energy commodity is going to climb to a level equal to last year when it realizes that the winter weather is uncertain, there is around 75 cents room on the upside above the current January and February contract prices in the anticipation of winter. And, unlike last year, remember that we will be going into the season of peak demand with the lowest stocks in three years.

Demand verticals and the potential for a cold winter

The bears in natural gas continue to point to huge reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States. However, while that argument worked in March 2016 and sent prices to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu, there is a lot more demand for natural gas these days. First, many power plants have switched from coal to natural gas, and the demand for creating electricity using gas has increased in the United States. Second, and perhaps more importantly, the liquefication of natural gas created the opportunity to export the energy commodity for the first time last year. As the export market grows, it will drain stocks from storage, and if there is a cold winter, U.S. heating customers will find themselves in competition to those abroad who are paying much higher prices for natural gas.

We are coming off the past two winter seasons which were mild, and temperatures averaged above normal levels. However, in February 2014, a colder than average winter caused the price of the energy commodity to spike to a high of $6.493 per MMBtu which is more than double the current price of both January and February natural gas futures that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Could La Nina predictions cause a price explosion?

Meanwhile, many meteorologists are calling for a La Nina weather pattern this winter across the United States for the second straight year. La Nina tends to favor below-average temperatures from North Dakota to the Pacific Northwest. However, warmer-than-average temperatures are likely across the southern tier of the U.S. and parts of New England. The densely populated northeastern region is likely to experience average temperatures. It is likely that many natural gas traders and producing companies are observing the weather forecasts carefully these days. While weather projections can be useful for the natural gas market going into the winter season, they are far from perfect.

Mother Nature always has the final call when it comes to the weather conditions that will grip the United States from December through March and that will be the determinate for natural gas demand. If the forecasts turn out to be wrong and Mother Nature throws the market a curveball, watch out because traders and energy companies will not be ready. The most explosive rallies come in markets when participants are short or on the sidelines.

Now that we are going into the winter season, natural gas stocks are at the lowest level in three years, and the market does not expect a bull market in natural gas. At around the $3 per MMBtu level, new demand verticals and low stocks limit the downside while the upside is explosive if La Nina turns into El Frio. Natural gas has four weeks to go in this injection season, and the fundamentals and risk-reward support the upside. I am a buyer of natural gas on price weakness and will take profits on rallies while maintaining a small core long position. As the winter comes closer, I hope to trade in and out of the market to lower the cost basis on my position so that I can make it to late January or early February with an average cost that is much lower than the market price to protect capital. The price action on Thursday, October 19 resulted in a spike low and reversal to the upside which I view as a constructive first step towards a volatile winter season. November natural gas futures were trading around the $2.917 per MMBtu level on Friday, October 20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.