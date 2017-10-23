Crude Oil Making Tracks For A New High In 2017

The price of crude oil is as steady as a rock these days. $50 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract has served as a pivot point throughout 2017. Crude oil fell to lows of $42.05 per barrel on June 21, and many analysts and pundits were calling for the price to test to $40 level or lower as it broke through technical support at $42.20 per barrel, the November 2016 low. However, the energy commodity ran out of downside gas and began a recovery that continued throughout the summer and fall seasons. NYMEX crude oil futures have been making higher lows, and higher highs since those late June lows and Brent crude oil has done even better as the price is approaching the $60 per barrel mark. It looks like NYMEX crude is preparing to trade at a new high for 2017, a feat that Brent already accomplished at the end of September.

November is right around the corner, and at the end of the coming month, we will hear from the international oil cartel as they gather for their biannual meeting in Vienna.

OPEC meets at the end of November, and they will extend production cuts

The oil ministers of OPEC will gather in Vienna, Austria at their biannual meeting on November 30 to decide on a strategy for the oil-producing nations. In 2016, with help from Russia who is a major world producer but not a member of the cartel, OPEC cut production and abandoned their policy of flooding the market with the energy commodity to make U.S. shale output uneconomic. The strategy failed as technological advances caused the production costs for shale oil to drop. Russia intervened in 2016, and as a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Putin government convinced OPEC to cut production. The reversal in strategy has worked, and the price of oil has been trading around the $50 per barrel pivot point in 2017 when it comes to NYMEX WTI crude oil and at an even higher price for Brent petroleum as the premium for Brent moved higher in response to the output cuts.

The question that faces the oil ministers will be whether to extend production cuts past the current deadline at the end of the first quarter of 2018. In a recent unprecedented meeting between the King of Saudi Arabia and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, it is likely that the two leaders of the top two oil-producing countries discussed oil output policy. It is also probable that the two agreed to extend the production quotas to at least the end of 2018 as both countries depend on oil revenues and prices above the $50 per barrel level. The Russians and Saudis both produce more than 10 million barrels of crude oil each day both have a vested interest in a higher price for oil. When it comes to the Saudis, while they led the abandoned strategy of pumping more oil before the Russians intervened, the IPO of Aramco in 2018 is central to their plan to capitalize their sovereign wealth fund to diversify the Saudi economy away from petroleum.

A successful initial public offering of what will be the largest company in the world depends on a stable oil price above the $50 per barrel level. Some analysts believe that the valuation of Aramco will exceed $1 trillion making it the most valuable company that trades on any stock exchange around the world. I believe that the deal is already done and that OPEC will extend their current production cuts to the end of 2018 at their late November meeting. While the market is counting on this move, it would likely cause the price of oil to remain around its current level.

The Trump Administration's position on Iran is bullish for oil

Meanwhile, with more than half the world's reserves of crude oil in the Middle East, the energy commodity has a long history of responding to issues in that area of the world. On Friday, October 13 U.S. President Donald Trump refused to recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement. The President sent to certification issue to the U.S. Congress with a majority of Republicans for final determination. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said this week that if the United States walks away from the deal, Iran will "shred" the agreement. Given the experience with North Korea and ongoing missile tests and provocations, it is likely that Iran would race to build nuclear weapons if the deal falls apart. A nuclear Iran will be bad news for a region of the world where conflict is the norm rather than the exception. Saudi Arabia is already involved in a proxy war in Yemen with Iran, their arch-enemy. At the same time, the blockade of Qatar by the Saudis and its allies in the Gulf States is yet another example of the friction between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

A new low in relations in the region and increasing violent flare-ups could lead to production and logistical problems when it comes to the petroleum business. The potential for a price spike to the upside in crude oil typically comes from tensions in the Middle East.

"Making America great again" means exports of oil to compete, but BNP could mean less shale

Total U.S. production of crude oil is approaching the 10 million barrel per day level making America the third largest producer in the world and, in many ways, the marginal swing producer. The EIA recently reported that U.S. output should climb to 9.9 million barrels per day in 2018. When it comes to the world's three leading producers, while Russia and Saudi Arabia's economies rely on oil revenues, the U.S. is fast achieving energy independence. With an average production cost between $40 and $50 per barrel, the U.S. can turn on production at higher prices and turn it off when oil slips meeting requirements via imports during times of bear markets. However, if oil were to climb to levels seen in 2014 when it was trading north of $100 per barrel, technological advances could make U.S. a worthy competitor for exports on global markets. The U.S. has become the world's swing producer of the energy commodity, but a move this week could cause some problems for American sale producers.

This week, in a surprise move, BNP Paribas announced it would stop working with and financing U.S. shale producers. The bank said that it would pursue more profitable opportunities in renewable energy in China, Europe, and emerging markets and that risk in the shale business is too high. If other banks follow BNP's lead, it could cause financing rates for U.S. producers to rise which increases the cost of production. Oil production is a highly capital intensive affair, and if the world's major banks cut back and make it more expensive for shale producers in the United States, the EIA production projection could turn out to be higher than reality. Lower shale output in the future would support the price of the energy commodity.

Demand for products continues to support the energy commodity - inventories are bullish

In a recent article on Seeking Alpha, I pointed out that demand for oil products is supportive for the price of crude oil. During this week last year NYMEX nearby crude oil futures traded in a range from $49.47 to $51.93 per barrel. This week, the energy commodity on NYMEX has traded from $51.07 to $52.37 per barrel. Therefore, the price of crude oil has not moved much on a year-on-year basis. Source: CQG

As the chart of the gasoline crack spread highlights, the current level of refining crude oil into gasoline is around $17.50 per barrel compared to under $13.40 on the highs last year at this time. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the heating oil crack spread illustrates, the current level around $23.30 per barrel is appreciably higher than it was last year at this time when it was trading at a high of only $16.22 per barrel.

This week the API reported that crude oil stocks in the U.S. dropped by 7.13 million barrels and the EIA said they were down by 5.73 million for the week ending on October 13. At the same time, oil product stocks rose with the API reporting an increase of 1.941 million barrels of gasoline and a 1.644 million barrel increase in distillates. The EIA numbers were a little lower as they told markets gasoline stocks were 908,000 barrels higher, and distillates were up by 528,000 barrels. Despite the rise in oil product inventories, crack spreads remained strong.

The strength in refining spreads is a sign of demand for oil-based energy and that tends to translate into the commodity that is the input in their production. Stronger crack spreads are supportive for the price of crude oil at this time.

An interesting perspective on the Aramco IPO from the comments on last week's piece

I recently wrote an article opining on whether the Aramco IPO will mark the highs in the stock market that has been running away on the upside. A reader offered the following comment on the piece:

Those who don't remember/learn from history are condemned to repeat it. Yes, the Saudis were thieves to have nationalized Chevron's assets (Aramco) in the first place. The fact no one seems to recall it now seems bizarre. They can't be trusted. Especially, in light of the Bin Laden family and puzzling extraction of his relatives from our soil immediately after 9/11. Brought by the Saudi prince ambassador in DC and his tight relationship with the Bush family. I'm puzzled why that no one has brought up the possibility of depletion of Aramco fields. It happens to our oil fields. Sure, technologies like fracking and steam injection can feed that 'good to the last drop' mentality. But, suppose that they are seeing a reduction in well output. And, want to sell ownership interests while their capacity to pump is thought limitless. We're certainly no strangers to 'pump and dump' stock sale campaigns over here. Maybe the concern is not renewables, but the reality of 'it won't last forever.' Besides, their crude is very light when compared to ours over here and possibly fracking won't offer the same yield improvement. There is no SEC in Saudi Arabia. Whatever they sell to buyers will be a foreign stock, and probably not subject to the scrutiny of our regulators. And, as the previous commenter said, subject to repatriation by the majority owners for any price they deem suitable. In other words, no guarantee of a free marketplace with which to dispose of what has been purchased. Sounds a tad like Bitcoin ... Especially since the shares will be in something stolen from a US corporation ... Supposedly, when US owned assets are expropriated by a foreign government, our government demands their return. If it does this for assets taken by Fidel Castro, why not for assets taken by the Saudis? As for solar and wind renewable energy eroding consumption of natural gas for base load generation, that won't happen to a significant degree until giga-watt scale storage batteries are commonplace. Tesla's use of huge stacks of LiO flashlight batteries is no solution. The complexities in trying to avoid thermal explosion and fire from unequal cell charging are humongous. We've seen fires of LiO battery packs all over. Phones, R/C modelers, Boeing aircraft, and a few Tesla vehicles. The state of California even has an offered a 'prize' for whoever develops the first practical substation sized battery. Nope, Elon Musk hasn't collected it. At least so far.

I thought this comment was excellent food for thought in a world where many market participants are waiting for electric cars and technology to make crude oil go the way of whale oil. I find it an interesting paradox that the market can't wait for the Aramco IPO while many believe that the price of the energy commodity will move to the downside on issues relating to demand in the years to come. Perhaps the enormous fees coming to banks and the potential for another trading sardine that will explode to the upside in a frenzy of oversubscription is fueling the excitement over Aramco's offering of shares.

Meanwhile, crude oil is still one of the most critical energy commodities in the world, and right now lots of signs are pointing to a new high above the $55.24 per barrel level on the active month December NYMEX futures contract before the end of this year. NYMEX December crude oil futures closed on Friday, October 20 at $51.84 per barrel and are a lot closer to the highs of this year than the lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.