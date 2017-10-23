Soybeans And The Brazilian Factor

The soybean futures market is perhaps the most speculative of all of the grain markets that trade on the Chicago Board of Trade division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Chinese farmers first grew soybeans in around 1100 BC. Japanese farmers were growing the crop around the first century AD. In North America, farmers first planted soybean seeds in Georgia in 1765. The Plains states of the United States began growing beans in 1851.

The United States is the world's leading producer of soybeans followed by Brazil, Argentina, China, India, Paraguay, Canada, Ukraine, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Russia. The U.S. is also the world's biggest consumer of the oilseed followed by Brazil, China, Argentina, India, and Japan. The U.S. and China tend to have the biggest carryover of stocks of the oilseed each year.

Weather across critical growing regions around the world is the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the oilseed. The United States produces around 35% of the global annual soybean crop, and Brazil comes in a close second as the South American nation contributes about 30%. As each of the world's leading producers is in different hemispheres, the soybean futures market is always watching the weather as soybeans tend always to be growing in one of the world's leading producing nations.

The October WASDE lit a fuse on the soybean futures market

While corn and wheat prices remained stable after the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report, soybeans went the other way. To read about all of the details of the report, check out my October 12 article published on Seeking Alpha. The bottom line was that the USDA lowered U.S. and global oilseed production, crop yield, and ending stocks sending the price of the soybean futures higher. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of CBOT November soybean futures highlights, the price of the oilseed rallied to a high of $10.0325 on October 13 but has since corrected lower closing on Friday, October 20, at $9.7875. The futures were trading at the $9.65 per bushel level going into the report and are now more than ten cents higher in the aftermath of the missive and days following the report. However, on Friday the oilseed futures put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart which could mean the market is in for more losses this week.

The baton is passed to South America

The harvest in the United States will come to an end over coming weeks, and now attention will shift to the Southern Hemisphere where the planting and growing season is just getting under way. While Brazil accounts for 30% of annual supplies, Argentina typically produces 18% of the yearly crop and Uruguay is also a producer of the oilseed. With around 50% of the world's annual crops coming from south of the equator, the weather in that region of the world will become the chief determinate for the path of least resistance of soybean prices over the coming months as the baton has been passed south.

The forward curve in CBOT soybean futures is in contango meaning that deferred prices are progressively higher than nearby futures prices through August 2018. Source: CBOT

As the term structure of the CBOT soybean futures market out to August 2018 highlights, ample supplies have caused the nearby prices to be less than deferred prices at the beginning of the 2018 growing season in the United States. The forward curve anticipates higher soybean prices in the months ahead, and the trend in the crush spread supports that bullish view of the soybean market.

The trend in crush spreads is higher

The crush is the processing spread that compares values of the raw oilseed with its products; soybean meal and soybean oil. The beans are put in a crusher that separates the two products. Soybean meal is a staple when it comes to animal feed, and soybean oil is cooking oil as well as a significant ingredient in salad dressing and mayonnaise. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread illustrates, since 2013, it has been making higher lows. Given the growth of population and wealth around the world, demand for food has been steadily rising. The trend in the processing margin for soybeans is a supportive factor for the price of the oilseed. Moreover, since the United States is the world's leading producer of beans, export demand for soybeans and soybean products is likely to remain strong so long as the dollar is weak given the inverse relationship between the dollar and commodities prices. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index shows that the greenback has been trending lower since January dropping from 103.815 on the index at the start of 2017 to its current level around 93.579 on October 20.

Will $10 be a low in 2018?

Soybeans reached the lowest level since 2009 in March 2016 when the price found a bottom at $8.49 per bushel. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of CBOTY soybean futures shows, the trend since the March 2016 low has shifted higher and the slow stochastic has crossed to the upside in oversold territory. In 2017, soybeans traded to a low of $9.0025 on the continuous contract in June before they exploded higher to $10.2975 per bushel in July when the threat of a drought in the Dakotas and Montana took wheat higher. However, since 2006 soybeans have been making higher lows and the trend is constructive. If there are any problems with this year's South American crops or the 2018 season in the United States, it could be off to the races on the upside for soybeans and the $10 per bushel level could fade in the market's rear view mirror. The most significant factor that favors a higher soybean price is the consistent growth in demand for the oilseed.

Global demand is feeding higher lows

The one consistent in the USDA's WASDE report over past years has been growing demand for food around the world. Source: Population Clock

As the world population clock highlights, at the time of writing this article there were around 7.429 billion people on our planet, and as you read this piece, there will be more. In fact, each quarter there are around 20 million more people on the earth, and that means 20 million more mouths to feed. The ever-growing population is a significant factor when it comes to the positive trend in soybean prices, as well as in many other agricultural and other commodities markets. Growing global demand for feed is feeding higher lows in soybeans and many other markets.

Over the coming weeks, it will be the weather in Brazil, Argentina, and other producing countries in the Southern Hemisphere that determines the path of least resistance for the price of soybean futures. However, it is likely that the trend of higher lows that has been in place since 2006 will remain in place. The potential for price spikes in the world of agricultural commodities is typically on the upside because Mother Nature can turn a bumper crop into a disaster in the blink of an eye. I am a buyer of dips in the soybean futures markets and will take profits on rallied maintaining a small core long position that reflects my bullish stance given demand growth. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the SOYB ETF product does a reasonable job replicating price action in the futures market.

