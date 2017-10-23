4 Reasons Trump Is Bullish For Commodities Prices

Government policies are an important determinate when it comes to economics and the state of the geopolitical landscape. In November 2016, the United States elected Donald J. Trump as the forty-fifth President of the nation. In the aftermath of the Brexit vote when the majority of voters in the U.K. chose to leave the European Union, the election of a TV reality star and real estate mogul was a departure from the norm. Voters rejected the status quo in 2016, and now the complexion of the political world has undergone some dramatic shifts.

The United Kingdom is currently in negotiations to divorce from the rest of Europe, and the final deal will impact the British economy for years to come. Meanwhile, in the United States, the election of a candidate that ran on an "America First" platform and who is not a politician has created a series of divisions on the international and domestic landscapes. President Trump is in the process of changing the way America does business with other nations around the world. At the same time, he has found himself in the crosshairs of both the press and many in Congress as the United States remains a politically divided nation.

The election of Donald Trump was a shock to the system for both the United States and the world at large. The chances are that uncertainty about the future path of the United States when it comes to domestic and foreign issues could increase volatility in markets across all asset classes. Since commodities tend to be the most volatile asset class of all, we are likely to see wide price ranges in the raw material markets. President Trump is a lot different than most, if not all, of his predecessors.

A different kind of President for the United States

While President Trump was a rejection of the status quo and politics as usual in the United States, as was the Brexit referendum in the U.K., he found a special and unique way to connect with voters. While many candidates for the Presidency of the past depended on debates, TV interviews, commercials, and speeches to reach their audience and get their messages across, President Trump used a combination of nicknames and tweets to keep him on the top of the news cycle. With an attitude that no press is bad press, Trump captured the highest office in the land in dramatic fashion by creating an atmosphere of confusion, anger, and his message landed with enough voters to hand him the ultimate prize. President Trump continues to govern in the same fashion that he ran for office; his daily tweets and aggressive and abrasive style is something that the United States and the world at large are not accustomed to from the President of the wealthiest and most powerful nation on earth.

Meanwhile, there is a price for the new style of governance and attempts to deliver on promises made on the campaign trail. While his message to "Make America Great Again" has provided glowing results in the stock market, he has only been in office for nine months and has three years and three months and perhaps another four years after that ahead of him.

I believe that the Trump Presidency is bullish for the prices of commodities in the long run and we will see prices make higher lows and higher highs while he remains in office.

Reason one: The dollar and the Fed

The dollar index rose to the highest level since 2002 in early January 2017 on what many analysts called optimism over the incoming commander-in-chief. After all, the promises of tax cuts, better trade deals, and less government should all be bullish for the greenback. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the greenback declined from 103.815 in January to a low of 90.99 in early September and had only recovered to the 93.57 level as of October 20. President Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have both said, on repeated occasions, they favor a weaker dollar to encourage U.S. exports and achieve a competitive advantage when it comes to global trade. A weak dollar policy is the opposite of most past administrations, at least when it comes to advocating for a lower U.S. currency, but this administration is like no other in modern history. A weaker dollar will be supportive for raw material given the historical inverse relationship between the dollar and commodities prices.

In just a few days or weeks, President Trump will announce his choice for Fed Chairperson as Janet Yellen's term comes to an end on February 3, 2018. While the market was focusing on a hawk, John Taylor, last week I believe that the President's choice will ultimately favor a more dovish approach to monetary policy. As a real estate mogul, the President knows that nothing stimulates the economy like low rates of interest and as he is using the stock market as the ultimate popularity poll and his benchmark for success, a Fed Chairperson who will keep rates low is a logical choice. I believe that the President will ultimately select a dove or moderate to run the nation's central bank. A gradual and moderate to dovish approach to monetary policy will continue to fuel gains in commodities prices.

Reason two: A different approach to trade

President Trump has already proven that he will take a different approach to trade with friendly and not-so-friendly nations. While he has not come out and labeled China, a currency manipulator, he has not backed down from his position with the Asian country and has used trade as a chess piece in the current situation with North Korea. Time will tell if his efforts are successful. However, when it comes to trade issues on NAFTA, and existing relationships with the European Union and other nations as well as other agreements like NATO, the President has insisted on a better playing field for the United States and more contributions from other nations around the world. While his methods, rhetoric, and positions have not won him many friends around the world, the proof will come from results if he can negotiate better deals for the United States through his unconventional means, he may find a way to improve conditions for the United States when it comes to trade.

The current environment of uncertainty when it comes to trade issues and the potential for tariffs and threats create an environment where commodities prices may move dramatically higher and lower as problems come to the forefront.

Reason three: A tough line against adversaries

Few will argue that President Trump has not taken a harsh and even brutal stance against adversaries and in some cases even long-term allies. When it comes to Mexico, the President continues to insist that he will build a wall and the nation that borders on the south will pay for the structure. Meanwhile, the President is taking on North Korea to an extent where the hermit nation has stated he has "lit the wick of war" and last week he refused to certify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement and sent it to an unfriendly Congress with a Republican majority. The President has not shied away from taking on Russia over Syria, and the relationship between the U.S. and Russians has deteriorated to what many are calling a post-Cold War low. Recently, the relationship with Turkey has soured, and while he seems to have a decent working relationship with President Xi of China, the U.S. leader is not afraid to take China to task whenever necessary. So many issues face the world on the geopolitical landscape these days. I have not even mentioned the continuing problems facing the Middle East over the proxy-war between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the blockade of Qatar.

The bottom line is that the world is a dangerous place these days, perhaps more dangerous than it has been in decades. As I write, the world is expecting another provocation from North Korea which the President has warned result in "fire and fury." Fear is a significant factor in markets these days, and while stocks continue to make new highs, most market participants realize that the state of global affairs could light the wick of volatility in markets across all asset classes in the blink of an eye. Commodities are the most volatile asset class of all and fear could ignite some sectors of the market like precious metals and oil if circumstances deteriorate or rhetoric continues to increase.

Reason four: The potential for infrastructure rebuilding, eventually

Finally, one of the President's central campaign promises was to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure of the United States when it comes to roads, tunnels, bridges, airports, as well as the construction of a security wall along the southern border of the country. While the Administration has been less than successful when it comes to its legislative efforts for health-care, immigration, and other initiatives, there is a degree of bipartisan support for tax reform and infrastructure rebuilding projects. The central bank, under Chairperson Yellen, has often said that monetary policy can only go so far and that fiscal stimulus via legislative programs is necessary for economic growth. Eventually, Congress will address these two issues and tax reform and construction projects, whatever form they take, will result not only in fiscal stimulus but rising inflation and demand for commodities that are the essential building blocks for infrastructure. Do not forget that the President is a real estate mogul with a big ego and he wishes to leave a legacy of building for decades if not centuries to come.

It has been a tough ten months for the President and his Administration as an unconventional politician has cut his teeth on Washington, D.C. President Trump went to the nation's capital vowing to drain the swamp and change business as usual. With so many vested interests stacked against him, it is likely to take more time before results become apparent. However, underestimating Donald Trump was a mistake during the election process, and it would be a mistake now. I believe that the President will continue to make enemies and upset the status quo. He may even face impeachment during his term. However, the policies and direction of the United States are bullish for commodities because of the desire to stimulate economic growth and keep the dollar under wraps. President Trump is perhaps the most disruptive force in the modern history of the United States and his message, plans, and unorthodox style all are factors that will lead to higher commodities prices.

