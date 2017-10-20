Kimberly-Clark de México's (KCDMF) CEO Pablo González on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark de México (OTCPK:KCDMF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Pablo González - CEO

Xavier Lascurain - CFO

Analysts

Alex Robarts - Citi

Mohammed Ahmad - FGP

Nicolas Larrain - JPMorgan

Ali Dibadj - Bernstein

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your patience in holding. We now have your presenters in conference. Please be aware that each of your lines is in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of the morning’s presentation, we will open the floor for your questions. At that time, instructions will be given as the procedure to follow if you would like to ask an audio question.

It is now my pleasure to introduce today’s first presenter, Mr. Pablo González.

Pablo González

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for attending the call. I’ll start with some comments on our Third Quarter Results. As anticipated, it was another challenging quarter for Kimberly-Clarke de Mexico. We were able to maintain top-line growth under a difficult environment, but impacts to our cost structure maintained the margins under pressure. Private consumption in Mexico has started to decelerate and growth in our categories has also slowed down. In addition, the actions taken by the retailers to reduce their inventories, which started in the second quarter and continued in the third quarter, further impacted our volumes.

On the pricing front, the summer promotional season was particularly strong this year, and the related discount activity partially offset the price increases implemented during the last 12 months. Notwithstanding, our top-line grew mid-single digits, expanding for the 12th consecutive quarter with positive contributions from volumes as well as on price and mix improvements.

On the cost side, we experienced increases in most raw materials and energy prices. Some of these impacts were significant and added to the pressure from the almost 50% accumulated Mexican peso depreciation.

Cost reduction program, which has been key to mitigate the peso and raw materials pressures continued yielding very positive results. In summary, we faced several headwinds on top-line and our cost of goods sold, but we maintain strong brand and market positions.

Xavier will provide more details on the quarterly results.

Xavier Lascurain

Good morning. During the quarter, our sales amounted to MXN9.2 billion, a 5% increase versus the third quarter of 2016. Volume grew 2%, while price and mix were 4% higher. Consumer product sales increased 5% and Away from Home products grew 14%. Exports, however, were only 1% higher as we have less tissue available to export. This situation will change after the Morelia capacity expansion starts up in the fourth quarter.

Cost of goods sold increased 12%. Costs were negatively impacted by the continued significant raw material price inflation, which was higher than anticipated and driven by significant and driven by significant port capacity outages in Brazil and Canada.

During the quarter, our COGS was impacted by double-digit price increases in virgin and recycled fibers as well as in electricity and natural gas. All derivatives were flat for the most part. The peso-dollar exchange rate comparison was positive averaging 4% less than a year ago. Let me stress here however that the peso has devalued close to 50% over the past three years.

During the first part of this period, prices of raw materials were on a downcycle, which, together with the cost reduction program, mitigated the FX effect. It is only now that the raw material price situation has reverted that we are feeling the full impact from the accumulated depreciation.

The cost reduction program yielded savings of more than MXN300 million, MXN850 million during the first nine months. These savings help to reduce the negative raw materials impact. The gross profit margin was 34.8% for the quarter. This was 350 basis points lower than last year and 60 basis points less sequentially. SG&A growth of 17% reflects increased distribution expenses and the consolidation of 4e. Distribution expenses remain affected by higher fuel prices as well as by investments to improve our supply chain.

Operating profit decreased by 19% and the operating margin was 17%. During the quarter, we generated MXN1.9 million of EBITDA and 18% decrease and margin was 21%.

Our consumer products margin remains robust, while exports and the recent acquisitions represent significant opportunities in terms of profitability.

Cost of financing increased by MXN132 million. Interest expense were higher from increased debt and significantly higher interest rates. The exchange rate gain was smaller than last year and we have last interest income. In consequence, net income for the quarter was MXN850 million, a 29% reduction. Finally, earnings per share were MXN0.28.

With that let me turn it over to Pablo.

Pablo González

So, 2017, in general, and particularly the third quarter have been very challenging for KCM. Most economies project Mexico's GDP growth of around 2% for the year. Private consumption has slowed down as high inflation has reduced the salary mass in spite of more formal jobs generation. Remittances in peso also decreased in real terms and construction has lost momentum and oil production has been weak. Accordingly, volume growth has slowed down in our categories, and the high promotion activity limited the impact of price increase. Also, the trade effort to reduce inventories has negatively impacted volumes as selling have lagged sellout.

The raw material environment remains difficult. The significant price increases, particularly in virgin fibers, are not expected to ease until second quarter 2018. Other raw materials are not expected to continue increasing and in some cases, prices have started to come down.

Also, as we mentioned, the peso has recovered from last year, but the impacts from the accumulated depreciation are far from digested. And the uncertainty and volatility remains as demonstrated by the sound peso devaluation over the past few days. Faced with this scenario, we announced a price increase last month and its effects will partially benefit the fourth quarter and put us in a better position to start the coming year.

We continue to work on increasing our productivity and efficiencies and continue to look for ways to further reduce costs. We are on track to generate more than MXN1 billion of savings from the cost-reduction program for the year. This year will mark four years in a row of 5% cost reductions that makes one-fifth of total costs eliminated over the course of four years. We know it’s not enough under current circumstances, and we’ll continue working to extend the success of the cost reduction program. The combination of price increases, a slightly more benign cost environment and our cost reduction efforts will put us in a better position and we expect improvements for the fourth quarter.

Going forward, we will need to very closely monitor the exchange rate, which is the biggest uncertainty at this point. Very important, we continue delivering on the innovation front to strengthen our brands and market position which remains solid. The Coform basic capacity for wipes expansion started off earlier than anticipated with a world-class learning curve. The tissue capacity expansion is on time and will start up in the fourth quarter, initially providing more capacity to export.

Finally, we’re taking the necessary steps to accelerate the improvement of operations of the recent acquisitions to make sure they contribute positively to KCM's results.

In summary, a very challenging year on most fronts, we are not satisfied with the quarter and our plans and actions to mitigate the challenges and deliver the results in line with our track record.

Thank you all for participating in the call, and now we will take any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen at this time the floor is open for your questions. [Operator instructions].

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you and good morning everyone. I have two questions. First one is from the price environment. If you can comment on whether the promotion activities now over for a seven quarter and how much was the price increase implemented last month that you commented on the initial remarks and also how was the market share trend during the third quarter? Thank you.

Pablo González

Yes, this year as we mentioned particularly was fairly strong during the summer. We’re coming out of that part of the activity and that will combine together with the price increase that we are setting forth. We announced it last month and its being implemented as we speak and it will be between a 4% and 5% on average.

In terms of market shares, in our most important categories, they remain stable.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Robarts with Citi.

Alex Robarts

Hi, and good morning, thank you for taking the question. It was just really a couple of things around the COGS. You’ve stated that at least on the pulp side for virgin, we don't see -- or you're not expecting them to release before the 2Q next year, but our research is suggesting that there has been some -- China has really reduced its buying of recycled fibers and I wonder if you might start seeing some relief on the recycled side.

And in the same line of questioning around the COGS, do you think is it fair to say as you say you haven’t fully digested the FX effect over the last three years on the COGS. As we come into what we suspect is a kind of more of a strengthening peso environment, do you think it also takes just as a much time to see the year-on-year strength the peso flow into your COGS or might that be something that we could start seeing as early as the fourth quarter?

So those will be the questions that we have, thank you.

Pablo Guajardo

Thanks for the questions, and Alex thanks for being in the call. Look in terms of the virgin fibers and recycled fibers. As we mentioned both puts a lot of pressure on our cost during the third quarter and particularly in the case of virgin fibers that we've mentioned from early in the year it was expected that they would be increasing as they have throughout the year. And in part it has been because of high demand from China. And also, as we mentioned because of down time of some production and the fact that the new capacity has not come online as fast as it was expected to come online.

Now, recycled fibers, less is being produced and more was being demanded from China originally or initially in the year, they were also pressured. Now as you correctly mentioned, China is not importing as much recycled fiber and that is providing some relief for recycled fiber in the market. So, we do expect prices sequentially of recycled fiber to be better in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter. Having said that on the virgin fiber front as China is not demanding more recycled fiber, they are demanding more virgin fiber and that's why within the last nine months we've seen increases in seven of them in the different virgin fibers. And experts belief that that will continue through the fourth quarter and most likely early in the first quarter before starting to come down as the new capacity eventually does come online and provides some relief.

So not what we expected on the virgin fiber front for the year. And the experts continue to push out the timing for prices to come down. But again, capacity is online now. And as Guaiba mill comes back up in November and more production from Canada also comes back up late in the year, we hope that we will see prices ease in the late first quarter second quarter of next year.

Now with respect to the peso, let me just say that I hope you're right and the peso will strengthen, and that will certainly be a benefit to us and it could be a benefit in the fourth quarter if it does strengthen here in the coming weeks.

So overall, virgin fibers will continue to be pressured, recycled fibers will be in a better position. Some other raw materials we believe will not continue to increase sequentially. So, all of that together might provide a little better cost scenario for the fourth quarter. And hopefully as we get into next year on virgin fibers start to come down we'll see better picture overall.

Xavier Lascurain

And let me add, Alex. This is Xavier. On your last question on the FX. If you recall in the last call we said that the FX takes about between 2 and 3 months to get into our cost. And sequentially we've seen the FX or the peso strengthening so we could see some relief over the fourth quarter. But then again, the key question is going to be what happens coming forward, as I said, before there has been a lot of volatility and this situation could reverse soon. As we saw over the past two weeks normal one-peso devaluation.

Unidentified Analyst

No that’s fair enough, it's the year-on-year trend that at least we’re seeing is a little bit more favorable for someone like you guys but thanks again for the answer, it's very clear. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mohammed Ahmad with FGP.

Mohammed Ahmad

Hi guys thank you very much for taking my questions. I have three questions but fairly short questions. One is that you mentioned that you’re raising pricing across on average 4 to 5% which is fine but also, I think you seem to imply that the promotional activity is reducing. I just wanted to confirm that you expect it to come -- the promotional activity to come down or you can already see it come down?

Pablo González

It’s come down from its peak and they are still promotional activity out there but it's certainly come down from the summer peak.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay, and so we should expect not only the price increase but also the added benefit from lower promotional activity then?

Pablo González

Let’s see how the markets react to both less promotion and more price increases in addition. Overall, I would most likely sum up the two because there will be I guess some reaction in the market that too very high increases if that happens.

Xavier Lascurain

The lower promotional activity should help however for the price increases to pass through, let’s say better than if we were in a moment of much higher activity.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. And just on -- and I realize I ask this on every quarterly call, but consumer organic volume growth so excluding 4e and other acquisition related volume, could you tell me what it was in this quarter?

Pablo González

Yes, it was roughly half of the growth.

Mohammed Ahmad

Sorry, it accelerated from 0% last quarter to like 2.5% this quarter?

Pablo González

Yeah, I mean our growth this quarter organically was close to 2.5%.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. And I’m asking ex-like just a pure consumer segment and excluding 4e in acquisition so that’s the one you’re answering, correct?

Pablo González

Yes.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. And your working capital improved this quarter sequentially, correct as well? I think that’s the numbers I am getting from your results.

Pablo González

Sorry, let me come back a second because maybe I was answering the first question, I was answering in terms of sales 2.5% increase in sales. And as you were asking volume?

Mohammed Ahmad

Yes, I was asking volume, my apologies if I was not clear.

Pablo González

My apology there, I got sidetracked. Our volume was actually down in the 1% last quarter.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. So that’s essentially what I was getting at because that’s in line with the trend I have been seeing for now four quarters on this particular metric. I think about three to four quarters ago you were three 3% to 4% positive. Just wondering when can we expect this to sort of start turning around and why do you think that is trending the way it is?

Xavier Lascurain

Sure. That’s a great question and sorry again for not understanding your question correctly. On volumes then while there is a quite a few things happening, one like we mentioned, we do see volume in our categories are decelerating for the most part there are still growing or flat in volume but they are decelerating, that’s number one. Number two, is the retail bringing down their inventories which is then we see our sell-in lagging sell-out. So, when we take a look at again the categories they are growing and volume but we are not seeing that growth because of the inventories coming down at the retailer level.

Now, when will that subside? Hard to tell because we do feel that as retailers are a little bit more concerned because of the deceleration of our category and the inflationary outlook and the expectations going forward that are being quite a bit more careful in the way they manage their working capital. So, we first saw base lines in modern trade start to reduce their inventories in the second quarter and we’ve seen some others follow in the third quarter. So, we’ll see when that comes to amend, but I think the important thing is that again in the market in sell out volumes are flat or growing slightly but they are still -- they’re not negative.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. So, I mean again to a general extend cover a lot of sectors and in some of the other industries they’ll talk about days of inventories in the channel. Now I realize you serve a lot of the other traditional trade as well so it might be hard with the wholesalers and how it does those. But do you have a sense -- clearly on the modern side you have a sense of what the channel inventory looks like. Do you guys track it over the years and would you say you’re like 10% under 20% over on a normalization basis as inventory relative to sales in the market?

Pablo González

Hard to provide that number, what I can tell you is that the -- it’s a little bit hard to measure because of the -- in the market, the summer promotion activity always makes it a little bit harder. Some clients inventories and sales are ahead of the promotional activity thinking that they would be able to have stronger sell-outs than they were eventually able to do, so they ended up after some of their promotions with higher inventories than last year and they’ve pretty much said, we need to bring that online so they can be more aggressive in reducing their inventories that they have in the past.

Now, exactly where they want to with their inventories is something that somewhat hard to read again because they’re over inventories and sales before the promotional season.

And then on the wholesale channel, I think it’s just a back that they want to manage their working capital much more efficiently so that they have the resources to be more competitive versus the modern trade which over the years have continued to gain ground.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. Okay, great. Thank you very much. Just two quick questions points. Can you confirm your market share versus players, but also specifically private label in the market remains steady? I know you did that market share overall is steady, but just with respect to private label and with respect to diapers specifically. And then just working capital, do you believe you could improve that enough sequentially quarter-over-quarter or do you think that there is more room to go?

Pablo González

On the market share front I guess if you take a look at of the whole in their most important category we are stable and we are not seeing particularly take gain shares from private label. So, we have stable and strong market positions. On the working capital front, no we do expect and we will continue to work hard on bringing improvement to that side of business.

Operator

Our next question comes from Nicolas Larrain of JPMorgan.

Nicolas Larrain

Hi. Good morning everyone. Thanks for the call and thanks for taking my question. I wanted to see if you could maybe provide some more details on these higher operational expenses we saw this quarter on distribution, the fee rule. And if you could provide some details on what distribution changes have been made that are making this or causing these expenses. And how should we see these expenses evolving overtime going forward? Thanks.

Pablo González

Sure. Nicolas, the distribution really what we’re trying to do is we’re setting forth a stronger organization and with greater capacity to execute so that we can deliver better sell rate to our clients. So, it goes all the way from a reorganization of the people we had in that area. Two, working more closely with stocking companies to have more capacity available, some of it unfortunately till now a higher cost but we believe it was the right thing to do again so that we could provide the service we need to provide for the clients and that in addition to the increases in cost that they have seen because of the gasoline price increases together that impacted our distribution expenses.

Now, as we have seen our fill rate and distribution overall to our clients improve significantly, we feel in a much better position now to start to work around all the expenses and be very aggressive in containing them initially and then bringing them down so that we can bring them more in line to what it used to be.

But again, the primary objective was first to improve our capacity on our delivery to our clients significantly we’ve done that and now we’re putting a lot of focus on maintaining that delivery while reducing cost in the coming quarters.

And answering more detail on the 4e, as you remember what we have here are not integration expenses, are their actual expenses and there is definitely opportunity to work on them going forward. So, far we focus on making sure that the business continues delivering on the top line and as they don’t and we’ll continue working and making sure the profitability starts adding to KCM results.

Operator

[Operator instruction]. Our next question comes from Ali Dibadj with Bernstein.

Ali Dibadj

Hey guys thanks for taking the question. I have two questions, one is if you could just give us a little bit more of your sense of the consumer environment more broadly particularly given some of your own volume trends organically, they were just talking about a moment ago, and your desire to take prices higher given some of the inflationary pressure?

And then two is from the inflationary pressure and I apologize if I should know this, but how do you been able to or can you do formulation changes going more to eucalyptus or other substitute fiber products in your products, or are you already there in terms of kind of the right formulation? Thank you.

Pablo González

Thanks Ali. Well on the consumer environment as we pointed out, I think the impact of the inflation, much higher inflation than prior years on the consumer front this year had mitigated the good growth of jobs and the salaried mass that was being created. So, I think it as everyone expected inflation to go off to where it has and then start to subside unfortunately, it stayed up there, and I think as time passes, it certainly has started to put a dent on domestic consumption in the market overall.

Now let me reiterate, we see deceleration, but we still see growth even if slight in volume, so we’re not in a position where categories are not growing. But it certainly has decelerated and we believe it has been, we will see how that continues going forward.

On the cost side we are taking a look at all the alternatives, not only have we brought in new technology that will allow us to be more effective or efficient in the use of recycled as well as bridge in fibers and we hope that will provide some benefit, but we are, as you pointed out, clearly taking a look at formulation and not only on the tissue side we are taking a look at our product across the board in all the categories. While we make sure that they are the best products in markets and that their functionality is never put into question, we are no doubt taking a look at opportunities to make changes and further reduce our cost.

Operator

At this time, we have no further questions, so I’d like to turn it back to Mr. Gonzalez for closing remarks.

Pablo González

Well again thank you all for attending the call, as we mentioned, we expect some better pricing and a more and a more benign cost perspective in the fourth quarter to see sequential improvements and we will continue to work very hard on our cost reduction programs to accelerate our improvements in the coming quarters and we are not happy with the quarter and we are taking all the necessary steps to correct what has been a very, very tough 2017 because of the headwind we discussed, quite a few times with you guys.

Aside from that, we won’t be able to talk to you until January, so I know it's early but let me wish you all a terrific end of the year and talk to you in 2018. Thanks so much for attending the call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen that concludes this morning's presentation. You may disconnect your phone lines. And thank you for joining us this morning.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.