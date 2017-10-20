Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior's (BLX) CEO Rubens Amaral on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 20, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Rubens V. Amaral Jr. - CEO

Christopher Schech - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Tito Labarta - Deutsche Bank

Yuri R. Fernandes - J.P. Morgan

Greg Eisen - Singular Research

Rubens V. Amaral Jr.

Thanks, Jonathan. Good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Earlier today, we have reported earnings of $20.5 million for the third quarter or $0.52 per share. It is an improved result when compared to last quarter. The average balances in the loan book were at similar levels of Q3, meaning that we have been able to reverse the trend of declining balances in our portfolio.

In my comments in the earnings press release this morning, I highlighted how the abundant liquidity in the U.S. dollar market to emerging markets and particularly to Latin America has impacted our business, pressuring asset prices, which has hindered our growth to materialize as expected. In addition to lower asset prices, margins continue under pressure due to our focus on short-term trade finance and the increase in the liable base grades as clients continue to push to keep [indiscernible] rates at the levels observed in the first and second quarters of this year.

Looking at Slide 3 in the presentation being Webcasted, you can observe that the new disbursements continued their growth trajectory with another strong quarterly performance, posting a year-to-date growth of 26%, i.e. $2.2 billion of new transactions in the year. This significant amount confirms that trade flows are picking up and our lending activity this year has increased substantially but not yet unfortunately translated to increased end-of-the-period balances due to the short term nature of trade finance and our objective to finance the companies within their production cycle. On the other hand, we have prepayments close to $100 million, and $320 million of projected new disbursements in Q3 were postponed to Q4 and Q1 2018 as per our clients' requests.

So you can see that the resolution efforts are paying off and we expect to post growth for Q4. Nevertheless, we have realized that our revised target for 2017 to achieve similar levels of EOPs as last year's will be very challenging due to the existing market's conditions commented before.

One bright side of our performance this quarter has been our fee income, which has translated in year-to-date revenues higher than 2016. The syndication business performed well in Q3 and we expect new transactions for Q4 with a good pipeline of new deals. The contingency business continues to exhibit a solid performance and we expect similar results in Q4 as we keep the momentum generated from catering to a more diversified client base.

Moving on to credit quality, although NPLs as you saw this morning increased by $1.5 million, which is a small case in Paraguay, in the quarter, the credit quality of the portfolio remained strong as there was no new deterioration in our existing credits. One important case has been resolved in Brazil in Q3 and we expect to resolve one another one in Q4.

Let me briefly comment on the macroeconomic environment, which is key for our outlook for Q4 and 2018. The recent meeting of the IMF in Washington, D.C. confirmed the good prospects of economic and trade flows growth as global GDP growth forecast for 2017 and 2018 are 3.6% and 3.7% respectively. Although Latin America's overall GDP growth remains lackluster, when we look at individual countries and sub-regions, the picture changes. The forecast for the two largest economies in the region, Brazil and Mexico, is modest for GDP growth. But in case of Brazil, the country is emerging from a two-year recession with some positive signals of pickup in credit demand.

In Argentina, growth is projected to rebound from last year's recession to 2.5%, an important increase in 2017. Colombian growth for 2017 is projected at 1.7%, but the prospects are positive for the near-term as the country has a pipeline of new investments in infrastructure, is committed to implement a tax reform, and there is confidence that the peace agreement will contribute to more sustainable economic activity. The forecast for 2018 is 2.8% for Colombia.

In the case of Peru, the country can change to exhibit a solid economic growth with a projected GDP growth of 2.7% in 2017 and 3.8% in 2018. In the Central American countries, the growth continues to be solid with a projection of 2.8% in 5017 and 3.9% for 2018. So you see there will not be an exception for Central America in the New Year.

Against this backdrop, the management of Bladex as well as its Board of Directors are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for Q4 and for 2018, which will definitely contribute to the assumed growth of the portfolio and return to profitability of the organization to sustainable double digit ROEs.

With these initial and very brief comments, I will now turn it over to Christopher to provide you more color about our financial performance in Q3. Christopher, please.

Christopher Schech

Thank you, Rubens. Hello everybody. Thank you for joining us on the call today. As I discuss our results for the third quarter of 2017, I'll try to focus on the main aspects that have impacted our results and I will make reference to the earnings call presentation that we have uploaded to our Web-site together with the earnings release, and it's on Webcast as we speak.

So Rubens already mentioned most of the highlights of our performance for the third quarter of 2017 on Page 3, so let's dive right into the numbers starting on Page 4. The third quarter of 2017 closed with a profit of $20.5 million, compared to $17.5 million in the previous quarter and compared to $28 million in the third quarter of 2016. Year-to-date profits are $61.4 million in 2017 compared to $73.7 million in 2016.

In our profit walk on Page 4, you can see the main drivers of our quarterly and year-to-date business performance. Quarter-on-quarter profits increased on low provisions, at lower provisions and expenses as average commercial portfolio balances remained nearly flat while net interest margins were lower in the third quarter of 2017.

3Q provisions were down from the second quarter as restructurings were concluded. This led to write-offs against existing reserves and partial reserve releases. At the same time, specific reserves were strengthened for the remaining exposures, all of which have pending restructuring agreements.

Expenses were down quarter on quarter, mainly due to the absence of nonrecurring employee related expenses that we had in the second quarter and due to a reduction of other expenses. Year-on-year, the third quarter profit evolution was mainly impacted by reduced net interest income on lower average portfolio balances and by lower net interest margin, reflecting the retrenchment in Brazil as well as a portfolio mix shift towards short tenor trade loans. These same drivers also impacted the year-to-date profit comparison along with the addition of non-core results that affected last year's cumulative profits and which were absent this year.

Now moving to Page 5, we show the trends of our key performance metrics which in the current quarter indicate an improvement from prior quarters. Thanks to lower provisions and expenses, the return on average equity rebounded 1 point quarter on quarter, though still lagging prior year levels by almost 2 points on a year to date basis. The Tier 1 Basel III ratio remains at 20.3% of average portfolio levels and risk-weighted assets remained largely stable.

On a quarterly basis, expense levels declined versus comparison periods on a faster rate than net revenues did, resulting in better efficiency ratio for this quarter. On a year to date basis, we are still lagging prior year levels due to a lower revenue base.

So moving on to Page 6, we show our fee and other income evolution that continues to trend ahead of prior year levels. Our syndications and loan structuring business closed three transactions this third quarter for a total of five transactions year to date. And the letters of credit business remained fairly robust with a more diversified product and client portfolio and a more stable operating environment, especially as it relates to commodity prices. These commodity prices are a significant driver of performance in this market segment.

Moving on to Page 7, we discuss net interest income and margins. Net interest income continued to slip quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, mainly as lower net lending spreads moved as a function of the term mix on both the lending and the funding side. While average loan balances showed a marginal increase and average lending rates declined, given the short-term bias of our book of business, we reduced low-yielding average liquidity levels for an overall pickup of 4 basis points in total interest-earning asset yields.

On the liability side, average funding was reduced, largely in alignment with the reduction in liquidity and primarily in short and medium term borrowings, while average deposits increased slightly. The amount of stable funding in medium and long tenors remained significant in our funding book and it has limited our ability to generate GAAP income as the lending book remains focused on short term exposures. But as market conditions start to improve, we expect our lending activity in longer tenors to rebound and that should help stabilize and improve overall NIM performance. The effect of the rise of underlying market rates, in our case LIBOR, remains intact with a net positive effect on net interest income margins and the bottom line.

The quarter was also impacted by the amortization cost of 4 more points with an adjustment initially recorded last quarter, which is followed by a decreasing impact in subsequent quarters. We show more details about our well-diversified funding structure on Page 8. Overall, funding costs continue to increase primarily with the rise in market rates as the main driver. Deposits continued as a main source of funds with a slight increase in average balances, as average short and longer tenor borrowings shrank.

On Page 9, we show average portfolio balances and the segmentation of our commercial portfolio, which remained nearly stable overall in the third quarter of 2017, which is a small decline in end of period balances. Given the mostly short-dated nature of our business, individual country exposures do tend to vary quarter to quarter. So this quarter ended with 'lower exposures' primarily in Mexico and Peru, while on the other hand, Argentina, the Dominican Republic and a few Central American countries trended higher. The book of business remained focused on short tenor trade transactions. 81% of the overall business has a remaining tenor of less than one year.

And on Page 10, there is a breakdown of our commercial portfolio balances by industry segments. And here, the main takeaway is the growth in exposures with financial institutions on the one side, and of course the decline in oil and gas exposures on the other side.

Financial institutions are also a key element of our Brazil exposures, as you can see on Page 11. Overall exposure to the country has stabilized at approximately 18% of the total book, as we continue to closely monitor the business environment there.

Brazil also accounts for by far the largest portion of our NPL book, our nonperforming loan book, as you can see on Page 12, with nearly 82% of these exposures in Brazil. Overall, NPL increased slightly as a net result of a partial write-off against these exceeding reserves following a completed restructuring in Brazil and with the migration of an exposure in Paraguay from Stage 2 within an assigned specific reserve to Stage 3, along with a minor reserve increase.

On Slide 13, we have an overview of overall allowances covering our book, with a small decline in coverage levels. This came as a net result from write-offs against existing specific reserves in a couple of exposures and specific reserve releases on completed restructurings. Additionally, we strengthened specific reserves for remaining NPL exposures in ongoing restructuring negotiations.

And so finally on Page 14, we highlight our focus on total shareholder return. The stock price showed a positive trend throughout the third quarter and in our view it remains a very attractive value proposition. The Board of Directors once again authorized a quarterly dividend payment of $0.385 a share, which represents a robust 5.5% annual dividend yield.

And with that, I'd like to hand it back to Rubens for the Q&A session. Thank you very much.

Rubens V. Amaral Jr.

Thanks Christopher. Ladies and gentlemen, we are ready for your questions.

Tito Labarta

My main question in terms of loan growth, I know you mentioned you think fourth quarter should be better. GDP growth globally is improving. But I guess what gives you confidence that you can get a good loan growth next year? Is it just with Brazil improving? I mean we saw declines even in Mexico and Peru. This quarter they have been doing relatively better. So, is Brazil improving enough to get some decent loan growth or what else do you need to see there? And I guess on the back of that, you said you should get back to double-digit profitability. But do you think that's possible next year, given what could happen with loan growth or not given how weak it's been? Just wanted to maybe understand a little bit more of that outlook. Thank you.

Rubens V. Amaral Jr.

Thank you, Tito. Thanks for the questions. First of all, the loan growth question that you asked, definitely as you mentioned, Brazil, it's a very important country as far as our portfolio is concerned. We are at a level that we feel very comfortable now, 80% of the total exposure due to the current situation in Brazil. But what we have seen in the country is that activity is picking up and with a year into 2018, that is going to be an election year, it's going to be a difficult year for Brazil, but we see that the economy nevertheless it's improving and that in itself will be an important factor in driving growth for Bladex.

We'll be very careful. You just heard Christopher saying that 82% of NPLs come from Brazil. So the reason we have been very cautious, it's because the negative credit cycle that impacted the country due to the prolonged recession experienced in the last two years, but definitely as we are looking carefully to the sectors where we see very good and competitive companies, we might be able to increase our portfolio a bit in Brazil, not to the levels that we have seen before, 30%, but slightly higher than the 18% we see very feasible.

On the other hand, Argentina, it's moving towards much more stabilization. I think Argentina, it's back again as the beautiful leg in the market. Everybody wants to dance with Argentina. In our case, because of our prior history, we're very careful but we are looking positively for 2018 as Mr. Macri can consolidate his position, political position and strength in the country with a very favorable result we expect in the forthcoming elections, mid-term elections in Argentina.

Being that the case, Argentina is presenting very interesting opportunities for us in terms of growth. But again, we are going to be very selective. Argentina today response for a small contraction of our portfolio. We have tremendous space to grow there with good names and solid names.

In the case of Mexico, with all the uncertainty stemming from the discussions about NAFTA and the withdrawing of the agreement by the United States, we see tremendous opportunities for us to tackle the companies selling to Mexico. That's some special effort that we're doing that will continue to strengthen our short-term business, helping the companies to lay off Mexican risk off their books when exporting to Mexico. So I see an opportunity also for us to keep momentum also in Mexico using this platform that we have developed nicely.

Colombia, as I alluded to before in my previous comments, I think has tremendous growth opportunity with continuing with the investments in infrastructure, and that will generate opportunities for us eventually to increase our syndication business, helping the Colombian companies to access – working together with the Colombian banks, of course our partners in Colombia, to have access to more medium term financing.

Peru, to tell you the truth is the more challenging market. The spreads are very low in Peru. There's tremendous liquidity in Peru. But also we expect some good selective opportunities in Peru.

So it's a combination of these major markets, and that I would added Central America, but Central American/Caribbean, it's already about 29% of our portfolio, so there is little space to grow there, but we expect growth to come from there as well.

And if you look traditionally to the region as a whole, the world, when you look the world GDP growth and the trade flows growth in the world, normally the ratio is 1, 1x the trade flows grow in average for the last 20 years, a little bit higher, at 1.3, 1.5, but that has been the case for the world ratio between GDP growth and economic trade flows growth.

In the case of Latin America, it has been in excess of 2. Although the more recent years have been very in line with the world ratio, we expect this year 2018 to be a little bit better and we are seeing more activity picking up in terms of trade finance in Latin America, and with an agenda of pushing a more regional integration in Latin America, which is pace for that to really to increase this year.

So, it's a combination of the individual countries, a combination of the economic scenario outlook we see that will help us really do grow in 2018. It's too early to say, to give you a guidance about the growth we expect. We're going to meet with our Board in December to determine the budget and the drivers behind the budget. So I'll be able to give you more color when we meet you in February.

As far as your second question is concerned, I didn't forget it. It was a long answer for your first question. I'm sorry for that. But next year is going to be challenging to get to sustainable double digits. We expect that if things materialize in the way we are seeing, with stronger fee income performance, we might be able to get very close to that target by year end. But this is our objective, really to make it sustainable and then to move towards our initial target that continues to be the 12%, and then eventually few years down the road to get to something north of 12%.

Tito Labarta

Okay. Thank you, Rubens. Very detailed answer. I guess maybe just one follow-up, because I guess to get to that double-digit ROE and 12% longer-term, you also need margins to expand. Do you think there is an excess liquidity in the market for that, do you think your margin is going to increase as growth comes back or what else do you need to see for your margins to improve?

Rubens V. Amaral Jr.

That's a very fair question. Naturally, what we are seeing right now is abundant liquidity. But we have signals in the horizon that this might have some sort of adjustment when the Fed really starts selling its assets and the central banks in Europe and Japan become a little more contained about QE. So, that itself can have bring this risk-reward equation more into balance, because these days what we have seen with margins is something that for us it's impossible to compete with the capital markets at the levels they are.

I can tell you, we were at the IMF last week and all the banks offering Bladex money for five years at levels that we have never seen before. So really it's a bolus market, so margins will not pick up in this fourth quarter. Let's hope that we can really manage that in the 2018 with a slightly bias towards more medium-term financing, because as we see the region improving, we see opportunities for us really to go back and do more medium-term financing that could balance better our net interest margin.

On the other hand, we are looking carefully at our funding side. You have seen that we have kept liquidity levels very high levels. As we feel very comfortable about liquidity available to us, we might be a little more aggressive in managing that liquidity, not keeping that much liquidity that we have kept in our books for such a long time.

So I think it's going to be a combination of catering to more medium-term transactions, managing better our liquidity needs, and hoping that really all this geopolitical tensions and this QE discussions among the central banks in the developed world can help us to have better margins.

Tito Labarta

Great. Thank you very much, Rubens. That's helpful.

Our next question comes from Yuri Fernandes with J.P. Morgan.

Yuri R. Fernandes

Just would like to know, a bit more color on the cost of risk and this quarter had pretty good loss provisions that figures back to the historical levels, so if you can comment if you are let's say, if you worked behind and this should be the new normal level back to the historical very low cost of risk or no risk, these are just one-off and you would need to [indiscernible] manage some losses here? And after that, I can make my second question. Thank you.

Christopher Schech

Yuri, allow me to take your question. This is Christopher. While indeed we had lower provisions this quarter, I think we should maybe highlight what we think are the drivers behind it, and I think up and foremost it's the fact that the speed of negotiations has picked up, restructurings are coming through the finish line, which is a big improvement over what we have been telling you over the last several quarters that the horizons have to be extended because of extensions agreed to by the negotiating parties and the courts involved in the case of official bankruptcy proceedings.

And so the good news is that there has been quite a bit more movement in trying to bring these negotiations to a fruitful end and we've seen the first results of that in our – in the fact that we were able to – we had to write-off some realized losses now, that's the bad news, but the good news along with it was that we were able to leave a few amounts specific to reserves that are no longer needed.

And so, I think going forward we would expect to see this pace of negotiations continue to improve as the economic environment, especially in Brazil, is improving and all the parties are eager to go back to work and make some money. And so, this should be underpinning our expectation that credit cost should not see spikes anymore in terms of increases of specific reserves.

While we do expect, as we start growing our book of business, of course new business always requires generic reserve allocation and that is what we expect to see as the main source of credit, of reserve requirements going forward. That said, we still have some negotiations pending, and so we have to wait for the outcome of those negotiations to make sure, but for the time being we are fairly positive that we should be not seeing any additional spikes in reserve requirements outside of our organic loan growth.

Yuri R. Fernandes

It's pretty clear, many thanks. And my second question is regarding our expenses. I know you had some one-offs in the last quarter, so like this kind of explains some of the decline, but still a pretty good number and I guess that kind of helped you to offset the top line pressures. But thinking ahead like even for the next quarters, how are you thinking about efficiency ratio, like should this come back to below 30% level as the plan resumes, do you have any color on how efficiency and expenses should behave going ahead?

Christopher Schech

Yes, for sure we expect the efficiency ratio to continue to improve and not deteriorate going forward. It's clear to us, to management, to the Board of Directors, that our business does not require a lot of brick-and-mortar. There is no need to assume that an efficiency ratio could not be below 29% or 30%. So this is indeed our target. We want to get back to levels below 30% and we'd like to get back to those levels in a hurry.

We've been able to reduce our expense base to some extent to accommodate the lower revenue base that we have seen over the last couple of years, but clearly it will be easier for us to continue with further efficiency ratio improvements as our revenues grow and we don't have to cut that much cost internally. Even having said that, we are always looking at improving our internal workflows and processes, trying to automate more, and clearly are focused on increasing efficiency by cutting costs as well, not just waiting for revenue growth in the future.

Rubens V. Amaral Jr.

And also I just would add that we have hired a new team in Bladex for technology and processes and also operations, and this will help us in our quest to drive productivity higher. That's something that you should expect as we really can eventually shave off a little bit of cost next year by the increase of productivity that we are working very hard on.

Yuri R. Fernandes

Okay, thank you.

Our next question comes from Greg Eisen with Singular Research.

Greg Eisen

I'd like to follow-up on the loan book, and again you have talked about economic growth being significant across your region in 2017, and it sounds like it could be even better in 2018, although we've had decent economic growth all over the region in 2017 for the most part, we have seen the average loans outstanding fall significantly since last year's levels, so I'm just wondering, economic growth by itself didn't allow you to increase your loan book, it was a combination of, I guess it was as you have talked in the past about competition, so is competition changing now that economic growth you think will carry today for you next year or could you comment really about the competitive level and what might change to allow you to again grow your loans back to higher levels?

Rubens V. Amaral Jr.

I think one of the things that I want to remind you is that we are coming out from a negative credit cycle that impacted the region in the last two years, mainly coming from Brazil, which you know very well impacted the Bank in a way that we had to create specific reserves for challenging credits, mostly in that country. And as a result of that, the Bank decided, as I have alluded to before in my comments in previous calls, to a policy of back to basics, which meant going back to short-term trade finance and really strengthening the quality of the portfolio. And also the Bank decided that it was important to diversify the risk, reducing the size of tickets.

So, when you put these things together, there was a by design policy of reducing certain exposures over time that has caused us really do reduce the size of our balance sheet. So, it was not that the economic growth environment didn't help, it helped, but we were very selective because we are navigating through this negative credit cycle that impacted the Bank.

So there was a on purpose decision, a purposeful decision of the Bank supported by the Board really to streamline the exposures, in the sense diversify reducing concentrations, being those concentrations at country level, at client level, that's why you saw us very active in reducing the size of our portfolio in Brazil, because we had an important concentration in a country that was facing a very challenging credit environment and was in recession.

So there was by design this decision that we made out of diversification. Now that we have cleaned the house, so to speak, and we see that the region continues to exhibit a strong growth compared to the last years, so that puts us in a much better position really to resume growth in our portfolio in a more aggressive way, catering to the trade finance, and as I mentioned before when Tito from Deutsche asked the question, also looking at medium term transactions that could help us really to balance better the EOP balances by the end of the quarter, because you know that trade finance is a machine, so you finance 60 days, 45 days, and 90 days, 120 days, and sometimes it doesn't renew, that's why you have sometimes reduction at the end of the period balances.

But we feel very comfortable that in spite of the competition that we see, there is a space for us to grow our portfolio with a much more clear guideline in terms of the ticket sizes that we want to have, and something that's very important for us in this discussion, that is the size of the client base. We are engaged in a narrow segmentation of the market where we are viewing the segmentation process, identifying targets that are not targets of Bladex today, so we can really increase the client base. Today we have an active client base of almost 400 clients and we have space to grow this substantially next year.

So the growth will come really from our guideline of really resumed growth in a way that we feel much more comfortable and increase the client base, and competition will be there that the competition doesn't come from the banks these days, it comes from the capital markets mostly. This will continue to be there but depending on what happens in the developed world with the central banks, this might reduce a bit, enabling us really to continue our growth and eventually pick up margins.

Greg Eisen

I understand. Thanks for answering that so clearly, appreciate that. If I could just follow up related to the loan book, your exposure to the financial services industry seems to have grown significantly over the course of the last year. Could you talk about your financials exposure and is there a limit to where you want to take that, kind of how much is too much in that industry exposure and have you reached that point already?

Rubens V. Amaral Jr.

That's another by design decision, to improve the credit quality of our portfolio, because you know that Bladex was created as a bank to banks. So we know this industry very well. And in 2005, the majority of our exposure were financial institutions. So, as we really went through this process of understanding what was happening with our portfolio, we realized that there was space for us still to do more business with the financial institutions.

But again, this we were able to do it because the environment, the risk environment in Latin America deteriorated a bit and our rating continues to be one of our strength, and this helps us to have some degree of arbitrage when working with the financial institutions. That's why you saw us also doing more business with them.

As this reality goes back to normalcy, if you will, in terms of having ratings being upgraded for financial institutions and countries depending on how countries and financial institutions perform, this of course impacts our ability to really continue to add value to them.

So, I would say that what you are seeing right now, 36% about, it's a fair number. We expect that to be the case, to continue to be the case, i.e., maybe eventually getting to 40%, but that's where we think it's going to be. It's going to be hovering around 35% to 40% and we feel very comfortable. This has been our traditional client base and we know them very well, and there is one thing that helps us also because they are very good partners in our syndication business. All the syndications we're bringing to market, it's together with our good financial institution clients we have throughout Latin America.

So it is a combination of really keeping the credit quality of the portfolio, working with a segment that we know very well and that can complement our activity very well and we can complement their activity as well when they are working in local markets where we don't have knowledge.

Greg Eisen

Thank you. I appreciate that. And one last quick question and I'll let someone else go, but you mentioned the syndication business, you put out a couple of press releases in early October announcing certain syndications. Was the revenue from those syndications recognized in the third quarter or will that be a fourth quarter revenue item?

Rubens V. Amaral Jr.

No, these revenues were recognized in the third quarter, but I can tell you, we have very good pipeline of new deals and more to come in the fourth quarter as well.

Greg Eisen

Great. Thank you. I'll let someone else go. I appreciate your answering my questions.

Rubens V. Amaral Jr.

Thanks, Jonathan. Ladies and gentlemen, thanks for your questions and attention today. We are working diligently to set the basis in Q4 for a successful 2018. I'm looking forward to talking to you again in February for the yearly review of the performance of Bladex. And since this is our last call of the year, let me take this opportunity to wish you and your families a happy holiday season and renewed accomplishments in 2018. Thank you again and goodbye.

