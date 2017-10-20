Apple And Spielberg: An Update On The Original Content Thesis

How serious is Tim Cook, CEO of Apple (AAPL), about content? Very. Which is a good thing for investors. If you're a potential shareholder of Apple and have a long-term horizon, then Apple is looking better and better, and it's not solely based on its brand-equity value in the hardware/content ecosystem business. It's becoming more and more about filmed entertainment.

Cook is serious about original content based on the following news item: He has signed up Steven Spielberg to a deal that will help his company make a push into the original content industry. Yes, Apple wants to become more like Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX). We've known that for a while, but now we have some insight into what the strategy will entail.

And the strategy is this: Go for big names, not necessarily strong concepts, as a driver.

Apple has gone pretty far in the hardware business with its iX product line. The various devices, as well as its Mac line, have formed a solid core, cash flow delivering business that has turned the company into a dividend-yielding bank able to borrow money for buybacks and payouts based on its high-market-cap model (this article from the summer details Apple's cash advantage). Netflix is offering the company a lesson, one that is disruptive in nature (and of which shareholders or potential shareholders should take note): spend a lot of money to gather Hollywood talent/trademarks/assets and aggregate such value into a subscription service that then exploits economy of scale over time to become cash-flow positive. Technically, the Reed Hastings-led Netflix experiment has not proved itself out yet, but Wall Street seems to think it will work out in the end - that isn't to say that proves anything, but sometimes it is useful to look at what the market is saying when translating portfolio capital into actual stock purchases (i.e., there are a lot of happy Netflix shareholders out there).

I have a theory: Apple, or any tech company that produces platforms as a line of products, eventually has to supply those platforms with stuff. Just about every tech company has involved itself in that way in small manner, but we're talking about something different - Apple going Hollywood.

This brings us back to Spielberg. Years ago he had a show on broadcast television called Amazing Stories, an anthology piece. The plan is for there to be 10 episodes at a cost of $5 million each. That's nothing to Apple, a drop in the bucket, but that isn't really the point, because the assumption is at some point it won't be a drop but a steady stream of cash exiting Apple's coffers and being transferred to above/below-the-line talent. This will lead to a portfolio of programming that the company will use to start subscription services, presumably anchored in the Apple TV ecosystem (I also assume the company will sell content via its digital platforms and perhaps even through syndication to traditional outlets and on physical disc, multiple selling models would be wise). As much as advertising is maligned these days, I do see Apple exploring ad-supported services as well, including hybrid paradigms.

Apple is a cash flow rich dividend-paying company that income investors are able to use to great effect. But total return can be juiced by new growth strategies, and CEO Tim Cook is taking the first big step with this Spielberg deal. Undoubtedly he will look to sign up more top-tier talent, and I also think he will try to expand the Apple/Spielberg business. Spielberg is like all of us - he likes money, and he's used to be being paid what his legacy demands. He also is the kind of filmmaker that enjoys making non-blockbuster fare, and not on a time-from-time basis.

Think about it - Spielberg could actually go to Apple to get the green light for ideas that other studios might not fund. For those who have followed the DreamWorks story, you'll know what I mean. That company made a wide variety of pictures that didn't always work out and weren't always the kind of thing that a studio like Disney would want to make (Disney, you will recall, eventually ended its distribution deal with Spielberg and his company, but I mean this in an industry-wide sense as well).

The director, too, is not guaranteed to deliver on every picture that is designed to be blockbuster material - The BFG is a great example. And since he always has a lot of things in development, Spielberg could shift some of his slate over to streaming services that are aching to differentiate themselves from the pack, primarily the alpha Netflix. Again, here's where Apple and its cash hoard and its enormous market cap and its platforms that need to be programmed come in - they could help Spielberg distribute concepts that might not find a place elsewhere. Netflix arguably already does this. Think the recent Stephen King adaptation Gerald's Game. On Netflix, it stands out. In theaters, maybe it wouldn't have. There's no way that Cook and Spielberg don't understand that. Considering the latter's recently formed/private-investor-funded Amblin Partners, I find it inconceivable that some of the business model behind it was not predicated on exploiting the streaming-service industry in addition to the silver-screen industry.

Here's another thing for investors to continue: James Bond. Not too long ago it was reported that Cook, along with Amazon (AMZN), was interested in perhaps buying the suddenly available rights to that franchise. That actually made me think we are reaching another inflection point in a media-entertainment evolutionary process that's going to hit more and more inflection points in the next few years - capital is increasingly being put to use for filmed entertainment in previously unthinkable ways, with the post-Bob-Iger-Lucasfilm-Marvel-Pixar strategy being adopted at different scales by different players, some cash-rich and some in need of cash infusion. It obviously implies the risk of a peak-content bubble, and it certainly is going to drive up prices for talent (which in turn are driven up by prices for agents and publicists and lawyers and that next real estate deal that all of them want to make and that will be funded by shareholders like you and me in the form of overpriced compensation practices). But we come back again to Apple and its enviable money vault. In many ways, Apple is primed to take advantage of the new evolution more than any other company.

But can Cook do it? Is he too much into hardware/software at this point to make the jump to storytelling? Would the aforementioned Iger be a better CEO for Apple at this mature stage in the company's history (he'll be free soon!)? There's no doubt this is another risk in Apple's content strategy, and bringing back Bond for a moment, let me quote a reaction I had to the news taken from a draft of an unpublished article:

"Yet, I'd be intellectually dishonest if I said I approved of this deal. I own shares in Amazon/Apple and quite frankly, even though I know investing hundreds of millions in rights/budgets for Bond movies won't destroy the stocks, I still have to question this idea. Comparison was made to Disney and its purchases of Marvel/Lucasfilm; Lucasfilm was all about Star Wars, and that cost billions of dollars to consummate. If either Amazon or Apple won the rights to Bond, then those companies could release new films and episodic series on their respective platforms, as well as release movies to theaters on a worldwide basis. Not a bad plan, and the companies could even experiment with near day-and-date release models. Bond, though, doesn't necessarily, in my mind, lend itself to capital investment in the same way that Star Wars or Marvel do. I'm not sure about how valuable a merchandising program for Bond would be, as an example. Amazon might find some synergy with selling Bond products, more so than Apple certainly, but it still requires an evaluation comparing the use of capital for something else other than Bond."

I'm always engaged in an intellectual tug-of-war about content: spending money capriciously (which has worked for Netflix's stock and for Amazon Prime) versus engaging lower-budget/lesser-talent methods to make original programming. In the end, though, I don't make the decision, and while a Bond purchase could have been risky, I do get it - companies need to get on the map quickly, and when you have a lot of money at your disposal, it sometimes feels powerful to throw it around.

The bottom line is this: Apple is a buy because it is probably one of the smartest investment theses out there. Look at the three-year chart:

Apple has been considered a value stock by many. It might be considered overvalued by some these days. At under 2%, the dividend yield is not high. The iX business is still a great one, but it is maturing and many companies compete for the attention of the consumer in this space. Back in the third quarter (.pdf file), Apple reported cash from operations over the nine-month period of roughly $48 billion and capital spending under $9 billion. Netflix doesn't have that advantage. Netflix is a more exciting stock to own, but if Apple can execute its content strategy, then its own equity might become more enticing.