IBERIABANK's (IBKC) CEO Daryl Byrd on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Jeff Parker

Good morning and thank you for joining us this morning for this conference call. On our call this morning are Daryl Byrd, our President and CEO, Anthony Restel, our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Brown, our Chief Operating Officer, Fernando Perez-Hickman, our Director of Corporate Strategy and Terry Akins, our Chief Risk Officer. Our executive team members are also available for the Q&A session of this call.

If you have not already obtained a copy of the press release and supplemental PowerPoint presentation, you may access those documents from our website at www.iberiabank.com under Investor Relations. Additionally, a replay of this call will be available until midnight October 27. Information regarding this replay is provided in the press release and our discussion this morning will deal with both historical and forward-looking information. Our Safe Harbor disclaimer is provided in the press release and in the supplemental presentation.

Our format this morning will be slightly changed from the past. Daryl Byrd will make summary comments on our earnings report and our acquisition, followed by Fernando Perez-Hickman with additional commentary on Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust. After which, we will move directly into Q&A.

At this point, I will turn it over to Daryl for his comments. Daryl?

Daryl Byrd

Thanks Jeff and good morning everyone. Last night we issued two press releases outlining our third quarter 2017 results where we reported GAAP EPS equal to $0.49 per share and non-GAAP core EPS equal to $1 per share. We also disclosed that we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust, a $1.6 billion asset bank based in Miami, Florida.

Now let me start with our earnings. This quarter had significant non-core items impacting our GAAP results that were largely attributable to the Sabadell acquisition in July, hurricane related provisions and abnormally high net charge-offs. Over this past weekend, our team successfully converted Sabadell's branch and operating systems, fully integrating them to those of IBERIABANK. We opened the doors on this past Monday with the IBERIABANK bank brand and welcomed clients and associates to our team. We continue to be excited about the opportunity we see in the Miami market and feel even better about the combination today.

We pre-released certain items earlier this month that impacted our results, all of which add up to approximately $0.72 per share of EPS. That includes the $0.51 per share for non-core items plus the energy losses of $0.11 and another $0.10 of provision expense tied to hurricanes, Harvey and Irma which we considered core for GAAP reporting purposes. Our upfront costs associated with the acquisition, conversion activities and branch closure expenses in the quarter were $33 million, all of which were in line with our expectations. We expect another $16 million of acquisition related and branch consolidations expense to roll through by the end of the fourth quarter. I am pleased to report that we have found very few surprises along the way and expect these one-time costs to be in line with, if not better, than our expectations that we modeled in February.

We recorded roughly $9 million in additional loan loss provision to deal with certain energy credits that we have been working through for several quarters. These charges are hard to time, but if you recall, we outlined a $10 million to $15 million potential provision for remaining energy charges on our last earnings conference call. Results on this topic came in below that range and we now believe there are no significant additional losses expected to come from the current energy portfolio.

Total net charge-offs for the quarter were $29 million, an increase of $18 million that was primarily related to two credits, one of which was energy-related. As a result, energy non-accruals decreased 34% over the quarter and classified energy loans decreased 22%. As a result of declines in energy non-accruals in the quarter, we are well on our way to achieving the $100 million reduction in energy nonperforming assets for 2017 as projected.

We had two significant storms impact our franchise this quarter, Hurricane Harvey in late August in Houston and Irma in early September in Florida, both wreaked havoc on our markets. Our physical properties were minimally impacted by the storms and we incurred very little incremental expense. Our assessment of the end market credits has shown favorable results with the majority of our loan having minimal or no property damage. However, we have identified some loans in Houston and the markets in Florida where there are some moderate to high risk of damage from the storms.

As a result, we recorded a provision of approximately $8.5 million, roughly one basis point of outstanding loan balances in those communities. We continue to analyze the impact in our markets reaching out to clients and assessing collateral on credits that may have been impacted as a result of these storms. As we have mentioned in the past, dealings with storms is unfortunately not new to IBERIABANK. We expect to see some initial decline in activity as a result of the storms but our experience also indicates that longer term activity may increase as a result of the rebuilding efforts.

We announced that we have reached agreement with the Department of Justice on the HUD matter we discussed in the early releases. The negotiated settlement totaled approximately $12 million requiring an additional provision of approximately $6 million this quarter. While the settlement is still subject to final approval in Washington DC, we hope that this matter is fully resolved by the end of October.

For the quarter, annualized legacy loan growth was 10% on a period end basis with our strongest growth coming in our Atlanta, Tampa, Baton Rouge and Palm Beach markets. Our reported in cash net interest margins were 3.64% and 3.29%, respectively. These are in line with expectations that we outlined last quarter and reflect the impact by loans and deposits acquired at Sabadell.

Noninterest income decreased $3 million in the quarter as a result of the decline in mortgage income. I will remind everyone that at this time of the year, we ended the traditional seasonal bip in the mortgage origination market.

Our core tangible efficiency for the quarter was 58.2%, up slightly from our 57.6% result in June. Note that we have not seen many of the efficiencies we expect from the Sabadell United Bank merger, given that the conversions had not occurred until this past weekend. Outside of the Sabadell transaction, we realized there are significant opportunities to improve our efficiencies. Today we are announcing our intention to execute a new $10 million expense initiative. We plan to achieve this result by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Finally on September 19, 2017, the company increased the cash dividend on common stock by $0.01 to $0.37 per share per quarter or $1.48 annually. This equates to an almost 3% increase in dividends per share.

Before I turn it over to Fernando to provide you with some information about the Gibraltar Private transaction we announced yesterday, I want to take a minute to remind you of my comments at our recent Analyst Investor Day in New York. While we discussed many things, including deemphasizing new market acquisitions, I communicated that if we had the opportunity to find a strategic partner with an end market opportunity to leverage our existing operating franchise at a reasonable market price, good EPS accretion, a quick payback and low risk execution, we wouldn't shy away from that type of good deal, all of which we found in Gibraltar. I am also excited to enter the New York market through this acquisition. As I have said many times, we lead with the right people and I am confident we will have the right team in New York.

I will let Fernando go over the specifics of this transaction. I think you will all agree that the Gibraltar transaction is a good fit. Fernando?

Fernando Perez-Hickman

Thank you Daryl and good morning everyone. Yesterday we entered into an agreement with Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust to acquire 100% of the business in a stock-for-stock exchange and at exchange ratio equal to 1.9749 IBERIABANK shares for each Gibraltar share worth approximately $223 million. Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust is a $1.6 billion asset franchise based in South Florida, specifically Miami and also has presence in New York. The Miami market is rapidly consolidating with few large bank players concentrating most of the current banking business.

Following this successful integration and conversion of Sabadell United Bank into IBERIABANK last weekend, this transaction offers a great opportunity to continue to strengthen our position and our presence in the state of Florida, moving IBERIABANK to $9.7 billion in deposits in the state of Florida and becoming the 11th largest player in the Miami MSA in terms of deposits. Gibraltar's focus on wealth management and residential lending is also very well aligned with IBERIABANK's focus in Southeast Florida.

In terms of opportunities in Miami, the transaction will also open up IBERIABANK to the New York market for the first time. The New York market is an attractive one for IBERIABANK and its clients due to connections with the Miami market. Our New York presence will allow us to be closer to our clients as well as offering selective growth opportunities. Given the geographic in states lapping between Gibraltar and IBERIABANK, this transaction offers IBERIABANK the opportunity to leverage its existing operations in Southeast Florida Market. We will be consolidating six of eight branch locations realizing significant additional cost savings.

The estimated pretax expenses over the first 12 months after closing will repay $1 million, over 60% of Gibraltar's current run rate expenses phased in over six months period. Beside the explained above, it is these synergies and cost savings that make this acquisition such a financially attractive transaction for IBERIABANK with a positive impact in all key indicators. Actually, the net present value of the cost savings is greater than the total consideration for the transaction.

The stock-for-stock transaction equates to a value of $223 million for total equity representing a price to tangible book value of 1.56, significantly below other recent transactions in the region. The transaction will be 2% accretive to our EPS in the first year 2019 and 3% accretive the following year. There will be a minimal dilution value to tangible book value per share and their impact will be less than two years. Additionally, our IRR will be greater than 20% well above our cost of capital.

In addition to being a financially attractive transaction, this transaction is relatively low risk. IBERIABANK management knows Gibraltar very well, following conversations that began in 2012 and our existing presence in Miami give us extensive lock-on knowledge across all aspects of the business. Over 100 senior associates were involved in the due diligence process reviewing over 1,500 documents in the process and were comfortable with the findings. Previous compliance issues have been fully resolved, credit and assert quality is excellent and the system conversions should be relatively straightforward.

As always, we will be working closely with the regulators and expect to close in the first quarter of 2018. So as Daryl mentioned, this is a financially attractive in-market deal with great synergies and a low execution risk. I would like to thank the team that have worked on getting us to the stage and extend an initial welcome to the Gibraltar team. We look forward to doing great things together.

Daryl?

Daryl Byrd

Fernando, thanks. At this point, we will open the call for questions on either our earnings release or the announced merger. Denise?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question will come from Ebrahim Poonawala of Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good morning guys.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning Ebrahim.

Ebrahim Poonawala

So I was wondering if you could just touch upon expenses, favorite moving pieces in terms of the Sabadell closing expense savings. I believe, Daryl, you mentioned you are going to get about $13 million in savings in the fourth quarter tied to Sabadell and I realize you are going to give 2018 outlook in December. But would appreciate if you can talk about in terms of when we look at the $168 million to $174 million expense guide, like how much more of Sabadell savings should come out of that as we think about first quarter of next year into 2018?

Daryl Byrd

Ebrahim, I would let Anthony cover that.

Anthony Restel

Yes. So let me just do a walk forward of the core expenses and I am going to be a little broader, Ebrahim, in terms of my comments, just reflective of some of the prerelease stuff that's been out there. So if you look at the quarter, we saw increase in our core expenses of $163.7 million. We went up to $163.7 million, which was an increase of $22.3 million in total. And you can see the breakdown on that waterfall build up on slide 12 of the supplemental. Of that $22 million increase, you have got about $15.5 million of its related to Sabadell. So think about that as a two month number and so about $7.7 million on a run rate basis at least during the quarter.

In addition to that, the one other large item which you will notice is the provision for unfunded commitments, one of $4.1 million. As we grossed up the qualitative factors to drive the one basis point increase on the hurricane side, that's what drove the vast majority that increase from an unfunded commitment perspective. So if you look at those two items in total, the Sabadell stuff at about $15.5 million and the bulk of that $4 million being really related to grossing up the unfunded commitments using qualitative factors. It basically leaves you with growth in the core expenses of a little less than $3 million.

As I think forward in terms of what happens next quarter, obviously I do expect to get about another $7 million, $7.5 million of that extra month carry of Sabadell and that's really what drives the number up. As we think about moving into next year, certainly there are some expenses that will come out of that. We estimate at least that there is about $1.5 million worth of bubble expense. And I call bubble expense the number that we are kind of carrying that we can have good line of sight and we know when it is going to go away.

I do want to step back though and talk about overall relative to modeling and what we told people on where we are. When we announced the deal on February 28 and the slide deck that was provided with that also happenstance on slide 12, we talked about $21 million worth of expense saves relative to the Sabadell United transaction and when we were asked about what was a good base for that, we talked about the year-end call report data. So if we work backwards from that, Ebrahim, we start with $103.4 million of noninterest expense. If you exclude their CDI which is about $4 million, we come down to about $99 million. Subtracting out the $21 million of anticipated cost savings that we got to, that brings the expense base for Sabadell down to $78 million, a little bit over $78 million.

So if you think about that run rate, which is about $19.5 million dollars and that's pre what we had on CDI, our growth when we talk about a $7.7 million increase on the Sabadell side on a monthly basis, it is really not that far off and quite honestly leads me to believe that reaction on overall expense base will come in a little bit better on the Sabadell transaction. So again, the growth you are seeing in the projected forecasts is me just rolling in an incremental expense month for Sabadell at about $7.7 million. There is clear line of sight to about $1.5 million of bubble expense really related to people that are yet to leave from the conversion perspective. And from there we will be largely in line with where we think where we are going to be.

Ebrahim Poonawala

So that was helpful. So Sabadell is going to be at, let's call it, $23 million run rate next quarter?

Anthony Restel

Yes.

Ebrahim Poonawala

That should reset to $19 million once we get the full cost savings. Correct? and that includes the amortization expense?

Anthony Restel

No. You have add the $4.5 million of amortization on top of that.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Okay. So $19 million and $4.5 million. Understood. And the unfunded provisions, so clearly it was hurricane related, so that $4.1 million should go back to whatever the normalized level was in 2Q also?

Anthony Restel

Yes. So we have historically been running bouncing between a slight negative to a slight positive in the tune of a couple hundred thousand. I would expect to see that return that back to that level in fourth quarter.

Daryl Byrd

And Ebrahim, that's always bouncing around. Hopefully the chart we provided is helpful.

Ebrahim Poonawala

It is extremely helpful and the color Anthony provided was very helpful too. And just a last question on expenses. The $10 million in savings, I am assuming that's an annual number. Are we consolidating branches in the legacy market? Or where are we getting those savings from?

Anthony Restel

Yes. So it's a combination of a few things. So certainly we are, as we always do, looking at the opportunity to close some branches. If you look at where we are, we actually have closed and some of this $10 million is already in the work. So I wouldn't let Daryl go out too preemptive with that as doing some work on this. But we closed 12 branches in the month of October. Just for reference, we had six or seven in the Sabadell model. So you had some incremental closings beyond that. And then certainly there are opportunities for efficiency as we look at the combined organizations that we will go out and get that we didn't necessarily have modeled in the deals.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And on a separate topic, just looking at mortgage banking. We had about running at a $60 million annualized run rate. I realize the market slowed, but I believe in the past you have stressed on the infrastructure that you have built around mortgage. And I am just wondering, as we think about next year, is $60 million the right way to think about that business? Or is it a $70 million to $80 million kind of revenue business?

Daryl Byrd

Ebrahim, I am going to let Anthony hit some of this, but I will start by saying, I get some seasonal decline and you also, with interest rates can get some cyclical decline. I think we are seeing a little bit of both overlays in this. Also, you had the hurricanes. And so that had some impact relative to our in Texas and Florida. And that's a little bit of certainly an abnormal impact.

Anthony, from the loan growing?

Anthony Restel

Yes. You know what I will tell you, Ebrahim. I have been surprised this year at how soft things have gotten for us on the mortgage side. If you remember the last call, I had some expectations that we would see a little bit more strength towards the end of the year and certainly that hasn't happened. So at this point, I would tell you that I would be hard-pressed. I don't want to be too optimistic in terms of where things can go. I would really expect our mortgage business probably next year to look a lot like the mortgage business this year, which was kind of obviously way off the highs as you can see on slide 11 in the supplemental. But I wouldn't be, until we see something that clearly looks different, I would expect to see kind of the same patterns we saw this year.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And one last question on the deal. Just getting into New York, does that refocus you in terms of looking at New York as a growth market and expanding there? Or is it going to be limited to what Gibraltar has historically done and just servicing clients in Miami and New York?

Daryl Byrd

Ebrahim, I think New York will be a growth market for us. It's an interesting market. It has a lot of connectivity to South Florida. Most people recognize that. We think we have got a really good team there, a combination of private bankers and residential mortgage people. I think they do a good job and we are excited about that. But we will also add some commercial lenders to the group and I think we have sort of some unique knowledge of New York. I have had children who have gone to school up there. I have spent a lot of time in the New York area over the last 15 years and I have a lot of friends up there. So I think it's an intriguing market for us and certainly an opportunity.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. Thanks for taking my questions.

Daryl Byrd

Thank you.

Operator

The next question will come from Catherine Mealor of KBW. Please go ahead.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks. Good morning.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning Catherine.

Catherine Mealor

A question also on your guidance but on the margin. Anthony, can you help us think about in your margin guidance for the fourth quarter, what assumption you are making for the level of excess liquidity? It looks like you had a lot of excess liquidity weighing on the margin this quarter but some of that came off, it looks like, by quarter-end.

Anthony Restel

Yes. So that margin guidance, Catherine, is really assuming that the liquidity levels during the quarter are roughly slightly flat to lower. So again, we are not assuming the excess liquidity totally goes away but we are assuming it comes down slightly. But if I had to model that, I would say for your purposes, you are probably going to assume it's flat.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. All right. On average or in theory? I mean there is like a few hundred million dollars swing there.

Anthony Restel

I would use probably the end of period.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. All right. Cool. And then can you just help us think big picture about the fees? We went into the year and you all believe that you will be able to keep fees relatively stable year-over-year. And then we have kind of walked guidance down in fees each quarter this year. So can you help us think and maybe mortgage is really the culprit but can you help us think what changed as we moved throughout the year to what hasn't come in from your original expectations? And is there anything in there that feels special to this year where there could be upside as we move into 2018 that could help the fee outlook look better next year versus this year?

Anthony Restel

Yes. So if you go back, Catherine, obviously outside of mortgage which we have touched on, the other areas of softness relative to last year that we really didn't anticipate this year was on commission income related to swaps. And what I will tell you there is, if you go back to 2015 when we had a first rate increase, right, we saw a higher level of activity as a lot of customers chose to go ahead and take that insurance against rising rates. As we move forward, we saw good activity kind of come in through 2016 swap wise. It was a record year for us and with the expectation that rising rates would continue, we expect and assume that if we were producing at roughly the same level we would see the same level of interest from a swap perspective.

What I can tell you is, swap income, the activity levels from a swap perspective are good, meaning that the number of swaps are fairly consistent with what we saw last year on a year-to-date basis but the actual size of the swaps are materially lower. And so we are still seeing activity from a swap perspective but given the notional amount is much smaller, the dive to incremental income to us is obviously smaller. And so as we came through this year, we thought with the soft loan growth in the beginning of the year, we would see loans pickup and therefore we expect that we might see some increase in swap activity and that just doesn't look like it's happening.

Relative to expectations going forward on that, I certainly hope that that will continue, that the swap activity will be hopefully a little bit better, especially if we continue to see some rate movement this year. We continue to see great momentum on our treasury management platform in terms of adding new clients and moving that income higher quarter-over-quarter which is very positive.

Daryl Byrd

Which you would describe as kind of annuity business and the other interest that we have, Catherine, is from a wealth management perspective. The Gibraltar acquisition increases our assets under management by about 30%. That will be a focus area in 2018 is to increase our revenues from a wealth management perspective.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. And Anthony, can you give us a dollar amount on the swap income?

Anthony Restel

I can get that for you. Give me second. I have my accounting people at the end of the table. They are going to go fast and furious to get that. So we will give a year-to-date this year versus a year-to-date last year.

Catherine Mealor

Yes. That would be great. Okay. All right. Thank you.

Anthony Restel

So Catherine, I will come back on may be after the next caller and give that number.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks for the color. I appreciate it.

Anthony Restel

No problem. Thank you.

Operator

The next question will come from Michael Rose of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Rose

Hi. Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to hit on M&A. I think the timing of the deal might have surprised some investors. Clearly a lot of integration to take on with both these acquisitions. Daryl, how should we think about M&A, potential future M&A from here? Are you guys are plan to take a pause? Or like you have always been, continue to be opportunistic?

Daryl Byrd

Yes. Michael, I can go back to my comments. So in my comments as I started with this and at the Analyst Day, you never say never. But it's pretty clear that we are deemphasizing M&A from a new market perspective and anything that's poorly priced. I did say and obviously we have been talking to these people for a number of years and knew this was a possibility, but we have seen number of deals happen that I didn't like, we didn't like the pricing on. But this is a deal that's got high operating leverage, a fair price indicating that we expect, you can't ever control the approval timeframe, although our track record is pretty good on approval. But we are expecting it to close in the first quarter. And I would expect us to do conversions very quickly on this one given that it's a Jack Henry bank, its an in-market deal and we are set up to do it. So this is a high cost save, lot of synergies in a market that we like.

I would remind people Florida MSA markets have an average unemployment rate of about 3.8%, well below the U.S. average. Miami is one of the fastest growing MSAs in the U.S., with an expected population growth in the next five years of around just under 7%. You have got a lot of consolidation in Miami, which we like. And if you look at Miami, eight of the top 10 banks are big banks, as Fernando said, control a large percentage of the deposits here. And then you have got about six community banks over $1 billion in the Miami market and we see consolidation with those six. So I am pretty happy with this transaction. But in general, going forward, we do like the in-market transactions and transactions that we can get good pricing. There are just not very many of them. So while something could happen, just trying to think the combination of in-market versus price, I would expect to see the activity pretty limited for us.

Michael Rose

Okay. That's helpful. And then maybe -- go ahead. Sorry.

Daryl Byrd

I am sorry. Go ahead, Michael. I am sorry.

Michael Rose

I was just going to say, following up on your comments on the strength of the Florida markets and Miami markets in general, how should we think about loan growth as we move forward? Clearly Florida is a much bigger piece of the pie now, but it wasn't a few years ago. You guys have derisked in certain areas, which is coming to an end. Should we think about core run rate for you guys all-in, high single digit range like you guided to in the fourth quarter?

Anthony Restel

No. the interesting thing about the Sabadell transaction and frankly the Gibraltar is one thing we like is they are low risk franchises. And typically as we have done transactions, we have always had a little bit of a J-curve. The portfolio runs down as we think about our credit culture and then it begins to build back up. In both of these situations, they are pretty low risk. The Sabadell portfolio is held pretty steady. It hadn't grown a lot, but that's not unexpected given kind of the integration process. But now their pipelines are beginning to build. So I think moving forward, we will do pretty well. The same thing with Gibraltar, again a pretty low risk portfolio. So you don't have to do tear anything down before you can rebuild it. So I think we will do pretty well.

Michael, do you have any comments?

Michael Brown

Yes. Sure. To your original question, I think a high single digit number is a good number for us to strive to in the terms of the franchises, the geographic and economic diversification. So what we found obviously is that as certain markets flow we been able to capture growth than others. We are starting to see a rebound in the energy business, albeit selectively. So that is no longer a drag to us. That's additive to the growth in the company. We are starting to lend into through consumer business in Acadiana. So that's no longer a drag and drag to the portfolio is basically fading. So again, less of a drag.

And we are seeing good growth in certain markets. Atlanta has been an extraordinarily strong market for us. We have very high hopes for the Florida franchise, the broader franchise, as Daryl mentioned, particularly the Southeast Florida market with our Miami concentration. This is a good markets to be in.

And finally, we have growth in North and South Carolina, which is our de novo expansion. That is a low cost approach to getting into what we feel a very attractive market. So we are bullish about the ability to continue to grow the franchise organically. High single digit seems attainable.

Michael Rose

That's really helpful. And then if you could just go back to the $10 million in incremental expenses. I missed that at the beginning. I am sorry. Can you just summarize again where you expect it to from and the timing of that? Thanks.

Anthony Restel

Yes. Michael, so if you look at the Sabadell cost for the second quarter, we had $15.5 million worth of expense tied to that transaction. That's two months. So if you basically divide that by two, you are going to get about $7.8 million. So that's the bulk of the incremental increase there. Obviously we have been selectively making some strategic additions to the company relative to some other people like our expansion in Greenville and other places. And so we do have some expectation for a little bit of continued movement there, but that's really the bulk of it.

Michael Rose

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Anthony Restel

Real quick, going back to Catherine's question before we move on. Catherine, you had asked about year-to-date numbers on the swap income. So for 2016 through 9/30, we had $7.5 million worth of income. 2017 year-to-date through 9/30 we had $3.2 million.

Operator

And we will move to the next question from Casey Haire of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Casey Haire

Yes. Thanks. Good morning guys. I wanted to circle back on the loan growth and specifically for the muted business activity in the wake of storms. So the pipelines are up slightly and yet the loan growth guidance is down a little bit. Is that attributed to the weaker business activity? And if so, if the pipelines hold these levels, when would you feel like the loan growth could possibly accelerate to that low double digits that you guys had last quarter?

Daryl Byrd

Michael?

Michael Brown

Yes. Sure. Our businesses are commercially oriented franchise. So it's not as granular as a true mass market consumer. So it is lumpy. I think it's hard to do quarter-by-quarter analysis. We are looking at a higher pipeline, as you noted, it's up about 15% to 20% quarter-over-quarter, certainly bodes well for the growth in the fourth quarter of this year. As I noted, we have got a number of different things that are positive or additive. We have 5%, net growth annualized during the third quarter. Hence, that's what gets us to the high single digits for the fourth quarter and in into 2018. I think for us to be back to higher growth we need some increased economic activity. And frankly, competition, competitive environment right now is extremely aggressive for either high quality CRE or C&I generally. There is no quality differentiation relative to that particular part of our business and that's weighing on us individually, but also as the industry as a whole.

Casey Haire

Okay. Great. And just switching to the margin outlook. The deposit beta has ticked up a little bit here. I know some of that could be Sabadell related, but your fourth quarter NIM guide, what sort of deposit beta does that contemplate? And does that factor in the December hike?

Anthony Restel

So the December hike is late in December. So you really shouldn't see much movement in the margin from a December move, if it were to happen. The expectation would strive in the margin down is really having the full impact of Sabadell United represented in a full quarter. So really what we are seeing is deposit cost grinding a little bit higher. Certainly if you think about CDs which are more tied to the curve, as those come up for renewal, we are getting a little bit adrift. So what you see with that expectation of 3.55% to 3.60%, again is just a full quarter of Sabadell in the financial statement. You have get deposit cost that's just grinding a little bit higher. I wouldn't say it's going to be outsized from a movement of the deposit beta, but it will be slightly higher. And then we do have some level of short term borrowings which could be repricing if the curve moves up. So all of that is embedded in the number.

Daryl Byrd

But it does not include that impact of fed move.

Casey Haire

Okay. Great. And just last one for me regarding the EPS accretion on Gibraltar. What are you guys using for consensus for 2019 and 2020?

Daryl Byrd

Anthony?

Anthony Restel

I believe we use the -- and I will ask Fernando to maybe to confirm this, I believe we use the street expectations for that number.

Fernando Perez-Hickman

Yes.

Casey Haire

Okay. Right. So I am seeing 6.26% for 2019 and for 2020, do you have a -- I mean I don't see a published number.

Anthony Restel

Yes. I am not sure specifically what numbers we have got out for 2019 and 2020 relative to the street. I think we looked at it more off of the base. I believe the market had a 580-ish number for 2018. I think that's the starting point at which we started building our model from.

Casey Haire

Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from Emlen Harmon of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Emlen Harmon

Good morning guys.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning.

Emlen Harmon

Just going back to the fourth quarter guide overall, are there any kind of environmental or performance factors that would push you to the higher or lower end of that guide overall? I mean obviously each of those line items are probably some specific unique drivers. So maybe not all necessarily moved to the high or the low end at one time but just curious, what could push it a little higher or lower than the midpoint?

Anthony Restel

Look, you have got obviously some incentive payment income that's driven off of mortgage production and other things. So dependent on, if your noninterest income is higher or lower, it can drive some movement within the expense base. Healthcare accruals always seem to be a little bit of a wildcard at the end of the year in terms of what healthcare is doing. So I mean there is a few things. Look, I think we will land somewhere probably more towards the middle side of that. Hopefully we can work towards the downside of that expense base. But look, Emlen, just remember, we are a couple months into the Sabadell deal. So we are trying to be honest with everybody here to make sure those NIM misses are on realistic expectations relative to the expense side.

Emlen Harmon

Okay. I got you. So I was just asking about EPS overall.

Anthony Restel

EPS relative to IBERIABANK for the fourth quarter?

Emlen Harmon

Well, you gave us a number of line item drivers, right, in terms of guidance, the NIM expectation, the fee expectation, expenses, et cetera. I am just curious if dramatically there is anything you are thinking about that would, so we can back end the earnings implication from that and just anything dramatically is there anything that would push you to the higher or lower end of the midpoint?

Anthony Restel

I haven't gone though the --

Emlen Harmon

Yes. Midpoint would kind of then be your best guess in terms of what the fourth quarter earnings look like, if I take the midpoint of each of those line items.

Anthony Restel

I think that's a fair assumption.

Emlen Harmon

And then we did see an increase in the purchase accounting effects running through the NIM this quarter. Does that stay at a steady rate over the next year? Do we see a little bit of a pickup as you get a full quarter of Sabadell this quarter? And just how should we be thinking about that going forward?

Anthony Restel

Yes. So a couple things. The impact relative to the cash and the GAAP margin, we are going to see, continue to see a pretty decent gap between those two numbers. I will remind everybody that the purchase accounting adjustments are still open. Obviously we took our best estimate of where we thought those would be. We could see a little bit of movement which could create some up or down next quarter to that. But again you should continue to expect to see and we will see for some period of time a pretty decent gap between the non-core and the GAAP margins.

Emlen Harmon

Great. All right. Thanks for taking the questions.

Daryl Byrd

Thank you.

Operator

The next question will come from Jennifer Demba of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Demba

Thank you. Good morning.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning.

Anthony Restel

Good morning.

Jennifer Demba

Can you give us an update on how things are going in the Carolinas for you?

Daryl Byrd

Yes. Michael?

Michael Brown

Yes, happy to. So at this particular point in time, we are in South Carolina in Greenville. We have a base in place in a relatively small commercial team. That was always the intent. That team is actively marketing and we are starting to see it build and both book loans as well in relationships as well as the pipeline. We have one office at this particular point on time. It's temporary. We are going to have a permanent facility shortly. That will be for the moment as much of an infrastructure investment we will make. We have also announced a move into North Carolina, Greensboro. So we have Greenville and Greensboro. And we have hired a market leader for Greensboro and plan to do similar buildout there in terms of adding a commercial team with some limited infrastructure to support and allow building the revenue base before we obviously start spending. Very positive about what we have seen and how we been received. Got a great leadership in terms of the combination, but also in each of those individual markets.

Jennifer Demba

Frankly, are you seeing a lot of hiring opportunities with all the merger disruption in those two states?

Michael Brown

Yes. And I think what's appealing or promising is one, the quality of the people that we have gained access to who have come out of what I would define as a disruption, but also the willingness of clients to meet with them. And so again, I remain very, very positive about that opportunity. I think it's a good market for us in combination and I think that we can manage it in a very reasonable way to generate an attractive return for the company.

Jennifer Demba

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question will come from Matt Olney of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Matt Olney

Hi. Thanks. Good morning.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning.

Matt Olney

Going back to the mortgage discussion, it looks like there is drop linked quarter on the mortgage income. Just trying to understand what drove that decrease? It looks like volume was fine. Was there a hedging off or anything else that drove that linked quarter?

Daryl Byrd

Matt, I think it's a pull forward of the pipeline. And so the pipeline was down at the end of the quarter. That has come back some since then but mortgage, as we mentioned earlier, is both seasonally in decline. You have get some cyclical impact. And Anthony talked about that. Then you probably have a little hurricane impact both in the Texas markets and the South Florida markets.

Matt Olney

Okay. So it looks like it was the pull forward of the pipeline. Do you have the dollar amount of that impact of the pull forward?

Daryl Byrd

Anthony, have you got the --?

Anthony Restel

Yes. I don't have them, Matt. The pipeline decreased about $60 million. So typically we are getting the margin round about 3% of high debt right in front of me, but that's a pretty good estimate of where it's been hovering.

Matt Olney

So rolling towards fourth quarter, would you expect anything different than that 3%?

Anthony Restel

No, not really.

Matt Olney

Okay. Thank you.

Daryl Byrd

Thanks.

Operator

And the next question will come from Christopher Marinac of FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks. Daryl, we have been hearing a lot lately about banks and digital banking. And I am curious, as you have rationalized branches, what does the digital piece means to you, both for commercial and consumer customers?

Daryl Byrd

Chris, we are doing a fair amount of work there. We are not able to spend the money that some of the large banks spend. But we have got a couple of technology projects that are going on right now, particularly relative to our internal operating efficiency that we are very excited about. So digital is important. That's probably more millennial based than it is our commercial clients but we want to be pretty good but not bleeding edge.

Michael Rose

Daryl, it's Michael. I just had a couple of points on the commercial side in terms of the --one of principal reasons we are able to eliminate branches for our commercial clients is our treasury management business and I would suggest that that's been a success story for us. We have seen a significant improvement in the absolute level of income that's come from treasury management as we have enhancement products and improved performance for that particular business, including sales activity. The cross sell ratio is up significantly as well. We have more clients using that product set and then basically detaches them from the branch network. So the more TM we can cross sell into our client relationships the less we need to depend on branches.

Christopher Marinac

That's great guys. I appreciate it very much. Thank you for the color.

Daryl Byrd

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question will be a follow-up from Ebrahim Poonawala of Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Hi guys. A quick follow-up just in terms of, obviously the stock is down 9%. I realize you announced a deal. Do you have any capital flexibility if you wanted to go out and buy back shares if they remain weak over the next few weeks or not?

Anthony Restel

Ebrahim, we have a buyback program that's in place and it's been authorized by the Board. So there is capacity under that plan. And obviously you can see our capital ratio is what they are. So there is an ability, if we so choose, that's flexibility that we do have.

Ebrahim Poonawala

And how much is that capacity, Anthony?

Anthony Restel

It's somewhere, I believe it's in the --

Daryl Byrd

It would be at the back of the release.

Anthony Restel

Yes. I think it's at the back of the release. I know you have it somewhere. I am just trying to think where we put it.

Ebrahim Poonawala

All right. And so I understand you have the capacity. I guess, do you have the desire to buyback stock here or down? I am not sure?

Daryl Byrd

Ebrahim, that's a capital management decision that's a combination of the management team and the Board's decision and we always look at our options there and try to figure out what's the right answer going forward.

Anthony Restel

And at what price.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Right. I am assuming you are finding this price attractive. But I understand. Thank you.

Anthony Restel

Yes.

Daryl Byrd

So those number are, by the way, on page 10 of the press release yesterday.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Got it.

Anthony Restel

Yes. We got about, just to make it easy, we have got 747,000 shares remaining under that plan that we could buy.

Ebrahim Poonawala

747. Got it. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And I am showing no additional questions. We will conclude the question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back over to Daryl Byrd for his closing comments.

Daryl Byrd

Denise, thanks. I want to thank all of our associates for their dedicated work over the last seven or eight months ensuring the Sabadell United Bank closing, conversion and integration went smoothly. Associates on both sides demonstrated tremendous teamwork and we executed a high level of professionalism and efficiency. Also I want to welcome our potential new associates and clients from Gibraltar and I look forward to working with you over the coming months. I hope everybody has a great day. Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. At this time, you may disconnect your lines.

