Editors' Picks Daily: More REITs, Cap-Weighted Indexing, And An Education Play

Did you think there was an article that deserved more attention? In the comment section below, let us know what you thought was yesterday’s most valuable article.

Articles get tagged with an Editors’ Pick award when they appeal to a broad audience and demonstrate convincing analysis and a clear actionable takeaway.

The following summary of our Editors' Picks for the previous trading day is a potential new feature that we're currently testing. Each article listed below has been selected by our editorial staff as a widely appealing and highly convincing analysis with a clear actionable takeaway. Please use the comment box at the end of this article to express your thoughts. We are grateful to hear your feedback.

Picks of the Day

While there are many reasons why one would want to own Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), its current valuation is “plan crazy,” argues Dividend Sensei. Yes, the stock is growing like crazy, and yes, this industry is in its infancy but, at current prices, Nvidia has no margin for error, which makes it a risky play for investors.

Tags – Growth Investing

Why I will Never Buy The SPY by Kurtis Hemmerling

While the SPY ETF (SPY) seems like a solid one-stop shop to some investors, a deeper look shows that cap-weighted indexes bring risks that many are unaware of. Hemmerling explains what cap-weighted means and why they may not be the best option for individual investors. He also provides alternatives for those who want to invest in the S&P 500 without being subject to this structure. In the most simple terms, the author writes “A market-cap weighted index tilts away from value.”

Tags – Portfolio Strategy

Stock Exchange: Are Momentum Trades Better Than Dip Buying? by Jeff Miller

Contributor Jeff Miller asks “can momentum trades continue to work as well as they have been all year?” In a transcribed interview, the author gets expert opinions and determines that, in the battle between momentum and dip buying, “one is not necessarily better than the other.” In the end, the author writes, “Depending on individual investor needs, using a mix of both trading styles can improve results by delivering strong, market beating returns.”

Tags – Portfolio Strategy, Market Outlook

Boeing 787: Uncertainty Remains by Dhierin Bechai

(Source: BOEING)

Just in time for Boeing’s (BA) third quarter earnings release on October 25, author Dhierin Bechai dives into pertinent data to help investors make informed decisions. This time, he highlights the Boeing 787 and explains that an increase in production should improve margins and revenue. Read more to find out what Bechai says is the “actionable takeaway.”

Tags – Long Ideas

Retirement Strategy: A Gift For Retired Dividend Income Seekers by Regarded Solutions

In this article, Regarded Solutions tries to break through the noise and present an objective view of AT&T (T) to uncover its value to retirees. As seen in the chart above, AT&T’s yield has been anything but steady over the past few months, which may be a cause of concern to some. But, according to the author, the recent activity presents a compelling opportunity for income seeking investors.

Tags – Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

How Investors Should Be Thinking About NAFTA In the Short Term by James Sands

It’s clear that NAFTA has not gone well from a renegotiation standpoint, and concerns among investors have appeared as a result. According to author James Sands, “Companies with higher exposure to trade with Mexico may see volatility increase.” In wise parting words, Sands advises investors to be prepared for both the short- and long-term picture.

Tags – NAFTA, Economy, Market Outlook

REITs 4 Alpha: Why You Probably Don’t Own Our Top Data Center Pick by Bill Stoller

This article explains why global connectivity leader Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), the author’s top pick for 2018, belongs in your portfolio. For those unfamiliar with Equinix, it’s one of the largest publicly traded data center REITs in the market. According to the author, Equinox is likely to outperform “most of its S&P 500 peers” over the next five years. Read more to find out why!

Tags – REITs, Income Investing, Dividend Ideas

White House To EPA: Back Off Of Biofuels Sector by Tristan R. Brown

There’s a conflict between the Trump administration and “Corn Belt Senators,” argues author Tristan R. Brown. The public backlash has “prompted a rapid reversal by the White House, limiting their opportunity to take advantage of even temporarily-lower RIN prices.” Thus, investors can expect this new trend to “be reflected in merchant refiners' end-year earnings calls.”

Tags - Commodities

Credit Check: Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest by SA Gil Weinreich

In the latest Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest, Seeking Alpha’s own Gil Weinreich discusses the huge spread between the returns on risk-free assets and credit card rates (let’s call it the Credit Card Premium). In this fascinating article, Gil weighs in on human behavior and prompts the community to continue the discussion.

Tags – Portfolio Strategy, Credit

According to HFIR, the paradigm shift among U.S. shale producers is here. The author introduces data that caused its research team to gain an “unbelievable edge in understanding oil markets” over the past few weeks. I’ll leave it up to you to read this analysis and find out more.

Tags – Commodities, Market Outlook

Square: Future Growth Potential In The Alternative Loan And Retail Sectors by Ronald Salguero

Square is a “well-positioned” growth stock, according to Ronald Salguero. Due to multiple positive catalysts on the horizon, investors looking for upside should look no further than Square. In this comprehensive analysis, the author discusses the strengths of Square Capital and why its valuation should be interesting to investors sitting on the sidelines.

Tags – Long Ideas

What’s So Great About A 10-K - The Seeking Alpha Author Experience by SA Editor Mike Taylor

What’s to valuable about a 10-K? If you can’t give a 10-minute speech on the answer, Seeking Alpha Editor Mike Taylor’s article is a must read! In this valuable editorial, Taylor provides us with multiple examples of how analyzing a company’s 10-K has led to enriched analysis. Enrich yourself by checking it out!

Tags – Fundamental Analysis, Seeking Alpha, Portfolio Strategy

Our Pro Pick Of The Day

An Education In Making Money - Educational Development Corp. Stock Is Set To Soar by Monocle Accounting Research

In our Pro Pick Of The Day, author Monocle Accounting Research brings us an investment opportunity with great potential. Thanks to its Home Business Division, children’s bookseller Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) has experienced “high revenue growth in recent years.” While earnings growth has struggled to keep up, it’s only a matter of time until the company improves operational efficiency. Monocle expects that revenue growth has only just begun and uses convincing evidence to support his opinion that the stock has significant upside. With revenue growth moderating and warehouse and IT improvements almost complete, “earnings per share will likely skyrocket,” argues the author.

Tags – Long Ideas, Pro Pick Of The Day

Have any thoughts about these articles? Email us at editorspicks@seekingalpha.com and we'll do our best to get back to you quickly. In the comment section below, let us know which articles you thought were the most convincing and valuable to our community.

Click here to see editorial picks from Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.