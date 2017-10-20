Portfolio Hedging With TAIL ETF

So, we're looking at ways to hedge, and we found an interesting ETF that does just that.

We've sprinted out of the gate in the three weeks since we started the SHU portfolio (up 10%).

You got to have a little bit of luck with the timing, and three weeks really is way too short a period to assess any portfolio, but it's a nice start nevertheless.

Keep in mind that we have a little corner with small speculative stocks (like Destiny Media Technologies (OTCQB:DSNY), 22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII), and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)). These could just as well bomb as double, but so far, they haven't done anything. That isn't likely to remain the case.

The two big winners so far are Nutanix (NTNX) and of course Sketchers (SKX). We argued (here and here) that Nutanix is a leader in HCI or hyperconverged infrastructure, but the stock wasn't really valued as such.

While we're up 20% on the name already, we think longer term, this could go well above $30 again, were it was not so long ago but then faltered with one soft quarter that triggered a lot of worries that are not really warranted.

The other winner is Sketchers, and that was almost like a no-brainer. We argued (here) that the stock was already very cheap, with solid international growth unabated, and it would in all likelihood be unaffected by the woes of domestic sports retail chains.

We also marveled at the 7%+ same store comps and cannot really fathom why this wasn't picked up by more people. In the generally bleak retail landscape, this really is an outstanding figure. Management argued that next year, it would take the foot off the pedal a bit with respect to investments in growth which will let margins and the EPS recover, so we think this is a solid growth story which is firmly in place.

The only thing we regret is not taking another position. We deliberated that but decided to see the earnings out as stocks can be volatile on that. Well, indeed, they zoomed higher 30%+ (34% at the moment of writing) so that was that.

It does look like we've finally broken out the strong resistance level just under $30 which we expected to be broken after the Q2 earnings already, and quite frankly, we're still amazed that it didn't.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF

We just started out, but most investors are likely to sit on substantial gains. With the stock market zooming ever higher and valuations (at least most of them) quite stretched, the search is on for the best hedge.

We keep a large amount of cash in the SHU portfolio (also because we just started, of course) and buy in relatively small lots as it's impossible to get the timing right every time. But we're also on the lookout for a way to hedge the portfolio. An obvious way is to buy outright puts. One advantage of the low volatility is that these are cheaper than usual.

One way to make them cheaper still is to buy an out of the money put and sell a put with the same expiration date but further out of the money. That limits the cost, but it also limits the protection, if the market really tanks, you are protected until the level of the sold put.

It can be a little confusing for people to engage in these option strategies and seek out the best options; one has to have a fair amount of knowledge and experience for that.

It would be easier if there was an ETF that would achieve the same purpose, protect the portfolio against a sudden downdraft in the market. Here is one ETF that does just that, the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL). Here is a short description from their website:

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF seeks to mitigate significant downside market risk. The Fund intends to invest in a portfolio of "out of the money" put options purchased on the U.S. stock market. TAIL strategy offers the potential advantage of buying more puts when volatility is low and fewer puts when volatility is high. While a portion of the fund's assets will be invested in the basket of long put option premiums, the majority of fund assets will be invested in intermediate term US Treasuries. As the fund is designed to be a hedge against market declines and rising volatility, Cambria expects the fund to produce negative returns in the most years with rising markets or declining volatility.

It is an interesting ETF, the hedging not only comes from the put options but also likely to come from the US government bonds. In a market selloff, investors tend to flee towards the fixed income markets, with US bonds as the most liquid safe haven. Here are the top holdings:

These puts are fairly long-dated, well into 2018, and given that volatility is very low, it's likely that the ETF has a larger than usual put position. How does it behave?

Nearly seven months after launch, it's not surprising the shares are down. Given the strong rally in stocks, time value is running out of the puts. But since most of the portfolio is in bonds, the performance is also a function of how these have performed, despite the much lower price swings of these compared to the options.

You see that its largest holding by far is a 10 year bond with a 2 3/8 coupon. We add the 10-year US Treasury because we're curious how much price movements in these explain the behavior of TAIL.

There is a fair amount of correlation. We're particularly interested in the spikes upwards in TAIL, the one in mid May and then from late July into August. The spike in mid May correlates with a fall in the 10-year yield, that is a spike in the price of the Treasury. There is another spike in the Treasury price (fall in yield) from late July until early September, and that also correlates with an upward move in TAIL.

Let's see how the S&P 500 performed over the same time frame.

Indeed, there was a little scare mid May and then one in August, but both are very, very mild "corrections" of some 2%. They correspond to a 3%-4% spike in TAIL, which is actually fairly encouraging.

This suggests that this ETF will give you a fair amount of protection in the case of a stronger market selloff. The obvious cost is the gradual erosion of the value of the ETF when there isn't a correction. But we think that this is milder than with other obvious hedges, like inverse leveraged ETFs. Take for instance the 3x leveraged inverse S&P ETF, for instance The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS):

The TAIL ETF lost you from roughly $25 to $23.30 over the period from April, while SPXS would have lost you much more. Obviously, reverse leveraged ETFs are terrible to hold for any length of time, so they are difficult as a hedge; you've got to get the timing right.

You could of course invest in a non-leveraged inverse S&P ETF like the ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH):

This has declined a little steeper compared to TAIL, and we are fairly sure it won't give as much bang for the buck compared to TAIL in case of a major selloff.

Conclusion

While TAIL is a relatively new ETF with little in the way of track record, at first sight, it seems like a useful instrument for hedging. It tends to decline less in value in an upmarket compared to some other hedging methods, but still has a fair amount of bang in the case of a selloff.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX, DSNY, SKX, XXII, INSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.