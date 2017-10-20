Mobile Mini's (MINI) CEO Erik Olsson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 20, 2017 12:00 ET

Executives

Erik Olsson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Van Welch - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Andrew Wittmann - Robert W. Baird

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Joe Box - KeyBanc

Doug Mewhirter - SunTrust

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to Mobile Mini 2017 Third Quarter Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded and that all participants are currently in a listen-only mode. There is also a presentation that accompanies this conference call, which you can access at Mobile Mini’s website at www.mobilemini.com. It is on the Investors page.

Before turning the call over to Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini’s President and Chief Executive Officer, I will read the Safe Harbor statement. Before the presentation and comments begin, Mobile Mini would like to remind you that some of the statements and responses to your questions in this conference call may include forward-looking statements. As such, they are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements.

Any forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our press release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC, which Mobile Mini encourages you to read. In addition, please refer to the Investors section of Mobile Mini’s website to find additional disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures that will be used on today’s call.

Now, I will turn the call over to Erik Olsson.

Erik Olsson

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Mobile Mini’s third quarter 2017 conference call. I am Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini’s President and CEO and with me is Van Welch, our Executive Vice President and CFO. I am going to review the summary of the quarter and some operational highlights, Van will review the financials and then we will open up the call to questions.

So, let me begin with the fact that we saw both our business segments improved performance significantly in Q3. Storage Solutions had an all-time high activations and we had almost 8,000 more units on rents at quarter end than a year ago. Tank & Pump won two new multiyear contracts and drove strong utilization in the second half of the quarter across all geographies and excluding temporary benefits from the hurricanes in the Gulf Coast. The economic environments for our end markets was positive, solid for the quarter and looking at the main drivers of our business, real GDP in the U.S. continues to be steady and is forecasted to remain above 2%. In the UK, GDP growth and construction activity have slowed and the near-term outlook remains flat to moderate.

Our construction segment experienced healthy levels of demand and which is also expected to continue. Our retail business is very stable as our customer base is primarily freestanding retail stores and not the mall-based stores where most if not all of the retail pressures have been concentrated so far. The industrial segment has begun to improve and trend in the more positive direction. Turnaround and maintenance activity has started and should continue to pickup through throughout the remainder of the year positively impacting our downstream business. The upstream segment, which is approximately 2% of our revenues continues to see increasing rig counts and in addition oil prices are trending higher and both these factors contributes an improving environment in the sector albeit as I said from a very small base.

Lastly, I would like to comment on the impact of the hurricanes in Florida and Texas. And I am pleased to say that due to the remarkable effort from our teams in the affected areas, we were quickly up and running with nominal damages and expense after the hurricanes struck. As a result, we were able to promptly assist customers in need of emergency response services and additional equipment. Going forward, we expect some elevated demand for our Tank & Pump products for approximately 2, 3 months period and much longer perhaps even years for our storage products in the area.

I would also like to take the opportunity to mention initiatives that Mobile Mini has undertaken following the implementation of SAP as our enterprise system. We are committed to being the supplier of choice for our customers. And over the last few months, we have introduced several new digital business solutions, including MM Connect that provides the portal for real-time product tracking to our customers as well as one-click self-service access to request services, view billing history, run reports and so on EnviroTrak, which is a solution enabling remote monitoring of equipments to gauge usage, status, condition etcetera for our Tank & Pump customers. This alignment of technology and processes provides value for our customers driving market share gains for Mobile Mini, especially with large customers that value this deepened conductivity. We look forward to continue to leverage our platform and introduce additional solutions going forward. We have also made a commitment to the safety of our employees and our business partners. And I am very pleased to note that our North American TRIR reached 0.64 at the end of September. It has been below 1.0 for the past 5 months both record setting safety performances.

With this as a backdrop and turning to Slide #4 financial highlights, we generated a very solid third quarter executing on our strategic plan. We achieved strong year-over-year growth in units on rents and continued to drive strong year-over-year rental rate performance. Total rental revenues, which include both Storage Solutions and Tank & Pump were up 4.9% year-over-year. Storage Solution rental revenues increased 7% driven by rental rate increases and strong seasonal activity contributing to higher units on rent. Q3 North American core activations increased 5% year-over-year, while seasonal activations were up 25%.

We drove this increase in seasonal activations by partnering with our national accounts customers and leveraging our national footprint and fleet capacity to successfully meet their nationwide needs. This partnership resulted in an earlier than usual starts to our seasonal business and we anticipate that the seasonal business this year will be an all-time high with approximately 20% or 4,000 more units rented this year than last year. Driven by strong activations, average units and rents for the quarter were up a robust 5.3% year-over-year. Third quarter rental rates increased 2.9% year-over-year on total units on rents. Rates on the newly rented units were up 3.9%. And this rate performance underscores the fact that customers do place the premium on our superior service and products, especially our national customers and that we continue to maintain a very strong discipline.

Turning to the Tank & Pump side, rental revenues were down 3.7%. However, we saw marked improvement as we moved through the quarter. On the positive side, third quarter rental rates were up 1.7% sequentially, while year-over-year rental rates in this segment were down 2.8% still an improvement from the second quarter for which rental rates were down 3.9% year-over-year. So, we have seen stabilization in the Tank & Pump segment, with increased sequential rental revenue in each of the segments for the last three quarters. OEC utilization has also been increasing. Our average utilization was 66.6% in Q3 and we finished the quarter at 72.8% and it has continued up in October very little of which is hurricane emergency response related. So, the core business is truly picking up here.

Rental revenues related to our downstream customers, our largest Tank & Pump segments were down 4.4% year-over-year primarily due to deferred maintenance for customers continued to focus on production. However, aside from the demand created by emergency response to the hurricanes towards the end of the quarter, we began seeing increased activity from our downstream customers to begin turnaround and maintenance activities. In addition, we leveraged our relationships with two large customers to secure new agreements. In both cases, these agreements extend the duration and service area for our Tank & Pump solutions business. Technology, especially EnviroTrak played a big role in these wins. So, we are cautiously optimistic about the near-term demand in these segments. Outside of the downstream segment, we saw business and performance pickup in the upstream and diversified segments as well. So, the improvements for Tank & Pump is broad-based in terms of M segments and geographies and the result of our actions starting to take hold and have an effect.

We achieved total adjusted EBITDA of $45.5 million with a margin of 33.3%. Given the positive trends in performance across the board, the company has recorded increased variable compensation of $6.2 million in the third quarter mitigating our profit flow through. This is the effect of us paying minimal variable compensation throughout 2016. This temporary impact of increased variable compensation expense is expected to continue in the fourth quarter and then completely go away as we enter the New Year and start lapping more normalized levels. However, our underlying margins are strong and improving fast. Excluding the effect of the variable compensation, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 170 basis points over the third quarter of the prior year.

We generated $8.9 million of free cash flow in Q3 marking our 39th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow and this has all resulted in Q3 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.27. So, overall a quarter with many real positive trends in the business, including solid increases in both volume and rate within our Storage Solutions segment, increasing activity and improved performance in our Tank & Pump segment both resulted in an increased top line growth rate and improved underlying margins. We expect that the momentum generated in the third quarter will continue in the near-term.

Turning to Slide #5 and this slide highlights our diverse geographies and customer base. As you can see from the first pie chart on the right, we have a very balanced end market mix. Our largest segment is construction at 42% of revenues, followed by industrial and commercial at 23%, which includes our downstream Tank & Pump business as well as the traditional industrial segment. And third is consumer services and retail at 22% of which pure retailers are 13%. This means, we maintain a broad diverse customer base in attractive segments with ample opportunities for continued growth. The net promoter score, which measures our customer loyalty on the lower right graph shows that we have high marks from our customer base. Our Q3 NPS of 84% remains at world-class levels. Our NPS score is validated as our highest value provider strategy to drive rate on volume is working. We also have the diverse geographic footprint with 155 locations, of which 122 are Storage Solutions, 17 are Tank & Pump and 16 are shared locations.

Moving on to Slide #6 and this slide shows our utilization by segment and the size of our rental fleet. As demonstrated on the upper left, we increased average Storage Solutions utilization to 71.8% for the quarter and ending it on 74.4%. This increase in utilization was driven by high seasonal units on rents as well as solid growth in our core business. Average units on rent increased 5.3% in Storage Solutions year-over-year. In our Tank & Pump business, utilization for the quarter was up 240 basis points year-over-year and sequentially, the utilization was up 210 basis points. Our downstream utilization averaged 67.5% for the quarter, which is relatively consistent with Q2 levels as both quarters were affected by deferred maintenance. As of the end of the quarter, downstream utilization increased to 75.6% and we expect the momentum generated to carry into the fourth quarter.

Turning to Slide #7 and this slide illustrates the power of our differentiated products and disciplined execution on our sales strategy as demonstrated in our year-over-year rates and yield increases in Storage Solutions. As mentioned, our Q3 rental rates were up solid 2.9% year-over-year. Rates on new placed rental units were up 3.9%, including rates on seasonal units. And sequentially, our rates were up a healthy 1% over the second quarter. We are able to achieve this industry leading or premium rental rates by focusing on our differentiated products and superior fleets, our exceptional service, including now digital solutions and our strong sales teams. As we move forward, we believe that as we sell value we can continue to achieve average annual rate increases of approximately 2% to 3% over the cycle.

I will now hand over the call to Van who will cover the financials.

Van Welch

Thanks, Erik and good morning. Turning to Slide 9 and revenue highlights, you will find total company third quarter rental revenues increased 4.9% over the prior year due to strong performance from Storage Solutions and stabilization in our Tank & Pump business. For Q3, Storage Solution rental revenues were up 7%. This increase in Storage Solution rental revenues was driven by increases in both rental rates and units on rent. The units on rent growth, includes a strong start to our seasonal business as discussed by Erik. Our partnerships with national accounts have strengthened and continue to strengthen as we develop new and innovative ways to meet their needs for. Tank & Pump rental revenues decreased approximately 3.7% from the prior year quarter. Downstream, which makes up approximately 70% of our Tank & Pump business was down 4.4% primarily due to deferred maintenance at some of our largest customers. However, we expect this business to increase in the near-term. On a sequential basis, Tank & Pump rental revenues were up 3.8% from Q2 levels with downstream activity of 3%.

Turning to Slide 10 and profitability, we achieved total adjusted EBITDA of $45.5 million with a margin of 33.3% for the quarter. Our underlying activity is healthy although the overall adjusted EBITDA margin is down. Other than the effect of the $6.2 million year-over-year variable compensations, margins are improving. In Storage Solutions, we had generated adjusted EBITDA of $39.1 million, with a margin of 35%, which is down 200 basis points year-over-year primarily due to increased variable compensation. And for our Tank & Pump business, we achieved adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million with a margin of 25.9%, which was down year-over-year primarily due to lower rental revenues as well as higher compensation and repairs and maintenance expense.

The adjusted EBITDA is consistent with Q2 ‘17 and each quarter in 2017 has seen slight increases. We believe this business has stabilized and expect results to improve in Q4 with the anticipated increase in turnaround and maintenance activity and higher utilization as we enter the quarter. We expect flow through for the company to normalize at 60% to 65% of revenues after 2017.

Continuing to Slide 11, you can see the company’s third quarter adjusted rental SG&A level was 87.5 million, which was up $7 million year-over-year. This is primarily due to the increased variable compensation noted earlier. In addition, we also had an increase in salaries and transportation costs due to higher rental levels of activity which was partially offset by smaller decreases in other categories. We do expect to see a similar year-over-year increase in variable compensation in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a result of these increases, adjusted rental SG&A as a percent of total revenue increased 160 basis points to 64% for Q3 2017. Throughout the company, we continue to drive efficiencies and improvement in our processes, including leveraging our new technologies such as the new ERP system that we implemented last year as well as the enhanced digital solutions that Erik mentioned previously. Excluding the $6.2 million increase in variable compensation, the rental SG&A was up only $800,000 or approximately 1%.

On the next slide, you will see that Q3 North American Storage Solution rental revenues were up 8% year-over-year. North American Storage Solutions’ Q3 adjusted EBITDA margins were down 200 basis points year-over-year due to the higher variable compensation year-over-year, which as we have discussed offset the robust growth in revenue. The UK Storage Solutions rental revenues increased 2%. The FX, the exchange rates were similar in both Q3 ‘17 and Q3 ‘16. The UK’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.5%. The year-over-year decrease in margin was driven by a higher level of lower margin sales activity. And finally, our Tank & Pump business had rental revenues of $23.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.9% for the third quarter.

Turning to free cash flow slide on Page 13. Our free cash flow was $8.9 million for Q3 and was our 39th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. We returned $10 million in dividends and repurchased $400,000 in shares in the quarter. As a company with a history of strong free cash flow, we increased our quarterly dividend 10% per share in Q3 '17 over the same period in 2016. We expect healthy full year 2017 free cash flow with expansion over the prior year.

The chart on the right highlights our CapEx spend. Given the increase of 8,000 units on rent in our store solution business, the anticipated 20% growth in our seasonal business as well as the impact of recent hurricanes our utilization is increasing in both segments as such to meet this increased demand Q3 net CapEx totaled $23.7 million of this we invested $19.6 million in net CapEx for our lease fleet. As a result we now expect to had net capital expenditures of approximately $65 million for the full year 2017 including assets acquired under capital lease.

Turning to the next slide. We have a very flexible capital structure with a high level of liquidity. As of September 30, we had over $350 million of excess availability on our revolver and we only have one financial covenant in our entire capital structure which is only tested if we have below $100 million of excess availability on our revolver. With over $350 million of excess availability, we have a lot of room above this one testing level.

Looking to the right side of the chart in our debt levels. We ended the quarter with total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 5.1x. In 2017, we have had temporary pressure on EBITDA in addition as discussed in the previous slide, we have made higher-than-expected capital expenditures to take advantage of the favorable operating conditions both of these items factored into the uptick in our leverage ratio. We do expect to utilize increasing free cash flow to delever in the next 12 months.

So to summarize, we had a very solid quarter with many positives in the business including increased core activations of 5% year-over-year while seasonal activations increased 25% in North America. Storage Solutions average units on rent increase of 5.3% year-over-year resulted in increased average utilization, higher stored rental rates which were up 2.9% year-over-year and 3.9% for new rentals. Stabilization in our Tank & Pump business generate increased sequential quarterly revenues with an expected increase in turnaround maintenance activities in Q4 and average Tank & Pump OEC utilization of strongly and increasing further as of September 30, 2017. We also delivered another quarter of free cash flow and finally looking forward we are well-positioned to leverage the investments we made to drive increased market share, continue growth and free cash flow.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is comes from the line of Andrew Wittmann with Robert W. Baird. Please go ahead with your question.

Andrew Wittmann

Great. Thanks for taking my question guys and good afternoon to you. Hey, I just – I guess I want to start with the variable compensation seems like the big swing factor in the quarter and Erik I wanted to get your perspectives on this. The variable compensation, a few quarters ago you had too much turnover on the sales force and you talked a lot about at that time kind of training and mentoring was one of the actions that you took. Is the plan that you have setup here today also tweaked as a result of that? Is this one of the things that also is helping to keep your sales force more in place, because I guess I want to understand here is the variable compensation having the intended effect to keep your people more motivated and more engaged and therefore more tenured at your organization?

Erik Olsson

Right. So, there is two things in there, the big change in the variable compensation is outside of the sales commission. This is variable compensation to our field organization, to our corporate staff and executives. So, the change here in variable comp has nothing to do with the sales commission. On the other hand, yes, we are seeing stabilization in our sales teams. Obviously, productivity is up, turnover is down on a year-over-year basis and obviously with the results that we have we can sort of provide it out that we have found the sales model, it is working, it’s stable now I would say and doing very, very well.

Andrew Wittmann

Can you talk about the level of activations in the quarter? I think you have in the past talked about units per rep per week type of numbers, how was that if you can quantify the outlook on that level is based on?

Erik Olsson

Yes. We have changed the sales organization quite a bit, so that there is customers that used to be handled by the ISRs are now handled by senior sales reps or senior account managers, etcetera. So, it’s very hard to if you pick out the ISRs by themselves the numbers look strange, but if we look at the overall core productivity for all our reps, it’s up trying to find the numbers now. Core productivity overall is up about 5% per rep. It’s also developing very nicely.

Andrew Wittmann

Okay. And then you guys talked about the variable compensation kind of lingering here into 4Q at similar levels got that, you said, once you get into ‘18 that it sounded like the comparison is going to be more normalized, but as I look at the at least the Storage Solutions segment, SG&A in 1Q, it was kind of low in 1Q ‘17 we like $62 million, this quarter you have were in $69 million. Is 1Q ‘17 a bit of a margin headwind if you will assuming that performance incentive compensation in line with what you have been delivering recently?

Erik Olsson

I don’t think so. I think the first quarter of the year is always our slow, low activity and we ratchet back on a lot of costs and especially third-party trucking and other things that the impact this. So, I would not say that it would be a headwind for us as we move into 2018.

Andrew Wittmann

Yes, okay. Great, thanks. I will leave it there.

Erik Olsson

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Scott Schneeberger with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead with your questions.

Scott Schneeberger

Thanks. Good afternoon and good morning. I guess I will start off with the seasonal rentals you mentioned a big increase and clearly it occurred in the third quarter. Erik, could you speak to how this will impact the fourth quarter and then now that I got two follow-ups on this subject?

Erik Olsson

Well, I mean the impact will be that our peak units on rents here in the fourth quarter will be close to or if not more than 4,000 units above about previous year’s peak. So, our seasonal business will be somewhere in the neighborhood of 20% plus greater than last year, which will also be at better rates than last year’s. So, it will be a nice contributor for us and in the fourth quarter.

Scott Schneeberger

Okay. And so I think you just answered one of my two follow-ups on this. The pricing or the yield is improved year-over-year, if you could please confirm that? And then is this all with one customer I remember last year there was a benefit with one customer, a big national brand. Is it one or is it multiple here?

Erik Olsson

So yes, confirmed on the yield of the rates they are better this year and the last year. And yes, the larger portion of this increase is with one large customer that we have continued to develop very, very close relationships with them and they are able to service them at more locations and more geographies than previously.

Scott Schneeberger

Okay. It sounds like more of the same one last year. And then just on the different subject on the slide that Van covered on ‘14 at the upper right, we can see since ETS on flat debt, the leverage ratio has gone up by half a turnover over those 3 years and it’s clear you guys are going to work on working that down next year is hopefully we get back to EBITDA growth. But could you talk a little bit about the use of CapEx. It looks like that has increased you talk about spending into this demand environment. Could we get a feel about how maybe CapEx will trend into next year and maybe some specifics about what you are spending on right now to increase the outlook for that in ‘17?

Erik Olsson

Sure. Let me start and see. I think I have all the numbers here. The vast majority of the CapEx spend this year is going into the storage segment of course. As you heard from our remarks that the Storage Solutions are growing fast, we had almost 8,000 more units on rent at the end of the quarter then a year ago. So we are spending CapEx into a very, very strong demand. Lot of it goes to what we call the ground level offices, which is a highly utilized category where we do very, very well and the rates on those units are almost 4x the rate on a regular container. For the year-to-date, we have spent the $3.6 million in the Tank & Pump segment. So almost very, very nominal spend going into that segment as we have waited for stabilization and pickup in the in the performance that we have seen now. I don’t expect much CapEx going there this year or for the range of the year. And as we move into ‘18, I think that these levels of $50 million, $60 million of CapEX is what we are thinking about or what we think is reasonable to expect unless growth rate picks up even further, but we are very careful in our spend. We are making sure that it goes to only areas where utilization is high, returns are good and that we get the units also on rent immediately. The de-levering is very high on our priority list and we think with the combination of strong EBITDA growth that we expect going into next year as well as use of free cash to pay down debt we should see de-levering next year.

Scott Schneeberger

Thanks very much.

Van Welch

I highlight a couple of things that just to emphasize maybe what Erik was saying, certainly, the capital expenditures that we made this year have been in the large portion of that’s been in the east. Our utilizations are high and we are growing units on rent very strongly also in the UK. We have invested there as well. So as Erik mentioned, we are putting capital to work in performing areas that will drive increased margin.

Scott Schneeberger

Thanks for the add on. Appreciate it guys.

Erik Olsson

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Joe Box with KeyBanc. Please go ahead with your questions.

Joe Box

Yes, hey, guys.

Erik Olsson

Hi, Joe.

Joe Box

So, start to be a bit of juice on this, but the variable comp expense I am just curious what that actually is, I mean, I heard the question earlier, but I am curious is that incentive comp plus somewhat of a one-time bonus to the fields? And then how much of that would actually be allocated to the storage business versus the tank business?

Erik Olsson

Okay. So, no, there is no one time or things or nothing out of the ordinary here, this is our regular variable incentive program for the field and for the corporate team. And for the field, it’s paid quarterly. For the corporate, it’s accrued over the course of the year and then versus annual targets. And the reason it is so big now is that actually for the last 2 years since 2015 and 2016, we paid minimal bonuses as the performance versus the targets we have setup was not there. This year performance versus our targets are doing very well and obviously it’s accelerating here in the back half with the numbers we just shared with you. So, that’s why this increase looks so big, because it’s compared to virtually very, very nominal bonus accruals in the prior year. Unfortunately, you can say, but very little of this is to the Tank & Pump teams, some here in Q3, there has been very little in Q1 and Q2, .there will be some again in – there will be actually more you would expect in Q4 here as the performance there picks up, but most of this is field related and Storage Solutions related.

Joe Box

Okay. I guess then how should we think about what the right margin profile is coming out of this, because it sounds like there is some probable – some true up from incentive comp and then there is a large chunk that maybe is just a recurring spend going forward based off of where the business is at. So, how should we think about that right EBITDA margin?

Erik Olsson

Yes. And as we go into next year, like for this year, we are ramping up the accruals versus lower amounts. As we go into next year, obviously targets will be reset and we have – we usually stretch targets at every level. So, I would expect actually that accruals or expense for a variable comp should come down next year, but it’s hard to say how much. But I indicated on the call that if you net out the effect of variable comp in Q3, our underlying margins were up almost 200 basis points and we expect obviously with the comments we made now that Q4 will be stronger, it’s always our strongest quarter. And I think we have lot of positives now going into the quarter. So, margins should improve further from there, but it’s really hard to put the number on what the underlying improvement will be next year. Other than that, it should be significant.

Joe Box

Okay, alright. I might want to circle up to you guys after that on some specifics. I want to ask questions on the tank business here. I mean, can you just put some context around the new contracts that you guys won either in terms of units that could go out on rents or the total rental opportunity? And then two, is it reasonable to just run forward to the ending utilization of about 75%, because if you do that at 3Q’s average yield, it does imply about a $3 million sequential bump to tank rental rates. I am curious if that’s directionally the right way to think about it?

Erik Olsson

So, the risk in the utilization number at the quarter, there is still maybe 100, 200 bps of emergency response utilization that I think will gradually go away here as we move through the quarter. It has come down quite a bit from the peak. We had I think over 600, 700 tanks and boxes out at the peak a month or so and now we are down to just under 200 I think, but the good news is that we have as these units have come back we actually put them out again on rent with our core business. So, there will be a significant pickup in revenues in Q3, Q4 over Q3, I don’t have the specific number in front of me, but it should have been quite a bit.

Van Welch

It should be. And Joe, if you think about just going forward in the turnaround and maintenance activity that we highlighted, we have projects that are currently underway. I know we have been talking about the deferred maintenance on turnaround and maintenance in that specific area for few quarters. Now, we are starting to see and we are seeing active projects today that are being progressed and there are other projects that are scheduled for Q4 going into Q1. Now, obviously, those projects that are scheduled can be delayed by the customer, they choose to focus on production, but I think the messaging here is that we are seeing and we are own active projects today working in the turnaround and maintenance area.

Erik Olsson

Going back to the contract wins, I think initially both of them are probably $100 million, but for us, the key thing is that A) they were the two only RFPs out during the quarter and we won both and B) winning these type of contracts means that we have our foot in the door and over time can build amounts to more business at that site or expand into other sites with these customers. So, we feel very good about that.

Joe Box

Great. Well, thanks for the time guys.

Erik Olsson

Thanks, Joe.

Van Welch

Thanks, Joe.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from the line of Doug Mewhirter with SunTrust. Please go ahead with your questions.

Doug Mewhirter

Hi, good afternoon and good morning in Phoenix.

Erik Olsson

Good morning.

Doug Mewhirter

My first question, Harvey and Irma, very tragic, but it obviously had some benefit to your business, you highlighted the emergency response teams from your Tank & pump business. Did you actually incur any incremental costs from that whether it’s excess repairs, maybe you took some damage or maybe you had an unusual amount of repositioning expense, because you had to call up all the trucks at once and there weren’t any trucks so you had to pay out, but anything like that where that was built into the quarter or that may continue sort of you get a echo of that in the fourth quarter?

Erik Olsson

Yes, the answer is no, we had minimal damages to our structures. And we had of course we were down for 3, 4, 5 days depending on the area where employees couldn’t get to the branch or customers couldn’t get to their businesses and order products and so on. So, there is a little bit of disruption like that, but really nothing we would like to call out or put the number on it. It’s insignificant. And like I said, we don’t expect anything from an expense – from an unusual expense point of view in Q4 either. So, it’s very, very tragic, but it ends up being in that net positive to our business.

Doug Mewhirter

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you. In my second question, it looks like a very encouraging trend in your Tank & Pump utilization which you have gone into great detail on that’s very helpful. What about rates I know they have been sort of flat to down, are you getting any pricing power back in your Tank & Pump business?

Erik Olsson

Yes, I think Doug, if you look at Tank & Pumps we are seeing quarter-over-quarter sequentially improvement year-over-year decline. I think what we are looking at is with the activity increasing especially in the downstream side, which is predominantly where we work as the energy filled, oil and gas stabilizes, we are certainly hoping that we will get back to where are going to be able to increase rates going forward, but we are seeing sequential improvements in rates as today.

Doug Mewhirter

Okay, great. That’s all my questions.

Erik Olsson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to management for closing comments.

Erik Olsson

Okay, great. Hey, thank you everyone for being on the call. We wrapped up what we think a very strong quarter from a revenue point of view, we had some expense headwinds that we know and understand exactly what it is. And we also know that it will go away as we enter next year and we are very optimistic about our near-term demand here in both our businesses. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.