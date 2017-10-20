JPMorgan: The Signs Of Higher Trading Revenue To Come

In this multi-article analysis, we've been analyzing JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) Q3 earnings report by first breaking out the areas that drove revenue and led to an EPS beat for the quarter. Also, we have been looking at how those revenue drivers will likely position the bank for Q4 and 2018.

In my first article, we looked at loan and net interest income growth for the bank and how the balance sheet was managed so effectively.

In this article, we'll tackle the problem area for the quarter - fixed-income trading revenue which was down 27% on a year over year basis. If you follow the news, you couldn't miss the trading revenue headline following the earnings release.

However, I believe Q3 was a good quarter for JPM's fixed-income trading division particularly given the market challenges. And to take my thesis a step farther, for long-term investors, the bank is doing all the right things despite the headlines of a 27% decline in revenue.

If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know we've been touting that the economic backdrop is favorable for banks this year and into next year. Economic growth typically leads to loan demand from businesses as they increase capital investment and loan demand from consumers in the form of credit cards, mortgages, and auto loans.

However, even JPMorgan's CFO Marianne Lake acknowledged the challenges for the trading division of the bank.

Trading Revenue:

Moving on to markets, total revenue was $4.5 billion, down 21%, and fixed income revenue was down 27% year-on-year. - Earnings release transcript.

In my article in mid-September, I highlighted how JPMorgan and Bank of America (BAC) were to lose a key source of revenue in Q3. However, as the quarter closed, yield volatility picked up by the end of the quarter.

In the charts below, I've shown the difference in the two-year yield fluctuations between Q2 and Q3 of this year.

We can see that although in Q3 the two-year yield finished higher than in Q2 at 1.51%, the periods of fluctuations were less often than in Q2.

As a result, trading income was challenging for the quarter, but it could have been much worse had yields not spiked over 18 basis points in September. In my opinion, the yield surge helped to save the quarter for JPM and other major banks.

Why Q3 trading revenue declines were overblown

Most of the revenue numbers that were reported were the year-on-year comparison. And as we'll see that comparison skewed the numbers against JPMorgan.

When we look back to Q3 2016 , the two-year yield surged 35% or 247 basis points in the quarter. That's a huge move for any instrument, especially for the bond market.

, the two-year yield surged in the quarter. As we saw in the earlier chart, the two-year for Q3 of this year barely moved for most of the quarter. The September yield rally came too late to save the quarter, but I would argue JPM and other banks would have missed their annual y/y numbers given the comparison to the bang-out Q3 in 2016. In short, the bank would have had to post the best quarter since before the crisis to beat last year's numbers.

Ms. Lake made a point to mention the y/y differences during the earnings conference call:

"We gained 240 basis points of share in FIC in the third quarter of ’16, which will mean our year-on-year decline will look larger than most." - Earnings release transcript.

Will Q4 be any different?



Don't expect banks to beat last year's rise in yields in Q4 unless volatility picks up dramatically.

In Q4 of last year, the two-year yield surged 414 bps or 52% in the quarter thanks to the Trump election. As a result, we should expect to see a miss in Q4 trading revenue on a year-over-year basis for JPM and many other large banks.

Ms. Lake mentioned Q4 and echoed this sentiment in an attempt to manage expectations:

"It’s worth pointing out that the fourth quarter last year was also a record for a fourth quarter since the crisis and as such, we expect next quarter’s markets revenues to be lower year-on-year." - Earnings release transcript.

However, for long-term investors, keep a watchful eye out for the quarterly growth between Q3 and Q4 of this year. Last year's Q4 is meaningless especially given the euphoria surrounding the election and the resulting lofty expectations. As long as JPM continues to add deposits, new clients, and continues to effectively invest their balance sheet in a mixture of securities and loans, you can expect the trading revenue to improve from quarter to quarter once volatility returns for good.

Why be optimistic about Q3's performance?

We can see that when we compare the quarterly differences in trading income (light blue), we see that the quarterly difference between Q2 and Q3 is virtually flat. I believe this is a good sign, given how low volatility was for the Q3.

However, the bright spot comes in the deposit growth of 4% on a quarterly basis and 10% on a year over year comparison.

comes in the comparison. Jamie Dimon and company can't create volatility in the market, it's out of their control. However, they can manage the factors within their control. In a quarter when a bad number gets posted, I like to look at the behavior in the quarter and the behavior is very encouraging.

With new client growth and new investment dollars being brought in under management, this behavior tells me JPM is focused on putting the division and the bank is in a position to succeed in the coming quarters. As a result, when volatility picks up again, and it will, I believe we'll see bang-out numbers from this division.

Notes by Chris B Murphy. Table from JPMorgan Q3 earnings presentation.

Takeaways

For long-term investors, one bad quarter from a division or a bank as a whole shouldn't dissuade one from investing in a stock.

And there's no question the economic backdrop favors banks with rising GDP growth in the U.S. and abroad, a tapering Fed boosting the long end of the curve, and with rate hikes boosting the short end. And of course, as we've seen the impact on the markets lately, watch for any business-friendly legislation out of Washington.

The key in Q4 will be to watch for the continued positive behavior from JPMorgan. That behavior of new client, deposit, and loan growth should put the bank in an enviable position compared to its peers. And if volatility returns along with the economic factors mentioned earlier, it's likely we'll see the bank outperform come earnings season in 2018.

In my next article for JPM, we'll continue the deep dive into the numbers of the specific divisions that grew in Q3 and the ones that are likely to grow in Q4 and in 2018.

