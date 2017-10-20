Energy Recap: Keeping The Lights On With Microgrids

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on shale, Mid-Con Energy Partners, and a bull trend in energy stocks, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to take a look at microgrids and what their implementation might mean in terms of sustainable energy. According to Energy.gov, microgrids are "localized grids that can disconnect from the traditional grid to operate autonomously and help mitigate grid disturbances to strengthen grid resilience." Here's a graphic that offers a simple visualization of a microgrid:

Source: Energy.gov

In Alaska, for example, many rural areas depend on microgrids for power in places where roads and long-distance electric transmission lines can't go. And, many think that some important lessons can be learned from how these microgrids are being used, as "more places are exploring creating microgrids after a spate of hurricanes and other storms knocked out power to millions in recent years. In Puerto Rico, especially, advocates say this could help key institutions like hospitals and military bases keep the lights on when the larger grid goes down."

Some folks, including Elon Musk and Richard Branson, think that "the failure of Puerto Rico's power infrastructure presents a kind of tabula rasa. They see solar energy as the way out of darkness, with dreams of channeling light into electricity across small, closed-loop transmission systems called microgrids and backing them up with batteries to keep the power on all night."

So, what's your take on microgrids and the role they might play in sustainable energy going forward? Please leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Energy Articles of Note

"Shale And Molten Salt: Energy Space Gets Wider, More Nuanced" By Jennifer Warren

"The Rise In Oil Spot Prices Doesn't Help Mid-Con's Borrowing Base Situation" By Elephant Analytics

"Paradigm Shift - Energy Stocks Are On The Cusp Of A Multi-Year Bull Trend" By HFIR

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Oct. 20, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs fell again this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.