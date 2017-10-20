Too Little, Too Late - Goldman Sachs Lowers Rating On This Entertainment Company

Goldman Sachs (GS) has put Cedar Fair LP (FUN) on its conviction buy list twice in the past two years. The first time was in January of 2016 when the units were trading in the low $50's and Goldman set a target price of $69. Cedar Fair had a good year in 2016, and one year later, the units had reached a price of $65.23, but that was still 5% short of the target. Not bad, and to be fair, the $69 target was reached in late February of this year.

By June, with Cedar Fair then trading in the low $70s, Goldman once again added Cedar Fair to its conviction buy list and gave it an $81 target price. The price had reached its all-time high of $72.56 on May 2, 2017, and hasn't seen that price since. In fact, the last time that Cedar Fair traded above $70 was in late July and hasn't been above $65 since shortly before the company released preliminary results through Labor Day. Those results were disappointing and probably one of the reasons Goldman removed the conviction buy tag earlier this month. The Cedar Fair press release that detailed those preliminary results noted:

...preliminary net revenues through Monday, September 4, 2017, were $1.0 billion, down less than one percent when compared with the last year's record results for the same period. On a same-park basis, attendance through Labor Day was 20.3 million guests, average in-park guest per capita spending was $47.08 and out-of-park revenues were $115 million. All are comparable with the same time last year. Commenting on the 2017 season to-date, Matt Ouimet, Cedar Fair's chief executive officer, stated, "We are pleased with the guest response to our 2017 capital programs. Mystic Timbers, our world-class roller coaster at Kings Island, and our water park transformations at Knott's Berry Farm and Cedar Point Shores have delivered attendance above our expectations. However, we have experienced more than a few instances of unfavorable weather on some of our traditionally peak attendance days - including the recent Labor Day weekend - and it has proven difficult to fully recover these attendance shortfalls up to this point in time. ...Based on year-to-date results, the Company expects full-year 2017 Adjusted EBITDA to be between $480 million and $490 million. Ouimet said that the Company now expects to achieve its FUNforward 2.0 long-term Adjusted EBITDA goal of $500 million, or more, by its original target date of 2018.

The above $480-490 million projection for 2017 Adjusted EBITDA is a reduction from the company's previous forecast that it would reach $500 million of Adjusted EBITDA a year ahead of its 2018 target date. If the company comes in at the bottom of the range, it means that it would show a DECLINE from the $481 million posted in 2016. The reduction of the Adjusted EBITDA target alone should have been enough for Goldman to remove Cedar Fair's "conviction" tag, and the only surprises are that it did not occur a month earlier and the fact that it still considers it a buy.

Investors should pay special attention to the press release description phrase "On a same-park basis,..." and the sentence "All are comparable with the same time last year." Last year's press release had the attendance through Labor Day at 20.5 million and the revenue at $1.04 billion. Complicating comparisons were Labor day coming one day later last year and the company's closure of one of its free standing water parks at the end of the 2016 season. I believe the use of the terms comparable and same park indicates that it chose to adjust the comparison to normalize for the one less date and the exclusion of the attendance from the closed water park. Otherwise, revenue would be showing a decline of nearly 4%, and not 1%. As to the other figures, both the $47.08 in-park per capita spend (compared to $46.71) and the $115 million out-of park spend (compared to $114 million) were each up less than 1% from the figures posted through Labor Day 2016.

Some might argue that the decline in attendance of nearly 1% was trivial, but expectations had been set fairly high. Not only had the company forecast that it would reach $500 million of Adjusted EBITDA but the opening of the Cedar Point Sports Center and an expansion of the Cedar Point hotel accommodations were also expected to drive both visitors and out of park spending higher. In an article last May, I wrote the following:

While it was good to hear that the April results came in strong, the real growth should come later. The addition of Winterfest at three more parks, the debut of the Cedar Point Sports Center and expanded hotel accommodations should all drive incremental revenue. The Sports Center was a major reason I have been bullish on the company's prospects for 2017. It was initially projected that it would draw 100,000 amateur athletes for tournaments, and while the athletes would get a free ticket to the park, it was expected that families would accompany the athletes. This in turn would boost not only additional ticket sales, but also drive additional hotel revenues. On the recent call, Ouimet seemed quite pleased with the early results [stating]: "In 2017, you will see more examples of investments that will add to our bottom line in the current year and for the years to come. Notably this includes the recently opened amateur sports facility at Cedar Point. Based on tournament registration to-date, we're forecasting the number of teams participating in this first year will easily exceed our first year expectations.

So, instead of the anticipated growth, Cedar Fair had declines attendance in net revenue through Labor Day. It's far from clear where this year's revenue will finally come in and may explain the fairly wide range in the projected EBITDA.

With the exception of Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California, the company's other parks ceased daily operation following the Labor Day weekend. And, if weather was an issue over the long summer season, it becomes more of a risk for the company's weekend Halloween events that take place this month and the Winterfest events that begin right after Thanksgiving. The Halloween events have some history and should be somewhat predictable, although the attendance has been hurt in the past by poor weather. Winterfest, on the other hand, has far less history and will be expanded beyond the two California parks to three additional parks this year. Besides having no history, these three new parks won't have the mild weather of Santa Clara or Buena Park in California.

While these post-Labor Day events have proven to be quite profitable for the company, we are likely to see more volatility in revenue and earnings going forward. The larger question is how will the company grow revenue in the future? After Matt Ouimet joined Cedar Fair in the middle of 2011, he introduced a number of new ideas that significantly boosted revenue. These included evening laser light show to encourage visitors to extend their stay and consume more food, Fast Lane premium tickets for those wanting to avoid long lines, upgrading food and beverage offerings, expanding water park attractions, adding wi-fi to the parks, and introducing payment plans, prepaid parking, a CRM system and reloadable RFID wristbands.

All of these, along with an improving economy helped to drive attendance, revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA higher. And, along with those increases came substantial increases in the annual distribution (Note: Cedar Fair as a Limited Partnership trades Units instead of Shares and pays a Distribution rather than a Dividend). The annual distribution which had reached a rate of $1.92 in 2008 had been slashed to a rate of $1 in 2009 and a single payment of $0.25 in 2010 before increases began in 2011, when $1 was paid. This was followed by annual payouts $1.60 in 2012 and $2.575 in 2013 - well above the previous high of $1.92. The increases continued to $2.95, $3.225, and then $3.33 last year. The current quarterly rate is $0.855, which would annualize to $3.42.

For the past few years, Ouimet had discussed increasing the distribution in line with the increases in Adjusted EBITDA. With the EBITDA "increase" now projected at -0.2% to +1.87%, could Cedar Fair decide to freeze the quarterly payout? It's possible, but I am still expecting a token increase in Q4, regardless of the final results.

The bigger issue for investors is what lies ahead for the company? We now know the new Sports Center, expanded hotel accommodations, and the addition of Winterfest to three additional parks may not have been enough to overcome poor weather. Should investors accept that explanation? The company had stated several times in the past that poor weather tended to even out over the course of the long summer season. Despite those statements, weather has been used as an excuse multiple times over the past five years. One year, it was poor October weather that hurt Halloween events, in another, it was a harsh winter that extended the school year and hurt early season attendance. Other excuses have been heavy rains and flooding at one park, or a summer heat wave that held down attendance, or heavy rains in the first quarter of this year in Southern California that resulted in poor attendance at Knott's and more weather related excuses in the Labor Day press release.

Am I going to run out and sell my Cedar Fair Units? No, mostly because I currently own it for the distribution, and I'm fairly confident that the distribution that yields more than 5.3% is safe. I also think the company will be able to continue to grow in the future, but that growth is likely to become more erratic and won't be at a rate that would justify a conviction buy rating or anything approaching an $81 price target.

On the other hand, if - or when - interest rates rise and the distribution yield becomes less attractive relative to other assets, there could be additional pressure on the unit price and my current view of the units as a hold could turn to a sell.

(Also, earlier this month, Cedar Fair announced that Ouimet would be taking on the role of Executive Chairman and that current the current President and COO, Richard Zimmerman, would become CEO. The press release discusses this as "Planned Leadership Succession," with Ouimet and Zimmerman taking on their new roles in January. As of April of this year, Ouimet was 59, while the press release notes Zimmerman is 57.)

