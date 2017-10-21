Value In Retail: Williams Sonoma

The multi-channel strategy is working for those retailers who adopt it, and this will benefit Williams Sonoma through the growth of e-commerce.

The death of retail has been documented and argued relentlessly across many investment circles for some time, as Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) continues to spread into more and more businesses. Amazon's business model is obviously very successful, and the changes it has caused are likely good for consumers in the long run. However, when something is so widely discussed and understood, it has also likely been priced in to the market. In fact, I would argue that in some cases, the worst case scenario has been priced in as being likely, rather than just a possibility.

In the case of Williams Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), the worst case scenario is not necessarily priced in to the stock, however. I assume that is because others see what I see, a well-run retailer with a strong niche market changing well with the times. However, it has seen a tough sell-off from its highs, and looks attractively priced today. It seems to me that there might be room for more than just one retailer, especially as we are seeing the best of them grow their e-commerce presence strongly.

Source: Investor Presentation

WSM actually ranks highly in its online presence. With over half of its sales now coming from one of its several websites, WSM is becoming more of an e-commerce company with a showroom for customers to check out than a traditional brick and mortar retailer. The company has grown its online revenues at an eye-popping 26% CAGR since 2000.

Management is pushing the multi-channel concept, which has worked well for other companies like VF Corp (NYSE:VFC). The retail outlets build brand awareness and it's predicted that around 40% of retail sales are now web-influenced. The key idea here is that each channel of the company's sales benefits the other, and it allows the customer to buy the product seamlessly, whether its in-store after looking at it online, or vice versa.

Source: Investor Presentation

WSM operates several well-known brands, with Pottery Barn and its other iterations accounting for about half of sales. The Williams Sonoma brand itself is only 1/5th, and the West Elm is also about 1/5th, although it is growing very quickly. WSM accounts for about a 4% market share of the home furnishings industry, with a niche market in the more expensive categories. Management estimates that it has a database of almost 60 million households who have purchased from one of its brands, and it continues advertising spend with 14 digital social and marketing programs to augment its more traditional campaigns.

Source: Investor Presentation

WSM has a large market to continue to grow in to with its existing brands in America. The company is expanding its reach globally, however, with success so far as revenues have doubled internationally since 2010. This still represents a small chunk of the overall company, but the growth prospects are there and the international operations will allow management more options when deploying capital to expand its margins and achieve higher returns.

Source: Investor Presentation

The West Elm brand started small in 2002 and has grown at a 30% CAGR since then to become nearly a $1B operation today. This brand has a long growth runway ahead of it, and continues to be a large contributor to WSM's results. Management has done a good job with its advertising to continue driving new customers to its brands, and the customer pool allows the company to leverage data analytics to improve its success rate. The Key, the customer loyalty program, is in its early implementation, but it looks to be driving more shopping, more spend per transaction, and increased cross-brand purchases. The hope is to use this program in the future to drive customers to purchase seamlessly across all the company's brands.

Continued advances in the company's technologies should help it maintain and grow its market share as customers find it more and more convenient to spend their money with WSM. For instance, the 3D room view application launched this year by Pottery Barn allows customers to actually see how products will look in their home prior to purchasing with existing furniture.

The company is also expanding its registry program, which is a key spend area that competes directly with Amazon. The event 'The Store is Yours' will have registry experts available once a month to walk customers through the store building their ideal wedding registry. Registries strike me as an outstanding way to drive sales, especially considering people put things on a registry they likely wouldn't have spent the money on themselves.

Not everything is perfect at WSM, however, which helps to explain the company's sell-off. PB Teen has taken a hit the last 2 years with FY 2015 same store sales down 2.7% and 2016 down a whopping 6.2%. Additionally, in 2016, Pottery Barn same store sales were down 3.5% and Pottery Barn Kids fell 1.4%. As I discussed at the beginning of the article, Pottery Barn represents a little over half of sales overall, so this is no small issue for the company.

However, management has seen sales demand improvement in the most recent quarter, and has undertaken several initiatives to try and revitalize the ailing businesses. These include things like a partnership with Lululemon division Ivivva, launching a new Dorm offering, and pushing the Back to School offering for teens.

Source: eMarketer

Overall, the company saw very strong same store sales growth in the most recent quarter, showing some bounce back from the past few quarters of tepid performance. West Elm was the largest contributor to this, and management saw some improvement in demand for Pottery Barn Kids and PB Teen.

Source: eMarketer

Overall, the trend is tough as the company has seen declining same store sales growth each year since 2013. However, the growth is still positive, and 2017 is on track to continue that trend. I see management's strategies as sound and regardless of the short-term metrics, the multi-channel strategy and growth in e-commerce should provide strong returns for investors in the long run.

WSM Operating Margin (ttm) data by YCharts

The company's operating margin has been mostly steady while decaying slightly over time. This has been driven mostly by advances in e-commerce being counteracted by strong spending in advertising, supply chain efficiencies, and somewhat from higher employment costs. E-commerce carries a margin in the low 20% range while the retail channel varies but is in the mid single digits. Because of this, growth in e-commerce will help expand margins over time.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue are trending exactly as investors should want. The company has grown revenues, while at least maintaining if not lowering its costs. This metric is affected by the company's investments in digital advertising, as well, so it can help show the efficiency of those efforts at driving revenue. It is important to see this metric lowering or at the very least staying relatively constant over time.

The final metric I want to look at is the company's returns on invested capital. Looking above, management has generated strong returns well in excess of the company's cost of capital over time. This shows that WSM is able to grow and each dollar deployed to that end creates shareholder value vice destroying it.

WSM Free Cash Flow (ttm) data by YCharts

WSM currently carries $94M in cash, with $71M in long-term debt and ~$325M in free cash flow generated last year. This puts the company's cash payout ratio at ~41%, giving plenty of breathing room for continued dividend growth. It has grown its dividend every year for 12 consecutive years, and the EPS payout ratio stands at 43%. Management targets a 35-40% net income payout ratio, so the dividend should grow close to EPS growth over the near to medium term. With a current yield of 3%, that isn't a terrible notion, and management projects mid to high single digit revenue percent growth and low double digit to mid teen EPS percent growth over the medium term. One thing I did notice was the slowing dividend growth rate. Like I mentioned, the company is at the top of its targeted band, with net income slightly lower than FCF at $306.5M on a ttm basis. I would expect closer to the 3 year average of 8% for the next few years, with a possible uptick if management hits its EPS growth targets.

Looking at the company's valuation graph, it's not surprising to see a large dip in share price and earnings during the Great Recession with WSM being a relatively expensive home furnishings retailer. However, earnings have grown very well over time and the company has typically demanded a premium of around 21X earnings. Today's share price which is sub 15X earnings at a 3% yield looks like a bargain.

Looking at the shorter term, the company is still trading below its average, and earnings have grown at around 8% through the period. Based on analyst estimates and a return to ~17X earnings, an investment today could yield an annualized total return of nearly 15%. Although there are plenty of headwinds that could keep this from happening, I believe we are approaching peak pessimism in retail and that now is the time to pick up the top companies in the space. WSM has had issues with its Pottery Barn brands, but the plans are in place to fix it and grow the company well into the future.

Note: Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated.

