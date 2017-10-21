Consumer Staples Dividend Aristocrats For Your Retirement Portfolio - Part 2

We looked at Colgate in our previous article. We will compare P&G with Colgate and see which one is a better buy.

We will analyze P&G on ten criteria -- including valuation, dividend safety, and growth prospects -- to determine if the stock deserves a place in a DGI retirement portfolio.

We look at various metrics and analyze if P&G is an attractive buy at current prices.

Author's Note: This article on Procter & Gamble Co was written prior to the release of FY 2018 first-quarter results that were announced on Oct. 20th. The company's share price dropped by 3% in early trading on Friday, even though the company reported 1% increase in organic sales for the first quarter. Volume was up by 1%, led by a 2% gain in the home care segment; however, pricing was flat during the quarter. Despite productivity cost savings, operating margin fell 40 bps. The company provided guidance of 2%-3% organic sales growth in fiscal 2018. Our long-term view of the company remains the same as it was prior to the first-quarter earnings release. We see the lower prices as an opportunity to buy shares at a discount.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a Dividend Aristocrat with 61 years of history of raising dividends year after year. It has been in business for 180 years, sells products in 10 categories and 65 brands in 180+ countries and did over $65 Billion in sales last year. The current dividend yield is pretty good at 2.98% compared to its peers (3.11% after the first-quarter earnings release on Oct. 20th), with a payout ratio of 66%. However, the dividend growth has slowed in the recent past.

In addition to dividend reliability, we will look at the current valuation and see if buying this stock at current prices is the best use of our cash. That said, P&G remains an attractive company for the long-term DGI investors, and despite the challenging environment, we believe its long-term growth and market-share are not in jeopardy. Though we do not recommend buying a full position at the current time, we can still recommend buying half a position to first-time buyers who would like to hold it for the long term.

A few weeks ago, in our previous article, we looked at Colgate Palmolive (CL) in terms of the company's growth prospects, dividend reliability, and valuation metrics. Colgate and P&G are both Dividend Kings, meaning they have a history of increasing dividends for more than 50 years. They both operate in the consumer staples industry and have similar growth prospects. In this article, we will look at P&G and compare various metrics with CL to see which company is more attractive at current valuations.

P&G has been in the process of restructuring its business over the last few years. It reformed its product lines and reduced the number of brands from 170 to 65 and product lines from 16 to 10, a substantial reduction. The company's strategy was to divest the product lines with lower margins and slow growth. In addition, the company raised billions of dollars from divestment, which it has used for share repurchases and higher spending on innovation. The current 65 brands include household names such as Crest, Gillette, Tide, Charmin, Pampers, etc. Some of the key product lines are showing good growth -- for example, Tide and diapers. The company is also doing much better in the emerging markets and seeing growth. P&G has seen 2% organic sales growth in the fiscal year 2017. The company also grew core earnings per share by 7% in FY 2017.

Analysis

As we have done in the past with other companies, we will look at various metrics for the company and analyze if the company is moving in the right direction. As we look at different metrics, we will use a point scoring system by awarding a value ranging from 1 to 5 for each metric (one being the lowest, and 5 being the highest).

1. Company's History and Economic Moat:

The company has a history going back 180 years. In 1837, William Procter, and James Gamble joined hands and started a Candle and Soap business that eventually grew into the largest and highly profitable consumer goods company in the world.

It has paid dividends for 126+ years and has increased them consecutively for 61 years. It sells products under 65 brands and 10 product lines in more than 180 countries. The company had sales revenue of more than $65 Billion in fiscal 2017.

P&G's major product-categories and brands :

Fabric Care: Tide, Downy, Bounce, Gain, Ariel

Home Care: Swiffer, Mr. Clean, Cascade, Dawn, Fairy

Grooming: Gillette, Braun

Oral Care: Crest, Oral-B

Family Care: Charmin, Bounty, Puffs

Feminine Care: Always, Tampax, Naturella

Baby Care: Pampers, Luvs

Personal Health Care: Pepto, Align, Prilosec, Quil, Metamucil

Hair Care: Pantene, Head & Shoulders

Skin Care: Olay, Ivory, Safeguard, SK-II

P&G enjoys a wide moat due to brand recognition and major market share in multiple product categories. It is also seeing growth in some of its key markets and product lines.

Metric's Rating: 5 (from 1-5)

[Moat/brand Rating: 5-Very High Moat (or Market share, Brand Strength), 4-High Moat, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-no moat]

2. Revenue Growth:

P&G had a negative revenue growth rate of -5.07% over the last five years. Over the last 10 years, the growth rate was again negative at -2.46%. As you can see in the chart below, the revenue was essentially flat from 2008 until 2013. Since 2014, it has been declining. However, we should keep in mind that company carried out major divestment program during the last few years and that has impacted the revenue.

Metric's Rating: 2 (1+1)

(Less than 1% Revenue growth, but additional 1 point since revenue was impacted by divestment/restructuring)

[Revenue Growth > 10% = 5 (rating), 5-10% = 4, 3-5% = 3, 1-3% = 2 (rating), <1% = 1 ]

3. EPS Growth:

In the long run, earnings drive the stock prices. Eventually, the stock price of a company will follow its earnings. In spite of the declining revenue, the company has been able to grow the earnings, albeit in low single digits. In the last five years, earnings growth was at 4.34%. The 10-year earnings growth has been even lower at 1.88%. However, the positive aspect is that the EPS has been on a growth trajectory in the last couple of years.

Metric's Rating: 3 (less than 1% EPS growth)

[EPS Growth > 10% = 5 (rating), 5-10% = 4, 3-5% = 3, 1-3% = 2 (rating), <1% = 1 ]

4. Current Yield and Dividend Growth:

For this metric, we will use the "Chowder number" formula as used in the Dividend Champions spreadsheet maintained by Seeking Alpha author David Fish, which is the sum of current yield and the last five years' dividend growth rate. The underlying principle here is that for companies with higher current yield will likely have lower growth rate, whereas companies with low current yield should likely have higher growth rate, assuming all other things being the same.

Here, PG's recent record over the last five or 10 years is not very inspiring; however, the long-term past record is excellent. The dividend increase rate has slowed in the last couple of years. Nonetheless, the dividend growth rate over the last three years, five years, and 10 years has been 3.73%, 5.13%, and 7.34%, respectively.

The current yield on the share price of $88.72 (as of 10/20/2017) is 3.11%, which is better than its five-year average of 3.01%. If we add the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate, the Chowder number comes out to be 8.24. Ideally, we want to the Chowder number to be at least 10 or higher.

Metric's Rating: 3 (from 1-5)

5. Cash Flow growth:

Despite challenges in growing the top line, P&G has been able to grow its FCF, or free cash flow, per share -- though not at an impressive clip. The OCF, or operating cash flow, per share and FCF per share have grown at an annual rate of 1.13% and 2.48%, respectively, over the last five years. If we were to look at the 10-year record, it was even less impressive, with almost no growth.

Metric's Rating: 2 (Low growth)

[Cash Flow Growth: 5-Very High, 4-High, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very low or no growth]

6. Total Returns:

The total returns for P&G over 10 years have been sub-par compared to the S&P 500. As of the end of September 2017, an investment of $10,000 in P&G would have grown to $18,906 giving a CAGR of 6.52% compared to 7.64% from the S&P 500.

Again, the record for the last five years has not been so good. P&G has returned a CAGR of 9.50% compared to 14.38% from the S&P 500. However, the long-term returns have been excellent. If you had invested $10,000 in P&G, 25 years ago in 1993, it would be worth $122,900 providing a CAGR of 10.67%, better than 9.40% from the S&P 500 resulting in $92,300. The same investment in Colgate would be even better, returning a CAGR of 12.22% and turning $10,000 into $173,500.

Metric's Rating: 2 (Low total-returns)

[Total Returns: 5-Very High, 4-High, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very low]

7. Current Valuation:

(Updated on 10/20/2017) CL PG UL Industry Average Current P/E 27.2 24.8 23.5 20.2 Forward P/E 23.5 19.6 20.3 Dividend Yield 2.2% 3.11% 2.73% 2.5% PEG Ratio ** 2.7 3.1 2.2 - Price to Book - 4.3 8.5 6.9 Price to Sales 4.4 3.9 2.5 2.8 Price to Cash Flow 20.9 19.7 18.3 18.0 Percentage below 52-weeks high 96.33% 93.70% 91.3% NA

** PEG ratio based on forecasted growth rate and forecasted earnings over the next 12 months (Source: Morningstar)

From above metrics, PG appears to be cheaper than Colgate, and comparable to Unilever (UL).

Metric's Rating: 3 (Average valuation)

[Valuation Rating: 5-Very low, 4-Low, 3- Average, 2- High, 1-Very high]

8. Dividend Safety:

For dividend safety, we look at the following criteria:

Dividend History

Over 126 years of dividend history.

61 years of continuous dividend growth.

Dividend growth rate in the last five and 10 years

Annual dividend growth rate (five years) = 5.13%

Annual dividend growth rate (10 years) = 7.34%

Average Payout ratio in the last five years

Current payout ratio = 66.1%

Average payout ratio (five years) = 73.2%

The company has an enviable record of 61 years of increasing dividends, still generates a lot of cash flows, and the payout ratio is still reasonable. As we see it, the dividend is very safe for a foreseeable future. In this metric, we are looking at dividend safety only (not growth).

Metric's Rating: 5 (Very Safe)

[5-Very safe, 4-Safe, 3-Average, 2-Less than average, 1-Unsafe]

9. Fair value estimates:

The table below shows the fair value estimate based on the DDM, or dividend discount model. Since an investment in P&G would be categorized as conservative, we will use a discount ratio of 6% only. We will assume the projected dividend growth rate to be 7.0% for the next five years.

From the above model, the fair market value based on the present value of all future dividends is about $97 a share.

Present Value of all future dividends = $97.26

Fair value estimate = $97.26

Add 10% premium for the high moat= $9.72

Fair value estimate (with premium) = $106.98 a share

The current market price of $88.72 (as on 10/20/2017) appears to be undervalued by about 17%.

Metric's Rating: 5 (from 1-5)

[Fair Value Rating: >10% undervalued = 5 (rating), 1-10% undervalued = 4 (rating), 0-15% overvalued =3 (rating), 15-25% overvalued = 2 (rating), >25% overvalued = 1 (rating)]

10. Analysts Rating and Growth Estimates:

We will also consider Wall Street's ratings and estimates, and include it as one of the 10 criteria. But it has only limited value. According to Morningstar, the five-year growth estimates are at 7.1%. The average analyst rating is 3.9 (out of 5) based on seven ratings. As per Nasdaq, the five-year growth estimates are at 7.46%, which is quite in line with estimates at Morningstar. The consensus 12-month target price is $94 a share, which is not too distant from the current market price.

Metric's Rating (5-Yr Growth): 3 (from 1-5)

[5-Year Growth: >15 = 5 (rating), 10-15%= 4, 5-10% = 3 (rating), 1-5% = 2 (rating), Strong Sell = 1 (rating)]

Summing It All Up:

We will sum up all the criteria below.

Metric Score (1-5) Value Criteria 1 Company's size, History, Moat, Brand recognition, etc. 5 Strong Brand image 5-Very High Moat (or Market share, Brand Strength), 4-High Moat, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-no moat 2 Revenue growth 1 -5.07% > 10% = 5 (rating), 5-10% = 4, 3-5% = 3, 1-3% = 2 (rating), <1% = 1 3 EPS Growth 3 3.34% > 10% = 5 (rating), 5-10% = 4, 3-5% = 3, 1-3% = 2 (rating), <1% = 1 4 Current Yield and Dividend growth 3 8.12% 1-5=2, 6-10=3, 11-15=4, > 15=5 5 OCF or FCF growth 2 Low growth 5- Very High, 4-High, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low or no growth 6 Total Returns 2 Low returns 5- Very High, 4-High, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low 7 Current Valuation 3 Average 5-Very low, 4-Low, 3- Average, 2- High, 1-Very high 8 Dividend safety 5 Very safe 5-Very safe, 4-Safe, 3-Average, 2-Less-than-average, 1-Unsafe 9 Fair value Estimates vs. Price 5 undervalued >10% undervalued = 5 (rating), 1-10% undervalued = 4, 0-15% overvalued =3, 15-25% overvalued = 2, >25% overvalued = 1 (rating)] 10 Analysts Rating and Growth Estimates 3 Average [5-Year Growth: >15 = 5 (rating), 10-15%= 4, 5-10% = 3 (rating), 1-5% = 2 (rating), Strong Sell = 1 (rating)] TOTAL 32 Net Rating (2*Total/10) (Normalized to a scale of 1-10) 6.4 (out of 10) 2*32/10 = 6.4

Comparison of P&G vs. Colgate:

For Colgate, please see our previous article.

Metric PG CL 1 Company's size, History, Moat, Brand recognition, etc. 5 5 2 Revenue growth 1 1 3 EPS Growth 3 1 4 Current Yield and Dividend growth 3 2 5 OCF or FCF growth 2 3 6 Total Returns 2 3 7 Current Valuation 3 2 8 Dividend safety 5 5 9 Fair value Estimates vs. Price 5 2 10 Analysts Rating and Growth Estimates 3 3 TOTAL 32 27 Net Rating (2*Total/10) (Normalized to a scale of 1-10) 6.4 (out of 10) 5.4 (out of 10)

Concluding Remarks

The consumer staples industry, in general, has been facing tough times in recent years. P&G has undertaken major restructuring in the past few years and returned to growing the earnings. Based on the company's past, history and brand image, we can be fairly certain that it will overcome the current challenges. Based on current valuations, P&G is cheaper than Colgate and its dividend yield is a lot better. Especially after the 3% drop after the first quarter earnings release, we think the company is undervalued. Dividend-seeking investors should do well buying at least half the position at the current valuation. If you already hold P&G, you should continue to hold, but might want to wait in case the valuation becomes even more attractive to provide a margin of safety.

We looked at P&G using 10 different criteria and calculated a final score of 6.4 (out of a total of 10). We also compared it with Colgate using the same 10 criteria. We felt P&G fared better than CL overall, and it either matched or did better on eight out of 10 criteria.

Please keep in mind that this score (or metrics) for a company should be compared only with similar companies from the same industry/sector. It would not be prudent to compare a consumer staples company, for example, with a technology company. In our forthcoming articles, we will look at some other companies from the consumer staples segment and compare how they fare compared to P&G.

