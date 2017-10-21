Brokers Target 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs To Find 35 Of 94 By October 2018

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five top yielders projected 25.77% more gain thans that from $5K invested in all 10.

Top 10 "safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical October yields ranged from 5.22% to 8.28%. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 5.93% to 30.77%.

35 of 94 top yield Consumer Cyclical dividends were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs To Net 7.48% to 55.24% Gains By October 2018

Three of the ten top "safer" Consumer Cyclical dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as also being among the top ten yielders for the coming year based dog metrics. Thus the dog strategy for this group, as October, proved 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) netted $552.41 based on target pricing from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% opposite the market as a whole

Salem Media Group (SALM) netted $449.84 from median price estimates from analysts, just from dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

Foot Locker (FL) netted $350.75 based on estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Chico's FAS (CHS) netted $281.35 based on estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) netted $280.74 based on dividends plus target price estimates from twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Meredith (MDP) netted $207.11, based on dividends plus guesses from six analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Brinker International (EAT) netted $164.78 based on target estimates from nineteen brokers plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% less than the market as a whole

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) netted $95.97 based on mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) netted $85.22 based on 1yr price targets from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 88% more than the market as a whole.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) netted $74.83 based on target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus projected dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 25.43% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" Consumer Cyclical dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical October Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here October 18 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for thirty-five of ninty-four stocks from the Consumer Cyclical sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed here.

17 Industries Were Represented By 35 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Of twenty-eight industries making up the Consumer Cyclical sector, the 35 'safer' stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented seventeen.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Specialty Retail (4); Department Stores (3); Home Furnishings (4); Resorts & Casinos (3); Luxury Goods (3); Media -Diversified (1); Apparel Stores (4); Packaging & Containers (2); Broadcasting -TV (1); Restaurants (1); Leisure (1); Residential Construction (1); Broadcasting -Radio (1); Lodging (1); Publishing (2); Rubber & Plastics (1); Auto Manufacturing (1).

Top ten "safer" basic materials dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin October 18 represented the first nine industries on the list above.

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Cyclical stocks culled from the above master list of 94. Below is the list of 35 resulting from the "safety" check denoting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong reason for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a sterling financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Estimated (11) A 7.19% 1 yr. Average Upside and (12) A 10.99% Net Gain From Top 30 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs

Dogs on the 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 18, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5.8% lower dividend from September Consumer Cyclical "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 6.7% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered More Gains From Highest Yield, Lowest Priced "Safer" Consumer Cyclical Dogs

Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical firms with the biggest yields October 18 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs, To Deliver (13) 14.63% VS. (14) 11.63% Net Gains from All Ten by October 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Cyclical pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 25.77% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced "safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclicals dog, Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) showed the best net gain of 55.24% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend October 18 were: Pier 1 Imports (PIR); Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV); GWA Group (OTCPK:GWAXY); Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF); Tailored Brands (TLRD), with prices ranging from $4.32 to $13.59.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of October 18 were: Harvey Norman Holdings (OTCPK:HNORY); Regal Entertainment (RGC); Orora (OTCPK:ORRYY); Macy's (M); Pandora (OTCPK:PANDY), with prices ranging from $15.70 to $22.68.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested for your "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical stock research process. These were not recommendations.

