LaSalle Hotel Properties' (LHO) CEO Michael Barnello on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 20, 2017, 11:00 ET

Good day, and welcome to the LHO Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Max Leinweber, Vice President of Finance and Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Thank you, Savannah. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call and Webcast for LaSalle Hotel Properties. I'm here today with Mike Barnello, our President and CEO; and Ken Fuller, our CFO.

Mike will provide an overview of the industry. He'll discuss our third quarter results and activity, and then he'll evaluate the data points we have for the fourth quarter and 2018. Ken will provide details on our portfolio performance and an update on our balance sheet. Then, we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we start, please take note of the following. Any statements that we make today about future results and performance or plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ as a result of factors, risks and uncertainties over which the company may have no control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's 10-K, quarterly reports and its other reports filed with the SEC. The company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Our SEC reports as well as our press releases are available at our website, lasallehotels.com. Our most recent 8-K and yesterday's press release include reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike Barnello, Mike?

Michael Barnello

Thanks, Max. And good morning, everybody. We start this morning with a recognition of everyone who was caught in the path of Hurricane Irma, and the appreciation of those who immediately rallied to restore essential utilities and resources following the storm. Our well wishes go out to all those affected, and we hope that they can recover quickly. Irma caused pain, suffering and inconvenience for many people and also caused damage to many properties, and we've heard reports of hotels throughout the Keys reopening in stages.

As we announced last night, we expect the market to be fully operational by end of this month. And we expect Southernmost to reopen its remaining rooms in phases throughout the fourth quarter. We are very grateful for all of the employees of Southernmost and Marker for their hard work and dedication to reopening the business. The cleanup in Key West took a coordinated effort from the whole community, and we're happy that life in the island continues to return to normal. The island of Key West is currently open for business, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the island and to our resorts.

With our 2 resorts closed for portions of September, we reported our results last night in 2 ways. The first included all of our properties for all time periods and the second, excluding Key West from our results in the third quarter. Including Key West, equates to 110 basis points of negative RevPAR impact to the portfolio for the quarter. Other than Hurricane Irma, the last 3 months have been quiet for us with no additional asset transactions, instead we have continued to hone in on potential opportunities within asset management and we're preparing for several room renovations that will be ongoing throughout the balance of 2017 and into early 2018. We're excited to debut newly renovated rooms in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Boston in a few months.

Before we dive into details of our company's performance, let's start with a broader economic overview. We look at the macro backdrop, we see positive signs and a good deal of stability. For the S&P 500, profits are estimated to increase in Q3 for the fifth straight quarter, which will be encouraging. GDP is estimated to grow by 2.2% in '17, which hasn't fluctuated much this year. Unemployment has dropped even lower to 4.2%, and employment had been steady since the beginning of the year with modest capacity increases planned for many of the airline carriers. Consumer confidence still sits at an elevated level and is the most positive of all the indicators we track. The recent improvements in the general strength of the macroeconomic environment remains to see. Now let's zoom in one level to a broader lodging industry.

For the first 9 months of '17, the U.S. lodging performance has been good but the urban and upper upscale lodging performance has not been as pretty. On a high level, the industry has been growing modestly well into the eighth year of the cycle with RevPAR up 2.6% year-to-date. Supplies increased by 1.8% and demand has outpaced supply with growth of 2.5%. If we stop right there, the picture would look fairly positive. However, when we compare the urban and upper upscale results over the same period, we start to see a different picture. RevPAR growth for urban is only 1.1%, and upper upscale is similar at 0.9%. This diversion spreads even wider if we remove January from the equation as urban and upper upscale were disproportionally boosted by inauguration. For February through September, the industry RevPAR would still be up 2.5%, so only a minor change. But for the same period, urban growth drops further to 0.7% and upper upscale to 0.5%.

We've been commenting on this discrepancy for several quarters now, and we suspect the single biggest driver of this divergence in operating performance is supply growth. These cities have much more new hotel supply opening this year for the next few years. Conceptually, this makes sense for developers because the cities are also the areas with the largest amount of demand growth.

Let's look at the demand trend for the year thus far. Urban demand was up 3.5% compared to 2.5% for the industry. With our latest supply for the next couple of years, it will be demand in the cities that determines the trajectory of RevPAR change going forward in the short term. As we further examine the difference between the industry and urban and upper upscale results, we come away with another observation. While we can't prove this -- the data, we expect the drop in unemployment is having the most positive impact on the economy and mid-scale hotels, which above grown at a much faster rate than the higher-priced segments. The economy RevPAR this year is $37 and the mid-scale is $54. For reference, urban and upper upscale RevPARs are $132 and $137, respectively, and LHO's RevPAR is $208. For new people entering or entering the workforce, we expect they are more likely to be able to afford the lower-priced hotels across the country. While this is certainly a positive for the industry, we have not felt that benefit in our markets.

When we focus in on the third quarter, we continue to see the same mixed signals between the different segments of the industry. The third quarter industry RevPAR was up 1.9%. But both urban and upper upscale third quarter RevPARs were negative, declining a little less than 1%.

Having recapped industry performance and some of its more relevant component parts, let's now walk through our results in more detail. Our RevPAR was down 3.6% with flat occupancy and a lower rate. Total expense growth was down 0.3% and our hotel EBITDA margin was down 162 basis points to 34.8%.

Focusing on our room mix for Q3, 76% of our demand was transient, 21% was group and 3% was contracts. Transient typically makes up the larger portion of demand during the third quarter given summer vacations. On a trailing 12-month basis, transient is still approximately 74% of our demand. In group, our group RevPAR was a tough comparison with fewer citywides, and RevPAR was down just under 2% all-in rate. Our transient RevPAR was even more challenged than group, and was down 6% overall with decreases in both occupancy and in rate.

Now let's examine a few components within the transient segment. In the third quarter, we saw our corporate negotiated room nights remain flat while our corporate ADR decreased by 3%. This was the first time since 2010 that we experienced a corporate rate decline. We do note that our July and August corporate volume and revenue was up but September was down, which we suspect was partially due to the Jewish holiday shift in September and the ripple effect of Hurricane Irma on corporate travel.

Our year-to-date corporate volume and revenues still slightly positive, but clearly the trend of steady S&P 500 earnings growth is not yet translating to meaningful increase in demand at our hotels. We had another quarter of reduced volume coming from the OTAs and increased volume from discounted transient, which includes all of our packages and promotions. Both the OTA segment and the discounted transient segment make up approximately 30% of our overall demand, yet the discounted segment actually commands a $20 higher average rate than the OTAs.

Moving on to our international business. Our volume decreased by 19% during the quarter. While this is a bigger drop than we've seen in prior quarters, 95% of this decline was a result of less international business at 6 of our hotels. We mention this distinction as a reminder of how sensitive this data can be to small swings at a few properties, given that international volume represents less than 10% of our total demand.

Despite a tough quarter on the top line, our team's laser focus on expense management is evident in the total portfolio results. Our asset managers and our teams across the portfolio have continued to relentlessly pursue opportunities to operate efficiently in each department while delivering a great product experience to the guests at our hotels. These efforts are reflected in our standout margin of nearly 35%. Our total expenses dropped by 0.3% during the quarter despite flat occupancy, which allowed our margins to remain strong in a declining RevPAR environment.

Now that we've recapped the quarter, let's look at the key drivers for the industry and for LaSalle performance going forward into Q4 and beyond. Regarding supply, not much has changed since the beginning of the year. Industry supply grew by 1.9% in the third quarter, which was as expected. 2017 supply growth for the industry is still expected to be approximately 2%.

Looking at our markets specifically, we're predicting a 3.7% weighted average supply this year, which is similar to STAR's urban segment year-to-date supply increase of 3%.

Looking into the fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter, citywides are down in most of our markets in '17. For Q4, our group pace is up by 6% and our transient pace is down about 10%, which blends to be down just over 2%. Given the renovation schedule we're executing, we also want to lay out our projected displacement for the next few quarters. In terms of EBITDA, Q4 will have approximately $1 million of additional displacement versus last year, and Q1 '18 will have approximately $3 million of extra displacement. In terms of RevPAR, this equates to 100 basis points of headwind in Q4 and about 225 basis points in Q1.

When we look into 2018, the major consultants expect supply to again grow by 2%. However, in our markets, we're predicting supply growth more than 2x that level, with our weighted average sitting at 4.3%. We have supply growth accelerating versus 2017 in all but four markets, San Diego, Chicago, Philadelphia and Key West. However, nominal supply growth remains elevated in each of these markets except for Key West. Regarding citywide, San Francisco and Chicago have good calendars next year while the rest of our markets are flat to negative. For 2018, our group pace is up by 8%, which is mostly driven by more volume in San Francisco. If we exclude San Francisco, our pace is up 1.5%. When we think broadly about 2018 for LaSalle, we are pleased with our group pace, but we're concerned about the level of new supply in our markets. With the increased supply, mixed story on citywides, increased renovation displacement and a tough comparison with inauguration, we expect 2018 to be generally a tougher year than '17 for us. There are pockets of strength next year, particularly once we get out of the first quarter. San Francisco and Key West should be brighter markets for us.

Furthermore, we're hopeful that there are potential catalysts for demand improvement in the future such as tax cuts, increased international demand and increased corporate travel. Now Ken will provide some additional details about our third quarter performance as well as an update on our balance sheet. Ken?

Kenneth Fuller

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone. I'll start by providing more color on our third quarter results. Unfortunately, there were not many bright markets for us in terms of RevPAR this quarter. However, there was some notable growth at individual hotels worthy of mention.

All of our resorts outside of downtown San Diego had solid quarters with L'Auberge's RevPAR up 8%; Paradise Point and Hilton San Diego Resort, up north to 3%; Chaminade in Santa Cruz also had a nice quarter with RevPAR up nearly 6%. In D.C., Mason & Rook grew by nearly 4%, and it's great to see that hotel continue to receive a lot of positive attention from out-of-town guests and locals alike. Our 2 toughest markets in Q3 in terms of RevPAR were Chicago and D.C. Chicago RevPAR declined 8% during the quarter, partially due to weaker citywides, specifically a decline in larger conventions. Chicago also had some new supply in the quarter with a 1,200-room Marriott Marquis officially opening in early September. Our D.C. RevPAR was down just over 6%. In Q3 2016, our D.C. RevPAR was up 6% and outperformed the CBD, so we did have a difficult comparison.

Looking into the months this year, D.C. did actually have a good month of July, with RevPAR up over 5% but our hotels had tough months in August and September. Citywides were a positive story for D.C. this quarter but we suspect most of that demand went into the larger convention hotels in the market, and we did not see additional compression at our hotels. This would explain part of the difference in our performance relative to the CBD. In fact, we outperformed our collective competitive set during the third quarter. It's noteworthy that although our New York City RevPAR was negative, it was only down by 1%, which was in line with the broader Manhattan performance. It's encouraging that demand has continued to exceed supply in New York this year as it did last year and every year since 2010 with the exception of 2015. With respect to our bottom line performance, our asset management team and our operators have continued to do an outstanding job.

Our hotels delivered solid results overall, driven by another excellent quarter limiting expenses, which decreased slightly despite a 14% increase in real estate taxes. The tax increase was almost entirely from our 2 Chicago assets. We did have another quarter of F&B revenue and expense decline. The F&B revenue decrease was mostly due to our San Francisco hotels, and it was also a result of less group banquets at our larger hotels. In yesterday's press release, we provided our RevPAR and EBITDA margins stats with and without the Key West hotels, given that both hotels closed for part of September as a result of Hurricane Irma. For the third quarter, we note that our RevPAR, including Key West, was 110 basis points lower and our EBITDA margin was 31 basis points lower. As a reminder, we do have business interruption insurance with a deductible of $1 million. For Key West we have estimated and recorded $2.3 million for cleanup and repair costs related to Hurricane Irma.

Our deductible for property lost is about $3.7 million. We also completed approximately $7 million of work to fix some elements at the market Key West, largely tied to building deficiencies in the original development. We received the commitment from our insurance provider, which will enable us to recover $2 million of those costs, which we've already recognized. We expect to recognize the remaining $5 million during the fourth quarter and are pursuing the original developer for the recovery of that expenditure.

Turning to capital. We invested approximately $30 million in our portfolio during the quarter. The majority of this was for the renovations we have started or will start in the next month. The 2 largest projects we have are lifecycle room renovations at Westin Copley in Boston and Paradise Point in San Diego. Two of the more exciting projects are taking place in San Francisco, where we will rename and relaunch the Serrano Hotel and the Villa Florence Hotel. These hotels are currently 2 of our lower-rated hotels in the market. Both hotels will remain open during the renovations. At Serrano, the new hotel will feature all-new public spaces and guest rooms when complete. The new Villa Florence has completely remodeled public spaces and is soon to open other retail locations. We look forward to sharing the new hotel names with you on our year-end earnings call in February.

Now looking at our capital forecast for the balance of the year, depending on the timing of the renovation funding, we expect a portion of our 2017 capital budget to shift into the first quarter of 2018. As a result, we still anticipate committing between $130 million and $150 million of capital this year even if some of that is actually spent in 2018. Finally, I'll provide a brief update on our balance sheet. The only meaningful change to the balance sheet during the quarter was that we entered into new interest rate swap on a $300 million term loan. This new swap fixes LIBOR at 178 basis points due to term loan maturity in January 2022, which translates to an all-in fixed rate of 3.23%. The previous interest rate swap was set to expire on August 2. As of September 30, we had total debt outstanding of $1.1 billion total debt to trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA, including $444 million of cash on hand, was 2x.

Additionally, we finished the quarter with fixed charge coverage of 5.5x. We continue to have substantial flexibility with 39 of our 41 hotels unencumbered by debt and nearly $775 million of capacity available on our lines of credit. We have a highly liquid balance sheet and remain extremely well capitalized. That completes our prepared remarks. Mike and I would now be happy to answer any questions you may have. Savannah?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And we will take our next question from Jeff Donnelly from Wells Fargo.

Jeffrey Donnelly

Mike, I just wanted to know whether you think San Francisco's RevPAR can outpace other markets in 2018. If maybe not in early '18, then maybe in late '18? Can you talk a little bit about maybe how you think about how you think about its relative prospects and maybe give any kind of color on the citywide group booking pace and any anecdotes you've heard on sort of in-house group booking pace in the market?

Michael Barnello

Sure, Jeff. When we think about San Francisco, certainly we think about medium-term, long-term, it's a great market, and one that we feel very comfortable with that consistently should do well. When we think about the next couple of years, obviously, what we're going through in '17 is tough, primarily because of the Moscone, I'd say, renovation in addition with a couple of sections that were actually closed in really from April through September of this year. So when we think about just the setup before I get into '18, as a reminder, the citywides in San Francisco were down about 40% for the full year in '17. When we think about it looking into next year, there is a kickoff and the citywides are up about 37% next year.

So when we think about that, that's obviously a big recovery, but it's important to look at those numbers nominally. '16 was the biggest citywide year so far and there was just under 800,000 citywide rooms in the city. We went down in '17 to about 470,000. We're kicking back up to about 650,000 in '18. So we're not getting back to '16. So I think it will be a good year. And I'll stop on '18 for a second and just mention that '18 is really the one year in San Francisco where we're going to see some supply growth. It's just under 3% and that is better than many markets next year, but it's the first time that San Francisco have seen some supply in a long time. And so I mentioned it because it will offset some of the fund that we're looking for in 2018.

When you then go into '19, things do look a whole lot stronger. Everything will be behind us in the rearview mirror in terms of the Moscone renovation expansion and the citywides are up 70%. So just to think about that nominally, citywides for '19 are about 1.1 million rooms on the books and that's about 40% higher than the peak year of '16. So things are looking really strong, and the supply in '19 and thereafter is not very much at all. So we think that there is a regain of what was lost in '17, in '18, and then a really big push in '19. When you asked the relative question, will San Francisco because of these things be better than other markets? I do think that they will be -- San Francisco will do better than many markets given the fact they have huge strength and recovery in the citywides. And their supply, while elevated for them historically, is not as much supply as many other markets are experiencing.

Jeffrey Donnelly

That's really helpful. Maybe just to jump around. A question maybe for Ken on insurance. I was curious, how are you guys thinking about insurance costs as we roll into '18 or maybe it takes even until 2019? Because typically, after catastrophic events, we always see these sort of exorbitant increases of 25%, 50%, 100% increases in insurance expense. I'm just curious if you think you know how any of that kind of roll through for you next year?

Kenneth Fuller

Well, there's no doubt that the attitude towards insurance cost is such that it expects there will be an increase. I'll say a couple of things about that, Jeff. First of all, it's not -- it's obviously an expense. It's not an enormous expense for us. It's $5-ish million or so a year, and so any increase does mean it is money, but it's not necessarily one of the biggest line items we have. Second, most people actually do renew at the end of the year. I do think that's when a lot of, I guess, natural disaster-related adjustments happen. Our particular renewal is in April, so we're hoping that there'll be some kind of calming influence in terms of what happens within the market months after the end of the year. But it's too early to tell what that actually means in terms of what the pricing is. So I think everyone is expecting one. I have not heard anything as exorbitant as what the numbers you're throwing out, but I think it's all TBD.

Jeffrey Donnelly

And maybe just two last ones. Just on disposition, I'm curious. I mean, you've been more, I guess, aggressive seller of assets in the last year. Are you trying to manage the portfolio maybe towards the geographic profile that you think is better for the next 3 to 5 years? Or this is really driven less by sort of a top-down viewer market view and more by sort of an asset level consideration?

Michael Barnello

Well, I think the way to think about it is they are tied together, right? So assets are in certain geographic areas. So if we feel strong or weak about a certain geographic area, it obviously influences the actual particular property. And that would be one of the concerns that we had when we were at least temporarily exiting Seattle. We knew that there were a lot of supply headwinds that are going on in the next couple of years 20-plus-percent supply in the downtown area. And so that's obviously something that we would consider before selling. But I think we look at the assets first, the particulars of the asset in terms of whatever it's delivering, and then we do measure that against the outlook for the short term and the long term. But it's not -- we don't start with the goal of moving the country or the portfolio into certain areas of the country.

Jeffrey Donnelly

And just the last question, and thank you for the guidance you give on displacement on the upcoming quarters. It's been about 2 years since you guys stopped providing guidance, which I think at the time you said was really due more to the macro environment. I think that could lead to sort of chasing numbers down. But today there's less dispersion around RevPAR outlook. The economic data is generally getting better. I think RevPAR in the trailing 12-month has been somewhat more stable. I guess is the rationale for withholding guidance still a lack of confidence in macrotrends? I'm just wondering if you think that now there's maybe a little more stability in the market that's something you might return to '18?

Michael Barnello

I think you raised some good points. It is something that we definitely consider quarter-to-quarter, and we'll continue to consider it. But at this point, we didn't seem to make sense to offer the guidance.

And we will take our next question from Shaun Kelley from Bank of America.

Shaun Kelley

Mike, we've covered a lot of ground there. There's 2 things I wanted to follow up on. One was sort of on the margin side. And Ken, I think in the prepared remarks, you called out a couple of -- a couple of expense items like real estate taxes and some of these -- and I'm not sure if these actually hit property level P&L, the property level P&L, but some of these cleanup and repair components. But can you help us drill down a little bit on sort of the expense environment. And you probably planned or expected RevPAR to be a little soft this quarter, so why -- was there any flex in the model in terms of your ability to plan down expenses further than they were. Did anything sort of go against you? Or is this just sort of the environment we're in?

Michael Barnello

Well, I guess, there's a couple of things. As far as flexing, we are constantly looking at ways to be efficient, and we continue to do so in Q3. As a reminder, the portfolio ran about 90% occupancy. So we didn't see any occupancy change. Really, the quarter results were all results of rate. So our guys have done an excellent job in terms of flexing everywhere they could from an efficiency perspective and not really try to do anything that would impact guest services. So when you think about that longer-term, obviously, that becomes harder and harder for us to do, but we are still able to find different things between certain things we're doing tech-wise or, really, or F&B-wise that have enabled us to actually reduce the expenses throughout the quarter. You mentioned something else about the, yes, insurance. I'll turn it to Ken.

Kenneth Fuller

So the cleanup cost did not hit the -- and we said it's a tiny portion. But for the most part, it was another expense so that did not hit the property level.

Shaun Kelley

Got it. Great. And then the other thing, Mike, you called out in your prepared remarks was the sort of weighted average supply growth for this year and next. And just kind of curious any markets that specifically call out, you did mention San Fran, which sort of has this particular uptake -- or uptick in '18, but sort of any other markets that are sort of driving the incremental growth you're seeing across your portfolio or mix for kind of '18 over '17?

Michael Barnello

Yes. I mean just to make sure that we reiterate what we said earlier. Our weighted average supply number in '17 is 3.7%, it goes to 4.3% in '18, which right now is about the highest number that we have. When we think about those numbers on a kind of a market-by-market basis, it's pretty consistent across the board. We have Boston at 4.3%, we have Manhattan at 6.5%, Philadelphia -- Philadelphia, we mentioned is one of the ones that actually the supply is decreasing, which is true. But it's still decreasing to a higher -- to a pretty high number of about 5%. D.C., we expect just over 5%. Chicago is also decreasing versus what's happening in '17, but that number is still 3%. San Diego is basically flat, 3.4% to 3.3%, but still a big number. Our L.A. cluster, which is Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica is a high number, almost 7%. So San Francisco at 2.9% actually looks pretty darn good. What did we forget? Portland has 11% and Key West is basically flat. So Key West is basically the -- which is not surprising, that's our strongest -- our best supply story. And San Francisco even at the number of almost 3% is still a better supply story than many of the markets that we're in.

And we will take our next question from Bill Crow from Raymond James.

William Crow

Mike, when you look out, say, 3 or 4 years, and I know you've given some supply guidance out through 2020 generally. What markets do you get excited about? What markets do you -- I mean it sounds like San Francisco is in that camp but what other markets are you excited about as you look out to 2020?

Michael Barnello

Well, it's a good question, Bill, because when you look at not just the markets that we are in but if you look at a lot of markets, and I won't -- they're not secondary markets. They're just markets that we're not in. Like Anaheim, Austin, Charleston, Denver, Miami, Nashville, Minneapolis, Detroit, Dallas, Houston, rallying up a couple of markets, we're not in those markets. But those supply numbers are really high over the next 3 or 4 years as well. When you look at supply just really nominally all from '17 to '20, many of the top 25 markets and even some that are beyond that have very high supply numbers, and we mentioned the numbers that we have. You're right. Our weighted average supply number we've given it out, it's 4.3%.

Next year, we are tracking it, in '19 and '20, about 4% each year. So we see those numbers that are still strong. The question really comes down to demand, which obviously is impossible to predict years out. And so your question falls into what are the best markets? So it's -- the ones that we're in that appear to have the best prospects would be San Francisco and Key West. The other ones, the opportunities depends on what the asset is and what we can do with the asset. So I think there are opportunities there. But if you asked which ones we should -- we would highlight right now, it would have to be those 2. And there's other markets like that are even -- it's smaller markets that might not be as obvious. We are looking at other markets that are just more supply constrained by themselves, but they're not necessarily major markets like a Boston or New York.

William Crow

So I guess -- yes, that's helpful. Mike, the next logical question is, if there are others in the industry that are more optimistic 3 years down the road on certain of the markets other than the Keys and San Francisco should that facilitate more transaction volume on your behalf? Should you be selling more assets at this point?

Michael Barnello

Well, it's a good question, and we have been doing more dispositions over the last 18 months than really we ever had. We sold 7 assets. I would never preclude selling anything. But at the same time, we look at the short-term situation as well as the long-term run rate and figure out what the hold versus sell delta is for us. I mean, should we take an asset to market and what kind of pricing would we like and we evaluate that regularly. So it's a fair thing to think about, but the supply is just one component. The thing we mentioned that will determine everything is the demand. I mean, so we always tell the investors that it's fair to say, well, the top markets have more supply than the country, you just have to keep in mind that top markets have also had more demand than the country.

So you got to make sure you synchronize those data points. And the question is going to be how much more demand will those markets get? And if they get strong enough demand, then things will actually be decent. The question -- this is the most unpredictable part is, Is how strong that will be demanded? And Ken mentioned in his remarks and we've mentioned it from time to time is that New York continues to have demand that has outstripped the supply really since the recession and yet the pricing power has become tricky there. A, because of perception; and B, because of the real impact of supply and -- but the demand continues to grow. So if that happens in some other markets, then we'll see a better RevPAR story. And if it doesn't, then it will be tougher.

William Crow

Okay. If I could just ask one quick question of Ken. with all the talk about corporate tax cuts, I'm just wondering on the TRX -- TRS subsidiary, if we went down to, call it, a 22% or 23% tax rate what would be the impact be for you all?

Kenneth Fuller

Yes. That's about -- it would cut it in about half. That's about right, a little less than half.

And we will take our next question from Smedes Rose from Citi.

Bennett Rose

I wanted to ask you, you mentioned that next year, it looks tougher than this year. So I mean just generally what sort of RevPAR growth do you think you need to see in order to just maintain your current margin that you are able to do now given that you've had quite a lot of cost-cutting, I think, over the course of the year already?

Michael Barnello

Smedes, the thing that we like to do -- there might be a little feedback on your line. [Technical Difficulty]

Michael Barnello

So what we have tried to continually tell the investment community is that the things that we're doing for the most part, really, they're not cost-containment at this point. We have been really focusing on efficiencies throughout. I mean I think we've gotten better, stronger with our asset managers and all the operators at operating more and more efficiently really year in and year out and that's continued in. And so those things that we're doing, we expect that they can continue. So we don't think that there's anything that we've done short-term that's going to come back and hit us in Q4 or Q1 or et cetera. When you -- to answer your question, when you think about what kind of RevPAR you need to maintain flat margins, traditionally, we have said, look, 2.5%, 3% RevPAR offsets 2.5% to 3% expense growth, and that's nominally a fair math equation.

What we're seeing is that wages and benefits, which make up the majority of our expenses, they continue to grow at an elevated level. The positive side for the country is unemployment is low. The negative side for us, and everyone hiring, is unemployment is low, particularly in 3 or 4 of our markets where the unemployment is actually in the 3s. So we don't see wages and benefits going down anytime soon, in fact, we think they will continue to grow. When we look at other line items and somebody mentioned earlier about insurance, yes, we don't know what's going to turn it out to be for the year, but it would be hard to think that it's actually going to decrease, and we'll find out in April what the increase is. So things like that. And materials will continue to increase for a couple of reasons, one, they have; and two, the additional demand to basically repair 2 states after Florida and Texas get hit is going to make materials for either regular renovations, supply, et cetera, more expensive as we -- people are drawn to the increased demand down south.

So it's not an exact answer other than tell you that it's something we think about all the time. How can we use tech, how can we evaluate quarter-to-quarter, what the right offerings are for our guests, what are guests using, what are they not using? If they're not using something then we shouldn't be offering for it and paying for it. What are the right food and beverage offerings? What are the right food and beverage hours? So those are things that we're constantly evaluating and that goes into that to offset those cost pressures. So I can tell you the rule of thumb but other than the fact is that as we've had tougher RevPAR environment flat 3 or 4 years, our expenses have continued to be maintained for those years and would continue to have that goal, but I can't give you an exact number.

Bennett Rose

Sure. I guess I wanted to ask you too, just and I realized there's probably a lot of moving pieces as well. But what is your sense on as Key West starts to reopen? How do you think that kind of ramps over the course of the year and kind of gets back to pre-storm levels, I guess, in terms of performance at your hotels or just in the market overall? It's unprecedented because I realized it's a bit of a guessing game, but I would be interested in your thoughts there.

Michael Barnello

Well, we mentioned earlier that we expect to be up and running at The Marker in a couple of weeks fully and really back in action in the Southernmost mostly in phases in Q4. So our perspective is by the end of the year, there's -- we're back in full swing. And many of the, not just hotels but the other events in Key West, the other bars, restaurants, activities are also in the same boat by the end of the year. So if you think about what's going on there day-to-day, the roads are open, the airports are open, all cell service, energy, water are all back to the island. So our perspective is that as we go through the next couple of months, we start regaining and ramping. But our hope, and it is a hope at this point because as you know, Key West is almost entirely a transient island, so bookings are not very far out. So as we hope is that in 2018, we see a recovery to the whole Keys because it is still a drivable location.

We do have a lot of in-flight access, but we also have a lot of drive-to. And at the same time, as unfortunate as it is, a lot of places that people might be thinking about for vacation will not be back as -- in as short order as Key West. So I think that, that will create some additional short-term demand until some other places have fully recovered. So again, we'll wait and see but we're more optimistic about what's going to happen in '18. The fourth quarter is harder to say. Everybody is -- everything is still getting figured out. Fantasy Fest is going on next week. Our perspective is that we know we're hoping that's one of the strongest events of the year normally. We're optimistic that will -- still continue to be strong but that's still TBD.

And we will take our next question from Patrick Scholes from SunTrust.

Charles Scholes

One thing that stuck out to me in the earnings results was that you folks seem to be able to hold occupancy but obviously, rate got hurt, which is I would say a contrast to the rest of the industry. Was that actually -- was that an active decision that you folks made? And related to that, you also talked about corporate rate decline. I'm curious because that's something I haven't heard from the rest of the industry over the summer. Typically, like if this is negotiated, corporate rate it's negotiated for the year. What was happening with the corporate rate? Why was that so weak?

Well, let's get back to your -- the first part of your question is, I don't want to frame it as we were saying let's get the occupancy at an expensive rate. That's not what we're trying to accomplish. Our perspective was this is a transient quarter, a more transient quarter and so our perspective is that where we can take solid efficient business, we might as well and we tended to do that across the portfolio. And so in those different channels, it was harder for us to push rate. When you think about corporate, I'd say a couple of things. First of all, it's the least corporate quarter, right, really July and August not really heavy, and September is normally heavy but you did have 2 things, you had the double Jewish holidays moved into September, that hurts corporate, and you also had Irma, which basically kept a lot of people off -- out of travel for a while throughout the country even if they weren't coming or going to areas that were affected. So you have that. However, but you're right, okay.

We negotiate those rates at the end of last year. So the rates were set. When we think about how the rate went down, Patrick, the rate went down through a mix, okay, but what that means is, right, if we had normally 1,000 rooms at SunTrust and they were paying $300, and we had 500 rooms at Bammel that are paying $200. If we got more Bammel rooms this year than SunTrust rooms then our rate year-over-year would actually go down even though the actual rates that you guys were charged didn't go down. Nonetheless, that phenomenon happens every quarter and for the last 7 years, we have not seen our rates decrease. So we're mentioning it just because it's the first time it's happened. And it is really is -- it really is a mix issue because we really don't set out to lower people's rates for the third quarter. So we'll just be watching that to see how that evolves over the next couple of quarters. And hopefully, there would be a bounce back effect in the fourth quarter for some of the things that I did mention. You don't have the Jewish holidays this year in October like we did last year and anybody who perhaps, was delayed in travel for reasons of the disasters then perhaps, there's additional travel in the fourth quarter but that's still TBD.

Charles Scholes

Okay. I have two more questions. You also mentioned -- and this is a question I had also asked last quarter about international weakness. I think last quarter it was just -- the second quarter was 1 hotel. But here you mentioned more than 1 hotel. What do you think is going on with that weakness in multiple hotels for international?

Michael Barnello

Well, I mean, we give you the numbers that we have. But I guess I would tell you that while it's accurate for our portfolio, I just want to caution you that, A, we're a relatively small portfolio of 41 hotels. We do generally in the 10% range international. And if you look at the history of our international business -- history it's actually been I'm not so sure it's followed any one particular path. So I want to make sure I just -- I rewind that for a second. In '15 we were down in international business every quarter. But in the '16, we were up every quarter. And then '17, we're down -- I'm talking about room nights. And so this quarter, we're down. And we're down primarily in a number of hotels. We're not going to draw any conclusion on this because I think that there's so many intakes and outtakes on this that we're just tracking it and we can't really make a statement. In the past we've made other statements relative to the strength of the dollar clearly that the strength hurts inbound, travel bans.

Clearly, travel bans hurts not only from those countries but sentiment wise and then other events, I mean, we've suspected that when the Olympics were happening last year that people -- some people who might have come to the U.S. went to the Olympics instead but those are a little more on the guess side. The data for international, unfortunately, lags by month. The most recent stuff that we've seen is really I think in March or April. So we'll follow up to see if we're -- and that number -- those numbers for the year so far, which again is 3 or 4 months is down slightly not to a level we're down, they're just looking at employments or international visitations, I think, they're down a couple of points but down is down. So that's the best of what we have, Patrick, and we're just tracking it but that's all we can probably tell you.

Charles Scholes

Okay. And then my last question relates to acquisitions and also the dividend. The way I calculate it right now, next year assuming the dividend is unchanged, you're paying out pretty much, pretty close to 100% of your cash available for distribution. In that regard, is it safe to assume that if your payout is a bit higher than your cash available, you would dip into your what is a healthy balance sheet? And also how do you think about that certainly the positive has been selling assets at high multiples but there was income from that which has really helped the balance sheet. How do you think about acquisitions at this point in relation to healthy balance sheet and dividend payouts, et cetera?

Michael Barnello

Well, there's -- you got a couple of components going on at the same time, which they are intertwined. But let me just try to separate those if we can. When we think about the dividend, a lot goes into that. I mean, first of all, the board and we take it very seriously. We think it's an integral part of our relationship with our shareholders. So it's something that we treat very seriously. When -- what goes into that is many, many things, right? we have to think about what our income is, what our taxable income is and what our requirements are. But along those lines, what happens on acquisitions, dispositions that would potentially alter that, what happens in the prior year or the future year because dividends can be used for -- in those situations to do, again, prior year or future year. And then we do think about what you're leaning towards, which is how does that relate to what your payout is relative to your cash flow.

And so when you think about it from kind of a hypothetical perspective, we look at the coverage and I think what you're -- where you're going is right, I mean, if the taxable income was such that we were required to pay out slightly less than our current dividends, then it would seem prudent, in a hypothetical sense to dip into the balance sheet to do that. I want to freeze there and just remind everyone that over the period of recovery, so from 2010 on, we have not overpaid the dividend per se. By that I mean that the taxable income that we've generated through the operations and other activities has been paid out really at 100% level through the last 7 years. So when you think about it that way, I mentioned that because the $1.80 that we are at is not -- is nothing overset by any means that we're paying a much higher amount than we need to. So then looking forward, what I would tell you is that those were the things we think about but I can't, obviously, give you any answers until we know, a, what the world looks like. B, what our operations look like.

C, if there are any acquisitions or dispositions that factor into that and then we obviously react to the dividend accordingly. When we -- I'll then kind of separate that part from as you think about acquisitions and dispositions, we think about them not totally in isolation but we do think about them relative to what they are on their own. Meaning if a hotel is a hotel that we should get out of, I mean, whether it's for market or hotel-specific reasons, then we ought to probably get out of it regardless of what that means short-term to the balance sheet. So we are factoring it in but the hotel specifics are what drives the decision but it's not in isolation. So -- and what we -- I would also remind everybody is that we do have basically a fortresslike balance sheet at this point. We are running an incredibly low leverage.

That does not mean that that's our run rate. Running at about 2x debt-to-EBITDA, but we're comfortable where we are at this moment given the fundamentals. And then we look at any other disposition scenario, we will factor that into where we are and the question you raised, what does it mean to the payouts and what will it mean to the dividend. So hopefully, that construct answers your question without actually being able to answer exactly as to what we would do next year.

And we will take our next question from Rich Hightower from Evercore.

Richard Hightower

Just a couple. So Mike, with respect to LaSalle's recent renovation activity and the handful of projects you've got going forward, would you expect those properties to outperform their market tracks in the urban upper upscale tracks due to the renovations going forward as we think about performance versus the market?

Michael Barnello

Well, that is always the goal. I mean, there's 2 goals with the renovations repositioning and that is obviously, to, A, maintain the market share in the case of a more significant repositioning to gain market share. So it kind of depends on what we're doing if it's just a touch up renovation, just coming in and maybe doing soft goods, then that's probably more of a maintain level, Rich. If it's a heavy repositioning like we did, let's say, at Mason & Rook or even one of the more significant renovations then that would be more along the lines of increasing market share. So some of the things that we mentioned here, Ken mentioned in the remarks that were -- we have a lot of things we're doing with, say, the Westin Copley, that's a room renovations there. That's primarily to maintain, and we'll get some lift from there. I mean, we are doing showers in the rooms so that will be a nice touch. But that's a hotel that we know we're not redoing the public spaces there, and it's just been -- I don't know, 7 years since we renovated the hotel.

So that's more maintenance plus, but then the repositioning falls along the lines of some of the things we're doing that we mentioned on, say, the Serrano, where we're doing not just the rooms but also the public spaces and some of the public spaces efforts that we've done with the Villa Florence. So that's the goal and hopefully we'll be able to do it. It does tend to take longer than everybody thinks. You can't just open a property or reposition a property April 1, and expect the public will flock to it in the next 6 months. So there is some kind of ramp but we do track that and all that really goes into our ROIC. We look at our return on invested capital calculation it factors in not only what we've paid for the assets but what we've renovated and what we've repositioned the assets to as well.

Richard Hightower

Okay. That's helpful color. My second question is another one on expenses. Can you talk about labor attrition rates at your properties just in this tight labor environment? And then how much are you having to raise wages to keep people. How does training new hires factor into expense growth? And then secondly there, are there any operators within your portfolio that are doing a better job at this and others that you can comment on?

Michael Barnello

Yes, Rich. On the attrition, I don't know that I can give you a good answer. I know all the hotels do track their turnover that's not a number I have on my fingertips. The second part of that is you're paying more money to attract better people. Yes, that's obviously continued. I mean, you had 2 things going on. We mentioned unemployment going down, good for the country, bad for employers. Yes, that and also we're in a high supply environment. So every hotel needs some people to run it and so that means an executive team and depending on what services they're providing, some staff. So that makes the competition for labor more fierce, but I couldn't tell you if there's x change in the turnover this year or I couldn't tell you what particular we're paying on a new hire basis.

And we will take our next question from Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley.

Thomas Allen

I'll keep my questions to one. Just -- does it feel like the impact from short-term rentals is getting worse or is stabilizing? How are you thinking about it?

Michael Barnello

Thomas, you know what, hard to say. That's something that we don't see data on, you probably have more data on that than we do. And so we look at whether there is any kind of supply, it's something that potentially has impact but it's really hard to comment on what that is without seeing the official data from those sources.

And we will take our next question from Michael Bellisario from Baird.

Michael Bellisario

Can you just maybe frame up the third quarter relative to your internal expectations and your budgets, maybe exclusive of any hurricane impact, if you could?

Michael Barnello

I think that the quarter played out pretty much as we thought with a couple of exceptions. We think about where we ended up market-by-market and really the one that was disappointing to us was DC. We went into DC for the year and even for the quarter with a better citywide layout, and we expected that to be stronger and we came out with down just over 6%. And the CBD was down 1% so first reaction was what happened and what we saw is the citywide that did show up they were okay, but they were really contained to a lot of the big-box hotels. And in fact, when we look at our own comp sets in DC they were down 7%, so they were down worse than we were. So it was really a question of the big-box hotels seem to do better.

We've been told they were in the 3% to 4% for the quarter and that skewed the CBD numbers and it turns up that a lot of smaller hotels which were more transient-related business actually had a tougher quarter. So that was a surprise for us. We just -- we thought it was going to be a little stronger. Otherwise, most of the markets actually did as we expected. Boston was down a little more than we thought, that just wasn't as strong. We thought going into that, that we'd have -- we're going to have stronger citywide story but I think the rest of it was pretty much on. I mean, Chicago looks like a bad number but it's actually right in line with the CBD.

The citywides in Chicago were a little misleading for the quarter. They appear to be flattish for the quarter but if you look deeper into Chicago at the citywides, there were over 9,000 rooms, those were down significantly. And as a result, a lot of the hotels in Chicago didn't do as well and that affected, obviously, us but also affected the CBD. So we're basically down the same amount of RevPAR. So anyway, so we expected a lot of these directionally where we ended up. It's just a couple of those cities that I mentioned. We didn't expect the magnitude.

Michael Bellisario

Got it. And then -- that's helpful. And then if you think maybe about the fourth quarter into the first quarter of next year, anything about your outlook changed or you're viewing the world differently today than maybe just 90 days ago based on what you saw in the third quarter?

Michael Barnello

I don't know if it's evolved much different. I mean, I think that the data points that we take away is that urban and upper upscale overall have continued to soften. And I don't know that we would've said at the end of Q2 that urban and upper upscale for the full quarter will be down. That's the first time that those 2 segments were down since the recession. So it doesn't mean they have to stay down but that was -- those are unfortunate numbers. When we think about how that plays into Q4 and beyond, we mentioned a lot of that in the prepared remarks. We have a pace that's off a little bit for Q4. Our citywides are okay. When you think about next year, we mentioned our -- we know the supply story. We know the supply is higher in our markets than it is in '17. Our pace is -- roll up is good.

Our pace is up about 8% ex San Francisco it's only up by about 1 point. So that goes into the question we've answered earlier about the strength of San Francisco, which we feel better about that market and then the citywides are really only -- really strong next year in San Francisco and Chicago. So those are the things that we've been painting when we think about what happens when we kind of transition from Q4 into next year, and hopefully, there's some additional offset to that and hopefully, the demand will continue to grow. One thing that we didn't mention and we are concerned about is that at this time last year we were going through an election we didn't know the results. When all was said and done, we did get a bump, LaSalle and the entire country from the election. I think a lot of people were thinking that the win was going to meet -- mean infrastructure spend, potential tax cuts and deregulation.

You did see that in a lot of activity in November and December last year throughout the country, primarily the big cities. And that's, a, not possible to happen again. We're not having an election; and b, it's certainly not factored into anybody's pace because these are numbers that wouldn't have been in the pace during earnings calls last year because it came only once we have the election.

Michael Bellisario

Got it. But numbers aside though, it doesn't sound like anything you saw in the third quarter materially changes the way you're thinking about the near to intermediate term outlook, is that correct?

Michael Barnello

Right, not materially right. Having the facts obviously fine tunes it, but no. I mean, we knew our pace, we knew our supply, I'll say, 90% or so, because it does fluctuate quarter-to-quarter for the fourth quarter and for '18, '90 days ago.

And we will take our next question from Wes Golladay from RBC Capital Markets.

Wesley Golladay

Looking at the mix issue, you mentioned some down mix in between the various corporate accounts. I imagine you've seen a lot of down mix in between going from corporate to lower rate, the leisure customers. Just curious to see if we do get this uptick in business travel, how much would you need to see in corporate demand as far as an increase in that category to absorb the supply next year and for RevPAR to essentially flattened out and maybe turn up?

Michael Barnello

I don't know that if we can answer that question with a number. The thing that we would say, Wes, is that our corporate ranges over the years from 10% to 14% of our business, and that doesn't really mean that's all we do for corporate, that just means that's all we have a corporate account with. So if we have a corporate account with you then we can track you under the corporate negotiated program. If we don't and you just show up at the Westin Copley on Wednesday then we'll just track you as transient. So that's a little bit of the history as Far as the number because the majority of our business is transient overall. We said it's generally trends -- not quite 75%, our business is transient. Most of that is corporate so the extent that corporate America continues to be strong, earnings continues to grow, travel ensues as a result of that, then that will create additional demand and that will create additional pricing.

So we'll be the beneficiary of a corporate rebound really from all these other cities that we're in and the process that we're going through now we and everybody else and we have these corporate negotiated rate process, it's just one part of it. Meaning, obviously, we all want to get the best rates that we have for corporate, but it's just as important to have the best usage from these corporate accounts. Meaning, we actually get people who actually show up and actually use the rooms and we also get people who actually use it if we can at the times when we need it most versus just showing up on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. So that's a long way of saying the more we have the better we are. But that's quite frankly, the simplest way of thinking about it.

Wesley Golladay

Okay. Looking at the supply equation, first, you expect that number to come down as we go through next year due to all the construction delays we're seeing. And at a high-level do you think a lot of this development makes sense economically?

Michael Barnello

Well, I can't comment on the second, that's up to each individual developer to tell you if they think it makes sense economically, and I have to believe the answer that they think is yes, otherwise they wouldn't be doing it. As far as will things be slowed down a little bit, possibly. I mean, our numbers have drifted a little bit when you think -- when we look into the detail year-to-year. The drift happens more so with delays in people opening more than it does with cancellations. It doesn't mean somebody couldn't cancel a project that was slated for '21 or even '20 but we don't see a lot of that. We tend to see more where it's -- it just pushed out a quarter either in planning or really even in operations we've had some -- a lot of hotels that have opened in many of our markets that's just been months or quarters and in some cases years delayed.

So obviously, we would be excited to learn that a lot of the products have been canceled but we have not seen that yet. We also would think that anybody who hasn't locked in any pricing on that is going to be in for some increases really both in labor and in materials. I mean, the things we mentioned earlier about the impact that the events in Florida and Texas were having, that's going to create a labor crush which will mean more expense and it has to create a good shortfall or at least a timing issue. And so as a result of that, we think the projects will increase. Will that be -- will it be enough to offset and convince somebody not to do it? Impossible to know without knowing their own story.

And we will take our next question from Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank.

Chris Woronka

I want to ask you on the -- I know the Kimpton Hotels are folding into, I guess, the Intercontinental loyalty program early next year. Are you expecting any direct benefits from that at those hotels?

Michael Barnello

It's so hard to say, Chris. I mean, obviously, they feel that it will be something that's beneficial. So we will see what happens, and hopefully, they're right.

Chris Woronka

Okay, fair enough. And then also your independent hotels, have you guys moved to the longer, the 48-hour or greater cancellation policy and have you seen any impact from that? I guess either at those hotels or the branded ones that have.

Michael Barnello

Yes. So on the cancellation policies themselves, yes, the brands went from 48 and if you recall, they actually offered the ability to go to 72 in many cities, which we've done. You're right. We don't have a lot of branded properties. We have moved to mimic these requirements or even further for some time. So this movement to the 48 and even 72 hours it's good, it's a good start but we have not seen really anything good or bad come of that. I mean it's obviously, it just means that people will have to cancel 1 day or 2 earlier, so that should be helpful. But none of our properties that have done this are tracking anything, any different behavior so far, no. Ask me 1 year from now when it's all been the status quo at many hotels across the country, might be a different answer but right now, we're not seeing it.

Chris Woronka

Okay, great. And just on the some of the soft brands that have cropped up in your markets. Obviously, it's not adding to the overall supply number in most cases but is there a way that you guys can kind of internally track the impact when that happens as to compared to if it was a nonbranded or different lower brand hotel?

Michael Barnello

We don't track it per se in terms of or keep a list of what has gone from independent to soft brand by property. We're well aware of it. I mean, we obviously are in our properties quite a bit and our asset managers operators are obviously factoring that in. So will there be a change to our individual comp set depending on somebody going independent to a brand? Maybe. More often than not, it would be a situation where the hotel might not have been competitive to us and maybe got renovated and repositioned now is, that could happen and hopefully, there's some benefit of that because the person who did that did it to obviously increase rate, and hopefully, that lifts the market but that's obviously TBD. Now where it becomes the most painful for an owner is when you -- when we are operating a brand and a soft brand of the same family opens up close by because I know the different sub brands, but let's face it, they're all in the same rewards program and there's a potential cannibalization there between what is a core brand customer and what is a soft brand customer. But no, we don't have -- we don't keep a running list of that because those hotels did exist and we obviously track their performance but we wouldn't say it's definitely not new supply.

And we will take our next question from Floris van Dijkum from Boenning.

Floris van Dijkum

One question I had is you mentioned earlier on the call that you expect $1 million of EBITDA displacement in the fourth quarter. Does that include the Key West properties and the potential deductible that you're on the hook for those?

Michael Barnello

No. That's just the year-over-year run rate for the project this year versus the projects last year. Key West is not included in that calculation.

Floris van Dijkum

And so for modeling purposes we would probably have to assume most of those will be in the fourth quarter the disruption, the deductible will be payable in the fourth quarter.

Michael Barnello

So when you think about that -- let's make sure we're not mixing 2 things, disruption and deductibles, okay? So on Key West, we've announced we had about a $5 million deductible. That's broken into 2 categories. It's $3.7 million of property, and it's $1 million of business interruption. On the $3.7 million of property, it's not clear we're actually going to be spending more money than that. I'm not going to guarantee it won't now go higher than that. It's still TBD until we're all done. But from the moment if we assume we don't get to the $3.7 million there's nothing to do insurance-wise for physical damage for those properties. If on the business interruption, if you think about the $1 million we've effectively already taken that in the third quarter because we've had more than $1 million of impact in the third quarter.

We've had an impact of about $2.2 million of EBITDA into Q3. When you think about Q4, and we don't -- obviously, don't know what the impact is going to be in Q4. One thing we can tell you is, a, there will be impact; and b, last year, those properties did about $6.2 million in EBITDA between the 2 for the fourth quarter. So obviously, they're going to be affected but it's still too early to tell you what the number is going to look like.

Floris van Dijkum

Great. That's great color. The other question I had for you, Mike, is and it's sort of related to one of the earlier questions on the dividend as well but you've got a pristine balance sheet as you alluded to. You've got more than $400 million of cash on the balance sheet sitting there and huge amount of liquidity as well. Why don't you use especially now that your stock is almost over 5% cheaper today, what would make you use -- utilize your $570 million of buyback capacity? And does that come into play now more than it would earlier this year?

Michael Barnello

Well, we put it in place to have it as a tool to evaluate from quarter-to-quarter. So I don't know that it's something we look at more today than 30 days ago, 90 days ago, et cetera. We are always considering that and we will continue to do that, and so the thing that we have been telling investors for a while is that we don't actually have to do anything at this particular moment. And so if we do decide to act the one thing that we do have to compare is buying our stock back versus buying an asset. That map is generally pretty straightforward in terms of we know what our stock cap rate looks like versus an asset cap rate and we can do the math and determine which direction we should go there. When we think about whether we should act or buy back stock, to begin with the things that we have been telling folks for the past few years is that we are trying to balance what's going on not just from a stock fundamental perspective but also from a market fundamental perspective in terms of the operating market, right now it's not stock.

So what's going on in terms of the lodging landscape and so the things that we're factoring in and there are no bright lines in terms of what would happen that would cause us to act one way or the other but we're factoring in the things we said earlier on the call which is we are still anxious about what's going to happen in Q4 given some of the things we mentioned. And obviously, we're concerned about 2018 being likely a tougher year than '17 for the reasons that we went through. So we factor all that in and depending on what happens and what our outlook is there may or may not be activity. Unfortunately, I can't give you a stat that would say, "Well, if these 5 things happen, we'll to do the following." But I can just walk you through the thought process on how we're evaluating where we stand at the moment versus what the outlook is.

And we will take our next question from Lukas Hartwich from Green Street Advisors.

Lukas Hartwich

Mike, given the overall economy seems to be improving, I'm just curious why you think the hotel industry, hotel demand in particular hasn't really benefited from that yet?

Michael Barnello

Well, I think we went through the demand story in our earlier comments. I mean demand for the urban markets is up 3.5%. I mean that's not necessarily bad, and actually, it's much stronger than the demand for the country. So there is demand, but that's just one part of the equation. The supply number is also elevated. And so, I think, you've to look at both together. The supply in those -- urban markets has been high. It's been over 3%. Demand has been just a little higher than that. But as a result of that, we're not seeing -- we, the urban and upper upscale segments as well, are not seeing the same pricing opportunities as they have in previous years when the supply was not as elevated. So I think that's the biggest component of it, quite frankly.

Lukas Hartwich

That's helpful. And then one other question. Given the operating performance over the last couple of quarters, I'm just curious how's that impacting the transaction market for the types of hotels that LaSalle owns?

Michael Barnello

I'm not sure I follow. Our operating effective...

Lukas Hartwich

Yes. Given a tough quarter this quarter, it's been a tough year, is that giving buyers cold feet or buyers not worried about that? Is that impacting the types of buyers, the buyer pool, pricing expectations, those sorts of things?

Michael Barnello

Well, I don't know that tied into how we're doing. I mean when we think about what's going on in the transaction world, if that's the direction you're heading, if you think about our 7 transactions in the last, I don't know, 15, 16 months, we had a complete mix of buyers ranging from family, PE, we had a couple of REITs, we had offshore. So when we think about that at this particular moment, what we're told from the broker community is the international inbound buyer is not active at all right now, not because of us in the U.S. more so because of international regulations, but that part has gone away. I have not heard and we have not seen anything that has to do with how our performance is doing and if you meant or meaning how the industry is doing, then, obviously, that everybody factors that into any underwriting they do, but I haven't seen any cause between, let's say, how we're doing versus what's going on, what the transaction was.

And we will take our next question from Anthony Powell from Barclays.

Anthony Powell

I think a few questions. You guys mentioned the corporate negotiations for next year. How are those progressing? And are you taking maybe a different strategy given some of the corporate demand weakness or corporate demand sluggishness we've seen recently?

Michael Barnello

Is that an offer for Barclays to increase their corporate negotiated rate this year?

Anthony Powell

We're cutting costs here, too, so I think everyone is in the same mode so...

Michael Barnello

Well, we're not cutting. First of all, it's too early. It's a long process, longer than it needs to be because there's no necessary end date by the consumer. What I mean by that is people started asking us for rates as early as August, primarily September through January though, and they don't have a gun to their head in terms of actually finalizing the agreement. So it does linger, and this process goes on for really until they -- we're through budget season. So we get a better sense of where it all shakes out mostly through December when we've done our budget but not final until January. As far as the attitude, it is what you think. It's trying to manage rate maximization with occupancy utilization. It does no good, get Barclays up $50 if you're not going to use it. It might make more sense to keep it flat or go up $3 if you're going to provide more volume.

So there is an art to it. It isn't just a savage attempt to increase rates. We are trying to be thoughtful about who uses it, who will use it more, and then we mentioned earlier, who would use it during better times. The corporate customer who uses the hotel solely when they can't get into their other hotel next to their office or only use this on Tuesday, Wednesday. It's not as attractive to us as somebody who might use us throughout the week, especially if they're using us on the weekends when it's a different customer mix for us. So all that goes into it and we'll absolutely have a much better feel for it by the time we have our next call.

Anthony Powell

Got it. Looking at supply growth across your markets, is most of the supply increase in select service or other lower-priced kind of chain scales and is that having a greater impact on pricing power that we may think given the headline supply growth numbers?

Michael Barnello

I don't have a breakdown of what the percentage would be. We can tell you that if you think about market like Manhattan, I would have to say most of the new build has been more select service, but it's definitely not all. In other markets, I don't think it would be skewed that way at all. We don't have a rundown. But if you think about like what just opened up in Chicago, The Marriott Marquis, well, that's a full-service hotel attached to the convention center, right. If you think about what's opening for West Hollywood, Hollywood, et cetera, those are almost entirely full-service properties, right? So it is market-by-market, but I couldn't give you math associated with it.

Anthony Powell

Got it. And maybe one more from me. The FTR data indicates that the contract segment has seen some strong growth in a lot of your markets. Have you been able to take advantage of that business?

Michael Barnello

We did have some -- well, contract, a couple of hotels depending on where they are and what they're particularly experiencing we do now have a couple of crews, so our contract business has basically gone from almost nothing to a couple of points. But it's very hotel and contract specific. I wouldn't necessarily draw any kind of conclusions from it.

Operator

And we will take our follow-up from Patrick Scholes from SunTrust.

Charles Scholes

Just a quick follow-up on the mix shift we had discussed previously. Certainly, it didn't sound like it worked in your favor this past quarter. Have you taken any proactive strategy to adjust that going forward?

Michael Barnello

Well, I mean, I don't know if the strategy has changed. It's a question of effectuating the strategy and, I guess, tactically doing some things that are different. But as we think about that, I mean, I know you're saying that the mix shift didn't necessarily work in our favor when we compare ourselves to our CBDs and our sets, performance was actually right in line. So our guys are doing a good job throughout trying to take advantage of the segment they can when pricing is difficult.

So when you think about it big picture, our teams are trying to lock down as much future group as they can at an attractive price with attractive terms and they're trying to get smart on how they price the transient business not only to just get on the books but also so it sticks. It doesn't do any good to have business that as high price that becomes in and it cancels, whether it's within the 48 to 72 hours or earlier. So to answer your question broader, we're constantly reevaluating the tactics, that's one of the things we go through during the budget process to evaluate what worked and what didn't work. As you would imagine, some teams do it better than others and some don't. But no, the strategy hasn't changed. It's just how we execute that needs to be adjusted to continue to win.

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Barnello, I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Michael Barnello

Thanks, everyone. Thanks, Savannah, for hosting. Thanks, everybody, for listening to our third quarter call. I look forward to seeing many of you guys at NAREIT next month or listening in the next quarter during -- in the interim. I wish everybody a great quarter, and hopefully, many of you come down to visit us in Key West as we continue to ramp back to full operations. Thanks, everyone.

And this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect.

