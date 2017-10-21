S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Secular Bull Market Trend Remains Firmly In Place As Many Still Look Around For Reasons To Sell Stocks

Investors use a myriad of systems to manage their money. The most important and simplest is identifying and following the dominant trend.

The financial crisis bear market and the 1987 crash occurred in October, and the comparisons to the present market situation ends there.

Economic and now earnings news remain positive, and that is what this rally is based on.

"Men who can sit tight and be right are uncommon. I found it one of the hardest things to learn. But it is only after a stock operator has firmly grasped this can he make big money." - Jesse Livermore

The stock market recently celebrated an anniversary that many want to forget. Ten years ago marked the start of the Financial Crisis bear market for the S&P 500 that ran from October 10, 2007 through March 9, 2009. Over that period, the S&P 500 would go on to fall 57%. That drop and bear market is what still remains with many market participants. Let's take a look at why so many get skittish as markets climb and become ever more fearful they will get trapped as prices advance.



It’s really quite simple, every bull market does eventually put in the final top. In 2007, from a fresh new high to what turned out to be THE top is one of the reasons why investors become frightened. It is why so many like to call market tops at every new high. It’s fresh in our minds, but anyone keeping that mindset has paid the price. Predicting the future is hard, absolute market tops can come at any time and are impossible to predict. These often occur when investors least expect it. No one realized that was THE top until after trends started to change. From 10/9/02 to 10/9/07, the S&P 500 rallied just over 100%, and 10/9/07 marked a fresh breakout to new highs for the index.

Source: Bespoke

A picture is worth a thousand words. The five-year period before the 2007 peak and the last 5 years of this bull market look very similar. Nice uptrend in place and new market highs. The fearful mind could have decided it was time to get out at the 2004, 2005, or the 2006 highs. All because certain signals may have presented themselves. That would have been a mistake that no one mentions. Ah, but everyone wants to talk about the top in 2007 that no one saw coming and how everyone got caught. Human nature at work.

Source: Bespoke

Going down that path takes investors' minds to the present situation. The bear market is going to come any day now or so we have been told. However, as the chart above shows, there was never a definitive break in the long-term trend until January 2008, so no one on the planet knew for sure that the top had been put in until that event took place. That was the time to start taking defensive action. Any change in a bullish strategy before then would have been premature and costly. Put another way, it wasn’t smart to sell stocks in 2004, 2005 and 2006. The five-year chart presented above shows that isn’t up for debate, it is a black and white situation.



The ability to recognize the trend change, prepare, and then profit, removes some of the fears. It also allows an investor to stay with the dominant trend in place rather than simply guessing when to lighten up on their equity exposure. Furthermore, it implies that an investor doesn’t have to predict anything, unlike the individual calling market tops.



Once an investor realizes that, they will start to build confidence. It eliminates the thought that crosses every investor’s mind. I better start to raise cash, the market has risen too far, there are warning signs, all signs point to this being very late in the cycle, and on and on.



Folks, there are warning signs every day, and one can conjure up any series of data points and events to mold a story as to why it is time to start liquidating equity exposure. The skeptics have done that for years now, and have been proven wrong. We were all told this economy was in the latter part of the cycle in 2015! Rather than deal with the wild swings in emotion, a market participant has to learn that it is possible to identify and react to meaningful turning points. The difference, there are no predictions required, identifying isn’t predicting.



Here we are in 2017, a relentless bull market, new highs that many became afraid of that led them to abandon stocks in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Just like the crowd before them in the last bull market, those actions were premature and costly. No investor will get out at the absolute top, that is tantamount to winning the lottery. A chance of one in hundreds of millions. The time will come again, however, when the uptrend breaks and market internals start to break down. It’s then when equity positioning will need to shift towards less exposure, but not before.

A simplistic exercise for those that still wish to believe they can raise cash and call the top or be close enough to declare themselves successful. Assume an investor got skittish and raised cash in January of this year. The S&P traded at 2,270, today 2,575, those that did nothing could withstand a 300-point drop in the S&P and still have the same portfolio value as their premature cash raising counterpart.



I’ll add there is a possibility that S&P 2,575 is just another stepping stone to higher levels. Anyone want to step up here and tell me that can’t be the case? If that is indeed true, then cashing out earlier compounds that mistake.



Anyone raising cash and waiting for a bear market to put money to work simply won’t catch up. The only way they become equal to their counterpart who stayed invested in equities is if that individual wishes to ride a bear market to its end. No one here is suggesting that to be a part of any investment strategy.



This presentation is not intended to stoke the fears of the many investors who follow the notion that the next market drop will be catastrophic for them. That will occur only if they allow it. Rather, the intent is to make an investor aware that leaving a trend too early has consequences. It also means staying on board doesn’t necessarily equate to devastating losses. Investors need to learn to control the situation, not let the situation control them.



Therefore, identifying changing trends is the only way to proceed to maximize gains. As Jesse Livermore tells us, that means taking little to no substantive action when the primary trend is still in force. In order to reap the lion's share of the gains that are being presented, it is imperative to follow the backdrop that is in place. Many will remain skeptical of that strategy, the noisy world around investors always takes its toll. Instead of following a stated course, emotion takes over. Successful investors control the situation despite the influences that surround them.



Investors have to understand that being comfortable and managing money successfully rarely go together. If one seeks comfort, they should visit my pillow and turn the managing of their money to someone else.



Economy

Investors have learned that a recession increases the odds for a bear market event. Ben Carlson of Ritholtz Wealth Management assembled interesting data related to recessions and the stock market:



“Even if I were to tell you the exact date when the next recession will hit, you still may not be able to profit from this knowledge as much as you think. Take a look at the performance of the S&P 500 during, leading up to and after each one of these recessions.”

The stock market was actually up during half of the past 14 recessions. Stocks don’t show any clear signs of melting up or melting down in the lead up to an economic downturn either.



This week’s Empire Fed Manufacturing Index climbed six points to 30.2, its highest level in three years. Both the composite and shipments categories came in at the strongest levels since 2009.



Industrial Production rolled in as expected up 0.3%. Analysts mentioned that the September figures were depressed by Irma, and the October figures will be hit by Nate and the California fires. Analysts expect gains of 0.4%-0.5% in each of the three months of Q4.



Philly Fed comes in at 27.9, the best report since last May. That makes it fifteen straight months for growth in the region's manufacturing sector. For nearly all categories of investment spending, the share of firms expecting to increase spending was higher than the share of firms expecting to decrease spending. Interestingly, only 13 percent of the surveyed firms indicated that the planned capital spending plans assumed that there would be changes in the federal tax policy for 2018.

Capital expenditures look likely to keep accelerating in the coming year.

Source: Bespoke

CapEx plans across the Fed manufacturing surveys for New York, Dallas, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Richmond Fed districts has accelerated over the last few quarters and suggests robust growth of private non-residential fixed investment by businesses.



Leading economic indicators unexpectedly declined by 0.2% versus an expected reading of +0.1%. Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at The Conference Board, said:



“The US LEI declined slightly in September for the first time in the last twelve months, partly a result of the temporary impact of the recent hurricanes.The source of weakness was concentrated in labor markets and residential construction, while the majority of the LEI components continued to contribute positively. Despite September’s decline, the trend in the US LEI remains consistent with continuing solid growth in the US economy for the second half of the year.”

Homebuilder Sentiment jumped 4 points to 68, the highest level since last May. The index was 63 a year ago, and as high as 71 in March. Prospective buyer traffic index edged up to 48 from 47.



Housing Starts rolled in at 1.12 million units, that was down 4.7% for the month of September. The chart below compares historical levels of Housing Starts on a 12-month average basis to expansions and recessions since 1967. It’s pretty easy to see in the chart that peaks in Housing Starts tend to occur late in the cycle, while troughs are formed right after the recession ends.

Source: Bespoke

What’s important to realize is that even after reaching the peak level of Housing Starts for a given cycle, a recession doesn’t usually begin for at least another year.

Existing Home Sales were up 0.7% in September. Existing home sales are on track for not just a 1% rise in 2017 but an estimated 4% in 2018, following gains of 3.9% in 2016 and 6.5% in 2015. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, noted:

“Sales activity likely would have been somewhat stronger if not for the fact that parts of Texas and South Florida hit by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma saw temporary, but notable declines.” “Total housing inventory at the end of September rose 1.6 percent to 1.90 million existing homes available for sale, but still remains 6.4 percent lower than a year ago (2.03 million) and has fallen year-over-year for 28 consecutive months. Unsold inventory is at a 4.2 month supply at the current sales pace, which is down from 4.5 months a year ago."

Global Economy



The global OECD Composite Leading Indicator rose an 18th straight month to its highest level in nearly three years, indicating global economic conditions should remain robust. This came as the IMF raised global growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018, citing improvements in the Eurozone, Japan and emerging markets.



Global Industrial Production is up 3.7% from a year ago, its best growth rate since early 2014. Elsewhere, the Citigroup Economic Surprise and the Sentix Global Expectations indexes hit 5-month and 7-month highs, respectively.

Liz Ann Sonders notes:



“All 45 OECD countries growing. Thirty three with accelerating growth; corporate earnings strong. Those inflection points pre-date the 2016 election."

China’s GDP came in on target at 6.8% for Q3. Retail sales remain solid, rising 10.3% in September. Chinese industrial production rose 6.6% beating analyst expectations. All told, solid across the board results with no signs of the Chinese economy faltering.







U.K. retail sales missed badly with the spending figures dropping almost 1% versus small declines that were expected by economists. Analysts report Brexit driven inflation as the driver of lower sales.







Earnings Observations and Valuations



Approximately 150 companies in the S&P 1500 and one-third of the Dow components reported earnings this past week. Investors started each day this past week observing large corporations across a variety of sectors beat earnings expectations.



The peak period for this earnings season, though, is from October 23rd through November 3rd when nearly 1,000 companies will release quarterly results.



Ned Davis Research reports that mid-cycle earnings recoveries like the present typically last 2 years. Therefore, they raise the possibility that there could be plenty of downside to CY18 EPS. While we have heard numerous reasons why the market rise will stall, this one is the most credible and deserves to be monitored.



FactSet Research weekly update:

“For Q3 2017, with 17% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 76% of S&P 500 companies have reported positive EPS surprises and 72% have reported positive sales surprises.” “The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.9. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.6) and above the 10-year average (14.1)”.





Interesting, and in my view, on the money observation from Jeff Saut, Chief Investment Strategist, Raymond James:



“No discussion of stock valuations would be complete without some consideration of opportunities available in fixed income. Many experts argue that investors should sell their stocks because the current S&P 500 P/E of 19 times is higher than the 17 times average of the past 30 years. By comparison, if we think of a long U.S. Treasury bond, say, 30 years in P/E terms, the current yield of 2.9% results in a P/E of 34 times. The average yield on long Treasuries over the past 30 years has been 5.5%, which translates to a P/E of 18 times. Relative to the past 30 years, the long bond P/E is now 90% higher than average. We don’t think the bond market at current yields is any less risky than equities.”

The Political Scene



The topic of Tax Reform continues to garner its share of the headlines. The debate whether this will be another failure causing the stock market to sell off has become a heated discussion. It's a talking point for those that are weaving a tale for the market to decline sharply.

When the stock market does finally consolidate recent gains, it will be due to a corrective phase after a long upward move, and not due to any tax reform package, that in my view is not priced into equity prices.

The senate passed a budget resolution this past week clearing the way for continued work on tax reform. This move was well received by market participants as both the Dow and S&P rallied to new highs.

Sentiment



There has been some concern lately over investor complacency and there are some analysts that are sowing seeds that this doesn't bode well for the stock market. Some were taking their cues from the Yale School of Management monthly sentiment survey that polls both individual and institutional investors that spiked after the election.



The chart below shows the results for Yale’s “One-Year Confidence” reading which asked respondents how confident they are that the stock market will be higher a year from now.



Source: Bespoke



The Election results spiked the index to nearly 100% in mid-2017 for institutional investors, and it got above 90% for individual investors. Bullish sentiment has dropped dramatically, and at this point is back down to lows.

AAII bullish sentiment dropped slightly from the previous weeks reading of 39.7% to 37.9%. A small move in bearish sentiment as well increasing only 1% to 27.9%.

Crude Oil



The latest inventory report showed a draw of 5.7 million barrels. That’s four straight weeks of lower inventories. In the same time span, gasoline inventories increased again with a small build of 0.9 million barrels.



Crude stockpiles outside the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are declining rapidly; while still comfortable above the 5-year average, crude stockpiles have drawn steadily by almost 70 million barrels since their peak in Q1.



Last week, WTI was rebuffed at the resistance level of $52-$53. The price of WTI closed Friday at $51.66, up $0.28 for the week. While the $52-$53 level remains stiff resistance, it's notable that the price hasn't broken down either.



The Technical Picture



Strength begets strength and that was demonstrated again with another new round of fresh all-time highs.

For the last two weeks, I have been looking for the S&P to consolidate:

"With the index trading well above the short-term 20-day moving average (green line), a consolidation by either time, price, or both will more than likely occur before any meaningful upside is achieved.”

So far, that hasn't occurred. The stock market marches to its own beat and the strength from solid earnings reports have propelled both the Dow and S&P to new highs.



Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com



It’s one week at a time, and investors should remain aware that a pullback to the very short-term 20-day moving average (2,540) is still a real possibility. Then the 50-day moving average (blue line) at 2,500 looms 3.8% from where the index stands today. Note that for the most part, the index has ridden that trend line for the last year. For that reason alone, one has to assign a low probability that these support levels are taken out in short order to a point where we can even discuss the long-term trend line being jeopardized.

While some may want to ponder a pullback for the S&P, money rotation may once again resurfaces. Both the Dow Transports and the Russell 2000 look poised to break to new highs next week. The S&P closed right at the 2,575 pivot point so we will leave that in place for now. Short-term support is at the 2,548 and 2,479 pivots, with resistance at the 2,575 pivot and projected 2,594 level.







Market Skeptics



There was another anniversary this week. A scary event that occurred on October 19th, 1987. Black Monday saw the Dow Industrials fall 22% in a single day. Now there are comparisons to this market, but I’ll stop many of them in their tracks by noting that the Dow was up forty (40%) percent in the months leading up to the crash compared to today's gain of fifteen (15%) percent. Investors can draw their own conclusions, but many of the causes for that event are not present today.



LPL Financial weighs in with their thoughts on that infamous day debunking the many pundits that compare today’s stock market to 1987. It is also worth noting that the crash on Black Monday came during the last secular bull market. As noted here in the past, there will be speed bumps and perhaps a swift cyclical bear market thrown in, but as long as the underlying trend is not broken, stocks will appreciate until the secular run is over.



As I strolled through my reading material this week, it's obvious that many pundits are still looking for reasons to sell equities. The idea that stock prices may be as good as it gets, implying that it is time to sell equities has been around since 2013. I was told the end of the economic cycle and the bull market was too old back in 2015. That theory hasn’t worked out too well. It appears the same charts are just dusted off and updated to make a case to lighten up on equity exposure.



When I saw this headline and where it was coming from, I knew who the analyst was before I opened the link. Not only is this call looking for a correction, but an outright end to the bull market. In the eyes of this analyst, everything is late cycle and euphoria is everywhere. Here is her call in 2016 for a 15% correction right before the S&P broke out of its 2015, early 2016 malaise. It's just one of many missteps. The S&P has rallied approximately 400 points (not a typo) virtually unabated since then. Sorry, I am not buying anything this analyst is selling.



Anyone with a bullish view has taken a lot of arrows during this epic run. Often questioned and called fools by some, all while they have made the correct call on the equity market for years now. I see no reason to abandon anyone that has been correct, and rush to the crowd that has been terribly wrong for so long. The real laughs will come when the S&P does finally correct and all of the I told you so’s will be shouted from the rooftops. Problem is they come at a terrible cost for anyone that has followed. I doubt they will ever catch up now, and that is sad.



The real takeaway from what is evident now, this type of commentary does not come at market tops despite the passionate arguments from plenty of analysts telling us to lighten up on equity exposure. In my view, all of these arguments are deeply flawed because not one of these missives mentions earnings and the global economic recovery.



Individual Stocks and Sectors

It’s not just a small group of stocks leading the way higher. Strategas Research notes more than 35% of the S&P is up 20%+ this year, so it’s not just the FAANG stocks.

The dramatic rise in the Technology sector this year is well warranted. The Internet of Things connects more people and devices across the globe than ever before. These are trends that are unlikely to fade anytime soon. I also conclude this change taking place is one of the reasons to keep the secular bull market on track. It will be driven by these technological advances.



Anyone that is involved in managing their retirement funds has a wonderful opportunity to profit alongside these revolutionary companies. Coincidentally, the FAANG stocks will play a big part in that opportunity, but one shouldn't just end their research there. Advances in autonomous vehicles, cyber security, robotics and biotech research are perfect places to look at the growth that is yet to come.







After I saw the earnings reports for the major banks last week, it was noted:



“The bank stocks have more room to run, I won't be paring down positions in this sector anytime soon. The selloff after the earnings report is an opportunity.”

Anyone that bought the dip when some of the large money center banks sold off on earnings results should be smiling as the Financial Sector as measured by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) broke to a new high once again.





Market participants that have paid attention realized that the corporate profit cycle took a deep dive in 2015 thanks to the lingering effects of the price of crude oil and its impact on the energy sector. Many called it an earnings recession. If one simply looked at the bottom line numbers without checking the details, it was easy to see how many were fooled into selling stocks. The fact of the matter was while energy weighed so heavily on the total earnings picture, the rest of corporate America was still growing profits, albeit at a slow pace. Ex-energy there was no profit recession.



Since then, the profit picture has stabilized, growing and appearing healthy again. It would be unusual to enter into a bear market when profitability is accelerating. This leg of the bull market taking place in 2017 has been earnings driven. Earlier this year, economic reports presented plenty of quirks, sending many mixed signals. However, the most recent reports have shown plenty of improvement both here and abroad.



Growth remains on a moderate pace, inflation is tame, so the Fed is not going to slam on the brakes any time soon. The "soft" (survey based) economic reports are strong. The "hard" (actual data) reports are still moderate but slowly improving. As the global economy continues to improve, it presents an environment where corporate earnings can continue to advance.



Internal breadth measures have confirmed the move, yet I see plenty of articles here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere suggesting a market meltdown is next. Many pundits are concerned with the complacency that they perceive in the markets as very troublesome. The last time I saw that concern was in 2013. The script remains the same, lots of commentary that suggests the market can’t go higher and is ready to tumble. Bottom line, this isn’t the stuff that appears at market tops.







A pause, a correction, all possible given the move stocks have made, and bullish investors are quite aware of that. However, anyone that is positioned for that scenario right now may be disappointed in the duration and magnitude of such an event. Here we are moving to the end of October, and I foresee money managers chasing into year-end.

Keeping it simple, when the market is in a defined uptrend (bull market), it doesn't pay to start looking around for reasons why and when it might end. That is being fearful of the next pullback, it encompasses the words could and what if, defining all things that may never come to fruition. While it may make for exciting reading, it is counterproductive and adds nothing to an investor's bottom line because it is ignoring the dominant trend.

Just ask ALL of those that have come before us telling everyone that has been bullish that they are the fools for staying in stocks. EVERY reason imaginable for the bull market to end has been brought up ad nauseum. This is high, that is low, watch out because this could develop. What they fail to discuss are the earnings improvement, the present global economic story, and the underlying trend in place. Funny how none of that is ever mentioned. Anyone following any of that advice have been drawn into the foolish belief that the trend doesn’t matter. Who are the fools?

There will be ups and downs during this earnings driven move, and no one knows how long it may last. It will eventually be followed by the stage that expands multiples and sends equities to euphoric highs as the wall of worry disappears in the minds of investors as all will seem peachy. In my view, that is still far down the road.

The old saying the trend is your friend until it isn’t is often cited as yet another warning for those called the foolish bullish trend followers. Implying that they will all get trapped and buried. Funny how the same folks don't mention all of the gains achieved along the way. Here again, what we are hearing is fear talking.

So, in conclusion, I would like to add that it doesn't pay to abandon a friend (this current market trend), until they turn on you, and at that time it will be necessary to take the appropriate action. In the meantime, stay the course.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article contain my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it can’t be for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time