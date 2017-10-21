3 Things, October 21, 2017: Celgene's New Gamble, Pluristem Marches On ARS, Janssen Advances Their Rheumatology Program

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Celgene's collaboration works ever onward in solid tumors

Company: Celgene (CELG)

Therapy: LYC-55716, a RORgamma agonist licenses from Lycera Corporation

Disease: Solid tumors

News: Lycera announced that the phase 2a portion of their phase 1/2 ARGON study is set to begin enrolling. This study will seek to enroll 75 patients across six solid tumor cohorts, including non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric/esophageal cancer, bladder cancer, and renal cancer. Top-line data presented at ESMO 2017 from the phase 1 portion of this study showed that 6 out of 11 patients achieved disease stabilization for at least 7 months.

Looking forward: As with all things CELG these days (it seems), they aim for the fences with their gambles. Of course, this is still early stage, and the money commitment is nowhere near what they spent when they acquired their Crohn's disease agent. But still, RORgamma is not a target we hear too much about in cancer, and these very preliminary data emerging provide a helpful glimpse into potential efficacy. Hopefully, Lycera and CELG can identify a patient population most likely to benefit here.

Pluristem gets a big orphan drug designation in acute radiation syndrome

Company: Pluristem (PSTI)

Therapy: PLX-R18, an allogeneic placental cell product

Disease: Acute radiation syndrome (ARS)

News: PSTI announced the receipt of orphan drug designation for their expanded placental cell product PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. This cell-based therapy has not yet reached clinical development, but preclinical primate data have shown an ability to help recover the body's immune system after exposure to radiation.

Looking forward: Orphan drug designation is one in what one would hope will be many catalyzing steps for PLX-R18, as it leads to certain financial benefits and longer marketing exclusivity rights. And what little we can glean from the preclinical data looks promising so far. PLX-R18 appears to help non-human primates recover their immune systems, which is the most sensitive part of the body with respect to radiation exposure. There was also evidence that survival could be prolonged. So it's going to be interesting to watch and see where this therapy goes next.

Jannsen scores two new approvals for a middle-aged drug

Company: Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Therapy: Golimumab, a TNF-alpha antibody

Disease: Psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis

News: JNJ announced the approval of their supplemental new drug application for golimumab in psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. These new approvals expand the reach of golimumab beyond rheumatoid arthritis, which JNJ gained approval for back in 2013.

Looking forward: The infusional delivery of this particular approval gives patients an important option for therapy, as many other forms of TNF-alpha antibody are injectable or subcutaneous. And this formulation breathes a different kind of life into a drug that's been around for nearly a decade, in a field currently being assailed by biosimilar competition. Whether JNJ will be able to make a significant dent in the market with these new approvals remains to be seen, however!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.