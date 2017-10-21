Scorpio Bulkers From The Perspective Of A Preferred And Note Investor

Consequently, is its only note a reasonable investment at this time and price?

However, with the BDI rising and the relatively young age of its fleet, its future is looking brighter.

SALT has come through a terrible 5 years as did most of the dry bulk shipping sector.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

For brevity's sake and because they are similar as far as I'm concerned, I treat notes pretty much the same way I do preferreds, although always realizing their marked differences that I will highlight later in this article.

When considering the acquisition of a Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) note, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the notes we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to type SALT in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here we learn that SALT is a dry bulk shipping company that on 12/31/15 engineered a 12:1 reverse stock split probably because of all the ships it had contracted to purchase just before the BDI fell to historically low rates.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:



Here we learn that SALT offers a single note, SLTB, offered at 7.50%.

Let's click on SLTB:



I like it because it's a senior note, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, the company is in default and nearing bankruptcy. Therefore, its interest payments will be the last to be cut.

These shares were callable on 9/15/16 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means they are callable now. However, it matures on 9/15/19.

It pays a yearly interest of 1.875, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.46875 on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, and 12/15.

At the time of its IPO, 9/15/14, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, senior unsecured notes rank senior to preferreds and commons and junior to debt.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:



It illustrates how SALT performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has NOT performed well at all. As a preferred investor or note holder, I'm interested more in a company that's built to last rather than a barn-burner. And SALT thus far in my research worries me. On 12/9/13, its shares traded at $117.00; currently, they are priced at $8.07, which is a -92.83% loss of value. It pays no common dividend, meaning there is no canary in this coal mine.

The following Yahoo Finance charts are designed to see how SALT performed in relation to its peer group over both 2- and 5-year periods. I have populated it with a number of the following dry bulk shippers: Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Safe Bulkers (SB), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), and Diana Shipping (DSX).

I chose two separate time intervals simply to allow you to get a better perspective of how the group performed over the past two years as opposed to the 5-year chart that illustrated how all cratered as a result of the reduced demand and ship oversupply that led to the historically low BDI freight rates.

The 2-year chart is a far better indicator of the sector's recent recovery and certainly a more encouraging picture of SALT's fortunes going forward.

What follows is SALT's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...



...it has a market cap of $560.64 million and lost $89.80 million on sales of $123.30 million. It shows a negligible debt/equity of 0.08, and its YTD performance has risen by a healthy 53.47%. Although SALT is still losing money, it appears to be moving in the right direction.

As far as I'm concerned from the perspective of a preferred investing note holder, this company might be note investible. But is the risk worth the reward at its present price?

1.875/25.45 = 7.37%

YTM = approximately 6.50%

Bottom line, it's your money to invest or not.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NM-G, NM-H, SB-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.