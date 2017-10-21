Weekly Fund Wrap: Happy 30-Year Anniversary!

This week the market remains focused on the Fed Chair appointment which can come potentially as soon as 3rd November. Frontrunners appear to be Powell and Taylor. Powell is more of a known entity for the markets and is viewed as a consensus-builder while Taylor is viewed as a more hawkish candidate whose leadership may bring greater uncertainty into the Fed's decision-making process.

The Senate voted 51-49 to adopt the budget resolution for 2018. This allows the Republicans to continue the effort to deliver the tax reforms. The markets reacted positively to the news and Treasury yields moved higher and the USD rallied.

NAFTA negotiations continue to struggle and there is a good chance the Administration will announce its intent to withdraw from the treaty. This will create near-term uncertainty but likely only a modest economic impact as exports to Mexico constitute only 1% of GDP.

Macro

The October Philly Fed business outlook index was above expectations at 27.9 (vs. 22 expected). The weekly initial jobless claims printed 222k - a 44-year record low. The Conference Board leading index was down 0.2%. The overall macro picture remains healthy as well as broad-based.

Markets

It was a good (another) week for risk. Equities were higher with the S&P 500 up nearly 1% with Treasuries lower (on tax reform hopes) and HY and EM bonds up due to tighter spreads. The markets were supported by a bipartisan deal to allow insurance subsidies for Obamacare to resume.

It was the 30-year anniversary of 'Black Monday' of 1987 when stocks fell more than 20%. It is tempting to compare the relentless rally, buy-the-dip dynamic, growing tensions with Iran, high valuations and the rise of automated trading strategies of then and today. However, we think it would be difficult for the market to fall this much today due to a technical glitch, particularly after the regulations put in as a result of the 2010 flash crash. The typical boogiemen these days are the ETFs (~$4 trillion AUM) and, particularly, volatility-control funds (~$1 trillion AUM) which may need to reduce risk due to rising volatility in a sharply lower market. The staid closed-end funds, with their relatively low AUM and asset churn, are the poster child of good behavior - long live CEFs!

Fund Space

Some of the PIMCO funds, particularly the darling PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) and PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) were down this week, which always causes a mix of emotions on the part of CEF investors from the "it was too good to be true, I told you" to "I'll get me some of that, thank you".

Intellectually it is much more appealing to adopt a bearish, "I know better than you and it's all going to end horribly wrong" attitude. Humans have a natural tendency for pointing out risks and dangers. This is what helped us survive as a species - it was the person who saw the tiger in the jungle who survived. However, this tendency, while evolutionary helpful, can be damaging in the investing process as opportunity costs of being on the sidelines are often high. It can also be intellectually lazy as pointed out by a commentator on a forum who said "whenever I hear someone railing about 'all those crazy mortgage assets' in 2017 I throw up a little in my mouth."

Expanding on the previous point, Bank of America crunched the numbers showing that the equity return in the previous six months prior to market peak was about 16% and 58% in the previous 24 months. This means that remaining uninvested is potentially a very expensive proposition for investors, not only in capital gains but also income.

Coming back to mortgage funds, much criticism of a fund like PCI tends to focus on the fact that the fund over-distributes relative to its NII. Dusting off a chart we ourselves produced some months ago, this is indeed true. And as unsatisfying as it is to us, the only thing we can really say here is that 1) complex funds with significant derivatives, e.g., swaps, futures, CDS, etc., holdings are difficult to analyze as derivatives can increase and decrease NII and allow a fund to transfer UNII to NII and vice-versa, and 2) a rising NAV makes us less worried about a fund that pays in excess of NII. Funds that purchased non-agency assets many years ago and are sitting on large capital gains can have chunky NII variability as capital gains are recognized when securities are sold or redeemed.

The dividend coverage data that PIMCO kindly makes available also has limited value particularly in the early stages of the reporting year. However, in our view, funds like PCI typically pay large specials so there would have to be a significant hit to income or a large dent in the NAV for the dividend to be put at risk.

If any of our readers has found an idiot-proof metric that doesn't involve squatting in one of Dan Ivascyn's spare bedrooms and allows us mere mortals to divine the sustainability of the dividend of one of PIMCO's funds, we would be very happy to receive it. We would also enter you in the CEF Hall of Fame (right after we create one).

Thinking more broadly about mortgage assets, MBS and particularly CMOs are difficult to analyze for income investors for a number of reasons:

Actual CMO assets have cryptic names like "ASG 2009-4 M40" which tells you absolutely nothing about its contents.

CMOs themselves, unlike bonds and stocks, are not assets that a retail investor can purchase.

The maturity of MBS and CMOs can vary depending on the level of interest rates.

Vintage performance of similar CMOs can vary widely (see 06-1 vs. 06-2 ABX vintages for instance).

CMO ratings were arguably too aggressive and so should be used carefully for tranched assets. For example, ABX AAA CMO tranches traded around 60 cents on the dollar in 2008.

CMOs have a complex waterfall, overcollateralization and credit enhancement features.

The underlying mortgage assets suffer from a lack of transparency and perverse incentives.

We realize none of this helps the average income investor come to grips with the non-agency CMO exposure which is why all discussions about PIMCO mortgage funds end with a quasi-religious "these genius PIMCO guys know what they're doing", which is hard to argue with given their track record (we can forgive the PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) dividend cut). You gotta believe in something!

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.