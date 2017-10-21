Danaher: Total Return Is Great And The Recent Earnings Report Hit A Triple

Danaher's growth could continue with the increasing population and increases in the need for more industrial products and services.

Danaher has increased its dividend for nine of the last ten years with a present yield of 0.70%, well below average yield.

This article is about Danaher (DHR), which designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial products and services, and why it's a buy for the total return growth investor. Danaher has grown from a starter position of 0.5% of The Good Business Portfolio to the present 0.9% in a relatively short time.

Danaher has a good 5-year chart going up and to the right, adjusting for the blip down in 2016 for the Fortive spin-off.

DHR data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Danaher will be reviewed in the following topics below.

Company Business

I use a set of guidelines that I have codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Danaher passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Danaher does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividend increases for 7 of the last ten years and having a dividend yield of at least 1%. It has a steadily increasing dividend with a yield of 0.70%. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is low at 8%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying other companies and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. DHR easily passes that. Danaher is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $59.7 billion. The size of Danaher plus its cash flow of $2.23 billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 10% easily meets my requirement of 5.1%. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DHR passes this guideline with great total return of 102.74%, more than the Dow's total return of 77.31% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $20,800 today. This great total return makes Danaher a good investment for the total return investor looking back, but its yield is below average for the income investor. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DHR 's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $98.0, passing the guideline. DHR's price is presently 10% below the target. DHR is under the target price at present and has a bit above average PE of 21, making it a good buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady growth in a growing segment of the economy. One of my guidelines is, would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The good total return makes it a great company to own for the investor that wants growth going forward. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DHR interesting is the steady total return and continued growth prospects.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. DHR's total return over-performed the Dow baseline in my 57.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.5-month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 102.74% makes Danaher a good investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have an below average dividend yield for the income investor. Danaher presently has a yield of 0.70%, which is well below average for the income investor but does have a fair growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.155/quarter, or a 12% increase, in February 2018.

DOW's 57.5-month total return baseline is 77.31%

Company Name 57.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Danaher +102.74% +25.43% 0.70%

For the last quarter, on October 19, 2017, Danaher reported earnings of $1.00 that beat estimated earnings by $0.05 and is up compared to last year of $0.87. Total revenue at $4.53 billion was higher than a year ago by 9.7% and beat expectations by $60 million. This was a good report hitting a triple, with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in January 2018 and is expected to be $1.15 compared to last year at $1.06, a nice increase.

The graphic below shows the year-over-year comparison in earnings, which are doing great.

Source: DHR earnings call slides

Danaher designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial products in the United States and around the world.

As per Reuters:

"Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification. As of December 31, 2016, Danaher's research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative facilities were located in over 60 countries."

Overall, Danaher is a business with a good forward CAGR projected growth that performs better than the market long term. If you want an above average total return but with low dividend yield in the industrial products business, then DHR may fill your needs.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the Fed has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The Fed projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

On the October 19, 2017, earnings call, Thomas Joyce (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

"We're pleased with our performance in the third quarter, as we delivered mid-teens adjusted earnings per share growth, strong margin expansion and free cash flow, and improving core revenue growth. Our two most recent larger acquisitions, Pall and Cepheid, continue to perform well and both teams have gotten off to a great start as part of Danaher. With the Danaher Business System as our foundation, the team's commitment to continuous improvement was a key driver of our results. Our performance in the quarter, combined with a healthy balance sheet, is helping us build momentum for the balance of 2017 and into next year. We generated $935 million of free cash flow from continuing operations, resulting in a net income conversion ratio of over 160%. This outstanding free cash flow generation also represents an increase of more than 20% versus last year, and we continue to anticipate double-digit free cash flow growth in 2017. In terms of M&A, so far this year we closed five transactions, totaling more than $100 million of spend."

The graphic below shows the strong cash flow that can be used to buy bolt-on companies.

Source: DHR earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of Danaher and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders across the world.

Takeaways

Danaher is an investment choice for the total return growth investor with its great total return and increasing market in the worldwide growing economy. Danaher is 0.9% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added to as cash is available because of its great total return. The portfolio does not have an open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Recently, on October 16, trimmed Boeing (BA) from 11.3% of the portfolio to 11.0%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) in orders by a mile.

Wrote some L Brands (LB) November 17, strike 42.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

The increased position of L Brands to 3.2% of the portfolio; I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of General Electric (NYSE:GE) to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it to see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position for 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, "3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return".

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.6% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) at 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing at 11.1% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position. My money management rules say to trim Boeing now, but I will wait until after the next earnings report which I expect to be good.

Boeing is being pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second-quarter earnings were fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

