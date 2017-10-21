Wix: A Well Working 'Freemium' Model Creating Value For Both Users And Shareholders

Puttin' on the Wix

One of the investment themes that has worked well so far in 2017 is finding those enterprises that offer users development platforms and tools that have helped customers create and enhance their websites. Obviously, a prime beneficiary of that trend has been Shopify (SHOP), but in addition to that vendor, much of the success that Square (SQ) and Adobe (ADBE) have achieved in these last few quarters relate to users trying to enhance the web experience of their own customers and potential customers. Wix (WIX) is another company that essentially is in the same space.

The title of the introduction comes from a famous song of the late 1920’s, Puttin’ on the Ritz, composed by Irving Berlin and most famously performed by Fred Astaire. The title derives from a slang expression of the era which meant to dress fashionably. And of course, Wix is a platform that allows users to dress their websites fashionably - indeed, the company talks about its ability to create the most beautiful of websites. (Just to be clear, the original lyrics and the contemporary equivalent of music videos of that era had some typical racial innuendos. The composer later altered the lyrics to avoid any racial connotations. I hope that readers simply accept the title for what it is meant to convey - there is no political message intended.)

The company is hardly undiscovered (it is covered by 14 analysts who are post their recommendations on First Call, and of that cohort, it is rated a buy by 8) and the shares are not particularly cheap - although no longer an outlier in terms of valuation either. The company currently has a market capitalization of $3.1 billion and an enterprise value of just less than $3 billion. That calculates to an EV/S on the forward 12-month revenue consensus of just above 6X.

As will be explored in some detail through this article, the consensus revenues and growth rate for 2018 strike this writer as unrealistically low. Most publishing analysts are projecting EPS for 2018 in the range of $1.25+ non-GAAP, although the consensus that appears in First Call is quite a bit lower. At the $1.25 EPS level, the company has a P/E of 55X, quite a bit less than most hyper-growth vendors.

Wix has forecast that it will generate free cash flow of about $67-$68 million this year. Given the sharp increase anticipated in operating earnings next year, and continued growth in deferred revenues, it seems likely that cash flow from operations could reach $150-$160 million of revenues in 2018 with free cash flow reaching as much as $140 million. Most of the company’s operating cash flow currently comes from the increase in deferred revenue balances, although stock-based comp will still wind up being around 35% of free cash flow using trending projections. I think a free cash flow yield projected at over 4.6% is a rather impressive metric, and is both a testament to the strength of a subscription-based business model with moderate churn and to a steadily improving ARPU metric that ultimately drives profitability. After 7 months in share price purgatory, during which many of its peers were showing almost extravagant share price appreciation, Wix shares have become far more of a relative bargain than they have been in some time. At this point, the valuation no longer seems extreme and yet the company has continued its hyper-growth trajectory.

The shares took a noticeable tumble in the wake of the last earnings report, apparently because the company chose not to raise guidance at that point, despite a quarter that was significantly better than expected. I think it is time for investors to take another look at this company in front of the 3rd quarter earnings release, scheduled for November 8th. The set-up is reasonable and the share price has relatively compressed noticeably. Given the overall trends in the space and for IT spending as a whole, I think the shares are worth buying at current levels.

There are many companies which have a variety of motivations when they give guidance. And, of course, analysts parse guidance as though they contain nuggets of wisdom. I initially wrote about this company back in May. I was a bit afraid of its valuation and its strong recent share price performance at that time. High valuations can readily lead to investor concern about what might otherwise be construed as an innocent statement. In fact, it is probably worth looking at part of the conference call transcript at that time to put that issue to rest. “This is Lior (company CFO). So, with regards to the question, absolutely not. I mean we don’t see any deacceleration in our business. Actually, it’s quite the opposite. Let’s remember that with Q3 guidance and for the overall year, we’re actually confirming the annual guidance that we provided back in May which basically indicates a 39% increase of growth on a year over year basis, which we think is incredible. And we feel very comfortable with that, that this is exactly according to our expectations, again, from the beginning of the year…” I can't purport to understand the interstices of the guidance provided at the end of July. But the sharp sell-off of the shares back then, almost entirely because of management's choice not to increase guidance seems to this writer to be at significant variance with what the guidance was actually meant to imply.

Wix results have exceeded guidance thus far this year on the revenue line. Revenue growth has shown a noticeable reacceleration. The company has made a significant tuck-in acquisition and has announced a new set of capabilities which should expand the TAM and should have further salutary impacts on percentage growth. I expect that at the least, revenue over attainment will continue to be a consistent theme this quarter and for the next several quarters as well. I think the issue of possibly declining percentage growth is basically contrived and not supported by the preponderance of the evidence.

What is WIX

WIX is a platform on which users and developers can develop websites. It is based on a so-called “freemium” model and most of its 110 million users are part of the free community. It is fair to ask what makes Wix unique in a field in which users have dozens of choices in terms of finding tools to build and host their website. One element in the company’s success is that it has been willing to spend to make itself known. Does spending money on Super Bowl ads featuring well-known actors constitute a defensible moat? Of course, it wouldn’t be the case if this were enterprise software - but Wix is not quite an enterprise software vendor.

I have linked to a third-party source called Website Tool Tester to try to provide readers with something close to an unbiased evaluation of what makes Wix win. For those who don’t want to read the commentary, it basically calls out the fact that on balance, using Wix is likely to get users “better” websites that will wind up being more attractive and which are, on balance, likely to outperform websites built with other tools. It is the templates that the company offers that set it apart. In addition, the tools are called extremely flexible, it offers animations, it has built a large 3rd party community that offers many features and it has some level of artificial intelligence that is used to help its users build their sites. The company was early in terms of developing technology that allows users to build their sites to run on mobile devices.

The evaluation raises some quibbles. Building a website on a mobile device using Wix requires some manual intervention. It is said to be a bit more complicated to use for beginners than the tools offered by major competitor Weeby. And the Wix e-commerce product is for smaller merchants and is significantly outclassed by Shopify in terms of feature/function. If a user is trying to build a major e-commerce presence, it is fair to say that Wix is not best solution.

It is probably fair to say that Wix is ahead of the curve at this writing. But part of building a defensible moat really does require a very rapid pace of technology innovation. I do not propose to write about all of the new functionality that Wix has added in the past year. I will comment about Wix Code later in this article because it is said to be a TAM expanding innovation that is a bit unique. Wix ADI is also likely to be viewed as somewhat unique. Perhaps of most importance is the number of new verticals that the company launched and will continue to launch including templates for bookings sites, music sites, restaurants and many additional verticals. Verticalization is a hoary software strategy - because it works well and since the days of SAP R3 it has proven to be one of the most effective differentiators that vendors can implement.

Most recently, investors have been concerned about potential competition with GoDaddy (GDDY), a company best known for registering domain names. I have linked here to a competitive evaluation between Wix and GoDaddy provided by a site called HostAdvice. Suffice it to say that based on this review, neither Wix or its shareholders has much to worry about from competition from GDDY. Simply put, “Wix has a more reliable environment, better pricing, more features and superior customer support. Users of each company rank Wix better as well. When our hosting experts reviewed all the factors, we are confident in naming Wix as the winner in this comparison.”

The most significant competitor to Wix is a company called Weebly. (I have no idea as to how these companies have chosen to name themselves. Being historically minded, Weebly reminds me of most of what were called the Wobblies, an anarchist trade union, the IWW that “flourished” mainly in the Pacific Northwest a century ago. But I am quite sure that the founders of Weebly had no intention of emphasizing that association.)

I have linked to a comparison from Website Builder Expert that evaluates the two competitors. While in this evaluation, there is no absolute clear winner, I think the preponderance of the evidence suggests that Wix has the most advanced technology and is certainly said to have the better selection of templates. If a user has some level of sophistication, and wants to build a feature rich website, than according to this expert, Wix is the clear choice.

At the end of the day, this is an article about the virtues, and deficiencies of Wix as an investment. I think that from what can be adduced by looking at 3rd party evaluations, Wix is the current leader in its space, it has better products, more name recognition and is likely to remain the category leader for the foreseeable future. As is often the case in looking at companies in what are still nascent categories, Wix’s challenges as an investment will be those of sales execution and expense management and not competition.

The not so secret sauces for Wix

Most analysts evaluating Wix look carefully at user growth both on an annual basis and a sequential basis. They then look at revenue growth which is driven by both the increase in users and the ARPU (Average Revenue per User). This past quarter, premium users - the kind that actually pay money to use the Wix service grew by 7.2% sequentially and are now 35% above year earlier levels. In Q2 of the prior year, sequential growth in subscriptions was 9.4% while the number of users grew by 41% year on year.

What is particularly interesting to this writer is that while 41% user growth grew revenues by 42% in the year earlier quarter, 35% user growth grew revenues by a bit more than 50% last quarter. It is this kind of leverage that is likely to produce significant profitability and sticky customer relationships going forward.

As it happens, ARPU did not increase in Q2. Management called out some promotional activity, i.e., special price offers because of Easter, but the CEO went on to forecast that the metric would continue to climb. It is very easy to over analyze every metric for a company like this and lose sight of the forest. Last year, the company introduced several verticals as mentioned earlier in this article. The verticals were more successful than were initially forecast with about 30% of users choosing the verticalized product compared to an initial estimate of 15%. So, in fact, the ARPU was already above company expectations in Q1 which, in turn, led to a flattish sequential trend in Q2.

At this point, Wix is the largest vendor in the website building market with the largest number of currently operating websites. That is nice to write, but not terribly important to investors. What is really important is the conversion rate from using a free tool to becoming a paying customer. At the end of the day, companies can advertise all they want, but getting a free user to spend money is a function of that user getting value from what Wix sells. When revenue growth is built on user benefits, and there is some substantiation in terms of seeing growth accelerate from already elevated levels, it speaks volumes more than my poor keyboard in suggesting that the Wix growth phenomenon is likely to be real and sustainable.

Most recently, Wix introduced a product it calls Code. I don’t propose to write a review of the product and I really do not have the skills to do so effectively. What I can say, without fear of much contradiction is that the new product allows users to add advanced functionality to their website relatively painlessly. It would seem to answer the few quibbles that the reviewers linked above had suggested.

Code is designed to address the 95% of potential website operators who will choose to use professionals to build their website. As such, it has been forecast by the company and other observers, to double the available TAM and has the potential to sustain the company’s hyper-growth for some years into the future. At this point, it has only been available for a couple of months. I assume that more will be said about its revenue generation potential during the earnings call. For what it is worth, the CEO said on the latest call that he expected that by 2019, Wix Code will actually be bigger than other platform for web development. Needless to say, if it works that way, then current growth assumptions for the company, which show growth falling to 32% next year, compared to estimates for top line growth of 46% this year, will have to be dramatically revised. Code has been extensively beta tested with favorable response on the part of its users. It appears to fill a significant market need. Management's commentary is bold and positive and perhaps more so in that regard than might have been expected. The success of Code is a principle factor in a positive investment evaluation for this company.

Search Engine Optimization is a topic that is often written about. Users create a website with the expectation that it will be visited. A critical element of the business model for a company like Wix is that it is able to deliver strong performance in terms of SEO. For some period, Wix had a poor reputation in terms of what it could actually accomplish in terms of helping its users get their websites viewed. These days, there is a review for almost everything, and there is actually an article, linked here, that talks specifically about how Wix has transformed its SEO technology so that it is now a leader in that area.

Is that a reason for the company’s growth reacceleration? It is hard to say, given the paucity of specific evidence. I think that it is likely that there has been some correlation between more rapid growth seen the past two quarters and the company’s improved SEO capabilities. If one is looking for a secret sauce in terms of improving rates of conversion from free to paid and in terms of rising revenue per paid subscriber, improving the performance of SEO is probably as good a place as any to start.

The company recently acquired a business called DeviantArt. It is another one of those strange names, although perhaps it appeals to younger, more creative users. DeviantArt was not acquired to inflect short-term financial results. It will add something less than 2% to Wix revenues this year and it will diminish cash flow by something more than 10%. What it is supposed to accomplish will be to expose more young and “cool” developers to the Wix platform and when it is fully integrated it will increase the range of visual alternatives that Wix will be able to offer its community. Sometimes, in looking at things like this, I feel more than a bit of empathy for Theodore Roosevelt after he saw the Armory Show in 1913 - but acquiring DeviantArt is likely to be part of an effective strategy in build a competitive moat for Wix that should not be under-appreciated. I confess that I find some of the "art" to be appalling and much of it to be quite disturbing-but then I am not the kind of potential customer for which Wix is aiming.

Some thoughts about financials and valuation

As mentioned earlier in this article, many analysts rate Wix shares a hold based on valuation. They love it, but they just do not find the valuation compelling. In some ways, I think it is that kind of controversy that makes the case for buying this name a bit more compelling. Many analysts are not persuaded that hyper-growth can continue, and because of that, they have developed quite conservative valuation parameters.

In the wake of the Q2 earnings release and conference call, the almost universal theme, both from positive and negative analysts had to do with guidance. Wix shares fell by 26% in the wake of the guidance provided on that call, before recovering about 65% of that loss over the subsequent two months.

I tried earlier in this article to suggest that guidance is not always what it seems, even when it seems straightforward enough. I do not think I need to return to that theme. I have attempted to lay out a case here as to why Wix is likely to exceed current guidance and estimates and remain a hyper-growth story for years. In looking at valuation, investors more or less need to determine how they choose to invest in smaller, high-growth businesses. I think the odds of finding exactly the right entry point are low. That said, it strikes me that with a 7-month hiatus in share price appreciation, the shares, from a relative point of view are particularly attractive.

Wix and its path to profitability

Wix is making some progress in its path to profitability and expectations suggest that the cadence of the progress is likely to increase. At a headline level, the company reported non-GAAP break-even last quarter, in line with prior expectations, compared to a $.09 non-GAAP EPS loss the prior year.

As is my practice, the foregoing analysis is all based on GAAP metrics. In Q2, operating expenses at Wix were 112.3% of revenues. This compares to 117.9% of revenues the prior year and to 126.1% of revenues the prior quarter. General and administrative costs showed some moderation sequentially, although they were up by 41% year on year.

Gross margins were 82.6% of revenues last quarter compared to 83.9% of revenues in the quarter the prior year. To a limited extent, the improvement in results has been constrained by the losses being made by DeviantArt, although at this point, those expenses are baked into guidance.

Consensus expectations for 2018 call for a significant improvement in key expense ratios. That said, this is a business model that will almost inevitably have higher than average research and development spending in an attempt to build a competitive moat.

The competitive evaluations linked earlier in this article are the product of substantial investments in new product development which has to continue to foster hyper-growth. Sales and marketing cost may show better trends if the advent of the Code product results in significant sales at higher price points to enterprise users.

Based on the company’s business model, in many ways, collections are probably a better metric in terms of analyzing sales progress than reported revenues. Most of the revenues Wix reports come from the balance sheet as it signs one year deals with most of its paying users that are then amortized into revenues. Collections increased by 44% last quarter compared to 51% in Q1 which normally shows the strongest relationship to revenues because of renewals. That relationship typically troughs in Q3-4 which are the lowest quarters for renewal revenues.

The company uses a significant level of stock based comp which is not surprising given its very high research and development spend and the competitive necessity of incenting developers. Last quarter, stock based comp was $12 million or 11% of revenue. Stock-based comp was up by 82% year on year and by 33% sequentially. Without specific discussion by the company regarding their strategy for cost management, I don’t know at what point the stock based comp ratio peaks. That said, it appears as though the company will still make a small GAAP operating margin for the full year of 2018, again, better than many other comparable vendors in the small-cap tech space.

All of that said, the reason to buy these shares at this point is simply one of expected growth at rates significantly above currently published expectations. This is a strong space - although there are no real statistics for what market growth really is. The TAM is large - there are research reports that cite TAM’s of $30 billion or more. The company has a strong competitive position and has recently introduced a solution that is thought to move Wix into a new and essentially virgin market space. While these shares certainly do not have a “deep value”, they have ceased to be outliers and yet the outlook for growth is perhaps stronger than it has been in some time. I think the potential for the shares to yield positive alpha is excellent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WIX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.