I wanted to briefly revisit a post I wrote the other day called "They're Telling You To Buy At Any Price."

A lot of people read that and its companion piece published over at Heisenberg Report. The point was clear: buying with no regard for what price you're paying is not a good idea. As my buddy Kevin Muir, a former Bay Street derivatives trader, wrote this week, that hasn't worked in the past, and "it won't work now."

I'm going to use another piece written by the very same popular pundit who was the subject of the two posts written above to illustrate a point. And look, I'm not trying to pick on anyone here. This pundits' posts are the very definition of "public record". They are blasted out to hundreds of thousands of people on Twitter and by the time the sharing gets done, millions of people read them. Also - and this is important - these posts are explicit. That was the main reason I wrote the two articles above. There was no ambiguity in the message. For those who missed it, that message amounted to Josh Brown telling investors that not only was buying tech stocks (QQQ) without regard for valuations a good idea, it was in fact necessary. Here's the quote:

We could be in the midst of the first fear-based investment bubble in American history, with the masses buying in not out of avarice, but from a mentality of abject terror. Robots, software and automation, owned by Capital, are notching new victories over Labor at an ever accelerating rate. It’s gone parabolic in recent years – every industry, every region of the country, and all over the world. It’s thrilling to be a part of if you’re an owner of the robots, the software and the automation. If you’re a part of the capital side of that equation. If you’re on the other side, however – the losing side – it’s a horror movie in slow motion. The only way out? Invest in your own destruction. In this context, the FANG stocks are not a gimmick or a fad, they’re a life raft. Market commentators rhetorically ask aloud what multiple should investors pay to own the technology giants. That’s the wrong question when people feel like they’re drowning. What multiple would you pay to survive? Grab a raft.

See what I mean? I set out every single week to tilt at a long list of windmills but this was not one of them. The sheer audacity of that call took me completely off guard. I hadn't even read the post that those excerpts are from until I got a tip from a reader. And I responded only to what was explicitly laid out in the piece because in my opinion, it is objectively bad advice even if you are the biggest FANG bull on the planet earth.

Think about it this way: I am a Beanie Babies fanatic (not really, but let's pretend), and I think another Beanie Baby bubble is right around the corner. That might make me inclined to pay a huge premium for whatever the hottest Beanie Baby is right now on the assumption that someone else will pay more later. But if I walk into the Beanie Baby store and the guy behind the counter looks at me with a straight face and says, "What would you pay to survive? Grab 'Garcia the bear' to save your life," I'm either going to laugh, or more likely, turn around and leave.

In a post called "Click Link In Case Of Emergency" written about 48 hours after he told you to buy "the robots" at any price, Josh Brown said this:

The market timer who nails a top can never just go away after because the chemical high they feel from being so celebrated is more powerful than heroin. They need that high back so badly that they never shut up and they never stop trying. Imaging having a moment in time when the entire world thinks you’re the most brilliant person alive – and then imagine having it ripped away from you. You’ll become Gollum-esque in your efforts to win it back. This leads to ever more outrageous stunts by these people to get attention for themselves, increasingly provocative rhetoric. You can’t ignore their calls completely because they sound so convincing and the media loves to write about them. There’s a better way: Treat it all like comedy.

Ok, so first of all, if you read my posts on Josh's "robots" piece, you know that I like Josh and I think he's a branding genius. I am one of his roughly 900,000 Twitter followers and I read his blog. But at this point - and I think it's pretty clear from those excerpts - he is i) a bit defensive about the reaction to the robot piece (and I don't mean my post which he probably didn't read, I actually mean the reaction that I know for a fact he got from at least one other person), but more importantly ii) constructing a truly absurd straw man.

Do you really believe that people like SocGen's Albert Edwards "never shut up" because they are chasing the proverbial "heroin high" (Josh's words, not mine) that comes from being on television? And before you think I am myself constructing a straw man, here's what Josh tweeted in conjunction with the piece excerpted above:

For one thing, when was the last time you saw Albert Edwards on television? Actually, how many of you even know what Albert looks like? Now how many of know what Josh Brown looks like? See what I mean? Who's really the one chasing the publicity high here?

But beyond that, I wanted to touch on something that is not only important, but that my bullish readers will be inclined to agree with (and me saying something the bullish crowd on this platform will agree with is rarity, to say the least).

Thanks to the rampant proliferation of low-cost, passive vehicles (see charts), you do not need asset managers who aren't called "Vanguard", "BlackRock", or "State Street".

(Goldman)

And thanks to central banks, you don't really need bullish pundits either.

With that in mind, let me turn the tables on those bullish pundits (and I didn't want to have to do this, but they've now forced my hand). Here's the question I would like to hear those folks answer, and not for me, but for the average investors whom they claim to be protecting from the "Gollums": did retail investors really benefit from your advice over the past nine years? Somehow, I kind of doubt it.

It seems infinitely more likely that retail investors who stayed in the game post-crisis went out and did their own research and figured out two things:

Thanks to the BlackRocks and Vanguards of the world, you can not only invest your own money for virtually nothing in terms of fees, you can now allocate it any which way you see fit. From the S&P 500 (SPY), to emerging market equities (EEM), to emerging market debt (EMB), to junk bonds (HYG), and on and on. Your options are basically limitless and the vehicles at your disposal charge what amounts to nothing in terms of expense ratios. One way or another, something is propelling risk assets inexorably higher. Call it central banks, call it optimism around earnings, call it that stocks are cheap compared to bonds, call it [fill in the blank]. But whatever you want to call it, don't call it "something retail investors could only learn from bullish pundits" because that's laughable. To the extent you believe in your own ability to form a coherent investment strategy for yourself, forming that strategy hopefully involves a whole lot more time spent reading and a whole lot less time spent listening to people who run their own asset management firms talking to you about how bullish they are.

I don't know, maybe I'm wrong, so let me conduct an ad hoc audience poll. Here's the question for my bullish readers: how many of you would say that your success since 2009 has been based on your own research and your use of low-cost vehicles to implement your ideas and how many of you would say that your success comes down to buying based on what some bullish pundit told you on TV and/or on social media?

Yeah, that's what I thought. So much for the idea that the bullish pundit crowd is providing some kind of "service" that goes beyond essentially talking themselves into believing their own narrative by watching replays of themselves talking about it on TV. It's like confirmation bias squared.

But here's the worst thing about this. Some of these people are asset managers - and I don't mean in that way where they are BlackRock or Vanguard or State Street providing you with low-cost vehicles that allow you to be a self-directed investor. Rather, I mean in that kind of way where they have websites you can go to where you can learn about how you can pay them to tell you what you already know, which is that stocks are going up and may continue to go up. And the hilarious thing about it is that you don't actually have to pay them for that, because they just told you in a TV appearance and in a blog post. There's one final dot to connect in that arrangement, and I'm not going to connect it for you, because I don't think I need to.

Meanwhile, when was the last time Albert Edwards or Bob Janjuah tried to get you to invest with them? Yeah, never. Are we, the investing community, seriously supposed to countenance the idea that on the rare occasions when Albert Edwards shows up somewhere, SocGen thinks those appearances are likely to somehow move a needle for the bank? That's absurd for a whole host of reasons, some of which come down to this very simple fact: "that's not how a bank works."

Do you see what I'm saying? A popular pundit who earlier this week literally suggested you should buy at any price and went on to suggest that doing so is "a life raft", is now calling bearish analysts "Gollums" - literally. You read the excerpts above, and you can click on the link and read it straight from the source.

I'm not going to go the name calling route, but I guess what I want to know is why people with no discernible profit motive who occasionally warn you about risks, are "heroin-addicted" (again, those are Josh's actual words) creatures from the black lagoon ("Gollums"), while pundits who run their own asset management firms and who bombard you every, single day with their prognostications on TV and social media are somehow the white knights of justice.

That seems laughably hyperbolic to me and I think everyone will agree that Heisenberg is a guy who knows a thing or two about hyperbole.

But the overarching point here for investors is that I am absolutely convinced that when it comes to what is useful and what isn't, Albert Edwards occasionally reminding you about structural deflation and dangerous demographics has a whole lot more utility than someone reminding you five times a week about how the outlook for a bunch of a blue chips you already own anyway is probably bright.

Make no mistake: this is a problem. It's one thing to remind investors that permabears are often wrong (although really, I'm not even sure there's much utility in that either, because all you have know about a permabear to know that he/she will likely be wrong most of the time is that he/she is a permabear, right?). That helps talk people who might be predisposed to selling based on one scary interview off the proverbial ledge. But it's entirely another to claim that everyone who has ever correctly called a top and then subsequently had the "audacity" to still give interviews is a publicity addict and a creature from a Tolkien novel.

This is the kind of patently ridiculous "bear hunting" that tends to show up when markets are euphoric. Because the very characterization of something as "euphoria" implies irrationality. And what do people do when you tacitly call them irrational? Why, they respond by explicitly calling you a goblin.

Nothing further.

