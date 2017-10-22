Sentiment Speaks: Bearishness Still Sells, But The Market Does Not

Recent price action

The SPX has continued on its way towards the 2611SPX target for this rally off the August lows.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

I recently read a missive by John Mauldin wherein he makes an observation of what he is seeing from similar types of “analysis” of the stock market today:

“. . . a quick search of the usual suspects on the internet reveals a metric boatload of market analysts complaining about sky-high valuations, 8.5 years of bull market momentum, passive investing, over-concentration in cash-flow producing assets and the impending doom of a correction so massive it will clean our colons as well as our bank accounts.”

For those of you who read Seeking Alpha regularly, what percentage of the articles about the general equity markets have you read that have pointed to us being in a strong bull market and continuing much higher over the last 2 years? Based upon the ranking of the market analysts on this site, it would certainly suggest that most of the articles have leaned bearish, and, yes, I am being kind with that categorization. I mean, are these articles really necessary to explain to me that there are risks inherent in the financial markets? And, here I thought making money was easy.

I recently conducted a rudimentary social experiment, and I used all of you fine people (well, at least most of you are fine people) at Seeking Alpha as my subjects. I recently wrote two articles about the stock market, with both presenting my longer-term expectation that the market is likely heading over 3000 over the next several years. But, for one article I utilized a bearish title, and for the other article I utilized a bullish title. The funny thing is that the bearish titled article received approximately 15% more views.

But, despite all the “logical reasons” that are paraded before you day after day regarding all the risks inherent in the stock market over the last several years, the market has simply continued to melt up higher and higher. And, until you see the majority of analysts claiming this bull market will continue unabated, or that we are entering a new paradigm, or telling us how strong the economy is, we will not likely see the top to this bull market any time soon.

You see, logic does not drive markets. Sentiment does. And, until we see strong euphoria evident throughout the market, there will not likely be any major bull market top stuck. Yes, we will certainly see pullbacks along the way, and, yes, we will likely see a 15-20% correction before the final multi-year rally takes us to the end of the bull market.

But, all these reasons paraded before you daily simply build the wall of worry we will continue to climb. And, when it comes to “reasons” you should be bearish, as Bill Murray chanted in Meatballs, “it just doesn’t matter.”

So, please strongly consider how much your bearish bias has helped you over the last several years, while you look at the market price and say “it just can’t be.” Well, isn’t it time to develop the correct tools to recognize it for what it is?

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

I believe that the market will likely top out within the next week or two, and then provide us with a 30+ point pullback. And, as long as the market does not break below the 2520SPX region on that pullback, I expect it to set up a rally back up towards the 2611SPX region before a much bigger pullback takes hold into 2018.

The Market Pinball Wizard

Thanks for reading this stock market analysis. Looking for more?

As you may know, I've been refining my Elliott Wave craft for over a decade, and have well over 3000 satisfied subscribers to my trading services.

My newest service is Market Pinball Wizard. I provide several updates a week on the metals complex, as well as a directional bias on the S&P 500 every day and weekly USD and USO analysis. We also host one live webinar a week to go deeper into the charts. Check out one of our positive reviews below, and sign up today to Market Pinball Wizard!

“Over the past 3 to 4 years, I have been an avid and grateful reader of Avi's articles, many of which he had so graciously published free, in toto, on the web; His analysis was always original, consistent, trenchant, and mostly spot-on --- By my own ballpark, he's more than 80% correct, an enviable track record that I'd never seen in any other analyst. This paid service, which is more timely and comprehensive, would be helpful to anyone who wants to increase the odds of success in the market (based on his methodology) in every conceivable time-frame --- short, mid or long-term.”

Housekeeping Matters

For those looking for accurate insight into various markets, including VIX/VXX, FOREX, Dow Jones, etc., I also HIGHLY suggest you read Michael Golembesky’s work on Seeking Alpha.

Lastly, it seems that Seeking Alpha has changed the way they tag articles. So, while my articles used to be sent out as an email to those that follow the metals complex, they are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to “follow” me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to “follow” me. Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.