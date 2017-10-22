7 Reasons To Buy This Dividend Champion

Altria Group (MO) continues to see results. This isn’t something an investor could tell by looking at MO’s returns over the last year. Rest assured, the fear surrounding Altria Group isn’t real. From share repurchasing and IQOS results overseas, investors should be excited for Altria’s growth over the next several years. Let’s get into the 7 reasons you should buy Altria Group.

One: EPS growth

Their first-half diluted adjusted EPS was up 3.3% again. The growth in earnings is steady even as investors panic over new regulation.

The FDA would like people to know nicotine is bad. It is especially bad when inhaled with poison, which is in combustible cigarettes. Do you see a mention of IQOS when they issued their statement? I didn't. I saw a very specific mention of "combustible cigarettes." They didn't say cigarettes, they said combustible cigarettes. The very argument introduced by the FDA is one that favors smashing the older products. If the emphasis is on health benefits, Philip Morris ( PM) has done extensive research to show that their product is less dangerous. Keep in mind, this doesn't mean it is good for smokers. It simply means the new product is dramatically less damaging than the current product. From my view, the FDA would like to see IQOS take off domestically. If you’re still skeptical, MO has this slide in their 2017 annual shareholder presentation:

Slides 21 & 22 are about quitting tobacco and underage tobacco prevention. My view? Altria Group isn’t worried in the slightest about the FDA announcement.

Back to EPS

Adjusted EPS in Q2 2017 was 4.9%. Altria Group missed earnings in Q2 2017 by 1 cent. Not too bad considering California having a $2 per pack cigarette excise tax increase going into effect as of April 1st. California accounts for around 7% of total US cigarette industry volume.

Two: repurchase program

Altria Group announced the expansion of their $3 billion share repurchase program to $4 billion (the blue arrow from the first slide). This program is expected to be completed by the end of Q2 in 2018. Repurchasing shares allows Altria Group to grow their adjusted earnings per share faster than total adjusted earnings. Dividends track growth in adjusted earnings per share, so dividends per share can also grow faster than total adjusted earnings.

The repurchase program isn’t just noise. In the first half of 2017, Altria Group repurchased $1.6 billion in shares. This left around $355 on the table as of June 30 th. The board authorized the extra $1 billion expansion for the repurchase program. I agree with the board’s decision. MO has shown their ability to purchase shares depending on market conditions for several years. The company began share repurchases in 2011, and it looks like the company knows what they’re doing:

Three: EPS guidance

Management already reaffirmed their full year guidance for 2017 which says adjusted diluted EPS should grow 7.5% to 9.5%. Here’s the quote from the CEO Martin J. Barrington from the Q2 2017 earnings call:

“I'll wrap up with guidance. Obviously, our business fundamentals remain strong. We continue to expect higher adjusted diluted EPS growth in the second half of the year as some first half headwinds moderate and because the fourth quarter will include equity earnings from our beer investment whereas the fourth quarter of 2016 did not. As a result, we are reaffirming our full year guidance of 7.5% to 9.5% adjusted diluted EPS growth.”

Four: MarkTen



E-Vapor – The “MarkTen” brand is number 2 among e-vapor brands nationally and had a 13% market share in their mainstream channels. The percentage of tobacco-related stores carrying MarkTen continues to grow. MarkTen’s retail share was about 24%. MO has been pleased with the growth and plans to see more continuing through the second half of 2017.

Five: IQOS

The FDA is reviewing Philip Morris International’s (PM) modified risk tobacco product application for IQOS. The process started in May. When the FDA announced their intentions to push against older tobacco products, they were already well underway with reviewing IQOS. Philip Morris has started releasing IQOS internationally with great success (Q3 2017 PM investor presentation):

The application review for IQOS is still TBD for when it will end. However, I believe the question is when IQOS will come out not if it will come out.

Six: improving facility operations

MO began a plan to streamline operations in October 2016. It should be completed in Q1 2018 and MO projects $50 million per year in annual savings starting in 2018. Here are the expected results (Q2 2017 press release):

Seven: margins

Revenues net of taxes is growing faster than net revenues. MO is quietly improving on their ability to pay out less of their gross revenue in taxes on those sales. If tax rates on corporate profits actually decline, MO would have plenty of room to gain. They regularly have among the highest tax rates on their income because politicians don’t want to be seen handing out favors to big tobacco. On the other hand, few politicians actually want to see the loss in tax-revenue that would occur if big tobacco were seriously impaired.

My expectations

I expect Altria Group to see significant growth in revenues pending the approval of IQOS. I believe the FDA could become an ally for MO as they seek better tax treatment for IQOS. If IQOS was heavily taxed, it would reduce the immediate market incentives for consumers to switch. The growth in IQOS following regulatory approval creates another barrier to entry in the American tobacco market. When a customer buys the IQOS devise, they are locked in to using compatible heated tobacco products.

Over the next few years, Altria Group should see significant growth in revenues and earnings per share. I expect operating margins to remain strong and dividend growth should follow earnings growth. Over the next decade, I expect dividend growth to run at least between 3% and 9% per year. Some years the dividend growth will be faster than others, but it should be positive every years.

Conclusion

On a fundamental level, MO continues to see growth. When any announcements are made for the release of IQOS, I believe shareholders will see a nice gain. Big tobacco is seeing a bit of a market scare with the FDA announcing guidelines. These were guidelines where MO was likely to have a seat at the table. They didn’t come out until the FDA was confident that reduced-risk products would be available as a viable replacement. Philip Morris tested IQOS internationally and has seen superb results. MO is in the buy range. I don’t believe big tobacco is about to suddenly be wiped out. If the FDA wanted to take aim at products destroying American health, they would be going after the Big Mac.

Click The REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 284/285 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts

Sign up before November 1st, 2017 to lock in at $370/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.