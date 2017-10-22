It Is All About The Central Banks' Money

There is sense and there is sensibility. These items are closely related, but not the same. There is a long and storied history of looking at the GDP and earnings and profits and P/E multiples and the various gauges of inflation, to determine the valuations of both the equity and the debt markets. The vast majority of people and institutions still think that these are what is driving the markets.

I, however, do not!

The normal gauges of valuations no longer play a major role in determining the what or why of what is happening in the markets. They have been completely and utterly overshadowed by what the central banks have done. It may not be a "Brave New World" but it is a NEW WORLD without any question. That is my opinion.

I have not wanted syllables where actions have spoken so plainly. - Jane Austen, Sense and Sensibility

The total size of the assets of the world's central banks are now 21.7 trillion, and they are growing by approximately $300 billion per month, according to Bloomberg data. This is a gigantic number and well past the ability of most of us to conceptualize. Yardeni Research pegs the assets of the PBOC at $5.3 trillion, the assets of the ECB at $5.2 trillion, the assets of the BOJ at 4.6 trillion and, in fourth place, the assets of the Fed at $4.4 trillion. Please make note, here, that the assets of the Fed are well behind the other major central banks when focusing on what is most important. In plain English, "they" are more important now than "we" are, by a long distance.

Money is global now. It is often coerced, encouraged, forced, pick your own word, to remain in its home markets but there is a "slosh" that is global and it chases both yields, and equity prices, around the world. The local nature of money is long gone and this should be part of your considerations. To quote Frank Herbert, in Dune, "The spice must flow."

Yardeni Research also shows that BOJ's assets are 92.2% of their nominal GDP while the ECB's assets are 37.7% of their nominal GDP and the Fed's assets are 23% of our nominal GDP. This should give you a comparative landscape for judgment. We are discussing money created from nothing and swept out into the world and, since it has never been done before, most are ignoring the consequences of what has happened while even the few, the recognize what is taking place, are hard pressed to quantify its significance.

The significance of all of this newly created money is beyond compare, when considering the debt and equity markets, in my estimation. This $21.7 trillion, in newly created assets, is larger than any economy on Earth, according to data provided by the IMF. The central banks have created a nation, out of pixie dust, without any government, without any voting and without any representation. You may say that each central bank reports to a specific government, but the money, that they have created, and provided to all of the world's economies, now reports to no one as it has been unleashed from "sea to shining sea."

Up to this point, in past observations, I have stopped right here. However, I am capable of learning as I go and I have enlarged my thinking. This $21.7 trillion in central bank assets, I have realized, is even more significant than I first thought, and I bring my new observations to you today.

This 21.7 trillion is actually a "free cash flow." It is unencumbered by wages, or cost of goods sold, or any other data attributed to arriving at the "free cash flow" of a corporation or a government. It is just money, after all, and the cost to make it was NOTHING. There are no capital expenditures.

Investopedia states,

Free cash flow (FCF) is a measure of a company's financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Let us then turn to data provided by the St. Louis Fed. They stipulate that the Corporate Cash Flow of the United States was $2.179 trillion at the end of 2016. This data may be found here.

This is at a time when the GDP of the U.S. was $18.57 trillion. This means that America's "free cash flow" was 11.7% of our total GDP. Consequently, since the central banks' creation of money is not encumbered by any capital expenditures, at all, that the "real value" of the $21.7 trillion is 8.55 times its stated number, in terms of the "actual" effect on both the debt and equity markets.

In other words, the comparison of the central banks' $21.7 trillion in assets is most accurately compared to the "free cash flows" of a government. This pegs its "actual" significance at a whopping $185.55 trillion, if considered using the "free cash flow" of the United States. Consider that for a moment. Think this through.

The United States would have to have an economy of $158.77 trillion to unleash this kind of "free cash flow" into the marketplace. Therefore, I state, with some considered reasoning, that it is the money, the money and the money that is driving equity prices higher, yields lower and all risk assets compressing in upon their benchmarks.

When does it stop? No day soon, in my opinion, as the world's economies could not withstand the pressure. So, there you have it, $21.7 trillion quantified.

Make your move.