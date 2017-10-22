What Is Sustaining Cal-Maine's Stock Price Above $40 Per Share?

Picking the right time to take a position in the company continues to be challenging for investors.

Overview

I wrote an article on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) soon after the company reported its fourth quarter fiscal year-end 2017 results. The company recently reported its first quarter fiscal year 2018 results, which missed estimates. Despite disappointing numbers, the stock price has remained above the $40 per share level. Some analysts have called for the company to trade closer to $30 per share as supply has continued to keep shell egg prices lower.

But egg prices have shot up earlier in 2017 versus last year. This has led to some pretty impressive growth in year-over-year (YoY) results. Since the last quarter ended as of early September of 2017, pricing in the southeast region has witnessed double-digit YoY performance.

During mid-October, performance for shell egg price was as high as 200 percent versus last year. Large shell eggs in this region have hit as high as $1.46 per dozen, compared to last year’s $0.59 per dozen. However, it remains to be seen whether this early peak is as good as it will get. Last year’s peak occurred at $1.57 per dozen in late-December. Cal-Maine’s stock price is likely reacting positively, as further increases and/or similar pricing is expected for December. The early spike bodes well for positive prospects for the year.

Average analyst earnings per share trends have been increasing for both upcoming quarterly and fiscal year results. Based on 2018 earnings estimates, analysts are expecting Cal-Maine to have positive results over the next three consecutive quarters. Looking to fiscal year 2019, and expectations are for seven consecutive quarters of positive earnings performance.

This point is important because if this were to occur, Cal-Maine would potentially be back in business paying a dividend.

It is unprecedented regarding the gap where dividends have not been paid since the Great Recession. This trend is going to continue for a while. If all goes well and Cal-Maine’s profitability returns as expected over the next couple years, investors will likely have seen a gap of 11 or so consecutive quarters before dividends return. That’s nearly three years to wait for a dividend!

If Cal-Maine were to get back to around $1.50 in earnings, this would still be substantially below the company’s historical earnings of $2.80 per share (excluding fiscal years 2016 and 2017 beginning from 2011). During this time, the stock price has traded from $30 to $57 per share at fiscal year-end.

Looking at today’s price north of $42 and considering that the company is not paying a dividend (and won’t be anytime soon), the current price does appear to be a little frothy. Despite the improved demand from exports, management has stated that they do not expect any sustained improvement in pricing until there is a more stable supply and demand balance.

National retail shell egg purchases are up over 3 percent through mid-October. Over the past five years, growth has been very marginal. Conventional shell egg inventories in the southeast region are up over 14 percent, the third consecutive year for double-digit increases, stemming from the avian influenza (AI) outbreak in 2015.

On the flip side, specialty shell egg inventories were down nearly 40 percent. Cal-Maine also experienced a decline of -2 percent for specialty shell egg volume and a nearly -5 percent decline in pricing. With national specialty shell egg inventories down over 30 percent, it appears that demand has not taken off as much as expected.

Since I have been writing on Cal-Maine, there have been some excellent comments with respect to some possible near-term aspects for the company. First, it is looking more likely that as Cal-Maine’s management has stated, it will take a little while longer before the supply demand balance improves.

This is observable through the number of table egg-type laying hens each month, as well as by monthly egg-type chicks hatched. Recent trends suggest a stronger moderation from the substantial growth post-AI, but timing looks like another year or so may be required. The other astute comment related to Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) and its pricing prowess.

Nearly one-third of all of Cal-Maine’s fiscal 2017 net sales were generated through Walmart and Sam’s Club. Looking to consumer price index (CPI) data, there was also strong declines for egg prices in-line with other pricing data sources. Wal-Mart being a highly competitive price discounter, could have had something to do with Cal-Maine’s earlier price woes.

In fact, the reality is that Cal-Maine is heavily exposed to the retail segment, with 90 percent of sales coming from this area. As deflationary pressures have been prevalent over the past couple years, this has added headwinds in addition to the supply issues, and compounding the down-cycle.

Summary

When putting everything together for Cal-Maine, investors are probably more accepting of the stock price under $35 per share, rather than over $40. But as mentioned, today it stands above $42. The strongest correlation to Cal-Maine’s stock price continues to be southeast shell egg prices.

Any time prices have spiked towards $1.30 per dozen, Cal-Maine’s stock price has broken through the $40 per share level. Based on the second and third quarters being the strongest seasonally, there is a good chance that Cal-Maine could see its stock price remain near or above the $40 level. If shell egg prices test new highs during the holidays, Cal-Maine's stock price could still break through the $45 level.

Investors interested in this company over the long-term will have plenty of time to patiently wait for better prices. Despite being a dividend paying company in the past, investors need to think of Cal-Maine as a pure commodity stock keying in on volatile downward spikes opportunistically.

