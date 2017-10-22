MTGE - 9% Yield, Gary Kain Switches It Up, Dividend Sustainability Better Than Average

They responded to those valuations by moving equity out of those positions and into healthcare assets.

This may come as a surprise, but MTGE Investment Corp.’s (MTGE) dividend is sustainable. However, this relies on two things:

Great management Highly levered investments in healthcare assets

Yes, MTGE is moving a part of their portfolio into healthcare. I will primarily go over the Q2 2017 presentation. I want to touch on a few slides from the Q1 2017 presentation where MTGE has more information about these healthcare assets:

MTGE is selling some non-agency assets and the equity they free up is going to healthcare.

2.2x is where they are right now for “at-risk leverage”. They intend to increase leverage. The spread income should be solid, but there are a couple major risk factors. If demand drops significantly for these healthcare services, the renters could go out of business. In that scenario the renters could enter bankruptcy and renegotiate or end the lease. The value of the real estate assets in 15 years is also a large question mark. Inflation should send prices higher, but demand for the services should decline after the baby boomer spike ends. Important note: I am concerned that a substantial majority of baby boomers have very little in retirement savings. Demand may grow slower than forecast because prices are beyond what most retirees can pay. So we come to this slide:

My concern is spending in 2016 and correlating it with the aging population. I believe the aging population will have less money than expected. Many of the people who can retire this way (senior housing) are already retired. However, on a positive note:

The management team has extensive experience within the healthcare real estate space. The experience and relationships should give them a competitive advantage. It’ll also help them when purchasing these assets. MTGE’s focus:

The intent is to invest in senior housing and skilled nursing facilities. Again, as you can see in the green box, having experience and established relationships is beneficial. I believe MTGE has a strong management team.

Back to more recent events

Note: past slides were from Q1 2017. Slides hereafter will be from the Q2 2017 presentation.

Let’s jump right in:

From the part underlined in red, net spread and dollar roll income per share excludes the “Catch-up” premium amortization. The $.54 listed here is similar to “normalized Core EPS”. It focuses on net interest income plus dollar roll income (which comes from TBA positions). I like that it excludes the “catch-up” because it helps to steady the value over time.

In the green box we can also see that the impact of the catch-up was $.02 in premium amortization expense. That was stripped out in reaching the value of $.54.

More highlights

In the green box, there was $3.7 billion in agency and $1.6 billion in net long TBA. That is a high ratio of TBA to agency securities on the balance sheet.

The 1.96% annualized spread sounds great ( red box). To get that, we would either need to hide some expenses or have a big allocation to non-agency RMBS where the spreads are “better”. I want to point out that the “better” spreads are the accounting result of non-agency RMBS being purchased at enormous discounts. The discounts available today are materially smaller. Therefore, holding an old non-agency RMBS position will show higher income than a mortgage REIT would get if they purchased the security today.

Gary Kain is very well aware. On the earnings calls he has referenced the dramatic thinning of spreads for non-agency securities and the high prices they now command. From Gary Kain on the Q2 2017 earnings transcript (I added some bolding):

“MTGE's total stock return was even stronger at 26% for the first half of 2017. The same themes that dominated the first quarter investment landscape remained in place in Q2 as investors continued to drive up the price of equities and credit-centric fixed-income securities. Additionally, both equity and interest rate volatility were extremely muted. This backdrop, coupled with solid housing fundamentals, provided a strong tailwind for the valuations of our CRT and legacy non-agency assets as spreads continued to tighten aggressively.”

Healthcare Q2 2017

More capital goes into healthcare… because who wants a boring old mortgage REIT when it could be a mortgage REIT that owns skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities…

As a reminder, a few of the executives for MTGE do have extensive experience in valuing healthcare properties (remember the slides from the 2017 Q1 presentation). MTGE is approaching healthcare assets with a focus on leveraged spreads. They are locking in cheap financing through government programs and leasing the facilities on a triple net basis with long contracts. Their strategy involves running exceptionally high levels of debt relative to the value of the properties. In general, this is a very risky level of leverage for investing in physical real estate. However, the triple net lease nature of the contracts combined with the long duration of government subsidized funding reduces the risk somewhat. To support such a high dividend yield, the strategy must be risky. The largest risk factor here is the level of leverage used.

Non-agency RMBS

The market yield on non-agency RMBS is the lowest it has been in the last 2 years. The cost of funds is the highest it has been in the last 2 years. This slide effectively represents the compression on net interest spreads that is facing the industry. Unfortunately for investors, spreads on agency assets are also being materially compressed.

Healthcare VS spreads

I find this movement into health-care assets interesting. MTGE is one of the smaller mortgage REITs. They don’t have exceptional economies of scale for expanding their focus. If management is this excited to move capital away from mortgage assets, it confirms my view that the net spread available to mREITs is shrinking dramatically. What’s even more interesting, is MTGE has arguably one of the best bond traders on the management team.

Spreads and volatility

It looks like the OAS (option adjusted spread) is exceptional on agency RMBS, right? That’s why executives sound bullish on so many earnings calls across the sector, right? However, the OAS relies on estimates of interest rate volatility. Rates were volatile in Q4 2016, but since then they have been surprisingly stable. I’m not confident future volatility will remain this low, so I don’t think the spreads are that attractive.

Green box shows price on a 30-year fixed-rate MBS at the end of each quarter. Notice how the price moved up by 20 basis points.

Red box shows the available rate on a new 3-year and 5-year LIBOR swap on each date. The 5-year was roughly unchanged after 6 months, but the 3-year swap rate is higher. If MTGE wants to buy the 3.5% security and hedges it with a combination of 3-year and 5-year swaps, they have two challenges:

1. The hedging rate is higher. They get a 1.74% 3-year and a 1.95% 5-year instead of a 1.68% and a 1.96%.

2. The cash coupon payment is still 3.5%, but they have to amortize off $2.70 in premiums rather than $2.50 in premiums.

How do you think it works out when they get to lock in a higher cost of funds while needing to amortize an even larger premium? It stinks. That’s a huge chunk of why I’m constantly bashing on net interest spreads.

Hedging

A substantial chunk of their hedging is running through Treasuries and swaptions. That should boost the “net interest spread”. This is how they could reach $.54 in net interest spread plus dollar roll income.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for MTGE are pretty moderately low compared other mortgage REITs (about 2.3% on common equity) and their dividend yield on book is only 8.93% (one of the lowest in the sector). That means management needs to earn a little over 11.20% before operating expenses. I don’t see 11.2% as viable in this environment unless the mortgage REIT is running light on hedges (gambling on rates) or holdings a huge unrealized gain in swaps that they will recognize over a few years (again, not entirely sustainable). However, MTGE is not strictly a mortgage REIT any longer. They are diversifying into highly leveraged triple net lease healthcare assets.

The leveraged spread on these assets could drive a 12% to 18% return on that part of the portfolio before operational expenses. Since MTGE is attempting to cover about 11.2% (dividends + operating expense), this part of the portfolio should help materially.

On a price-to-book ratio, MTGE is actually one of the cheapest mortgage REITs. Consequently, they are a better choice than most mortgage REITs today. However, I wouldn’t suggest jumping in given the high prices on agency RMBS and the high costs of hedging those agency RMBS.

Conclusion

MTGE’s dividend looks sustainable so long as their healthcare assets meet expectations. MTGE recognized the very high valuations on non-agency RMBS. They responded to those valuations by moving equity out of those positions and into healthcare assets. The assets are handled on a triple net lease basis and carry long mortgages. Gary Kain wants to use physical real estate in the same manner as MBS. He wants to run high leverage and focus on the spreads. There is material risk, but the strategy offers higher expected returns. In my view, MTGE is less overvalued than the sector on average. However, it is still overvalued in isolation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.