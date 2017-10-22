A Better Approach To Portfolio Construction For Your Clients

A New Approach To Portfolio Construction

Last year, I wrote about the hedged portfolio method for advisors, which unlike most forms of portfolio construction, eschews diversification. It looks radical at first glance: instead of using Modern Portfolio Theory to allocate your clients' assets among index ETFs or dozens of individual securities, you put their money in up to 8 names, some of which may even belong to the same sector.

In a nutshell, you buy and hedge a handful of securities that have high potential returns net of their hedging costs.

Tough To Do On Your Own

To align with Seeking Alpha's guidelines about at the time, I presented it initially as do-it-yourself approach, and described the first step, perhaps too informally, as "find securities you think will do well". Seeking Alpha editor Gil Weinreich expressed skepticism about that in his Financial Advisors' Daily Digest then.

That irked me at the time, but Gil had a point: what I was really asking you to do in that first step was to find alpha, which isn't easy for any investor, especially a financial advisor busy handling the needs of his current clients as well as prospecting for new ones. And I wasn't asking you to just find alpha, but to find it among securities that weren't too expensive to hedge. That's a tall order to do on your own. It's taken me years to develop a system to do it, but I think I have built a better mousetrap for you.

Let me prove it to you.

Delivering Alpha

For the hedged portfolio method to work, you need to be able to deliver alpha, because hedging is going to be a drag on performance in most cases. In my article introducing the hedged portfolio method I included data from backtests showing the alpha my security selection method delivers. I also included it on my Portfolio Armor website. But I know backtests aren't going to convince you, so here's something else that might.

Starting on June 8th, I've been presenting Portfolio Armor's top ten names each week to my Marketplace subscribers. In a recent article (Seeking Alpha? Here's Alpha), I showed how the first 9 weekly cohorts had performed as of October 10th. Each had beaten the market to varying degrees:

Lest you think I stopped there because my system stopped delivering alpha with that cohort, here's a screen capture of the top ten names I presented to Marketplace subscribers on August 10th:

And here's how they've performed versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since then, as of Friday's close:

That's an average return of 12.87% for Portfolio Armor's top ten names from August 10th versus 6.02% for SPY.

Is This Random Luck?

I don't expect to beat the market all the time, but these results so far are consistent with my backtests showing that my security selection method delivers alpha over time. What are the odds that the top 10 names I presented in 10 separate weeks, from June 8th to August 10th, would all be, on average, outperforming the market up until now simply due to random luck? Pretty slim, no?

Hedged Portfolio Performance

Of course, delivering alpha in security selection is only the first hurdle. To deliver competitive performance in hedged portfolios, the alpha has to be enough to overcome the drag of hedging and trading costs. Fortunately, it often is (it helps that trading costs tend to be low, due to the the small number of securities in the portfolio).

In my method, you hold securities in a hedged portfolio for 6 months or until shortly before their hedges expire, whichever comes first (Portfolio Armor aims for hedges expiring approximately 6 months out, but actual times to expiration will vary depending on what option calendar the security is on). I started buying and saving options data to track portfolios in April, and built a system to track them. Of the six hedged portfolios I presented on Seeking Alpha in April and early May, two ended last week. Here is how they performed.

First Hedged Portfolio

The portfolio below, presented in this article in April, was designed for someone with $100,000 to invest who wanted to maximize his expected return while limiting his risk to a drawdown of no more than 20% over the next several months, in a worst case scenario.

First Portfolio Performance

Here is how that portfolio performed, net of hedging costs and trading fees (I used Fidelity's trading costs before its recent price drop: $4.95 per stock trade and $4.95 + $0.75 per option contract, if memory serves).

The table below the chart shows only three underlying securities, because the other securities had options expiring in September, and so those positions were exited then and the proceeds held as cash.

Eagle-eyed readers will also note that the two lines on the graph don't start at exactly the same spot on the vertical axis of the chart. That's because, to be conservative, it assumes the investor bought his puts at the bid and sold his calls at the ask; from that point on, it values each option at the midpoint of its spread or its intrinsic value, whichever is higher. Due mainly to the assumption that the investor entered his option trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads, and due partly to the trading costs being deducted on the way in, this portfolio started about $500, or half a percent in the hole.

Nevertheless, it returned 12.8% versus 9.22% for SPY over the same period.

Second Portfolio

The portfolio below, presented in this article at the time, was designed for someone with $50,000 to invest who was unwilling to risk a decline greater than 8% over the next several months. I should note that Portfolio Armor didn't select AT&T (T) for this portfolio; I entered it manually, in a shameless attempt to get page views from AT&T longs. AT&T turned out to be the one stock in the portfolio with a negative return.

Second Portfolio Performance

Despite the drag of hedging and trading costs, the same conservative assumption about entering the option trades, and the -9% return of AT&T over the time frame, this portfolio returned 26.47%, versus 7.16% for SPY.

Wrapping Up

Of the other 4 portfolios I presented in Seeking Alpha articles in April and early May, the ones that haven't ended yet, 3 are currently beating the market. Again, these portfolios -- particularly the ones designed for investors with lower risk tolerances -- aren't always going to beat the market. But over time, they should deliver competitive performance. Most importantly, if you put your client in one aligned with his risk tolerance, he will never be down more than his risk tolerance at the end of 6 months, regardless of what the market does. That means you can spend less time consoling distraught clients during the next correction, and more time asking them for referrals to friends whose financial advisors had them in unhedged portfolios.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.