SPY: Melt Up Continues As Senate Approves Budget

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) continued its melt up Friday as Senate Republicans approved a $4 trillion budget on Thursday, a key step towards passing President Trump’s tax reform. Markets took notice right away as S&P futures shot up by more than 10 points immediately after the results of the vote were announced. The positive momentum resumed Friday as The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 165 points or 0.7% and the S&P 500 rose by 13 points or 0.5% to an all-time high of 2,575.



With tax reform much more likely to occur now, will SPY continue its epic rise into year’s end or is a correction becoming more likely after the latest surge?



About SPY



The SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world and is designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The Spy Index fund has roughly $250 billion under management, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings to investors. SPY is a distinct ETF because it provides investors with exposure to the precise movements of the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. stocks.

So, why is Passing the Budget Important for Tax Reform?



Passing the budget unlocks reconciliation, a measure with which the GOP can pass the tax reform bill with a modest 51 vote majority in the Senate. The prime significance is that it bypasses the need to gain Democratic support for the bill in the Senate, and Republicans should be able to pass the bill with unified GOP support. Therefore, successfully passing the budget significantly raises the chances of Trump tax cuts being approved by year’s end.



What Tax Reform Means for SPY



First and foremost tax reform is beneficial to corporations, shareholders, and stocks due to the enormous corporate tax cut being proposed. Cutting the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% would undoubtedly lead to higher profits and thus, could add additional fuel to the SPY rally. The Increased chances for tax reform are a major catalyst for stocks and should drive positive market sentiment even higher form here, however, there are other factors in play as well.



Overall Backdrop for Stocks



Tax reform is clearly not the only favorable element for stocks as the overall backdrop appears quite constructive in the immediate and intermediate term. There are several positive factors such as earnings growth, prospects for deregulation, low volatility, rising inflation, enormous liquidity, low interest rates, expanding economic conditions, and positive investor sentiment.



Moreover, market participants have become conditioned and are very accustomed to “buying the dip”. Any weakness in SPY gets bought up immediately, as was witnessed on Thursday as well as on numerous other occasions this year. Given the productive factors surrounding stocks, this trend is likely to continue until an unforeseen element significantly disrupts the current trajectory.



Tax Reform is Likely, but Not Certain



With the budget passing, corporate tax cuts became much more likely, but it is not an inevitability yet. The reform will certainly be opposed by democrats, as Trump tax cuts appear to overwhelmingly favor the wealthy and seem to provide very little benefit to the middle class and poor. Some Republicans like Rand Paul are hesitant to back the plan as it would add to the already extensive federal deficit. Therefore, Republicans will need to be united on the initiative if they are going to pass the bill. Moreover, if market participants sense that tax reform is in jeopardy, stock markets along with SPY could react particularly negative to the news.



What About a Correction?



The illusive correction in stocks still has not materialized, and with increased optimism over potential tax reform SPY has turned somewhat parabolic as of late. SPY is up by approximately 17% year to date and has appreciated by roughly 7% since late August. Nevertheless, with such a constructive backdrop for stocks going forward a significant correction may continue to elude investors for the foreseeable future, unless an unexpected detrimental event materializes that would alter investor sentiment.



Technical Viewpoint



From a technical standpoint SPY is significantly overbought. The RSI has been above 70 for over 3 weeks and is currently above 80 indicating extremely overbought short term technical conditions. Such an extended period of time above 70 has not been witnessed in at least the last 5 years, with the second longest coming in just shy of three weeks early this year, following which a mild 3% correction ensued. Moreover, the full stochastic has been over 80 for about 6 weeks, the longest period of time in at least 5 years, indicating that SPY has not had such a precipitous move up without even so much as a minor pullback in quite a few years.



Possible Correction Triggers



There are several scenarios that could trigger a correction in SPY, including a military conflict with North Korea, setbacks regarding tax reform implementation, major disruptions in Europe or Asia, a significant earnings slowdown, as well as other unforeseen elements. Technically overbought conditions coupled with a correction trigger could exacerbate the repricing process. However, technically overbought conditions on their own are not likely enough to trigger a significant selloff in SPY, a slight adjustment in price or a consolidation appear more probable, absent a fundamental trigger.



The Bottom Line



SPY appears to have a great deal of positive momentum behind its sails. Moreover, this is not just blind optimism but energy backed by the likely implementation of tax reform, earnings growth, prospects for deregulation, low volatility, rising inflation, enormous liquidity, low interest rates, expanding economic conditions, and extremely positive investor sentiment. Despite the technically overbought conditions SPY is unlikely to experience a significant correction of 3% or greater, unless a significant unforeseen correction trigger were to materialize. Therefore, SPY is likely to have a minor price adjustment or may go through a brief consolidation period over the next few weeks before proceeding with the melt up into year’s end.



Due to the positive developments concerning tax reform our revised end of year price target for SPY is $275, which is about 7% higher from current levels.



