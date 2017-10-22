Week 43 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Week 43 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 4 healthcare, 1 industrial goods, and 3 technology. I've included some background on stocks with interesting current news that may further explain the technical selection criteria signals. Charts for each stock are at the end of the article.



The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

1. Anavex Life Sciences (OTCQX:AVXL)

2. Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG)

3. Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

4. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Intro

Welcome to the Momentum Breakout Selection list for Week 43. I am providing an abbreviated version this week while I am traveling. Some of the ancillary charts could not be created on the road and I apologize for that. I have left the past week's charts in place with updated information in the text. This article provides the complete list of Breakout Stocks for subscribers only. If you are interested, here is a link to the 2017 YTD performance results. A brief summary of the selection methodology for these momentum stocks can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators.



Performance Summary





The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks, but as the rolling 5 week table above illustrates, these stocks can carry positive momentum for many weeks and some may return to the selection list in the current week.

All past selections of individual returns are available on my list of articles by Breakout Forecast Week. This includes daily and weekly returns for all stocks selected since the beginning of 2017. These stock selections are intended to provide the highest probability of greater than 10% gains within the first week (5 trading days) by focusing on accelerating momentum characteristics detailed in my primer article linked above.

End of week results for Week 42:





End of Week 42 Benchmark Indexes:

Charts of Week 43 Selections are as follows:

As always, I hope you capture the most beneficial returns of this small sample of the weekly breakout selections and have a profitable week of trading! Thank you for reading my articles. If you want free future updates just click the "Follow" button at the top of the page.



Thank you!



JD





