The Top 5 MLPs With 5%+ Dividend Yields

The 5 MLPs on the list all have 5%+ dividend yields, and all have increased their dividends for at least the past 10 years.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, are popular investments among income investors. They offer certain tax advantages, as well as high dividend yields. We have compiled a list of MLPs, each with a high dividend yield. You can see the entire list of all 131 MLPs here.

Investors should be aware of the tax implications of investing in MLPs, as well as the risk factors. That said, they can also be very rewarding for dividend income. It is not uncommon to find MLPs with yields of 5% or more. In today’s climate of record-high stock prices and low interest rates, MLPs widely offer attractive yields.

All of the MLPs in this article are on our list of 397 stocks with 5%+ yields. You can see the full list of 5%+ yielding stocks here.

Of course, dividend yield isn’t everything. Investors also need to make sure the company behind the high yield can sustain the dividend. This article will discuss the top 5 MLPs with 5%+ yields, which we believe are sustainable.

High-Yield MLP #1: Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

Dividend Yield: 12.3%

Energy Transfer Partners is a midstream MLP, meaning it operates storage and transportation assets. It is a large-cap, with a market capitalization of $20.3 billion. It has an extensive network, which includes more than 71,000 miles of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products pipelines. It also has terminals, fractionation, and storage facilities.

Source: Barclays Energy-Power Conference, page 7

2017 has been a difficult year for Energy Transfer. Units have lost approximately 27% of their value year-to-date. Sentiment has worsened from analysts. The stock was recently downgraded by Goldman Sachs (GS), with a price target reduction to $20, on expectations of a lower distribution growth rate.

However, Energy Transfer still has growth opportunities up ahead. Catalysts include M&A, and new projects. In April, the company merged with Sunoco Logistics. Unitholders of the prior ETP received 1.5 shares of the former SXL, for each 1 share of ETP. For owners of the “old” ETP, it resulted in a dividend yield reduction of approximately 25%.

After the merger, Energy Transfer’s quarterly dividend was reset at $0.535 per share. The most recent payout was raised to $0.55 per share.

That said, the merger was important for Energy Transfer, which had been struggling with falling cash flow and deteriorating dividend coverage. Distributable cash flow declined 10% in 2016, which caused the dividend coverage ratio to decline to 0.87, an unsustainable level. There was a reasonable chance the dividend would have been slashed anyway.

The other major catalyst for Energy Transfer is new growth projects. For example, the Rover pipeline is ramping up. The project recently received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, to place the Mainline Compressor Station 1 into partial service. This is a promising step for Energy Transfer. With the approval, the pipeline can now move over 1 billion cubic feet per day, with the goal of total storage capacity of 3.25 billion cubic feet per day.

Source: Barclays Energy-Power Conference, page 24

Energy Transfer recently sold a 32% interest in the pipeline, for $1.57 billion, and now owns just over 50% of the project. It used the proceeds to pay down debt, which will reduce leverage, and help support the dividend.

Over the first half of 2017, Energy Transfer generated $1.9 billion of distributable cash flow, up 7% from the same period last year. The dividend coverage ratio was 1.18 last quarter and 1.15 over the first half, indicating that the dividend has sufficient coverage. With a yield above 12%, the stock looks attractive for income.

High-Yield MLP #2: Buckeye Partners (BPL)

Dividend Yield: 9.4%

Buckeye Partners is a midstream MLP, meaning it operates oil pipelines and storage terminals. It has three business segments:

Domestic Pipelines & Terminals (28% of Revenue)

Global Marine Terminals (18% of Revenue)

Merchant Services (54% of Revenue)

The company’s domestic assets consist of more than 6,000 miles of pipelines, along with 120 terminals, with aggregate storage capacity of over 115 million barrels across its pipelines and terminals. Buckeye also owns a 50% stake in VTTI B.V., which operates 15 terminals.

Buckeye is diversified geographically, with its four most important Hubs being the Chicago Hub, New York Harbor, the Gulf Coast, and the Caribbean.

Source: 2017 Annual Meeting, page 9

2016 was a record year for Buckeye. It surpassed $1 billion of EBIDTA for the first time in its 130-year history. It also announced the VTTI investment, which will help future growth. VTTI derives 100% of its revenue from fee-based assets, with no direct commodity price exposure. It is also based in the Netherlands, which gives Buckeye exposure to international growth and diversification.

Buckeye has performed well so far in 2017. Revenue increased 14% through the first six months. Average capacity utilization was 95% over the first half of the year.

Along with second-quarter earnings results, Buckeye raised its dividend by 4%, compared with the second quarter 2016 distribution. Buckeye has paid a cash distribution each quarter since its formation in 1986. The company has a manageable trailing debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 4.5 times at the end of last quarter.

However, distribution coverage has eroded to start 2017. Buckeye’s coverage ratio sank to 1.01 through the first half, due to higher costs and units outstanding. This means Buckeye barely covered its distribution over the first two quarters.

Management stated on last quarter’s conference call that expectations are for a coverage ratio of 1.05-1.1 for the full year. Investors should closely monitor the company’s results going forward, to make sure dividend coverage improves.

High-Yield MLP #3: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Dividend Yield: 6.7%

Enterprise Products is one of the largest publicly-traded midstream MLPs, with a market capitalization of $54 billion. It has a huge network of assets, which include nearly 50,000 miles of pipelines. The company stores and transports natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products pipelines. Its has total storage capacity of more than 250 million barrels.

Source: JP Morgan Energy Infrastructure Conference, page 7

Enterprise Products operates four business segments:

NGL Pipelines & Services (56% of Operating Profit)

Crude Oil Pipelines & Services (18% of Operating Profit)

Natural Gas Pipelines & Services (13% of Operating Profit)

Petrochemical & Refined Products Services (13% of Operating Profit)

Collectively, these segments generate significant cash flow. Enterprise Products’ cash flow increased 3% in 2016, to over $4 billion. Throughput volumes increased by more than 10% in the natural gas liquids, refined products, and petrochemicals segments. This indicates strong underlying demand, and was more than enough to offset a 7% decline in crude oil volumes.

The company performed well to start 2017 as well. Distributable cash flow increased 4% in the first half of the year. Operating profit increased in all four of its operating segments, led by a 34% increase in crude oil pipeline operating profits.

Enterprise Products has a long streak of consecutive dividend growth. It has increased its dividend for 53 quarters in a row. It has passed along 62 distribution increases since its initial public offering in 1998. Its most recent quarterly dividend was 4% higher than the same quarterly payout last year. It also has no General Partner Incentive Distribution Rights, which leaves more cash flow left over for unitholder distributions.

Enterprise Products’ dividend appears secure. Coverage is sound, as the company generated 20% more distributable cash flow than it needed to pay the dividend, over the first half of 2017. The company retained $381 million of distributable cash flow to start 2017, which the company can use to invest in growth projects.

Enterprise Products’ balance sheet is in good shape.

Source: JP Morgan Energy Infrastructure Conference, page 55

It has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+, which is relatively high for an MLP. It also has a manageable average cost of debt, of 4.6%. And, the balance sheet should be able to withstand rising interest rates. Approximately 87% of Enterprise Products’ debt is fixed-rate.

High-Yield MLP #4: AmeriGas Partners (APU)

Dividend Yield: 8.5%

AmeriGas is another high-yielding MLP, but with a unique twist. Whereas most MLPs are in the upstream or midstream segment of the oil and gas industry, AmeriGas is the largest propane distributor in the U.S.

AmeriGas serves approximately 2 million customers, with roughly 1,900 distribution locations. The General Partner of AmeriGas is UGI Corporation (UGI), which owns 26% of AmeriGas.

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 5

Propane sales represent nearly 90% of annual revenue. The other 10% of annual sales consists of related equipment and accessories. The propane industry is very steady. Customers need propane to heat their homes, which gives AmeriGas an operational advantage.

That said, this is a difficult time for AmeriGas, because temperatures have been warmer than usual across the U.S. According to AmeriGas, 2016 was the warmest year in 121 years, and was 15% warmer than usual. Unseasonably warm temperatures depress demand for propane, which is why AmeriGas experienced a 10% decline in gallons sold last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 12% in fiscal 2016.

These tough conditions have lingered in 2017. Warm temperatures have impacted the company’s growth to start fiscal 2017, but the long-term fundamentals should remain strong.

The most recent quarter was 12% warmer than normal, and 5% warmer than the third quarter last year. This resulted in a 5% drop in sales volumes for the quarter.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 4

Over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 4.3%, to $514.7 million. The good news is, AmeriGas sees conditions improving in the final quarter. Temperatures are expected to return to more normal levels to close out the year.

AmeriGas isn’t just waiting for colder temperatures. It is also taking action to generate growth, through new customer additions, and a cylinder exchange program. AmeriGas added 39 customer accounts in 2016 organically. It also conducted six small acquisitions which added customers, and the cylinder exchange program resulted in approximately 1 million propane cylinders of new sales.

Management expects 2017 will see record volumes and earnings. AmeriGas forecasts EBITDA of approximately $550 million in 2017, which would represent a 1% increase from last year.

The company generates enough cash flow to pay the dividend, and the balance sheet is in fair shape. AmeriGas ended last quarter with $2.57 billion of long-term debt. With a forecast for EBITDA of $550 million in 2017, the company will have a long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7 for the year. A ratio below 5.0 is manageable for an MLP.

High-Yield MLP #5: Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Magellan is a midstream giant, particularly in crude oil and gasoline. It owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation’s refining capacity.

Magellan operates three core segments:

Refined Products (58% of operating profit)

Crude Oil (32% of operating profit)

Marine Storage (10% of operating profit)

The Refined Products segment includes 9,700 miles of refined products pipeline. It also operates 53 connected terminals and another 27 independent terminals, as well as a 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system.

Source: June 2017 JP Morgan Energy Conference, page 4

Magellan’s crude oil segment includes 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines, and storage facilities with 26 million barrels of storage capacity. Magellan also has five marine terminals.

As a midstream MLP, Magellan is heavily insulated against commodity price volatility. The vast majority of cash flow is fee-based. Only 13% of Magellan’s 2016 operating profit was derived from activities dependent on commodity prices.

In 2016, Magellan’s distributable cash flow increased less than 1% to $948 million, which represented a record for the company. DCF-per-unit increased less than 1% as well, to $4.15. The crude oil segment led the way, with a 17% incresae in operating profit last year.

Going forward, Magellan’s growth will be based on new projects. The company has a large portfolio of new projects. This year, Magellan expects to invest $600 million in new growth projects, followed by another $350 million in 2018.

One of its largest new projects is the Saddlehorn Pipeline.

Source: June 2017 JP Morgan Energy Conference, page 9

Magellan has a 40% ownership stake in the project, which will include a 600-mile pipeline, with a maximum capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The Saddlehorn project should be significantly accretive to Magellan moving forward. Magellan expects to generate an annual EBITDA yield of approximately 14% from this project.

Growth from new projects helps Magellan continue to raise its dividend. On October 19th, Magellan increased its dividend by 8%, compared with the same quarterly payout last year. This is the 62nd distribution increase since the company went public in 2001.

Final Thoughts

MLPs can be more complicated investments than common stocks, which is why investors should perform proper due diligence before buying them. However, the best MLPs—like the ones on this list—have many attractive qualities.

Specifically, all 5 of these MLPs have 5%+ dividend yields, along with regular dividend growth. And, all 5 MLPs presented here are on the list of Dividend Achievers, a group of 265 stocks which have increased their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.



For investors interested in high-yield MLPs with potential for dividend increases, these 5 are a good place to start.

