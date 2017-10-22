Top 5 Charts That Every Natural Gas Bear Is Afraid Of

Total natural gas demand per degree day is now at its highest level ever and keeps going up.

Before we reveal the charts, we must first provide an important disclaimer.

Natural gas is a very volatile commodity. It is primarily consumed for heating and cooling purposes and the demand for it is therefore heavily depended on the weather forecast. Professional, numerical weather prediction systems are updated several times per day. Changes in weather forecast can be swift and dramatic. Any short-term projections for natural gas demand that were produced more than 12 hours ago are often considered to be outdated and can be entirely irrelevant.

That is why we decided to focus on the broader picture in our charts. We wanted to show you the underlying, macro trends that may be slow but are also quite powerful.

Chart 1. Natural Gas Trade Balance

As recently as July 2017, the United States was still a net importer of natural gas (i.e., the country was exporting less than it was importing). However, due to significant expansion of pipeline infrastructure, U.S. is relying less on imports and more on domestic production to satisfy local demand. Furthermore, foreign demand for US hydrocarbons has been steadily rising – specifically, in Mexico. Additionally, U.S. was able to tap into large LNG markets in Europe and Asia. According to our calculations, United States has been a net exporter of natural gas for 20 consecutive days now (the longest such period on record) and we currently do not expect it to turn into a net importer any time soon.

Source: Bluegold Research

Chart 2. LNG Export Contribution Margin

Indeed, U.S. LNG export capacity is growing fast. Back in February 2016, it was only about 7 billion cubic meters per year (bcm/y), but now it is almost 29 bcm/y and is expected to increase to almost 37 bcm/y later this year, once Dominion Energy launches its LNG export facility at Cove Point. At this point time, there is every reason to expect that LNG export boom will continue. We have recently come across a schedule book of LNG tanker arrivals at Sabine Pass. It includes 13 vessels, expected over the next 14 days – that is almost 1 ship per day, which is the tightest schedule on record. Furthermore, United States enjoys some of the best LNG export contribution margins (LNG-ECM) in the world. We have calculated that for exports to Japan (the world's largest consumer of LNG), U.S. LNG-ECM is currently about $4 per MMBtu, meaning that even after accounting for all the costs associated with the delivery of LNG from the U.S. to Japan, American exporters can still make a sizable profit. To learn more about global LNG market and export costs, we highly recommend that you read our Brief LNG Guide for Natural Gas Traders.

U.S. LNG export contribution margin to Japan = Japan landed LNG price – (Henry Hub price + liquefaction cost + the cost of freight to Japan). Source: IMF, World Bank, ICE, ICIS, Timera Energy, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Chart 3. Natural Gas Power Plants Additions

The commissioning of new natural gas-fired power plants has been an important driver of secular, structural demand for the commodity. The construction of new generators coincided with a wave of retirements of old and ineffective generators across the country – notably, coal-fired ones. At the same time, we have also witnessed the surge in renewables. What is remarkable, however, is that on the "net-net" basis, natural gas-fired generators still dominate. The chart below shows the net effect of new power plant additions.

Net-net natural gas-fired generation capacity additions = coal power plant retirements – renewables additions (wind+solar) + natural gas additions – natural gas retirements. Source: U.S. Energy Information Agency, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations.

Indeed, 2018 is expected to be a record year for the delivery of natural gas power plants. Some 15 gigawatts of natural gas-fired capacity should be commissioned that year and as much as 8 gigawatts of coal-fired generators should retire. Simultaneously, the delivery of renewables will slow to just 4 gigawatts. Therefore, the total effect on natural gas market is estimated to be around 18 gigawatts, which is an all-time record.

Chart 4. Aggregate Natural Gas Demand per One Degree Day

Next chart essentially shows the net result of the trends that were explained in the first and the third charts. Growing exports and rising structural consumption means that aggregate demand for American natural gas is getting stronger and increasingly, natural gas is consumed not because of weather-related factors but because there are simply more consumers that demand it. This trend is most vividly demonstrated in the chart below, which plots natural gas consumption against the ratio of aggregate demand to the total number of degree-days in the U.S. As you can see, total demand per degree day is now at its highest level ever and keeps going up.

Chart 5. End-of-Withdrawal Season Storage Forecast

However, the weather still moves the market and the key reason to remain bullish (at least at this moment in time) is found in the latest winter forecast. The latest ECMWF and CFSv2 models still produce a rather cold winter and therefore our end-of-withdrawal-season storage index is very low - only 933 bcf (as of last Friday). Indeed, it is abnormally low and should correct to the upside, but that could only happen if:

Long-term weather (winter) forecast suddenly turns more bearish; Dry gas production growth accelerates; Natural gas prices increase.



Either one or all three scenarios are realistically possible.

Source: Bluegold Research

Please note that long-term forecasts are less reliable and are susceptible to abrupt changes. It is very important, therefore, to regularly monitor natural gas fundamentals, forecasts and changes. If you want to know how we are navigating through the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content. As a member, you will also receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports, and imports.

