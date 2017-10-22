Bottom Fishing For A 20% Yield On Qualified Distributions

This ETF is less than 1% above its 52-week low and is selling at its NAV.

With the market making new highs every few minutes, we put on our contrarian hat and went bottom fishing for high yield vehicles. We found one with one of the highest yields available these days - InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

AMZA invests mainly in high yield MLPs, and further juices its returns by selling covered calls and cash secured puts. This probably sounds familiar to any visitors to our site - that's what we've been doing since 2009, selling options to enhance dividend/distribution yields. However, AMZA goes one step further, the fund also uses up to 30% leverage to further goose its returns.

This all sounds pretty interesting, but how's AMZA been performing? Dismally, as it turns out - their 2014 launch was a major piece of bad luck - it was roughly a few months before the Crude Crash started to roll out.

However, AMZA advisers have steadfastly kept paying out high quarterly distributions, which currently stand at $.52/quarter, even though the ETF declined from ~$24.70 all the way down to below $5.00 in February 2016, as oil bottomed out; it then bounced back to the current ~$8.50 price. This is how it has reached its whopping 24% distribution yield.

AMZA's adviser is Virtus ETF Advisers, an indirect subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS).

However, it is actively managed by its Sub-Advisor, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC, which is run by Jay Hatfield and Edward Ryan.

At its $8.50 price, AMZA is currently yielding 24.47%, less its 1.36% expense ratio. Even though it's listed as a Financial due to its holdings, we've added it to the Basic Materials section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables, where it sits at the top of the list due to its outsized yield.

Here's a positive factor for income investors - unlike most LPs, which pay out in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov schedule, AMZA pays in a Jan-April-July-Oct schedule, which can help you with your cash flow schedule.

Many readers have commented upon the problem that IRA holders have with the $1,000.00 limit on UBTI (Unrelated business taxable income), which can potentially be reached with holdings of LP/MLPs.

AMZA solves this problem - "a tax-exempt investor will not have UBTI attributable to its ownership or sale of the Fund's Shares, unless its ownership of the shares is debt-financed" (i.e. margin).

Any portion of your distributions which are treated as dividends will be taxable as ordinary income, but may be treated as "qualified dividend income", which is taxed at a 15 to 20% rate. So, no K-1 at tax time - tell your accountant he owes you a cold one for giving him a break.

The portion of your distributions which are treated as return of capital will serve to decrease your basis, which in turn would increase your gain and tax liability upon a sale of the fund's shares.

OK, the tax situation sounds good, but a 24%-plus yield? Really? We wondered if such an outsized yield was based on smoke and mirrors, so we embarked upon the arduous task of analyzing each of AMZA's main holdings, which make up ~90% of its total holdings.

Drama queen Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) heads up the list - we can almost hear your collective groans already. ETP has had a tumultuous history of huge acquisitions and divestitures that led to a very complex ownership structure over the past few years, not to mention a lot of debt.

ETP's GP, Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE), is also #4 in the top 10 holdings. In ETP's defense, it has started on the path to deleveraging and simplifying its structure. Management cut the distribution in half in 2017, which improved the distribution coverage.

Rounding out the list are Williams Partners LP (WPZ), Buckeye Partners LP (BPL), the venerable Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), MPLX LP (MPLX), Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP), EnLink Midstream LP (ENLK), Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX), and EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQT):

Here's an important piece of the puzzle - are AMZA's holdings covering their distributions? After slogging through the last 4 quarters of each of these 10 LPs to determine their individual coverage, we're happy to report that, on a collective basis, the answer is YES.

Although we didn't weight-adjust the coverage ratios, the average distribution coverage for the group is 1.11x. (Any insomniacs out there can feel free to add the weighted average in the comments.) The coverage ratios range from ETP at .96x, the only LP with sub-1x coverage, up to EQM, with a robust 1.4x ratio. ETP's ratio should improve, as some of its newer assets start to contribute to earnings in the coming quarters, especially given its much lower quarterly payouts, which have dropped from $1.055 to $.535, and up to $.55 in the most recent quarter.

The average unweighted distribution yield is 7.52%, while the weighted average is 7.42%:

But wait a minute, 7.42% is a long way from 24% isn't it? Yes it is, so here's how AMZA's advisers get to the next level of returns, they double their dividends (catchy phrase, eh?) through option-selling.

We used ETP as an example of how option-selling strategies can dramatically increase your yield. Our free Covered Calls Table now includes this January 2018 trade for ETP, along with over 25 other trades.

The January $18.00 strike has a bid premium of $.55, which is conveniently exactly the same amount as ETP's most recent $.55 distribution, effectively doubling the income over this 3-month trade, for a 6.22% yield, or 25.23% annualized.

The risk here is that your ETP units get assigned prior to the ex-dividend date (which is ~ 11/3/17). Then your yield would be lower, at 4.92%, or 19.68% annualized, based upon the $.55 option income and a $.38 price gain.

The trifecta would be having the units assigned after the November ex-dividend date, in which case you'd have a $1.42 combo of income and profit for an 8.03% return, or 32%-plus annualized.

Conversely, AMZA's advisers also use cash secured puts to generate returns on their portfolio.

We've added this January put trade for ETP to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for it, and over 25 other trades. In this case, the $.65 option premium is a bit larger than ETP's quarterly payout, BUT since put-sellers don't receive dividends/distributions, there's no doubling effect here.

This strategy is akin to "getting paid to wait" - you lock in a lower breakeven by selling puts below the stock's current price/share. In this trade, your breakeven is $16.35, ~6% below ETP's current $17.68 price/unit.

Once we derived the trailing DCF/unit, we were able to calculate Price/DCF per unit. ETP is the cheapest (surprise, surprise) at 5.79x, with valuations ranging all the way up to 14.77 for EQM. The non-weighted average Price/DCF for these LPs is 11.33x, which isn't a screaming bargain, vs. valuations we've detailed in our other articles for LPs such as PBFX Logistics LP (PBFX) at ~8.5x, or Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) at ~ 6x.

ETP also wins the prize here for lowest Price/Book, at .72, with EEP getting the highest valuation at 3.36. ETE has a net negative book value, excluding its non-controlling interests. Overall, the group average is 2.06, which is higher than the 1.56x average for the Basic Materials sector, but below the 3.22x Price/Book for the S&P 500.

The average Price/Sales is 2.91x, skewed higher by EQM's high 7.69x valuation. The S&P 500's current Price/Sales valuation is ~2.2x.

Given the underlying LPs' higher valuations vs. broad averages, we can't say that this group of LPs is a screaming "value" buy.

However, take a look at what analysts have to say - all of these LPs are trading at substantial discounts to their average analysts' target prices, with the group as a whole having an upside variance of over 29%:

The annual statements from the past 3 years detail the big decline in NAV for AMZA - from $24.21 to $14.28 in 2015, to $10.63 in 2016, to the current NAV of ~$8.50. The year ending 10/31/16 shows that the $2.08 in distributions were characterized as a return of capital.

Collectively, the group has a Debt/Equity load of 1.33, vs. the S&P 500 average of 1.62. The group's Operating Margin average is 22.19%, vs. 18.79% for the S&P. ROA and ROE don't bring much joy though, at 3.10% and 0.10%, vs. 5.98% and 16.81%, BUT that's not surprising - due to the large depreciation and amortization charges in the capital intensive midstream industry, you wouldn't expect high ROA or ROE figures from this group.

That makes the high ROA and ROE figures for BPL, EPD, ANDX, and EQM stand out, in a positive way... maybe food for thought there:

Commodity price risk - As the chart showed, AMZA got whacked big time when energy prices fell - this is a play on energy prices. If you think that they'll be stable, or even rise over the next few quarters, this ETF may be for you, but fasten your seat belt since energy prices can swing either way.

Leverage - Here's the fund's description of its leverage risk - it can use leverage of up to 33% of its total assets:

Interest Rates - Do you think that rates will rise strongly in the coming years? If so, you should be aware that MLPs are considered to be inversely related to rising rates.

When Albert Einstein was once asked about his favorite invention of mankind, he replied, "Compound Interest". AMZA's huge yield brings up the Rule of 72, which gives you your breakeven period for an investment yield, via dividing 72 by your yield.

72 divided by 24.47 = 2.94 years, a rather short time to recoup one's investment. Of course, there's no guarantee that AMZA's advisers will keep paying those large $.52 quarterly distributions, so that short payback period could get stretched out.

We rate AMZA a speculative buy, only for modest positions - don't bet the ranch on it, by any means, as you can see how past investors have seen the fund's price and NAV decline dramatically since its inception.

If the price of oil stays stable or goes up, AMZA should benefit. It also has exposure to natural gas prices, as some of its holdings are active in that industry as well. Natural gas is down ~ 22% in 2017, vs. a 3% drop for WTI crude.

This table details the performance for AMZA's main holdings, and illustrates the downside of leverage - when things aren't going well, leverage can magnify losses.

For example, AMZA has fallen 24.45% in 2017, while the group's average 2017 performance is only a negative -12.55%. AMZA is currently less than 1% above its 52-week low.

From a technical perspective, AMZA is oversold on its stochastic chart:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA, MPLX, EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.